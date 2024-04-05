Crock Pot Meatballs Recipe - Grape Jelly BBQ - 3 Ingredients! (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Crock Pot meatballs made with just grape jelly and BBQ sauce? Yes! This Crock Pot meatballs recipe is easy peasy and people ALWAYS love this recipe. Be a hero this holiday season and TRY THIS RECIPE!

Crock Pot Meatballs Recipe

This is my go-to recipe for meatballs. I love it because it’s so simple and takes just seconds to put in the crock pot, set and go. Let’s face it, when it comes to the holidays, game day or any special occasion, everyone loves a warm crock pot full of flavorful meatballs. I know my family can’t get enough of this super easy recipe and it’s why I keep making them over and over.

I went a little nuts when I photographed this recipe and probably included too many photos in this post. What can I say, I was hungry during the editing process!

I always make this dish for our Christmas Eve festivities, but these easy crock pot meatballs are also great as a simple weeknight dinner. We often serve them over rice with some vegetables on the side. They are so hearty and filling. Even the kids love them and that’s saying a lot.

Easy Crock Pot Meatballs Recipe

They’re also a great game day appetizer and I always make them along with my amazing sausage stuffed mini sweet peppers on Super Bowl Sunday!

Sure, you could make your own meatballs and put together a special sauce from scratch, but why? In all seriousness, there are times for complicated dishes and there are times when you just want to throw a few tried-and-true ingredients in your trusty crock pot and know that what comes out is going to be super delicious. This crockpot meatballs recipe is what you want in those moments!

It’s funny, because the first time I tried this recipe I was pretty skeptical. I mean, frozen prepared meatballs, grape jelly and BBQ sauce? Really?

Yes, Oh, yes. It is so good!

Easy Meatballs in Crock Pot

If you end up giving my easy crock pot meatballs recipe a try this holiday season I’d love to hear what you and your family think about them. Please leave a comment below to share your feedback. Do you make your meatballs a different way? I’d love to hear your modification ideas in the comments as well!

If you’re looking for some more amazing party finger foods, check out one my favorite recipes, these bacon wrapped water chestnuts!