Best car phone holders - Which? (2024)

We’ve tested popular car phone holders – including non-magnetic and magnetic car phone mounts from Halfords, Amazon and Argos – to find out which ones will grip your mobile securely and remain stable while you’re behind the wheel.
Testers subjected each mobile phone holder for cars to a bumpy driving test, rated how easy they were to assemble and adjust, and put them all through a manual shake test.
The results revealed two that merited our Best Buy recommendation, including a sturdy and versatile model, as well as a Great Value recommendation that came in at less than half the price.
The best car phone holders
Only logged-in Which? members can view the car phone holder test results below.
|Car phone holders
|Ease of installation in car
|Stability
|Where to buy
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Good
|Excellent
|Average
|Good
|Excellent
|Good
|Excellent
|Poor
|Average
|Good
Date tested: August 2023. We are not able to show every retailer and cheaper prices may be available.
The car phone holders we tested
All the car phone holders we tested are listed in alphabetical order below.
Only logged-in Which? members can view the best car phone holders from our tests.
Blukar Car Phone Holder
ProsLog in or join Which? to instantly reveal
Cons Log in or join Which? to instantly reveal
Car attachment type Air vent
Phone attachment type Clamp
Halfords Adjustable Magnetic Holder
ProsLog in or join Which? to instantly reveal
Cons Log in or join Which? to instantly reveal
Car attachment type Air vent
Phone attachment type Magnetic
Halfords One Touch Universal Car Mount Holder
ProsLog in or join Which? to instantly reveal
Cons Log in or join Which? to instantly reveal
Car attachment type Suction cup
Phone attachment type Clamp
Halfords One Touch Vent Mount
ProsLog in or join Which? to instantly reveal
Cons Log in or join Which? to instantly reveal
Car attachment type Air vent
Phone attachment type Clamp
Halfords Universal Windscreen Mount
ProsLog in or join Which? to instantly reveal
Cons Log in or join Which? to instantly reveal
Car attachment type Suction cup
Phone attachment type Clamp
Scosche 4in1 Mount Phone Holder
ProsLog in or join Which? to instantly reveal
Cons Log in or join Which? to instantly reveal
Car attachment type Suction cup, air vent, dashboard mount, cup holder
Phone attachment type Clamp
Scosche Magic Dash Mount
ProsLog in or join Which? to instantly reveal
Cons Log in or join Which? to instantly reveal
Car attachment type Dashboard mount
Phone attachment typeMagnetic
Streetwize In Car Phone Holder
ProsLog in or join Which? to instantly reveal
Cons Log in or join Which? to instantly reveal
Car attachment type Air vent
Phone attachment type Clamp
Vanmass Car Phone Holder 2023
ProsLog in or join Which? to instantly reveal
Cons Log in or join Which? to instantly reveal
Car attachment type Air vent
Phone attachment type Clamp
Yosh Magnetic Car Phone Mount Holder
ProsLog in or join Which? to instantly reveal
Cons Log in or join Which? to instantly reveal
Car attachment type Suction cup, air vent, dashboard mount
Phone attachment type Clamp
How we test car phone holders
We choose the most popular car phone holders sold at UK retailers and test each in different cars and with iPhone and Samsung devices. We buy all the products we test. Each car phone holder is rated on the following:
- Ease of useOur testers rate each car phone mount on how easy it is to put together, attach a phone and attach it to a car.
- AdjustabilityWe test how easy or fiddly it is to adjust the car phone holders to a comfortable position to view your mobile.
- StabilityWe take each in-car phone holder out on a bumpy driving test to see how stable it remains and whether the angle or position of the phone changes significantly.
- GripWe manually shake all the car phone holders to see how well they grip a mobile and whether it detaches.
Where to put a car phone holder
Where you put your car phone holder depends very much on the type you’re using. There are three main car attachment types and two phone attachment types to choose between. Here's a comparison of them, which should help with such questions as: are magnetic car phone holders good?
Where is the best place to put the phone holder on a car windscreen?
The Highway Code states that drivers should be: "free from obstructions to vision" so choose a spot where you can view your phone without blocking your view of the road.
There are three car attachment types
Suction cup
Suction cup mounts are the most ‘typical’ type of attachment. You simply place them where you like on a car windscreen or dashboard and often tighten them further with a lever.
Pros
- Easy to attach to windscreen
- Installable in a range of positions across the windscreen or dashboard
Cons
- Poor-quality mounts are shaky and unstable
- Suction likely to degrade over time
Air vent
When installing a phone holder in a car vent, these are designed to clip, grip, or tighten onto them. They either have a clamp or magnetic phone attachment. Make sure to position your phone and tighten it securely before driving.
Pros
- Doesn’t take up space on the windscreen or dashboard
- Generally remains fixed in place once attached
Cons
- Can block airflow – phone can overheat if the car's heating is left on
- Some angle down once installed, which can affect the driver's view
Adhesive strip
These holders attach directly onto your dashboard with an adhesive strip. You need to clean your dashboard and leave it for a pre-set time – often up to 24 hours – to attach.
Pros
- Easy to affix
Cons
- Not suitable for curved dashboards
- Once it’s put in place, you won’t easily be able to remove it or place it elsewhere
There are two phone attachment types
Clamp
These feature adjustable arms that cradle the phone in place or have a button that will 'snap' the arms onto your mobile. There's usually a base or feet for your phone to rest on. You can often twist and adjust the holder to your preferred view.
Pros
- Simple to adjust the phone to your preferred angle
- Phone feels secure once cradled
Cons
- Some block part of the phone screen
- Doesn’t hold as strongly as a magnet (see below)
Magnetic
You attach your phone onto a flat magnetic surface on a holder that usually clips onto your vent or sticks to your dashboard. This also requires you to attach a magnet to the back of your phone or case.
You may be wondering: are magnetic holders safe? Although we can't vouch for all of them, the ones we tested had a strong grip and won't damage the internal components of your smartphone.
Pros
- Attach and remove phone with ease
- Holds mobile securely in place
Cons
- Requires a magnet to be placed constantly on your phone or case
- Wireless charging not compatible with magnet on phone
Will a magnetic car phone holder damage my phone?
You may ask: are magnetic car phone holders bad for your phone? Not specifically, but peeling the magnet off the back of your phone once it's stuck down could cause damage if you don't use an adhesive strip to protect it.
Are car phone holders legal?
Yes, but be aware that theHighway Codestates that drivers should be ‘free from obstructions to vision’.From 25 March 2022, motorists are breaking the law if they use a handheld mobile phone behind the wheel for any use. Breaking the law can result in up to six penalty points and a £200 fine. So, when you're using a car phone holder, make sure you:
- set your route before turning on the engine and operating your car
- don’t touch your phone again unless you pull over safely and turn off the engine
- have hands-free access if you want to use your phone for communication
- choose a place for your car phone mount that does not block your view of the road.