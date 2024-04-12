Easiest Bacon Appetizer Recipe Ever (2024)

**This post about the easiest Bacon Appetizer ever is brought to you by Llano Wines. The content is intended for audiences 21 and up. All opinions are my own.** #LlanoWine ad

That time of the year where we toast our friends, share some food and ring in the New Year is upon us! The girls and I are going to a party with close friends and I want to present the best hostess gift, along with a delicious appetizer. As I scrolled through cookbooks searching for a recipe, I thought of the my hostess gift I already had. Llano Estacado Wine has been anintegral part of the holiday season as family and friends gather to enjoy time with one another. When I shop for wine I am always drawn to it. It has a clean, crisp flavor that is easy to drink and even easier to pair with great foods! As I scoured my cookbooks I recalled a bacon appetizer I saw on a cooking show. The Pioneer Woman made it and it was so easy that I could remember the recipe without having to even look it up! Seriously, this Easiest Bacon Appetizer is EASY! The hard part is waiting for them to bake! Not only are they easy, but they pair with Llano Wine perfectly!

A little more on wine selection for your holiday gathering, though. I have a little history with wine and once belonged to a club called The Wine Brats with a friend of mine. But after having my kids I sort of lost touch with what was going on in the wine world. I love wine, even though the opportunities to imbibe are further and fewer between, and love introducing people to quality vineyards that produce consistently great products crop after crop. Llano Wine is not a new brand to me. I discovered them years ago and love their Llano Estacado line.Llano Estacado is the largest, best-selling Premium Winery in Texas and has been an ongoing pioneer in introducing not just Texans, but also the entire world to the great wines made in the Lone Star State. Being a Texan, I might be biased but being a wine lover, I know this is good stuff.

If you want a great winery to visit in Texas,The Llano Estacado winery is located in Lubbock, Texas and hosts a variety of events in its tasting room and event center, including weddings, corporate parties and intimate gatherings. If you have never been to a winery and had some tastings, you need to add it to your New Years resolution list! Llano Estacado wines are available for purchase statewide at your local retailer, or online at www.llanowine.com.

Oh, a tad more quickly…. just to help you when you are in the wine section.Here are some pairing ideas to help you choose what you need!

Llano Estacado 2015 Signature White is the perfect reception wine for your holiday party and easily pairs with a variety of foods like mozzarella caprese salad or herb grilled chicken!

Llano Estacado 2014 Cellar Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon is among some of the finest wines Llano has to offer and pairs beautiful with your hearty Holiday steak dinner

OK, so now we have our wine and we know it will be quality and loved! Let’s talk about this Easiest Bacon Appetizer Recipe and see how I paired myLlano Estacado wines with it!





5.0 from 4 reviews Easiest Bacon Appetizer Recipe Ever Print Prep time 10 mins Cook time 2 hours Total time 2 hours 10 mins This easy Bacon Appetizer will have everyone asking you for more and for the recipe! Author: ADayinMotherhood.com - Lori Pace (adapted from The Pioneer Woman) Recipe type: appetizer Ingredients 1 sleeve of club crackers

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese.

1 cup brown sugar

1 package thin sliced bacon, cut in half Instructions This recipe will make TWO varieties of appetizer. Three ingredients each. Set the oven to 250 degrees. On a baking sheet with a rack on top, set out your crackers. Pick up a cracker and add a teaspoon of Parmesan cheese. Take a half of a bacon strip and gently wrap it around the cracker. Set down. Repeat with half the crackers. With the other half of crackers, add a teaspoon of brown sugar and wrap with bacon. Bake in the oven for 2 hours. Serve warm or room temperature.

I told you they were easy! I have a party to head to so I will be quadrupling this Easiest Bacon Appetizer recipe so that I have enough. I’ll need it, too, because once someone bites into these, one will not be enough!

I am taking both bottles of Llano Wine to the party too. TheLlano Estacado 2015 Signature White and it’s light flavor will pair with the brown sugar Bacon Appetizer to balance out the sweetness. TheLlano Estacado 2014 Cellar Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon will pair with the Parmesan cheese Bacon Appetizer to pull out the rich tang of the cheese and the smoke of the bacon!

Whatever you choose to serve at your holiday and New Year’s party, check out Llano Wine first! I promise, even the most delicate of wine pallets will love them!

What holiday party do you have coming up? I would love to hear your appetizer recipe!

