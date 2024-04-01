Anything goes Christmas strudel | Jamie Oliver recipes (2024)

- Healthy recipes
Anything goes Christmas strudel
With leftover Christmas goodies
- Vegetarianv
With leftover Christmas goodies
- Vegetarianv
“At Christmas time, like any other, the Oliver household has lots of leftover mince pies, Christmas pudding, mixed nuts, chocolate, clementines and posh biscuits. I’ve used a humble pack of filo here to bring all those festive flavours together in layers of crisp, golden pastry. Delicious. ”
Serves 8
Cooks In1 hour
DifficultyNot too tricky
ChristmasLeftovers
Nutrition per serving
-
Calories 445 22%
-
Fat 20.7g 30%
-
Saturates 10.6g 53%
-
Sugars 35g 39%
-
Salt 0.4g 7%
-
Protein 5.9g 12%
-
Carbs 62.7g 24%
-
Fibre 3.4g -
Of an adult's reference intake
Recipe From
Jamie: Keep Cooking at Christmas
By Jamie Oliver
Ingredients
- 100 g unsalted butter
- 2 clementines
- 1 pinch of ground cinnamon
- 8 sheets of filo pastry
- 1 heaped teaspoon demerara sugar , plus extra for sprinkling
- 400 g leftover goodies , such as Christmas pudding, mince pies
- a handful of mixed nuts
- 50 g good-quality chocolate (70% cocoa solids) , or chocolate money
- 3 apples or pears , or 2 quince, or a mixture of the three
- 2 ginger nut biscuits
- 2 teaspoons runny honey
- icing sugar , for dusting
- ready-made custard, vanilla ice cream, or Greek-style yoghurt , to serve
The cost per serving below is generated by Whisk.com and is based on costs in individual supermarkets. For more information about how we calculate costs per serving read our FAQS
Recipe From
Jamie: Keep Cooking at Christmas
By Jamie Oliver
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/gas 4. Place the butter in a small saucepan on a low heat. As it melts, finely grate over the clementine zest and squeeze in the juice, add the cinnamon, then bring to the boil and turn the heat off.
- Lay out 4 sheets of pastry on a clean tea towel, slightly overlapping, so they cover the tea towel completely, with a little overhang at one of the shorter ends. Working quickly so your pastry doesn’t dry out, drizzle over half of the spiced melted butter, then brush all over, using it to secure the pastry where it overlaps – this will help protect the pastry and flavour it. Sprinkle over 1 heaped teaspoon of sugar to add a nice bit of crunch, then carefully layer the rest of the pastry sheets on top and brush over half of the remaining melted butter.
- Use your hands to crumble the leftover goodies over the pastry from a height, making sure they are evenly distributed, and leaving the two shortest edges empty (about 10cm). Bash up the nuts in a pestle and mortar, then add them to the party and break over the chocolate. Using a box grater, coarsely grate over the fruit (cores and all), break in the biscuits, then drizzle everything with the honey.
- Fold the shortest edges inwards, then lift up your tea towel at one of the longest ends and use it to help you carefully roll up your strudel.
- Brush a large non-stick baking tray with a little of the remaining butter and confidently transfer the strudel to the tray. Brush or rub it all over with the last of the butter, then sprinkle over a little sugar. Bake on the bottom of the hot oven for 35 minutes, or until crisp, golden, and gorgeous.
- Once the time’s up, leave to cool, then dust with icing sugar and use a serrated knife to cut the strudel into 5cm slices. Delicious served with hot custard, a scoop of vanilla ice cream, or a dollop of Greek-style yoghurt.
Recipe From
Jamie: Keep Cooking at Christmas
By Jamie Oliver
