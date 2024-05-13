Best Chicken Pot Pie Recipe, Chicken Pot Pie | Jenny Can Cook (2024)

Susan L.

March 15, 2019 at 1:09 pm

Hi Jenny. I’m Susan and 100% polish. My mother used to make the best Kapusta soup. She sadly passed away in 2006, and I haven’t had it since. She used to tell me when I was younger that different regions in Poland made their food their own way, so each recipe for the soup was different. My Babci—my mother’s mom—came from Krakow, Poland and her Kapusta was not soupy like most are. I want to say it almost had the same consistency as Split Pea Soup. She might have even put little yellow peas in it, but I can’t quite remember exactly. I’m reaching out to you to see if there was any way you can help me figure out a recipe for it or one similar to it? I’ve been trying for years to find someone who knows a recipe but no-one in my family, or any close friends can recall the one my mother & our family has used.

I also wanted to express my love for your channel. Your way of cooking is exquisite and I very much enjoy watching and learning your recipes you share with us online!

I hope you’re having a great Friday afternoon and continue to have a great weekend. Hope to hear from you, soon.

Thank you in advance,

Sincerely,

Susan L.

