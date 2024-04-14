9 Instant Pot Bread Recipes You KNEAD in Your Life (2024)

By Sylvia | Mommy Over Work · This post may contain affiliate links, marked with *

People are raving about the instant pot*. In fact, you could say it’s the greatest thing since sliced bread, which incidentally is one of the many foods in the instant pot that saves you more time, money, and energy than before. Here are the best instant pot bread recipes out there to show you what I mean.

LET'S BE FRIENDS! FOLLOW US:

9 Instant Pot Bread Recipes You KNEAD in Your Life (1)

Disclosure: Opinions expressed are our own. If you buy something through any of our affiliate links on this page, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting our site.

Jump to:
  • Recommended resources
  • The secret to making bread in the instant pot
  • Whole wheat crunchy bread
  • Savory, gluten-free white bread
  • No knead parmesan bread
  • Sourdough bread
  • Apple bread with salted caramel icing
  • Banana bread
  • Cinnamon walnut sweet potato bread
  • Chocolate chip zucchini bread
  • Bonus! Bread pudding
  • Conclusion

Recommended resources

And be sure to check out this list of top recommended instant pot accessories by the best Instant pot cooks on the web.

The secret to making bread in the instant pot

The yogurt button! It’s a function on your instant pot that you might not be sure how to use. In addition to great instant pot yogurt recipes, use it to make some of these fantastic breads. But don't worry if your instant pot doesn't have the yogurt button, several of these recipes will be made through plain old pressure cooking.

Whole wheat crunchy bread

Soft and chewy on the inside with a crispy crust on the outside, this vegan whole wheat instant pot bread recipe has all the right textures for the perfect bread. Use flax seeds and sunflower seeds to pack extra nutrition and parchment paper so you don’t need to do any dishes. (via Tidbits Marci)

Savory, gluten-free white bread

If you’re craving a more traditional, typical bread, then this tried and tested white bread recipe for the instant pot will be perfect for you. The original recipe uses regular flour, but you can make slight modifications using gluten-free flour and a little more baking soda. I bet you won’t be able to tell the difference between this instant pot gluten-free bread and the regular flour version. (via Hi Pressure Cooking)

No knead parmesan bread

Speaking of savory breads, this one's flavored with parmesan, oregano, and thyme. But really, you are free to season it however you like as long as you use four simple base ingredients for your bread: flour, bread, yeast, and warm water. (via What's Cookin' Chicago)

Rosemary & sea salt bread

If you love the complementary bread served at Italian restaurants as much as I do, then you’re going to want to try this recipe, inspired by the kind served at Macaroni Grill, flavored with rosemary and sea salt. (via Delish Knowledge)

Sourdough bread

Yogurt is what gives this recipe that nice sourdough flavor. This bread works great for sandwiches, toast, and even croutons. Feel free to add garlic or herbs to give the dough some extra flavor. (via Living Sweet Moments)

Apple bread with salted caramel icing

This recipe is perfect for the fall season or Thanksgiving. The aroma of apples, vanilla, and cinnamon won’t be as tortuous to wait for since your bread won’t take long to cook in your instant pot. (via Adventures of a Nurse)

See Also
9 Amazing Grilled Cheese Recipes12 Easy Tofu Recipes Perfect For People Who Have Never Tried It29 Yummy Vegan Weight Loss Recipes for Dinner [Healthy, Fat Burning]38 Paleo Diet Snack Recipes

Banana bread

This banana bread in pressure cooker recipe can be eaten for breakfast or as a dessert. You won’t need to add much sugar with the natural sweetness from your ripe bananas. (via That's What Che Said)

Cinnamon walnut sweet potato bread

If you want a paleo- and vegan-friendly bread, then this recipe, which is not overly sweet, would be right up your alley. Use almond flour, coconut flour, and tapioca flour as the base, along with almond milk and coconut oil to keep it healthy. (via Nurture My Gut)

Chocolate chip zucchini bread

Here’s another healthy, lower carb recipe to try. This sweeter bread is actually a cross between zucchini and banana bread. (via 365 Days of Crockpot)

Bonus! Bread pudding

Not technically a bread, but who's complaining? This rich, creamy dessert is perfect during the holidays. (via Simply Happy Foodie)

Please Save or Share this Post:
(It helps keep our content free!) Save Pin | FB Share

Conclusion

Whether you’re choosing to make instant pot bread to save time and money or just to be downright adventurous, you "dough"n't want to miss out on these instant pot bread recipes with some moist, chewy softness.

Continue Reading:

  • Instant Pot Dessert Recipes

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Robbie says

    Is it possible to make biscuits in the IP instead of using the oven? I've been looking all over trying to find anything so now I'm reaching out to find out.

    Reply

    • Sylvia Wu says

      Hi Jean, you can leave the insert pan inside, but have the bread sit on parchment paper. Thanks for stopping by!

      Reply

  3. Anabel says

    Omg....you had me at apple bread with salted caramel icing. My mouth is drooling and I can just smell this! So excited to give these recipes a try in my instant pot.

    Thanks!

    Reply

    • Sylvia Wu says

      Haha, yes, sweet breads are right up my alley. Thanks for stopping by, Anabel!

      Reply

  4. Cindi says

    I prefer traditional loaf shaped bread. My husband I’d a traditionalist?. Any suggestions what loaf pan will work and is good option on 6 qt duo?

    Thanks,
    Cindi

    Reply

    • Sylvia Wu says

      Hi Cindi,

      Nice, there's something satisfying about bread in loaf form :). Here's a pan that others seem to be using (affiliate link): https://amzn.to/2q2sJYr. Hope this helps and thanks for stopping by!

      Sylvia

      Reply

  5. Bonnie Fitzpatrick-Moore says

    Where can I get your bread cookbook?
    I just revived my Instant Pot reipes?

    I really LOVE using your wonderful Pot!
    Soooo easy to use! But I do always have trouble getting the lid on..

    Reply

    • Sylvia Wu says

      Hi Bonnie,

      Glad you're enjoying the instant pot! Unfortunately, I do not have a bread cookbook, but you might be able to find some great instant pot recipe cookbooks on Amazon that you can access for free with a Kindle membership.

      I agree, it does take a while to get used to getting the lid on, but use it enough and you will 🙂

      Sylvia

      Reply

    • Paula says

      Bonnie Fitzpatrick-Moore, I too had trouble getting the lid on. Make sure the vent is in the back & the arrows that say 'open, close' is in the front where the buttons are. Once you do that you'll never had trouble agan with your lid. Good Luck!

      Reply

  6. Doreen says

    My Instant pot does NOT have a yogurt button, but it does have porridge, steam, others & manual. Which should I use for the sourdough break PLEASE.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

9 Instant Pot Bread Recipes You KNEAD in Your Life (2024)
Top Articles
Low Sodium Shepherd's Pie Recipe (No Salt Added)
Chicken & Sweetcorn Soup Recipe | Chinese Takeaway | Hint Of Helen
What is a healthy dividend payout?
What is the dividend growth rate for Medical Properties Trust?
Latest Posts
Pfannkuchen (German Pancakes) - Recipes From Europe
Best Vegan Pizza Dough Recipe
Article information

Author: Prof. An Powlowski

Last Updated:

Views: 6012

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (64 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Prof. An Powlowski

Birthday: 1992-09-29

Address: Apt. 994 8891 Orval Hill, Brittnyburgh, AZ 41023-0398

Phone: +26417467956738

Job: District Marketing Strategist

Hobby: Embroidery, Bodybuilding, Motor sports, Amateur radio, Wood carving, Whittling, Air sports

Introduction: My name is Prof. An Powlowski, I am a charming, helpful, attractive, good, graceful, thoughtful, vast person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.