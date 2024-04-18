Best car phone holders - Which? (2024)

We’ve tested popular car phone holders – including non-magnetic and magnetic car phone mounts from Halfords, Amazon and Argos – to find out which ones will grip your mobile securely and remain stable while you’re behind the wheel.



Testers subjected each mobile phone holder for cars to a bumpy driving test, rated how easy they were to assemble and adjust, and put them all through a manual shake test.

The results revealed two that merited our Best Buy recommendation, including a sturdy and versatile model, as well as a Great Value recommendation that came in at less than half the price.

The best car phone holders

Car phone holders Ease of installation in car Stability Where to buy Excellent Excellent Excellent Excellent Good Excellent Average Good Excellent Good Excellent Poor Average Good

Date tested: August 2023. We are not able to show every retailer and cheaper prices may be available.

The car phone holders we tested

All the car phone holders we tested are listed in alphabetical order below.

Blukar Car Phone Holder

Car attachment type Air vent

Phone attachment type Clamp

Halfords Adjustable Magnetic Holder

Car attachment type Air vent

Phone attachment type Magnetic

Halfords One Touch Universal Car Mount Holder

Car attachment type Suction cup

Phone attachment type Clamp

Halfords One Touch Vent Mount

Car attachment type Air vent

Phone attachment type Clamp

Halfords Universal Windscreen Mount

Car attachment type Suction cup

Phone attachment type Clamp

Scosche 4in1 Mount Phone Holder

Car attachment type Suction cup, air vent, dashboard mount, cup holder

Phone attachment type Clamp

Scosche Magic Dash Mount

Car attachment type Dashboard mount

Phone attachment typeMagnetic

Streetwize In Car Phone Holder

Car attachment type Air vent

Phone attachment type Clamp

Vanmass Car Phone Holder 2023

Car attachment type Air vent

Phone attachment type Clamp

Yosh Magnetic Car Phone Mount Holder

Car attachment type Suction cup, air vent, dashboard mount

Phone attachment type Clamp

How we test car phone holders

We choose the most popular car phone holders sold at UK retailers and test each in different cars and with iPhone and Samsung devices. We buy all the products we test. Each car phone holder is rated on the following:

Ease of useOur testers rate each car phone mount on how easy it is to put together, attach a phone and attach it to a car.

AdjustabilityWe test how easy or fiddly it is to adjust the car phone holders to a comfortable position to view your mobile.

StabilityWe take each in-car phone holder out on a bumpy driving test to see how stable it remains and whether the angle or position of the phone changes significantly.

GripWe manually shake all the car phone holders to see how well they grip a mobile and whether it detaches.

Where to put a car phone holder

Where you put your car phone holder depends very much on the type you’re using. There are three main car attachment types and two phone attachment types to choose between. Here's a comparison of them, which should help with such questions as: are magnetic car phone holders good?

Where is the best place to put the phone holder on a car windscreen?

The Highway Code states that drivers should be: "free from obstructions to vision" so choose a spot where you can view your phone without blocking your view of the road.

There are three car attachment types

Suction cup

Suction cup mounts are the most ‘typical’ type of attachment. You simply place them where you like on a car windscreen or dashboard and often tighten them further with a lever.

Pros

Easy to attach to windscreen

Installable in a range of positions across the windscreen or dashboard

Cons

Poor-quality mounts are shaky and unstable

Suction likely to degrade over time

Air vent

When installing a phone holder in a car vent, these are designed to clip, grip, or tighten onto them. They either have a clamp or magnetic phone attachment. Make sure to position your phone and tighten it securely before driving.

Pros

Doesn’t take up space on the windscreen or dashboard

Generally remains fixed in place once attached

Cons

Can block airflow – phone can overheat if the car's heating is left on

Some angle down once installed, which can affect the driver's view

Adhesive strip

These holders attach directly onto your dashboard with an adhesive strip. You need to clean your dashboard and leave it for a pre-set time – often up to 24 hours – to attach.

Pros

Easy to affix

Cons

Not suitable for curved dashboards

Once it’s put in place, you won’t easily be able to remove it or place it elsewhere

There are two phone attachment types

Clamp

These feature adjustable arms that cradle the phone in place or have a button that will 'snap' the arms onto your mobile. There's usually a base or feet for your phone to rest on. You can often twist and adjust the holder to your preferred view.

Pros

Simple to adjust the phone to your preferred angle

Phone feels secure once cradled

Cons

Some block part of the phone screen

Doesn’t hold as strongly as a magnet (see below)

Magnetic

You attach your phone onto a flat magnetic surface on a holder that usually clips onto your vent or sticks to your dashboard. This also requires you to attach a magnet to the back of your phone or case.

You may be wondering: are magnetic holders safe? Although we can't vouch for all of them, the ones we tested had a strong grip and won't damage the internal components of your smartphone.

Pros

Attach and remove phone with ease

Holds mobile securely in place

Cons

Requires a magnet to be placed constantly on your phone or case

Wireless charging not compatible with magnet on phone

Will a magnetic car phone holder damage my phone?

You may ask: are magnetic car phone holders bad for your phone? Not specifically, but peeling the magnet off the back of your phone once it's stuck down could cause damage if you don't use an adhesive strip to protect it.

Are car phone holders legal?

Yes, but be aware that theHighway Codestates that drivers should be ‘free from obstructions to vision’.From 25 March 2022, motorists are breaking the law if they use a handheld mobile phone behind the wheel for any use. Breaking the law can result in up to six penalty points and a £200 fine. So, when you're using a car phone holder, make sure you: