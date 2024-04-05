Crock Pot Meatballs Recipe - Grape Jelly BBQ - 3 Ingredients! (2024)

Home » Recipes » Crockpot » Crock Pot Meatballs (3-ingredients!)
posted by Crissy Pageon Sep 8, 2016 (updated Jan 19, 2024) 61 comments »
Crock Pot meatballs made with just grape jelly and BBQ sauce? Yes! This Crock Pot meatballs recipe is easy peasy and people ALWAYS love this recipe. Be a hero this holiday season and TRY THIS RECIPE!
Crock Pot Meatballs Recipe
This is my go-to recipe for meatballs. I love it because it’s so simple and takes just seconds to put in the crock pot, set and go. Let’s face it, when it comes to the holidays, game day or any special occasion, everyone loves a warm crock pot full of flavorful meatballs. I know my family can’t get enough of this super easy recipe and it’s why I keep making them over and over.
I went a little nuts when I photographed this recipe and probably included too many photos in this post. What can I say, I was hungry during the editing process!
I always make this dish for our Christmas Eve festivities, but these easy crock pot meatballs are also great as a simple weeknight dinner. We often serve them over rice with some vegetables on the side. They are so hearty and filling. Even the kids love them and that’s saying a lot.
Easy Crock Pot Meatballs Recipe
They’re also a great game day appetizer and I always make them along with my amazing sausage stuffed mini sweet peppers on Super Bowl Sunday!
Sure, you could make your own meatballs and put together a special sauce from scratch, but why? In all seriousness, there are times for complicated dishes and there are times when you just want to throw a few tried-and-true ingredients in your trusty crock pot and know that what comes out is going to be super delicious. This crockpot meatballs recipe is what you want in those moments!
It’s funny, because the first time I tried this recipe I was pretty skeptical. I mean, frozen prepared meatballs, grape jelly and BBQ sauce? Really?
Yes, Oh, yes. It is so good!
Easy Meatballs in Crock Pot
If you end up giving my easy crock pot meatballs recipe a try this holiday season I’d love to hear what you and your family think about them. Please leave a comment below to share your feedback. Do you make your meatballs a different way? I’d love to hear your modification ideas in the comments as well!
If you’re looking for some more amazing party finger foods, check out one my favorite recipes, these bacon wrapped water chestnuts!
Ingredients
- 1 squeeze bottle (2 1/2 cups ) grape jelly (I used Welch's Concord Grape Jelly.)
- 1 18 oz. bottle barbecue sauce ( I used Sweet Baby Ray's)
- 1 package (2 lb.) frozen prepared meatballs
Instructions
- Add grape jelly and barbecue sauce to a slow cooker, stir to blend well. Stir in meatballs to coat. Cover and cook on high for 3 to 3 1/2 hours, stirring halfway during the cook time.
Appetizers Crockpot
originally published on Sep 8, 2016 (last updated Jan 19, 2024)
61 comments Leave a comment »
-
JET — Reply
I would really like to find the recipe in this mess of pictures and comments.
-
Terry — Reply
I have homemade meatballs in the crackpot as I write this. I’ve never made this recipe, although I have heard of it. Not trying to hate on it, it’s that when people taste mine, they want the recipe. I’ve had this recipe forever, my mom and my grandma, always made this, now I do. I don’t use barbecue sauce, I use chili sauce, jellied cranberry sauce, lemon juice and brown sugar. It’s more savory is what I’m told. I’ve never had a store bought meatball…lol too easy and quick to make my own. Merry Christmas!
-
Terry — Reply
I should add mine are baked. I’m merely warming them up in the crackpot! Only takes 30 minutes in the oven 😊
-
Mary —
Really Terry?
-
-
-
Mari — Reply
Anyone try this on the stove or oven? If so how long?
-
christine — Reply
about an hour on 325…sear meatballs first on stovetop till browned…I think better than crockpot.and if you are “home”, why not?
-
Julie W. — Reply
I bake my meatballs in the oven first @350 for 30-35 minutes and then add to the warmed up sauce in the crockpot pot. I like the texture of the meatballs better that way and it’s faster.
-
-
-
Frances — Reply
I use chili sauce in the bottles instead of the BBQ.
-
Dannie — Reply
So do I! They’re the best!
-
-
Tonya — Reply
My family and coworkers love this recipe
Rating: 5
-
Linda Zrubek — Reply
Did you use precooked packaged meatballs? I need for a group of 60-70 people. What brand did you use??
-
Crissy Page — Reply
Yes, I buy frozen meatballs. I have used several brands, usually Great Valu from Walmart.
-
Lori — Reply
I used IKEAs frozen meatballs. They were great!
Rating: 5
-
-
Rebekah — Reply
This was a really easy appetizers that everyone enjoyed! So easy my husband who doesn’t really cook made it. ?
Rating: 5
-
Jennifer Norris — Reply
My coworker made this for a potluck at work and I loved them! So happy to find the Recipe! Thank you for sharing . Cant wait to make for me and my family
Rating: 5
-
Terry — Reply
I have made this recipe for years. My family and friends love it. It’s so simple and taste great. I do make my own meatballs though but I do that the night before. If you are pressed for time, buy the premade meatballs. I will always use this recipe because it is the best sauce be recipe I’ve eaten.
Rating: 5
-
Lisa — Reply
Terry,
Do you have a recipe for your homemade meatballs that you use?
Thanks,
Lisa
-
-
Joanna Yarbrough — Reply
I made this for my nieces baby shower… MMM good
Rating: 5
-
Claudia — Reply
Do you put the meatballs in frozen?
-
Cindy — Reply
We just made swedish meatballs, could we have made them in a crock pot?
-
Joe Spinney — Reply
I tried your recipe for my meatballs! And I added mini hot dogs and kielbasa and it all just tastes fantastic!
Rating: 5
-
Katie Livingston — Reply
Do you thaw the meatballs or put them in frozen?
-
Pingback: NYE 2017See AlsoBest Deviled Eggs Recipe [video]
-
Meranda — Reply
Can I use strawberry jelly
-
Rebbeca — Reply
I did and it tasted just the same. Wonderful and delicious either way.
-
-
Monica — Reply
I want to double the crockpot meatball recipe. How long should it cook? Thanks!
-
Caroline — Reply
Does this recipe freeze well?
-
Crissy Page — Reply
I haven’t tried it, but should be fine!
-
-
Alexis — Reply
I just made this for church on Sunday. I actually used this barbecue sauce and Kraft sweet honey barbecue and the jelly. The meatballs turned out very good. Their wasn’t any left to take home.
-
Pingback: 39 Meatball Recipes You Have Got to Try! - Earning and Saving with Sarah
-
Kasha — Reply
I’ve done this recipe a few times, but switched it up a bit. I used the grape jelly and horseradish mustard instead of the Bbq sauce, it’s not too sweet, and the mustard gives it that tang and a kick from the horseradish. It’s more sweet and spicy.
-
Elaine Conness — Reply
I use both BBQ Sauce and spicy mustard. You get the sweet and the pungent.
-
-
PK — Reply
Is there any way you could fit more annoying ads on this page so it’s harder to read? Just checking. I think you might have some room.
-
Linda Branum — Reply
Gotta be a hater trying to ruin a good thing.
I use Welches Concord jelly one squeeze bottle and 2 tablespoons of plain yellow mustard. It’s also great with mini saug or Erick sausages.
-
-
Katherine Cicigoi — Reply
I had forgotten this tried & true recipe. Thanks for bringing it out again. It’s always a winner, CHRISTMAS EVE or 4TH of JULY.
Can’t go wrong with this!!!
-
Katlyn — Reply
I’ve seen a similar recipe for Lil smokies, do you think it would work to do both meatballs and little smokies in the same crockpot?
-
Donna Brown — Reply
Can I cook in crock pot on low for 6-7 hours instead of high?
-
Lauren — Reply
I plan on making these for our first annual Friendsgiving. We will be having a lot of people over so can I assume to double the grape jelly/BBQ sauce if I use two bags of meatballs?
-
Nikki — Reply
Do you think I could double this recipe in one crockpot? Would the cooktime be the same?
-
Melissa — Reply
I’m wondering the same thing!
-
PeeBee — Reply
Add another 1/2 hr, test taste
Repeat until done to Baby Bear standard (juuust right!)
-
-
Laurie — Reply
I made this for a family reunion today and everyone loved them! Even the kids were raving about them! Thanks for sharing!
-
cathy davila — Reply
If I wanted to do Teriyaki meatballs what would the recipe be to make the teriyaki sauce
-
Linda Michalak — Reply
Wow i grew up with this recipe only mom use mini hot dogs. We hwd it every christmas!
-
Linda Michalak — Reply
I grow uo with this recipe using mimi hot dogs! Every chtistmas
-
Emily star — Reply
You can never have too many pictures!! Love this recipe. So simple yet its a crowd favorite I hear. I don’t eat meat but the sauce smells good when its cooking in the crock pot for hours.
-
Mike Koehler — Reply
I’ve made this recipe numerous times and everyone loves them! I’m making them tomorrow for the football games. My gf has been bugging me to make them again haha
-
Vera J May — Reply
Crissy ! These are so good ! I have also made them. with gravy ! So good. Your photos look so tasty !
-
Pingback: 9 Tips On How To Throw An Actual Adult-Like Dinner Party - Urban Cashmere
-
Fayna — Reply
If you think it is too sweet, try using Cattleman’s brand sauce in the Carolina Tangy Gold flavor. Adds just enough zing to the sauce. Every time I fix them this way I do not have any leftover.
-
Nikki — Reply
Love these meatballs! My aunt has been making them for years and years. Now I make them with my children and we all love them.
-
RMS — Reply
Turned out great, but too sweet for me, personally. Thank you for sharing!
-
Fran M Siditsky — Reply
I’ve made them with a can of jelled cranberry sauce and a bottle of chili sauce. They were very good!
-
-
Lisa — Reply
My sauce is too thin :( what did I do wrong? I followed your recipe.
-
Emily star — Reply
Are you using an old crock pot?
-
Rebbeca — Reply
Mine was thin as well, may just be the BBQ sauce and jelly combo. Mine also finished sooner than expected so I just put it on keep warm until dinner.
-
-
Pam Barlow — Reply
What brand do you suggest for meatballs?
-
Vivian lind — Reply
Home style meatballs works best
-
-
Tiina Vajak — Reply
Try it with whole berry cranberry sauce instead of the grape jelly. Fantastic
-
Lesley Farmer — Reply
Yes way too many of the same photos lol but, their all great pictures. Excited to try this recipe.
