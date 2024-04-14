9 Instant Pot Bread Recipes You KNEAD in Your Life (2024)

By Sylvia | Mommy Over Work · This post may contain affiliate links, marked with *

People are raving about the instant pot*. In fact, you could say it’s the greatest thing since sliced bread, which incidentally is one of the many foods in the instant pot that saves you more time, money, and energy than before. Here are the best instant pot bread recipes out there to show you what I mean.

The secret to making bread in the instant pot

Whole wheat crunchy bread

Savory, gluten-free white bread

No knead parmesan bread



Sourdough bread

Apple bread with salted caramel icing

Banana bread

Cinnamon walnut sweet potato bread

Chocolate chip zucchini bread

Bonus! Bread pudding

Conclusion

The secret to making bread in the instant pot The yogurt button! It’s a function on your instant pot that you might not be sure how to use. In addition to great instant pot yogurt recipes, use it to make some of these fantastic breads. But don't worry if your instant pot doesn't have the yogurt button, several of these recipes will be made through plain old pressure cooking.

Whole wheat crunchy bread Soft and chewy on the inside with a crispy crust on the outside, this vegan whole wheat instant pot bread recipe has all the right textures for the perfect bread. Use flax seeds and sunflower seeds to pack extra nutrition and parchment paper so you don’t need to do any dishes. (via Tidbits Marci)

Savory, gluten-free white bread If you’re craving a more traditional, typical bread, then this tried and tested white bread recipe for the instant pot will be perfect for you. The original recipe uses regular flour, but you can make slight modifications using gluten-free flour and a little more baking soda. I bet you won’t be able to tell the difference between this instant pot gluten-free bread and the regular flour version. (via Hi Pressure Cooking)

No knead parmesan bread Speaking of savory breads, this one's flavored with parmesan, oregano, and thyme. But really, you are free to season it however you like as long as you use four simple base ingredients for your bread: flour, bread, yeast, and warm water. (via What's Cookin' Chicago)

Rosemary & sea salt bread If you love the complementary bread served at Italian restaurants as much as I do, then you’re going to want to try this recipe, inspired by the kind served at Macaroni Grill, flavored with rosemary and sea salt. (via Delish Knowledge)

Sourdough bread Yogurt is what gives this recipe that nice sourdough flavor. This bread works great for sandwiches, toast, and even croutons. Feel free to add garlic or herbs to give the dough some extra flavor. (via Living Sweet Moments)

Banana bread This banana bread in pressure cooker recipe can be eaten for breakfast or as a dessert. You won’t need to add much sugar with the natural sweetness from your ripe bananas. (via That's What Che Said)

Cinnamon walnut sweet potato bread If you want a paleo- and vegan-friendly bread, then this recipe, which is not overly sweet, would be right up your alley. Use almond flour, coconut flour, and tapioca flour as the base, along with almond milk and coconut oil to keep it healthy. (via Nurture My Gut)

Chocolate chip zucchini bread Here’s another healthy, lower carb recipe to try. This sweeter bread is actually a cross between zucchini and banana bread. (via 365 Days of Crockpot)

Bonus! Bread pudding Not technically a bread, but who's complaining? This rich, creamy dessert is perfect during the holidays. (via Simply Happy Foodie)

Conclusion

Whether you’re choosing to make instant pot bread to save time and money or just to be downright adventurous, you "dough"n't want to miss out on these instant pot bread recipes with some moist, chewy softness.

