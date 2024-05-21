Baked Celery Root with Gorgonzola - Recipe - Diet Doctor (2024)

When the root celery is ready, place on plates and add the salad on top. Serve with blue cheese and a few drops of olive oil.

Roast the nuts quickly in a dry, hot frying pan, until fragrant. Let them cool slightly, and chop them coarsely.

Meanwhile, sauté mushrooms in butter until golden and soft. Season with salt and pepper.

Bake for 45 minutes, or until the celery root has turned golden brown and soft.

Place on a baking sheet with parchment paper. Brush olive oil on both sides and sprinkle a generous amount of sea salt on top.

Wash the celery root. You don’t need to peel it. Cut away the roots and slice into ½-inch slices.

Tips

For a more even distribution of the cheese, crumble it on top rather than having a slice or wedge.

To up the number of servings for a party and to make them more bite-sized, just quarter each celery root slice.

Go nuts! Try adding sliced almonds, or chopped pecans and cashews. Or even some of your favorite seeds. Lightly sautéed kale or chard also makes a delicious alternative to spinach.