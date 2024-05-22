Creamy Healthy Vegetarian White Chili Recipe (with vegan option) (2024)

In a hurry? Click here to JUMP TO RECIPE!

Creamy Vegetarian White Chili recipe that is cozy and filling (with vegan option). Ideal for healthy weeknight meals or chilly afternoons.

First post of 2017 – woot woot! How are you all feeling? Refreshed? Excited? Or overwhelmed at the thought of all the things you put off at the end of 2016? I’m honestly feeling a little bit of all three. Instead of getting a head start on my taxes and working ahead on freelance projects, I’ve been spending most of my free time researching what to do / eat / see on our west coast trip next month.

I’m headed out to the west for a weekend blog retreat but it seemed silly to fly so far just for two days so Wyatt is going to meet me out there for a week of adventuring afterwards. We’ll be traveling down the coast, starting in SF, making our way through Big Sur, and then eventually ending up in LA. Knowing I want to see the ocean, cliffs, and Redwoods is the easy part – trying to figure out how to cram everything into 48 hours in LA / SF has been the trickier part…

I’m what you would call a bit of an over-planner (and really love it) so I have an Evernote going of our trip that is broken up into 4 hours segments (yup – I’m crazy, I know). Is it too crazy to plan 3 breakfasts in one day? Because the brunch scene in SF seems pretty insane according to Pinterest. Also, got any suggestions for us? Where are the best vegetarian places to eat in SF and LA? Please let me know because I don’t want to miss ANYTHING!

Okay, now back to why you came here – this Creamy Vegetarian White Chili! One of my 2017 goals is to share more vegetarian main recipes with you all and this chili fits the bill. I make this vegetarian chili recipe often in the winter and was honestly starting to fill a bit burnt out on it. Then, the other week, I came across this chicken white chili recipe and just knew I had to develop a veg version. Honestly, I didn’t even know ‘white chili’ was a thing until I saw this recipe! All the amazing flavor and spices of chili + creaminess? Sign me up! And you know what? It didn’t disappoint. Loaded with tons of nutrient-rich veggies, protein-packed beans, and flavorful spices, I can already tell this is going to become a regular in our house.

Love the sound of this but want to make it vegan? Swap in your favorite non-flavored dairy-free milk for the whole milk in the recipe. Also, feel free to add as many or as little toppings as you’d like. I personally prefer lots of texture and variety in my bowl but it would also be delicious if you wanted to keep it simple with just a little cilantro and pepper. Lastly, if you have the time, don’t forget to make it with a side of cornbread or a veggie bread loaf!

Creamy Vegetarian White Chili recipe below:

Print Creamy Vegetarian White Chili Creamy Vegetarian White Chili recipe that is cozy and filling (with vegan option). Ideal for healthy weeknight meals or chilly afternoons. /// Adapted from Gimme Some Oven and The Food Network Course:Entree Cuisine:Vegetarian Servings: 6 servings Calories: 235 kcal Author: Shelly Westerhausen Ingredients 1 Tbsp olive oil

1 white onion , diced

1 green bell pepper , diced small

1 jalapeno , diced

3 garlic cloves , minced

1 Tbsp cumin

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

3 15- ounce cans Great Northern beans , drained and rinsed

1 4- ounce can chopped green chilies

3/4 cup frozen corn

2 cups warmed whole milk (use non-dairy if wanting to make the recipe vegan)

Salt / Pepper , to taste

Lime juice , to taste

garnish options: cilantro , avocado, tortilla chips, pickled jalapenos, radish slices, hot sauce Instructions Heat olive oil over medium in a large stock pot. Add onion, pepper, and jalapeno and saute for 7 to 10 minutes, or until the vegetables are soft and onions translucent. Add garlic and cumin and saute for another 30 seconds. Next, add flour and toss until the vegetables are coated. Slowly add in vegetable stock, while stirring, and then add in beans, green chilies, and corn. Turn heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. Once boiling, turn heat down to medium-low and let simmer for 15 minutes. Stir in warm milk and let simmer for another 2 minutes. Remove from heat and season with salt, pepper, and lime juice. Divide between serving bowls and garnish before serving. Nutrition Facts Creamy Vegetarian White Chili Amount Per Serving Calories 235Calories from Fat 45 % Daily Value* Fat 5g8% Saturated Fat 2g13% Cholesterol 8mg3% Sodium 667mg29% Potassium 585mg17% Carbohydrates 36g12% Fiber 7g29% Sugar 6g7% Protein 11g22% Vitamin A 575IU12% Vitamin C 23.1mg28% Calcium 168mg17% Iron 3mg17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.