Crock Pot Meatballs Recipe - Grape Jelly BBQ - 3 Ingredients! (2024)

posted by Crissy Page on Sep 8, 2016 (updated Jan 19, 2024)

Crock Pot meatballs made with just grape jelly and BBQ sauce? Yes! This Crock Pot meatballs recipe is easy peasy and people ALWAYS love this recipe. Be a hero this holiday season and TRY THIS RECIPE!

Crock Pot Meatballs Recipe

This is my go-to recipe for meatballs. I love it because it’s so simple and takes just seconds to put in the crock pot, set and go. Let’s face it, when it comes to the holidays, game day or any special occasion, everyone loves a warm crock pot full of flavorful meatballs. I know my family can’t get enough of this super easy recipe and it’s why I keep making them over and over.

I went a little nuts when I photographed this recipe and probably included too many photos in this post. What can I say, I was hungry during the editing process!

I always make this dish for our Christmas Eve festivities, but these easy crock pot meatballs are also great as a simple weeknight dinner. We often serve them over rice with some vegetables on the side. They are so hearty and filling. Even the kids love them and that’s saying a lot.

Easy Crock Pot Meatballs Recipe

They’re also a great game day appetizer and I always make them along with my amazing sausage stuffed mini sweet peppers on Super Bowl Sunday!

Sure, you could make your own meatballs and put together a special sauce from scratch, but why? In all seriousness, there are times for complicated dishes and there are times when you just want to throw a few tried-and-true ingredients in your trusty crock pot and know that what comes out is going to be super delicious. This crockpot meatballs recipe is what you want in those moments!

It’s funny, because the first time I tried this recipe I was pretty skeptical. I mean, frozen prepared meatballs, grape jelly and BBQ sauce? Really?

Yes, Oh, yes. It is so good!

Easy Meatballs in Crock Pot

If you end up giving my easy crock pot meatballs recipe a try this holiday season I’d love to hear what you and your family think about them. Please leave a comment below to share your feedback. Do you make your meatballs a different way? I’d love to hear your modification ideas in the comments as well!

If you’re looking for some more amazing party finger foods, check out one my favorite recipes, these bacon wrapped water chestnuts!

Ingredients

  • 1 squeeze bottle (2 1/2 cups ) grape jelly (I used Welch's Concord Grape Jelly.)
  • 1 18 oz. bottle barbecue sauce ( I used Sweet Baby Ray's)
  • 1 package (2 lb.) frozen prepared meatballs

Instructions

  1. Add grape jelly and barbecue sauce to a slow cooker, stir to blend well. Stir in meatballs to coat. Cover and cook on high for 3 to 3 1/2 hours, stirring halfway during the cook time.

originally published on Sep 8, 2016 (last updated Jan 19, 2024)

61 comments

61 comments on "Crock Pot Meatballs (3-ingredients!)"

  1. JET Reply

    I would really like to find the recipe in this mess of pictures and comments.

  2. Terry Reply

    I have homemade meatballs in the crackpot as I write this. I’ve never made this recipe, although I have heard of it. Not trying to hate on it, it’s that when people taste mine, they want the recipe. I’ve had this recipe forever, my mom and my grandma, always made this, now I do. I don’t use barbecue sauce, I use chili sauce, jellied cranberry sauce, lemon juice and brown sugar. It’s more savory is what I’m told. I’ve never had a store bought meatball…lol too easy and quick to make my own. Merry Christmas!

    • Terry Reply

      I should add mine are baked. I’m merely warming them up in the crackpot! Only takes 30 minutes in the oven 😊

      • Mary

        Really Terry?

  3. Mari Reply

    Anyone try this on the stove or oven? If so how long?

    • christine Reply

      about an hour on 325…sear meatballs first on stovetop till browned…I think better than crockpot.and if you are “home”, why not?

    • Julie W. Reply

      I bake my meatballs in the oven first @350 for 30-35 minutes and then add to the warmed up sauce in the crockpot pot. I like the texture of the meatballs better that way and it’s faster.

  5. Frances Reply

    I use chili sauce in the bottles instead of the BBQ.

    • Dannie Reply

      So do I! They’re the best!

  6. Tonya Reply

    My family and coworkers love this recipe

    Rating: 5

  7. Linda Zrubek Reply

    Did you use precooked packaged meatballs? I need for a group of 60-70 people. What brand did you use??

    • Crissy Page Reply

      Yes, I buy frozen meatballs. I have used several brands, usually Great Valu from Walmart.

    • Lori Reply

      I used IKEAs frozen meatballs. They were great!

      Rating: 5

  8. Rebekah Reply

    This was a really easy appetizers that everyone enjoyed! So easy my husband who doesn’t really cook made it. ?

    Rating: 5

  9. Jennifer Norris Reply

    My coworker made this for a potluck at work and I loved them! So happy to find the Recipe! Thank you for sharing . Cant wait to make for me and my family

    Rating: 5

  10. Terry Reply

    I have made this recipe for years. My family and friends love it. It’s so simple and taste great. I do make my own meatballs though but I do that the night before. If you are pressed for time, buy the premade meatballs. I will always use this recipe because it is the best sauce be recipe I’ve eaten.

    Rating: 5

    • Lisa Reply

      Terry,
      Do you have a recipe for your homemade meatballs that you use?
      Thanks,
      Lisa

  11. Joanna Yarbrough Reply

    I made this for my nieces baby shower… MMM good

    Rating: 5

  12. Claudia Reply

    Do you put the meatballs in frozen?

  13. Cindy Reply

    We just made swedish meatballs, could we have made them in a crock pot?

  14. Joe Spinney Reply

    I tried your recipe for my meatballs! And I added mini hot dogs and kielbasa and it all just tastes fantastic!

    Rating: 5

  15. Katie Livingston Reply

    Do you thaw the meatballs or put them in frozen?

  17. Meranda Reply

    Can I use strawberry jelly

    • Rebbeca Reply

      I did and it tasted just the same. Wonderful and delicious either way.

  18. Monica Reply

    I want to double the crockpot meatball recipe. How long should it cook? Thanks!

  19. Caroline Reply

    Does this recipe freeze well?

    • Crissy Page Reply

      I haven’t tried it, but should be fine!

  20. Alexis Reply

    I just made this for church on Sunday. I actually used this barbecue sauce and Kraft sweet honey barbecue and the jelly. The meatballs turned out very good. Their wasn’t any left to take home.

  22. Kasha Reply

    I’ve done this recipe a few times, but switched it up a bit. I used the grape jelly and horseradish mustard instead of the Bbq sauce, it’s not too sweet, and the mustard gives it that tang and a kick from the horseradish. It’s more sweet and spicy.

    • Elaine Conness Reply

      I use both BBQ Sauce and spicy mustard. You get the sweet and the pungent.

  23. PK Reply

    Is there any way you could fit more annoying ads on this page so it’s harder to read? Just checking. I think you might have some room.

    • Linda Branum Reply

      Gotta be a hater trying to ruin a good thing.

      I use Welches Concord jelly one squeeze bottle and 2 tablespoons of plain yellow mustard. It’s also great with mini saug or Erick sausages.

  24. Katherine Cicigoi Reply

    I had forgotten this tried & true recipe. Thanks for bringing it out again. It’s always a winner, CHRISTMAS EVE or 4TH of JULY.
    Can’t go wrong with this!!!

  25. Katlyn Reply

    I’ve seen a similar recipe for Lil smokies, do you think it would work to do both meatballs and little smokies in the same crockpot?

  26. Donna Brown Reply

    Can I cook in crock pot on low for 6-7 hours instead of high?

  27. Lauren Reply

    I plan on making these for our first annual Friendsgiving. We will be having a lot of people over so can I assume to double the grape jelly/BBQ sauce if I use two bags of meatballs?

  28. Nikki Reply

    Do you think I could double this recipe in one crockpot? Would the cooktime be the same?

    • Melissa Reply

      I’m wondering the same thing!

    • PeeBee Reply

      Add another 1/2 hr, test taste
      Repeat until done to Baby Bear standard (juuust right!)

  29. Laurie Reply

    I made this for a family reunion today and everyone loved them! Even the kids were raving about them! Thanks for sharing!

  30. cathy davila Reply

    If I wanted to do Teriyaki meatballs what would the recipe be to make the teriyaki sauce

  31. Linda Michalak Reply

    Wow i grew up with this recipe only mom use mini hot dogs. We hwd it every christmas!

  32. Linda Michalak Reply

    I grow uo with this recipe using mimi hot dogs! Every chtistmas

  33. Emily star Reply

    You can never have too many pictures!! Love this recipe. So simple yet its a crowd favorite I hear. I don’t eat meat but the sauce smells good when its cooking in the crock pot for hours.

  34. Mike Koehler Reply

    I’ve made this recipe numerous times and everyone loves them! I’m making them tomorrow for the football games. My gf has been bugging me to make them again haha

  35. Vera J May Reply

    Crissy ! These are so good ! I have also made them. with gravy ! So good. Your photos look so tasty !

  37. Fayna Reply

    If you think it is too sweet, try using Cattleman’s brand sauce in the Carolina Tangy Gold flavor. Adds just enough zing to the sauce. Every time I fix them this way I do not have any leftover.

  38. Nikki Reply

    Love these meatballs! My aunt has been making them for years and years. Now I make them with my children and we all love them.

  39. RMS Reply

    Turned out great, but too sweet for me, personally. Thank you for sharing!

    • Fran M Siditsky Reply

      I’ve made them with a can of jelled cranberry sauce and a bottle of chili sauce. They were very good!

  40. Lisa Reply

    My sauce is too thin :( what did I do wrong? I followed your recipe.

    • Emily star Reply

      Are you using an old crock pot?

    • Rebbeca Reply

      Mine was thin as well, may just be the BBQ sauce and jelly combo. Mine also finished sooner than expected so I just put it on keep warm until dinner.

  41. Pam Barlow Reply

    What brand do you suggest for meatballs?

    • Vivian lind Reply

      Home style meatballs works best

  42. Tiina Vajak Reply

    Try it with whole berry cranberry sauce instead of the grape jelly. Fantastic

  43. Lesley Farmer Reply

    Yes way too many of the same photos lol but, their all great pictures. Excited to try this recipe.

Leave a comment »

