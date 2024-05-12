The Best Tofu Recipe (2024)

The best marinated tofu recipe uses firm tofu marinated in simple ingredients like soy sauce, lemon juice, and maple syrup! If you’ve struggled to find any tofu recipes you love, you need to give this one a try!

Tofu haters stick around. This recipe is guaranteed to make a lover out of you.

It took me a long time to get on the tofu train. Mashed soy bean curd? I’m not so sure about this.

Pretty much anything new can be scary, and tofu was no different. No one wants to feel like a fool messing up dinner because you just didn’t know what you were doing.

Whether you’re new to this or not, you’re in luck. You’re about to learn what you need to know to not only rock an easy tofu recipe, but rock it good.

How to press tofu

The first thing you need to do is drain the water. Not just from the box, but also from the block of actual tofu.

To do this you can use a tofu press(<- affiliate link), or go the cheap-o method like me and press your tofu without a press. Slice it in half (like a book). Place a clean kitchen towel or a few paper towels on a plate or cutting board, place one of the tofu slabs on top, top with a couple more paper towels, the other tofu slab, and a few more paper towels.

Then place something heavy on top to squeeze out all the water. I put the big jar of sugar that sits on my kitchen counter inside a large skillet and set it on top. Let it press for 30-60 minutes.

If you’re in a rush you can get away with 10-30 minutes. I usually do 30 minutes, I’m just letting you know this is a flexible scenario, you’re doing great, and I think you’re really attractive. Let’s keep going.

How to marinate tofu with the best tofu marinade

Next you have to marinate the tofu. Now that the water is gone, your tofu is free to soak up all sorts of flavor!

I’ve included my favorite marinade below, or you can find another to change up the flavor for different purposes.

How long to marinate tofu

Cut the tofu into squares, then let them rest in the marinade inside a shallow bowl or baking dish for 15-20 minutes, flipping once.

How to cook tofu

Tofu is safe to eat raw, but the texture improves greatly with frying, so cook it to desired crispiness without worrying about getting to a safe temperature. Woo hoo!

See, tofu isn’t as crazy as you may have thought. My kids will even eat it from time to time.

Tips for customizing the best marinated tofu

Add more sriracha to the marinade or drizzle it on when serving for extra heat

to the marinade or drizzle it on when serving for extra heat Serve with brown rice and oven roasted broccoli or snow peas for a healthy, balanced meal

and or for a healthy, balanced meal Serve with Mai Fun noodles and finely shredded carrots , radishes , cucumbers , romaine lettuce , cilantro , and chopped peanuts

and finely shredded , , , , , and chopped After marinating toss with cornstarch to make the best crispy tofu

to make Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds before serving

before serving Use it to make a tofu wrap for an easy, healthy lunch!

My best tofu recipe is gluten free and vegan! Just make sure you use tamari instead of soy sauce and check your spices for gluten contamination.

