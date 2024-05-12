The Best Tofu Recipe (2024)

The best marinated tofu recipe uses firm tofu marinated in simple ingredients like soy sauce, lemon juice, and maple syrup! If you’ve struggled to find any tofu recipes you love, you need to give this one a try!
Tofu haters stick around. This recipe is guaranteed to make a lover out of you.
It took me a long time to get on the tofu train. Mashed soy bean curd? I’m not so sure about this.
Pretty much anything new can be scary, and tofu was no different. No one wants to feel like a fool messing up dinner because you just didn’t know what you were doing.
Whether you’re new to this or not, you’re in luck. You’re about to learn what you need to know to not only rock an easy tofu recipe, but rock it good.
How to press tofu
The first thing you need to do is drain the water. Not just from the box, but also from the block of actual tofu.
To do this you can use a tofu press(<- affiliate link), or go the cheap-o method like me and press your tofu without a press. Slice it in half (like a book). Place a clean kitchen towel or a few paper towels on a plate or cutting board, place one of the tofu slabs on top, top with a couple more paper towels, the other tofu slab, and a few more paper towels.
Then place something heavy on top to squeeze out all the water. I put the big jar of sugar that sits on my kitchen counter inside a large skillet and set it on top. Let it press for 30-60 minutes.
If you’re in a rush you can get away with 10-30 minutes. I usually do 30 minutes, I’m just letting you know this is a flexible scenario, you’re doing great, and I think you’re really attractive. Let’s keep going.
How to marinate tofu with the best tofu marinade
Next you have to marinate the tofu. Now that the water is gone, your tofu is free to soak up all sorts of flavor!
I’ve included my favorite marinade below, or you can find another to change up the flavor for different purposes.
How long to marinate tofu
Cut the tofu into squares, then let them rest in the marinade inside a shallow bowl or baking dish for 15-20 minutes, flipping once.
How to cook tofu
Tofu is safe to eat raw, but the texture improves greatly with frying, so cook it to desired crispiness without worrying about getting to a safe temperature. Woo hoo!
See, tofu isn’t as crazy as you may have thought. My kids will even eat it from time to time.
Tips for customizing the best marinated tofu
- Add more sriracha to the marinade or drizzle it on when serving for extra heat
- Serve with brown rice and oven roasted broccoli or snow peas for a healthy, balanced meal
- Serve with Mai Fun noodles and finely shredded carrots, radishes, cucumbers, romaine lettuce, cilantro, and chopped peanuts
- After marinating toss with cornstarch to make the best crispy tofu
- Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds before serving
- Use it to make a tofu wrap for an easy, healthy lunch!
My best tofu recipe is gluten free and vegan! Just make sure you use tamari instead of soy sauce and check your spices for gluten contamination.
Recipe
The Best Marinated Tofu Recipe
The best tofu recipe is marinated in simple pantry ingredients and also happens to be vegan and gluten free. It's so easy to make and is sure to make you fall in love with tofu!
4.16 from 98 votes
Print Pin RateSave
Prep Time: 20 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 5 minutes minutes
Total Time: 25 minutes minutes
Servings: 4
Calories: 110kcal
Author: Lindsay Moe
Ingredients
- 14 ounces extra firm tofu, drained, pressed, and sliced into about 24 squares
- 3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce or tamari
- 1 ½ tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 ½ teaspoons pure maple syrup
- 1-2 teaspoons sriracha
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
Instructions
In a medium bowl, combine tofu, tamari, lemon juice, maple syrup, sriracha, and garlic powder, stirring gently to coat. Let marinate 15-20 minutes, stirring gently once or twice.
Heat coconut oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium heat. Once hot, add tofu and fry 2-3 minutes per side until crisp and golden. Add any leftover marinade to the pan and cook, stirring, one minute more.
Remove tofu from the pan and serve as desired.
Notes
How to press tofu
Use a tofu press, or slice the tofu in half like a book, then stack on a plate with a few sheets of paper towels around both halves. Place something heavy like a cast iron skillet on top and let press 10-60 minutes. The longer you press, the more firm the tofu will be.
Nutrition
Calories: 110kcal | Carbohydrates: 5g | Protein: 8g | Fat: 6g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Sodium: 817mg | Potassium: 230mg | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin C: 2.9mg | Calcium: 37mg | Iron: 1.4mg
