Baked Celery Root with Gorgonzola - Recipe - Diet Doctor (2024)

Earthy and bright celery root, with salty gorgonzola, rich hazelnuts and sautéed mushrooms? Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. There’s nothing about this deliciously simple low-carb appetizer that you, and your guests, won’t adore! The taste combinations are to die for.
June 3 2016 recipe by Anne Aobadia, photo by Emma Shevtzoff, nutritional review by Franziska Spritzler, RD, CDE in Recipes, Appetizer
USMetric
4 servingservings
Ingredients
- 1 lb 450 g celery root
- 3 tbsp 3 tbsp olive oil
- sea salt and pepper
- 3 oz. (1¼ cups) 85 g (290 ml) mushrooms, chopped
- 1½ oz. 45 g butter
- 2 oz. (62⁄3 tbsp) 55 g (95 ml) hazelnuts
- 1 (4 oz.) 1 (110 g) red onion, slicedred onions, sliced
- 3 oz. (2¾ cups) 85 g (650 ml) baby spinach
- 5 oz. 140 g blue cheese or gorgonzola cheese or roquefort cheese, at room temperature
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).
Wash the celery root. You don’t need to peel it. Cut away the roots and slice into ½-inch slices.
Place on a baking sheet with parchment paper. Brush olive oil on both sides and sprinkle a generous amount of sea salt on top.
Bake for 45 minutes, or until the celery root has turned golden brown and soft.
Meanwhile, sauté mushrooms in butter until golden and soft. Season with salt and pepper.
Roast the nuts quickly in a dry, hot frying pan, until fragrant. Let them cool slightly, and chop them coarsely.
Mix red onions, spinach, mushrooms and hazelnuts in a bowl.
When the root celery is ready, place on plates and add the salad on top. Serve with blue cheese and a few drops of olive oil.
Tips
For a more even distribution of the cheese, crumble it on top rather than having a slice or wedge.
To up the number of servings for a party and to make them more bite-sized, just quarter each celery root slice.
Go nuts! Try adding sliced almonds, or chopped pecans and cashews. Or even some of your favorite seeds. Lightly sautéed kale or chard also makes a delicious alternative to spinach.
💬 Have you tried this recipe?
What did you think? Please share your thoughts in the comment section below!
9 comments
1
Fiona
June 5 2016
This looks delicious, thanks, I will try it. (For UK readers, Root celery is known as Celeriac here).
2
Nani
June 6 2016
I've made it today for dinner... simply delicious, what a creative, beautiful meal! Thanks for posting it! I'll for sure be using root celery for other dishes... maybe as a "half-bread" for an open hamburger?
3
Helen
August 11 2016
This looks very tasty, so far we have loved all the meals...yum
5
Margie
October 3 2016
I have just bought some celeriac which is root celery in Australia and will try this with goats cheese.
6
Sarah
September 15 2018
I thought root veg was not àllowed? I love celeriac, but thought I had to abstain!! If not, this is great news!!
7
Una
September 17 2018
Thanks! Really helpful as this site is SO American. Given they're based in Stockholm, even the metric is so often far from right - millilitres instead of gramms. Amd then those ununiform tablespoons of stuff and no weights or measurements with tablespoons - all different sizes around me the world. Easy to wreck a good recipe because of that alone.
8
Una
September 17 2018
Thanks! Really helpful as this site is SO American. Given they're based in Stockholm, even the metric is so often far from right - millilitres instead of gramms. Amd then those ununiform tablespoons of stuff and no weights or measurements with tablespoons - all different sizes around me the world. Easy to wreck a good recipe because of that alone.
9
Una
September 17 2018
I thought root veg was not àllowed? I love celeriac, but thought I had to abstain!! If not, this is great news!!
Yes, thats true, and probably why it's 13g carbs. All okay even if you're doing under 20g a day and Keto. I'm aiming for low carb high fat rather than outright keto.
11
claudia3bartsch
December 22 2021
I think the celery root that I chose was too old because when I sliced it, the centre was missing and it was very hairy inside and fiberous. The skin was inedible and tough even after baking. It was so difficult to slice that I had to get my husband to cut it. Maybe this is the wrong dish for us here because celery root in quite expensive. I've used it in soups successfully in the past.