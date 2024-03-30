8 Corn Recipes That Go Beyond Corn-on-the-Cob (2024)

Corn is officially (finally) in season and crisp ears of it are everywhere — from markets to roadside stands. This gluten-free grain is naturally high in vitamin A and fiber, and also contains antioxidants. Switch up your corn-on-the-cob routine with these eight inspiring recipes.

1. FRESH CORN SALSA | LEMON TREE DWELLING

This five-ingredient corn salsa, dressed with lime juice and salt, makes the most of sweet corn. Fresh and colorful, it’s sure to be a crowd pleaser. Recipe makes 6 servings at 1/2 cup each.

Nutrition (per serving): Calories: 55; Total Fat: 1g; Saturated Fat: 0g; Monounsaturated Fat: 0g; Cholesterol: 0mg; Sodium: 196mg; Carbohydrate: 12g; Dietary Fiber: 2g; Sugar: 6g; Protein: 1

2. FISH TACO BOWLS | THE LIVE-IN KITCHEN

If you’re having one of those hectic weeknights, this 20-minute fish taco bowl is the answer. Seasoned cod is pan-fried until flaky and paired with corn, red bell pepper and black beans for a colorful meal. Recipe makes 4 servings.

Nutrition (per serving): Calories: 341; Total Fat: 5g; Saturated Fat: 0g; Monounsaturated Fat: 2g; Cholesterol: 35mg; Sodium: 349mg; Carbohydrate: 54g; Dietary Fiber: 10g; Sugar: 7g; Protein: 22g

3. GRILLED HONEY LIME CHICKEN WITH COWBOY CAVIAR | MYFITNESSPAL’S RECIPES

Part bean salad and part salsa dip, cowboy caviar is a vibrant combination of black-eyed peas, corn, tomatoes, onions and avocado — and it’s rich in antioxidants and fiber. Recipe makes 4 servings at 1 chicken breast and 3/4 cup cowboy caviar each.

Nutrition (per serving): Calories: 357; Total Fat: 12g; Saturated Fat: 1g; Monounsaturated Fat: 6g; Cholesterol: 82mg; Sodium: 334mg; Carbohydrate: 38g; Dietary Fiber: 9g; Sugar: 13g; Protein: 37g

4. SOUTHWEST STUFFED BELL PEPPERS | THE ROASTED ROOT

Spice up your weeknight meals with these southwest stuffed bell peppers. Packed with black beans and corn, this dish helps you get your daily dose of veggies and fiber — one stuffed pepper provides 8 grams of fiber. Recipe makes 4 servings at 1 stuffed bell pepper each.

Nutrition (per serving): Calories: 355; Total Fat: 13g; Saturated Fat: 1g; Monounsaturated Fat: 8g; Cholesterol: 7mg; Sodium: 470mg; Carbohydrate: 50g; Dietary Fiber: 8g; Sugar: 9g; Protein: 11g

5. GRILLED ZUCCHINI CORN SALAD | UPROOT KITCHEN

This smoky vegetable salad makes a great side for your grilling party. Juicy corn kernels and tender zucchini are dressed in a tangy lemon-basil vinaigrette that’s filling and nutritious. To make this vegan-friendly just leave out the feta cheese. Recipe makes 6 servings at 3/4 cup each.

Nutrition (per serving): Calories: 94; Total Fat: 4g; Saturated Fat: 1g; Monounsaturated Fat: 2g; Cholesterol: 6mg; Sodium: 74mg; Carbohydrate: 13g; Dietary Fiber: 2g; Sugar: 3g; Protein: 3g

6. 20-MINUTE EGG IN SPICY TOMATO SAUCE | HEALTHY NIBBLES & BITS

Filled with vegetables and spicy tomato sauce and topped with perfectly braised eggs, this hearty breakfast is ready in 20 minutes. Use canned or frozen corn kernels to cut down on prep time. Feel free to serve with potatoes or whole-grain bread. Recipe makes 2 servings.

Nutrition (per serving): Calories: 338; Total Fat: 24g; Saturated Fat: 5g; Monounsaturated Fat: 14g; Cholesterol: 372mg; Sodium: 454mg; Carbohydrate: 18g; Dietary Fiber: 3g; Sugar: 5g; Protein: 16g

7. MEAL PREP CARNITAS BURRITO BOWLS | FIT FOODIE FINDS

Why prep meals every day when you can prep them just once a week? Full of veggies, whole grains, protein and healthy fats these flavorful burritos bowls are easy to take on-the-go and are sure to satisfy your Mexican-food cravings. Recipe makes 4 servings.

Nutrition (per serving without rice): Calories: 408; Total Fat: 16g; Saturated Fat: 7g; Monounsaturated Fat: 4g; Cholesterol: 96mg; Sodium: 355mg; Carbohydrate: 31g; Dietary Fiber: 17g; Sugar: 9g; Protein: 37g

8. SPICY JALAPEÑO CORN BREAD | COOKING LIGHT

This cornbread is loaded with flavor and a bit of heat from the jalapeños. If you don’t have a cast-iron skillet, you can also bake the cornbread using muffin pans for an on-the-go snack. Recipe makes 12 servings at 1 wedge each.

Nutrition (per serving): Calories: 138; Total Fat: 5g; Saturated Fat: 2g; Monounsaturated Fat: 1g; Cholesterol: 43mg; Sodium: 263mg; Carbohydrate: 20g; Dietary Fiber: 2g; Sugar: 4g; Protein: 5g