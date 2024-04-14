Wingstop Ranch Recipe (copycat) (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This easy Wingstop Ranch recipe shows you how to make the restaurant's famous sauce at home with just 4 simple ingredients. It's ready in minutes and tastes just like the Wingstop favorite. Use it as a dressing, sauce, or dip. Make a batch for a holiday party, game day, or to dress up your favorite salads.

If you’re having parties for the holidays or for game days, chances are you’ll be serving lots of chicken wings. And with lots of chicken wings comes the need for a good ranch dressing for dipping. You'll love this Wingstop Ranch.

Wingstop is a chain restaurant in America that sells various types of chicken wings with lots of different flavors.

One of their claims to fame is how tasty their ranch dressing is. It’s packed with buttermilk and herbs giving it a creamy consistency with a great tang.

While you can buy ranch dressing right from Wingstop, it can get pretty expensive!

This recipe shows you how to make a direct copycat of Wingstop Ranch dressing that you can make at home from scratch.

Serve it with chicken wings, chopped veggies, or crackers. You can even use it as a zesty salad dressing or as a marinade for chicken and pork!

Or try it on their classic Buffalo Ranch Fries! Or bring it to a party along with a bowl of Chili's Skillet Queso.

Why Make This Recipe

This homemade ranch dressing is made with just 4 simple ingredients you can find anywhere.

Wingstop ranch is expensive when bought in bulk. Preparing it at home makes it a budget-friendly option to flavor your wings.

This copycat Wingstop ranch tastes just like the real thing!

You can easily double or triple the batch for large gatherings.

This versatile dressing can be used as a dip, sauce, marinade, or salad dressing.

Ingredients

Hidden Valley Ranch Dry Seasoning - This popular blend of seasonings and dried buttermilk has a classic ranch flavor that everyone has come to know and enjoy.

Mayonnaise - Adds a creamy and thick texture to the dressing that makes it easy to dip.

Buttermilk - Thins out the dressing and adds a traditional tangy buttermilk flavor to the ranch.

Salt - Balances the flavors in the buttermilk and helps enhance the herbs.

Please scroll down to the recipe card below for the full quantities.

How to Make Wingstop Ranch

Wondering how to make this recipe? It's easy!

Just follow this step-by-step photo tutorial. Then, scroll down for the recipe card for the full ingredients list and recipe method.

Measure out the ingredients: Using a cup measure, measure out the mayonnaise and buttermilk along with the salt and add to a bowl.

Mix the ranch dressing: Stir everything together using a whisk or a rubber spatula until everything is fully combined.

Chill: Cover the bowl with plastic wrap, then let the ranch chill in the fridge for at least 2 hours.

Store and serve: Transfer the ranch dressing to an airtight container or a jar with a sealed lid and store in the fridge for up to 1 week.

Cook's Tips

While it may be tempting to serve the wingstop ranch dressing right away, chilling in the fridge allows all of the flavors to develop and blend properly so do not skip this step.

After the dressing sits in the fridge for a few days, the buttermilk may cause liquid to rise to the top. Give it a good stir before serving.

Always store homemade dressings in a sterilized jar or container to prevent any bacteria from forming.

If you can’t find buttermilk, squeeze one tablespoon of lemon juice into one cup of whole milk and stir. Let it sit for 5 minutes to curdle and you’ll have a perfect buttermilk substitute.

Variations

Add a pinch of cayenne pepper to the dry seasonings to make a spicy ranch dressing.

If you enjoy the flavor of dill, garlic, or any other herb in a ranch dressing, feel free to add more of it to the mix and taste to adjust.

Blend the dressing with ripe avocado for a dose of healthy fats, fiber, and natural green color.

Add a sprinkle of chili or taco seasoning to the ranch for a zesty ranch with a southwestern flavor.

Serving Suggestions

Make a big bowl of ranch dressing to serve with a batch of Crispy Oven Baked Buffalo Wings.

Chop up some carrots, celery, tomato, broccoli, and other veggies to make a vegetable crudites plate with a zesty ranch.

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings are the perfect vegetarian pairing to homemade Wingstop ranch.Be sure to also try it on Beer Battered Deep Fried Brussels Sprouts.

Drizzle ranch on top of a hearty Farmers Market Salad for a satisfying healthy meal.

Cool down with a glass of Mint Lemonade.

Use it to add pizazz to your vegetables. Drizzle it over Air Fryer Cauliflower, Roasted Beets or Buttered Cabbage.

It's also great with potatoes! Try it on a Microwaved Baked Potato or Air Fryer Baby Potatoes.

Use it on tacos! Layer tortillas with Mexican Ground Beef Sheet Pan, avocado, lettuce, jalapenos, then top with a good dollop of wingstop ranch.

Storage & Freezing

Storing: This dressing can be stored in an airtight container or jar in the fridge for up to 1 week. Give it a good stir to redistribute any liquid before serving.

Freezing: This dressing does not contain ingredients that freeze or thaw well. Therefore, freezing is not recommended.

FAQs

Does Wingstop sell their ranch? Yes! If you need a large batch of ranch Wingstop does sell it by the pound. See Also German Scones Recipe with Cinnamon Honey Butter What is in Wingstop ranch? Their blend of ranch contains herbs, seasonings, buttermilk, and sour cream in various amounts and tastes very similar to this recipe. Can I make this ranch without buttermilk? Buttermilk is in the dry seasoning of the Hidden Valley Ranch Packets, so you’ll need to find a ranch seasoning without it, or make your own, and omit the buttermilk from the recipe. You can use sour cream to replace it.

