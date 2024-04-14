9 Instant Pot Bread Recipes You KNEAD in Your Life (2024)

By Sylvia | Mommy Over Work · This post may contain affiliate links, marked with *
People are raving about the instant pot*. In fact, you could say it’s the greatest thing since sliced bread, which incidentally is one of the many foods in the instant pot that saves you more time, money, and energy than before. Here are the best instant pot bread recipes out there to show you what I mean.
Recommended resources
- An Instant Pot Duo* to make delicious bread
- The perfect pan* to contain the soft, chewy bread you'll be making
- Parchment paper* so your bread doesn't stick to the sides of the pan
- Aluminum foil* to foil any condensation trying to sneak its way into your bread
And be sure to check out this list of top recommended instant pot accessories by the best Instant pot cooks on the web.
The secret to making bread in the instant pot
The yogurt button! It’s a function on your instant pot that you might not be sure how to use. In addition to great instant pot yogurt recipes, use it to make some of these fantastic breads. But don't worry if your instant pot doesn't have the yogurt button, several of these recipes will be made through plain old pressure cooking.
Whole wheat crunchy bread
Soft and chewy on the inside with a crispy crust on the outside, this vegan whole wheat instant pot bread recipe has all the right textures for the perfect bread. Use flax seeds and sunflower seeds to pack extra nutrition and parchment paper so you don’t need to do any dishes. (via Tidbits Marci)
Savory, gluten-free white bread
If you’re craving a more traditional, typical bread, then this tried and tested white bread recipe for the instant pot will be perfect for you. The original recipe uses regular flour, but you can make slight modifications using gluten-free flour and a little more baking soda. I bet you won’t be able to tell the difference between this instant pot gluten-free bread and the regular flour version. (via Hi Pressure Cooking)
No knead parmesan bread
Speaking of savory breads, this one's flavored with parmesan, oregano, and thyme. But really, you are free to season it however you like as long as you use four simple base ingredients for your bread: flour, bread, yeast, and warm water. (via What's Cookin' Chicago)
Rosemary & sea salt bread
If you love the complementary bread served at Italian restaurants as much as I do, then you’re going to want to try this recipe, inspired by the kind served at Macaroni Grill, flavored with rosemary and sea salt. (via Delish Knowledge)
Sourdough bread
Yogurt is what gives this recipe that nice sourdough flavor. This bread works great for sandwiches, toast, and even croutons. Feel free to add garlic or herbs to give the dough some extra flavor. (via Living Sweet Moments)
Apple bread with salted caramel icing
This recipe is perfect for the fall season or Thanksgiving. The aroma of apples, vanilla, and cinnamon won’t be as tortuous to wait for since your bread won’t take long to cook in your instant pot. (via Adventures of a Nurse)
Banana bread
This banana bread in pressure cooker recipe can be eaten for breakfast or as a dessert. You won’t need to add much sugar with the natural sweetness from your ripe bananas. (via That's What Che Said)
Cinnamon walnut sweet potato bread
If you want a paleo- and vegan-friendly bread, then this recipe, which is not overly sweet, would be right up your alley. Use almond flour, coconut flour, and tapioca flour as the base, along with almond milk and coconut oil to keep it healthy. (via Nurture My Gut)
Chocolate chip zucchini bread
Here’s another healthy, lower carb recipe to try. This sweeter bread is actually a cross between zucchini and banana bread. (via 365 Days of Crockpot)
Bonus! Bread pudding
Not technically a bread, but who's complaining? This rich, creamy dessert is perfect during the holidays. (via Simply Happy Foodie)
Conclusion
Whether you’re choosing to make instant pot bread to save time and money or just to be downright adventurous, you "dough"n't want to miss out on these instant pot bread recipes with some moist, chewy softness.
Reader Interactions
Comments
Robbie says
Is it possible to make biscuits in the IP instead of using the oven? I've been looking all over trying to find anything so now I'm reaching out to find out.
Reply
Sylvia | Mommy Over Work says
Hi Robbie,
Thanks for stopping by! I personally haven't made biscuits in an instant pot, but I found this recipe for cheddar flavored ones:
https://recipes.instantpot.com/recipe/vortex-6-quart-restaurant-style-cheddar-biscuits/
Hope this helps,
Sylvia
Reply
Jean says
When making the bread do I leave the insert pan in the instant pot or do I remove it
Reply
Sylvia Wu says
Hi Jean, you can leave the insert pan inside, but have the bread sit on parchment paper. Thanks for stopping by!
Reply
Anabel says
Omg....you had me at apple bread with salted caramel icing. My mouth is drooling and I can just smell this! So excited to give these recipes a try in my instant pot.
Thanks!
Reply
Sylvia Wu says
Haha, yes, sweet breads are right up my alley. Thanks for stopping by, Anabel!
Reply
Cindi says
I prefer traditional loaf shaped bread. My husband I’d a traditionalist?. Any suggestions what loaf pan will work and is good option on 6 qt duo?
Thanks,
Cindi
Reply
Sylvia Wu says
Hi Cindi,
Nice, there's something satisfying about bread in loaf form :). Here's a pan that others seem to be using (affiliate link): https://amzn.to/2q2sJYr. Hope this helps and thanks for stopping by!
Sylvia
Reply
Bonnie Fitzpatrick-Moore says
Where can I get your bread cookbook?
I just revived my Instant Pot reipes?
I really LOVE using your wonderful Pot!
Soooo easy to use! But I do always have trouble getting the lid on..
Reply
Sylvia Wu says
Hi Bonnie,
Glad you're enjoying the instant pot! Unfortunately, I do not have a bread cookbook, but you might be able to find some great instant pot recipe cookbooks on Amazon that you can access for free with a Kindle membership.
I agree, it does take a while to get used to getting the lid on, but use it enough and you will 🙂
Sylvia
Reply
Paula says
Bonnie Fitzpatrick-Moore, I too had trouble getting the lid on. Make sure the vent is in the back & the arrows that say 'open, close' is in the front where the buttons are. Once you do that you'll never had trouble agan with your lid. Good Luck!
Reply
Doreen says
My Instant pot does NOT have a yogurt button, but it does have porridge, steam, others & manual. Which should I use for the sourdough break PLEASE.
Reply
Sylvia Wu says
Hi Doreen,
Without the yogurt button, your bread may take longer to make and come out a bit differently (eg. flatter). I found this bread recipe for an electric cooker, which is like using the basic function of the instant pot. Try experimenting with this recipe to see how it works for you:
https://traditionalcookingschool.com/food-preparation/sourdough-boston-brown-bread-instant-pot/
Hope it helps!
Sylvia
Reply