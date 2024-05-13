Best Chicken Pot Pie Recipe, Chicken Pot Pie | Jenny Can Cook (2024)

Chicken Pot Pie
This is comfort food squared! The rich, creamy filling and flaky crust are made without cream or butter. It comes together quickly so have all your ingredients chopped before starting.- Jenny Jones
Prep Time: 35 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour
Makes: 4-6 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 cup chicken stock (I use Swanson’s unsalted)
- 1 cup milk (I use whole milk)
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 2 boneless chicken breasts (about 1 pound) cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 2 carrots, sliced 1/8-inch thick (1 cup)
- 2 stalks celery, sliced 1/8-inch thick (1 cup)
- 1 cup frozen peas, thawed on a paper towel
- 3/4 teaspoon salt (less if using salted stock)
- pepper to taste
- 1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/3 cup vegetable oil (I use avocado oil)
- 1/3 cup milk (I use 2% milk)
- Egg wash (one egg yolk + 1 teaspoon water)
Filling:
Crust:
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 400° F.
- In a small bowl, whisk together stock, milk, and flour until smooth. Set aside.
- Heat the oil in your biggest pan over med-high heat. Cook and stir onion, carrot, & celery for 2 minutes.
- Add chicken. Cook & stir for 2 minutes.
- Stir in peas followed by chicken stock mixture, salt & pepper. Cook, uncovered, for about 2 minutes until thick.
- Pour into a 9-inch deep dish pie pan. Set aside, uncovered.
- Combine flour and salt in a bowl.
- Add oil & milk all at once. Stir with a fork.
- Shape into a 5-inch disc and place between 2 sheets of floured wax paper. Roll into a 12-inch circle.
- Brush rim of pie pan with eggwash.
- Gently remove crust from wax paper by draping it over your arm and place onto pie. Trim away or flute overhanging crust, pressing down edges.
- Brush entire crust & edges with eggwash. With a sharp knife, poke about a dozen holes in the top to release steam.
- Place on a foil-lined baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes. Let stand 20 minutes before serving.
Filling:
Crust:
Leave a Comment
Kathy
March 18, 2024 at 7:28 am
Jenny, I love all your recipes and sometime with this one I substitute a rotisserie chicken after sautéing my vegetables, just the white meat. Is this OK? I am making it today and am out of fresh chicken breasts.
Thank you for all your healthy recipes and your humor.
Reply to this comment
Rosalee
July 30, 2023 at 5:49 pm
It looks delicious and ingredients are exactly what I have wanted in a search.
I would love to make this pie for company, but want to use bottom and top crust, but wonder how the bottom crust is prepared before the filling is added.
(I have two rolled crusts ready)
Thanks so much.
Rosalee
Reply to this comment
Jenny
May 1, 2023 at 3:35 pm
I just made this tonight. It is the creamiest, easiest pot pie I’ve ever made or tasted! This is my new go-to recipe. Thank you, Jenny💕 My family loved it.
Reply to this comment
Jyoti
April 11, 2023 at 10:10 am
I am really looking forward to making the dish as I love it but have not eaten or made it because of the fat and the calories. You have given a healthy version and I cannot wait to make it.
I would like to know whether I should use Bleached or Unbleached All Purpose flower.
Reply to this comment
Jenny Can Cook
April 11, 2023 at 10:54 am
Unbleached flour is a healthier choice.
Reply to this comment
Jeanie Manser
April 6, 2023 at 4:48 pm
I’m really excited to try this out! We’ve had a long day of putting our house back together and I want to give my kids a big meal to say thank you for their help. We had our cabinets refinished yesterday and our floors done today so we’ve been busy. Nothing sounds better than homemade chicken pot pie, though, so I’m excited for this! Thanks for sharing!
Reply to this comment
DEENEE
March 1, 2023 at 5:01 am
I love your videos. You make everything looks so easy and the recipes really are great. Your comments make me laugh out loud!
I wonder why you don’t recommend any spices for your chicken pot pie recipe?
I have added summer savoury and a touch of fresh sage for delicious results.
Thank you for sharing!
Reply to this comment
Dindalungy
January 3, 2024 at 12:40 pm
This one is a pure and simple pot pie, delicious but not rich, just what I was looking for after the holidays. I often add herbs and spices, sometimes even cranberries and nuts, sometimes curry, but this one is like a basic launchpad for other recipes, delicious even plain. It lets the ingredients stand out on their own merit.
Reply to this comment
Kate Sanderson
November 16, 2022 at 4:13 pm
I made this last night . It was easy and my husband LOVED it.
I had to change the crust to a gluten free one and the flour to cornstarch.
It all turned out great.
I also love your bread making videos Jenny.
Reply to this comment
Elaine
February 5, 2023 at 7:35 am
Did you use the same amounts of cornstarch as you would the states flour? I have a granddaughter with celiac so I would like to make it gluten free also.
Reply to this comment
DEE-NY
September 27, 2022 at 9:35 am
Hi Jenny. I’ve been making this pot pie for my daughter and granddaughter for years and they love it so much that after I made it, the next day they wanted me to make another one. It is so delish and I love making it. QUESTION: would almond milk be ok to use instead of whole milk? If so, should I use more than recipe calls for? Thank you so much for a great recipe. By the way, 💜 your videos. Be well Jenny.😊
Reply to this comment
Candy
January 12, 2023 at 8:54 am
I would think Almond milk would be fine, I’ve used it to make cornbread and even pumpkin pie
Reply to this comment
Scott
September 16, 2022 at 5:00 am
My pie pans are a little larger and I prefer double crust. Do you have a recipe for this same dough that uses 3 cups flour?
Reply to this comment
Viccin
September 5, 2022 at 2:47 pm
Yummy! No kidding, this was exactly as the video and as described. Healthy, super simple, tasty and perfect for a fall-ish day here in Western New York. I did cheat a little and use a store-bought frozen top crust because I was out of vegetable oil and my husband did not care for olive oil. I will definitely make this again.
Thank you Jenny! You are amazing at how you describe the recipes and they are delicious and a lot healthier. I even pick up some of the same tools you use – I just love your kitchen decor and you are beautiful! 🙂
Reply to this comment
Judy
July 14, 2022 at 4:03 am
This looks delicious! I will save this for fall/winter cooking. Hope you are well!
Reply to this comment
Trudy
June 26, 2022 at 2:12 pm
Jenny, I love your videos and recipes and I can’t wait to make this pie ! Thank you !!
Reply to this comment
Shameka
April 17, 2022 at 12:58 pm
How many calories is this pot pie😊
Reply to this comment
Carolyn
June 29, 2022 at 7:59 pm
You can enter the recipe into any of the calorie programs from the internet, for example MyFitnessPAL, and it will calculate the calories for the entire pie and/or number of servings.
Reply to this comment
Dawn
September 10, 2021 at 9:11 pm
Quick question…I just became a gramma and my daughter needs meals she can freeze. Is this a good freezable recipe?
Reply to this comment
Grannyrsh
March 25, 2021 at 2:12 pm
You’re my favorite for delicious healthy and easy recipes. Love your videos.
Reply to this comment
The Swiss grand-maman
February 6, 2021 at 4:23 pm
Watching you cook in your kitchen, Jenny, has become one of my top favorite hobbies. Thank-you for your savoir-faire and your beautiful and motivating attitude.
Reply to this comment
Jennifer
January 23, 2021 at 9:49 pm
I made the pot pie tonight for the first time and It was absolutely delicious! I made it just like the recipe, but the only change was I added some minced garlic with a tablespoon of butter to the filling. My family raved!
I love all your recipes. Jenny you are the best!!
Reply to this comment
Margaret Booth
January 23, 2021 at 7:58 am
I made this yesterday for our dinner. It was so easy and so delicious. Will become one of my favourites.
Reply to this comment
Ruth
January 7, 2021 at 8:48 am
Really good pot pie! The crust makes it special. I have very good results with Jenny’s recipes. They’re simple to cook and the videos show the little tips for success.
Reply to this comment
Margie
December 21, 2020 at 5:14 pm
Hi Jenny,
Love your recipes… I also love the blue pan you used to cook the veggies for your chicken pot pie. You said that you got it at Bed, Bath and Beyond but I cannot find it anywhere! Do you have any more information that you can provide for that gorgeous pan? Thank you so much! Margie
Reply to this comment
Jenny Can Cook
January 3, 2021 at 4:29 pmSee AlsoFill Out the Thanksgiving Table with These Easy Green Bean RecipesOven Roasted Turkey Breast RecipeBest Crockpot Stuffing RecipeBacon and Potato Quiche {Perfect Brunch Recipe} - Simply Stacie
It’s a “Denmark” brand non-stick frying pan but I don’t think they make it any more.
Reply to this comment
Mojgan
December 20, 2020 at 5:52 am
Thank you Jenny. This dish was AMAZING! my son is so picky, he loved it. I also want to thank you for sharing your recipes and helping moms like.
Moj
Reply to this comment
JoAnn H
December 16, 2020 at 11:11 am
Looks good to me,will try it tonight. Thank you for all the info you post and making me smile while watching your videos
Reply to this comment
Malea
December 13, 2020 at 6:51 pm
Delicious pot pie!
Can i also use the same pie crust recipe to make a bottom pie crust for this chicken pot pie?
Reply to this comment
Veronica
December 8, 2020 at 7:00 pm
It was delicious. First pot pie I have made. Now I will experiment with beef pot pie next.
Reply to this comment
Loryn
December 8, 2020 at 10:26 am
Jenny
Can i usedcooked chicken leftovers?
Reply to this comment
Roxy
May 18, 2022 at 3:26 pm
I always use 2 cups of leftover chopped rotisserie chicken. Works great!
Reply to this comment
Dolly
November 24, 2020 at 9:21 am
This Pot Pie is so Delicious and so easy to make.
Reply to this comment
Ema
November 21, 2020 at 3:01 pm
Hi Jenny, can I use the crust recipe for a quiche? If so, would I need to bake the crust at all before adding the quiche filling? Thanks!
Reply to this comment
Barbara
November 19, 2020 at 3:26 pm
jenny, i noticed in the video you do not put a bottom crust on the bottom of pie plate, you only cover the top with crust.. when i make this dish i’m going to put a bottom crust and top crust… i would think it would be to plane tasting with just one crust. the meat mixer looked so good. going to try it with a bottom crust and top crust!
Reply to this comment
yvette
November 1, 2020 at 2:59 pm
Forgot to mention I dont smoke pot but after eating this pot PIE i was feeling high.Lol
Reply to this comment
Yvette
November 1, 2020 at 2:55 pm
1st. time making your recipe, easy/fast and very fulfilling. thank u for great recipe.
Reply to this comment
Lorie Ann
October 15, 2020 at 5:18 pm
Jenny, why would my pie crust not stay together? It was very crumbly and after I rolled it out it fell apart when being placed on my pot pie filling.
Reply to this comment
Jenny Can Cook
October 15, 2020 at 7:56 pm
You may have used too much flour. Be sure to aerate your flour before measuring.
Reply to this comment
Michael
October 5, 2020 at 4:11 pm
Jenny did it again ,,,, or should I say Michael with good reading glasses
Chicken Pot Pie this time around
It’s a 10 out of 10 and that is after this dad having made it for our son as it’s his fav meal
Please note I am not smoking anything when I say it’s a PERFECT 10
Love your sense of humour Jenny and naturally the recipes
Reply to this comment
Taffy
October 5, 2020 at 1:45 pm
It turned out every it as good as my recipe with the fat in it. I added green peas and chopped potatoes. Love your videos.
Reply to this comment
Sharon J
October 2, 2020 at 1:31 pm
The chicken pot pie is fantastic and so easy! Jenny you have me hooked. I have tried a number of recipes and have all been great! The no knead bread is fantastic. I make it all the time! I have shared your website with many family and friends. And I love your humor you make me laugh out loud! SJ
Reply to this comment
TN Broom
September 23, 2020 at 7:01 pm
Thanks for this Delicious Quickie Pot Pie , Jenny! Came together in 15 mins once the veggies were prepped and the chicken cubed (boneless thighs for me). This combo was really good esp b/c the veggie shapes and sizes fit together so nicely in the crust and were able to cook evenly. I’ve used cubed raw potatoes which extends the cooking time a little and makes the other ingredients a little mushy. I didn’t miss them (or the calories)!
As a southern cook I’m partial to adding spices for flavor in sauces and gravies, so the ones I use when roasting a chicken were *mwaah* in this. A 1/2 tsp of paprika, garlic and onion powder, with a skosh of ground nutmeg spiced the ‘gravy’ to perfection. Love the oil crust too, surprised it didn’t need to be chilled before rolling, but without the butter, not required – greaaat idea and will use that recipe over The Red Box from the store any day.
Reply to this comment
Carol
August 20, 2020 at 3:22 pm
Loved the beginning of the video! So funny.
This is foolproof. The “cream” sauce is the best part- I will use this basic method from now on for Thanksgiving gravy. No lumps!
Every recipe I’ve tried from Jennie’s kitchen has come out with no issues. Thanks for the specific directions and, most of all, the humor.
Jenny’s the best!
Reply to this comment
Inga Hicks
July 30, 2020 at 3:23 pm
Hand to God! I made this recipe a few times, and I absolutely love it! It comes out exactly how you expect a chicken pot pie to taste, and the crust! Amazing! The easiest fastest most fool proof recipe for chicken pot pie I’ve ever made!
Reply to this comment
Lisa
June 26, 2020 at 7:32 am
I made this for the first time yesterday. Very easy and fast to make. I enjoyed it very much. I couldn’t find my dish to use so I used a 9-inch cake pan. It was the perfect size. The only change I made was to the crust. I just did not want to roll out a crust. I used nine sheets of phyllo dough which can be found in the freezer section at grocers. It was fantastic. I forgot to put a tray under the pie and it bubbled over into the stove so I have to clean that up. I will definitely be making this again and again and again.
Next Jenny recipe to try? Mac and cheese!
Reply to this comment
JENNIFER KIRKMAN
June 25, 2020 at 8:25 am
I made this recipe for the 3rd time and always enjoy it. Extra seasonings of thyme and some onion/garlic powder make the flavor even better.
Reply to this comment
Jan
June 17, 2020 at 7:30 am
We enjoyed this dish. It was easy and quick to mix together. The only problem I had was the crust wasn’t quite done and it was very difficult to roll it thin enough. My ball of dough didn’t come together nearly as easily as Jenny’s did. I had to work it quite a bit to have it stick together…..so wasn’t as flaky in the end as I would have liked. I think 25 minutes wasn’t enough to heat it and cook the crust. Will try again and add some cooking time.Thanks for the recipe. Very tasty!
Reply to this comment
Lisa
June 26, 2020 at 7:36 am
Try phyllo dough next time. You won’t be disappointed. You can buy it at most grocers in the freezer section. My Safeway had the best price at $3.50 for a 1 pound box. I used half of the box and re-froze, which can be done, the rest of it. Try it. You will like it. This makes the recipe even easier and faster.
Reply to this comment
Cindy
June 12, 2020 at 7:41 pm
I made this tonight. It was delicious. The pie crust was so easy and it actually did exactly what you said it would! Flipped right onto my arm without tearing. I was amazed. Pie crust has never been my strong suit. I will try this recipe for other pies. I just love watching your videos and have enjoyed any of your recipes that I’ve tried. Thank you so much.
Reply to this comment
Louise
May 16, 2020 at 6:15 am
My husband found this recipe and asked if we could try it, and we did. We substituted green peas for the onion and tossed in some cubed potato. It was delicious and healthy.
Reply to this comment
Tgal
May 14, 2020 at 10:30 pm
This was sooo good! I mean sooo good!! I had made chicken, onions and mushrooms two nights before and had leftovers, so I used that for my chicken and followed everything else Jenny. Well, I did omit peas because I can’t stand ‘em, and added corn. If I had any kale or spinach I would’ve chopped some up and put it in. That crust was easy and delicious. You were absolutely correct when you said to just make it and see, Jenny. You are apply named because Jenny, you CAN cook.
Reply to this comment
Susanne
May 10, 2020 at 4:44 pm
Loved this recipe! Made it for the second time and works like a charm. You have such an amazing way of making complicated things easy to understand. Thanks Jenny!
Reply to this comment
Lisa
May 7, 2020 at 3:04 pm
May 7th, 2020
Jenny, we did your Chicken Pot Pie, it was delicious, and we will
do it again. The best we ever had.
Love the way you explain everything from the moment you start.
Thank You,
Lisa
Reply to this comment
Aunt Deb
April 30, 2020 at 4:59 pm
Great recipe! I made and assembled it earlier in the day. Added Fresh ground nutmeg, ground sage, dried thyme and garlic powder to sauce.Let cool a bit. Put crust on (the easiest crust ever), placed plastic wrap over pie and refrigerated. Brought to room temp while oven heating. Put egg wash on and made vent slashes. Baked at 400 for 45 minutes. It was excellent. Thanks for a yummy dish.
Reply to this comment
Cathy
April 27, 2020 at 7:39 pm
I’m a newbie and am addicted to you-your recipes-your dry humor and your nutty caramel corn!! I quadruple the recipe with no trouble – and have done that 4 times in the last week!! Everyone wants it. AND just reading your comments not to buy your book (out of print☹️) too late ??- I tracked it down at a Goodwill in California – like new and I love it but will still follow you on line- have made your bread with parchment in the pot – you have made this quarantine bearable- our children have us in lockdown because we are old!
Reply to this comment
Mary Collins
April 26, 2020 at 12:44 pm
Jenny, Thank you, I enjoy your videos! Today I’m going to make your homemade chicken pot pie for the first time. But will use some suggested spice I read in the comments. I’ve never made homemade pie crust so wish me luck! Mary
Reply to this comment
Monica
April 25, 2020 at 6:27 pm
Never made a successful pie crust in 60 years. This one was beautiful, delicious and easy. Best lot pie EVER. Will make this many more times!
Reply to this comment
Beverly
April 25, 2020 at 10:19 am
You have changed my life. I didn’t think I could cook, but, thanks to you, I know I can. Can’t thank you enough.
Reply to this comment
MO
April 23, 2020 at 1:17 pm
Hi Jen,
What a amazing recipe! Thank you so much for sharing! This is my new go to recipe ?.
I received the pie pan as a gift and saw your video! First recipe in the new pan! Wonderful ❣️
Your the best Jenny!
Reply to this comment
Billie Bone
April 26, 2020 at 2:11 pm
MY Motherr told me 50 yrs ago that I didn’t I have “pastry hands”. Perhaps that’s the reason why I’never been successful with pot pies! I!m going to your recipe! Wish luck and hints! Billie
Reply to this comment
Mardi Sawyer
April 21, 2020 at 1:37 pm
Fabulous pot pie and very easy to make. I usually avoid pie crust but this was just too easy lot to try. Hubby and I fought over the leftovers. Trying not to make it every Saturday.
Reply to this comment
Jeannie Armstrong
April 15, 2020 at 5:15 pm
Great recipe. Easy healthy and delicious. Love your videos and recipes.
Reply to this comment
Sandra Jeppsson
April 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm
I made a chicken pot pie from an “easy” recipe from the internet, but used a recipe which I use for an oil based pie crust, instead of the “purchased piecrust” given in the recipe. I always like to have crust on the bottom as well as on the top because I like the crust so much. The”easy”” recipe I used was done with canned mixed vegetabes (faster but not better). It also used “cream of potato soup” (Cambell’s). I also used the canned chicken we had in our food storage because we could get no chicken du ring the Coved-19 Pandemic.
I like using “thyme” for a seasoning with this.
Have I seen Jenny on the BYU channel, some time ago? She is awesome!!!
Sandy
Reply to this comment
Isabelle
April 13, 2020 at 2:42 pm
Hi “Jenny sure can cook”
I am a French mother of 6 living in Tennessee, ans first I want to tell you how much all my family loves you since I follow your recipes on YouTube.
When I try a new recipe and they come to the table, they ask “is this from Jenny ?”
See ? You are part of our family. Bless you
I have a question about replacing chicken with mushrooms. Would it work ? Did you try it before ?
Thanks !!!!!!
Reply to this comment
Donald Rea
April 12, 2020 at 9:34 pm
This is for gluten intolerants.
I made this today using Bob’s Red Mill brown rice flour in lieu of all -purpose.. The topping was not rollable (needs more liquid?) so it went on more as a crumble BUT it turned out well – crisp and tasty. I used the egg wash.
Since my wife likes potatoes, I added a cup of diced potato. Also added thyme,tarragon and poultry seasoning..
Thanks Jenny. Great recipe!
P.S. Make sure you use a cookie sheet!
Reply to this comment
Donna
April 11, 2020 at 6:49 am
Can a bottom crust be used with this recipe?
Reply to this comment
Judy
April 10, 2020 at 8:52 am
This was so easy and so good! Thank you Jenny for sharing your recipes.
Reply to this comment
Patricia
April 9, 2020 at 11:21 am
Just finished baking chicken pot pie ultimate comfort food tank you I’m in disbelief that I made this myself from scratch and I didn’t failed! Simple instructions!
Reply to this comment
Trish
April 7, 2020 at 12:43 pm
Hi Jenny,
I found you on you-tube…..I loved your show in the 90’s! When I first saw you and heard you, immediately I said…..who is this?? I know her laugh, I know her …from??? I couldn’t place it right away. But, boy I kept watching ‘n watching. Then I had the lightbulb moment!! And I am so happy I found you!! Everything you create is fabulous, delicious looking and amazing! Thank you for sharing all your incredible recipes!! I’m going to buy two of your cookbooks, one for myself and one for my daughter. Thanks so much, your wonderful!! I’m going to make your oatmeal raisin cookies for tea now.
Happy cooking. Stay happy and safe too.
Best wishes,
Trish
Reply to this comment
Jenny Can Cook
April 7, 2020 at 12:53 pm
I suggest you don’t buy my cookbooks. They are out of print and out-dated and not the way I cook today. All the best recipes from the book are here on this website, made simpler, using less ingredients, and faster.
Reply to this comment
Angela
April 20, 2020 at 1:05 pm
I recognize Jenny too but can not place from where please tell me me driving me crazy, love her recipes
Reply to this comment
Kurt Garrett
May 5, 2020 at 3:27 pm
She was a talk show maven years ago. Read about her here https://www.jennycancook.com/about-me/
Reply to this comment
Gram dee
March 31, 2020 at 2:56 pm
Jenny enjoy all your recipes so easy and all yummy so thank you !! I made chicken pot pie it’s absolutely delicious the best ever thank you !! Stay safe!!dee
Reply to this comment
Denise
March 28, 2020 at 9:18 am
Just assembled this…comfort food during the virus isolation. Took a quick taste of the filling and it was YUM! Came together easily. Thanks!
Can’t wait to serve this for dinner!
Reply to this comment
TSandy
March 27, 2020 at 8:23 pm
Made this yesterday and we loved it. I substituted turkey for the chicken and added some sage and poultry seasoning. Everything else I followed the recipe exactly. I’ve tried several other recipes and haven’t liked the result. Yours came out wonderful and the taste was excellent. I needed to ditch those cans of soup recipes and find a from scratch recipe. This was perfect and I will be making it again soon.
Reply to this comment
Teressa
March 10, 2020 at 1:06 pm
I made this yesterday. My daughter is eating most of it alone. Thanks for the great recipe!
Reply to this comment
Ria Morse
February 14, 2020 at 3:49 pm
I made this and I loved it!! I wish I could add a pic it came out amazing! Thank you Jenny!!
Reply to this comment
Jenny Can Cook
February 14, 2020 at 4:16 pm
You can email a photo anytime using this link at the top. YourPhotos@JennyCanCook.com
Reply to this comment
Deborah
February 9, 2020 at 7:58 am
Hi,
Awesome video. My husband needs to gain weight and has to avoid dairy. Do you think I could use coconut milk in place of milk? Or any other suggestions? He might be able to tolerate almond milk. He can tolerate rice milk.
I saw a couple comments about the double crust and being soggy. Do you have any up to date info on using a double crust?
Thanks!!!
Reply to this comment
dmr2000
February 8, 2020 at 12:52 am
My first-ever pot pie and what a success. Rich creamy and so delicious. I am amazed at how quick and easy I was able to serve such a delicious comfort food ~ and all without butter!!
First jelly donuts and now chicken pot pie! Thanks Jenny. Can’t wait to surprise my hubby (and myself) with what I choose from your recipes next!
Reply to this comment
Marty
February 7, 2020 at 5:23 pm
I made it with Broccoli stem/garden Kale, Carrots, and Onions. I know, I didn’t follow the recipe. I’m a man! Wow was it ever great and you’re great too. Thanks, Jenny. I subscribe to only a very few shows.
Have you ever heard of using only the egg white in pizza dough?
And please tell me why does my perogy dough shrink as soon as I cut out the circles?
Reply to this comment
Fran R
March 4, 2020 at 1:22 pm
If you let the dough rest before cutting it out, it shouldn’t shrink
Reply to this comment
Patrice
December 22, 2019 at 7:42 am
Made this last night – with minor adjustments – to rave “reviews!”
1) In an oval (8 1/4″ x 6 1/4″ x 3″ deep) vintage Pyrex baking dish…needed only HALF crust recipe.
2) Seasoned with Mrs. Dash garlic+herb, White pepper, and sage.
3) Added Kitchen-Bouquet and soy sauce to turn sauce “tan,” as I did not like it white.
4) Cut chicken in approx.1/2″x1+” mini-strips (I like smaller bites!).
5) Had to substitute frozen corn for peas as, oops, didn’t have any on hand.
Thanks so-o-o much for the foil pan-liner trick cuz it really bubbled over!
This is on my Winter-Comfort-Food list for sure. But why, oh why, did it take me so many years to “try this at home?”
Reply to this comment
Carol Sloane
December 18, 2019 at 8:41 am
Haven’t made it yet, but you make it look so easy, I will play with this soon. CPP is one of my favorite dishes, so your version has great appeal! Thank you for a very instructive video.
-CS
Reply to this comment
Carol Z
December 17, 2019 at 3:33 pm
Dear Jenny,
Thank you for your wonderful recipes & for sharing them with us. Reading your blog now I know why you looked & sounded so familiar, just a little slow on the up take! The Jenny Jones Show! Thank you, Thank you, CarolZ
Reply to this comment
Nancy
December 8, 2019 at 2:39 pm
Hi Jenny,
I made vegan chicken pot pie using your recipe. It’s delicious every time, thank you!
Reply to this comment
Hooshe
December 4, 2019 at 9:32 pm
I’ve made this recipe a couple of times and it’s always delicious. Thank you!
Reply to this comment
Valerie
November 21, 2019 at 2:13 pm
This recipe is fabulous (like all her recipes). Yummmmm!!! Thank you, Jenny.
Reply to this comment
Zakir. Jiwajee.
November 8, 2019 at 3:08 pm
Hi. jenny. Love your way of cooking. I have tried to make it came out delicious.
have tried chicken pot pie real good.
Thank you.
Reply to this comment
Carol
October 3, 2019 at 4:30 pm
One of my husbands favorites and now that the weather here in the midwest is cooler, I made it again tonight. This is not bland and doesn’t taste floury if you cook in the skillet till it is thick and rich. Cheated on the crust and used refrigerated, but this is by far one of my favorites. Thanks, Jenny, for some really good home cooked recipes without the fluff and pretense of so many cooks!
Reply to this comment
kandi
September 25, 2019 at 9:20 am
Can you substitute green beans instead of peas?
Reply to this comment
Rose
August 9, 2019 at 4:35 pm
I made this tonight,normally I use herbs and spices, but that is not how I grew up, my Mom did not like herbs, making this as directed gave me a chance to have supper just like Mom would have made 45 years ago. Thank you!
Reply to this comment
Anne
June 5, 2019 at 9:33 am
Made it. Everyone loved it. The pie crust was a breeze and the whole thing deeeelish! Thank you Jenny. ?
Reply to this comment
Gloria Cabeen
April 19, 2019 at 2:12 pm
Hi Jenny, I don’t know if you make dishes with shredded chicken, but I just learned a trick from Jennifer L. Scott of The Daily Connoisseur, who has 4 children and often does freezer cooking in large batches. Anyway, her trick to shred chicken quickly is to cook several breasts in broth in a crock pot overnight on low (but you can do it on the stove, too) and then drain the broth to save and put the breasts into your Kitchen Aid with the paddle attachment and turn it on. Voila! Shredded chicken in no time!
Reply to this comment
Kathy
November 19, 2019 at 7:10 am
I too use my KitchenAid mixer to shred chicken and turkey. Instant job! ?
Reply to this comment
Greg
April 18, 2019 at 12:22 pm
Thank you so much. This was very easy and my wife and kids loved it. We cooked the chicken breasts in a slow cooker and added that shredded chicken instead of frying. We also used frozen peas and carrots for the veggies. I’ll use fresh veggies when I have more time. Thanks again!
Reply to this comment
Julie
March 26, 2019 at 5:18 pm
This pot pie LOOKED delicious, so I tried it. As I was making it, I had doubts about the short cooking times for the veggies and chicken, and also for all that flour used in the sauce. No herbs or spices added…. Doubts! The crust recipe seemed interesting but very little salt added. More doubts! Well, I guess it’s just me, but the pie was incredibly bland. The sauce tasted floury and was too dry! The crust had no taste at all! Needed more salt, at the very least. So this pie was supposed to be healthy. Maybe more so than others but yuk! Not worth it!!
Reply to this comment
Elaine
June 5, 2019 at 6:12 am
Ok Julie, so I thought I was the only one. While the filling and crust looked amazing – just watching her make it gave huge doubt as far as flavor. This recipe only has salt and pepper?!?! No thyme, bay leaf, parsley, garlic (all classic flavors in pot pie)? And herbs and aromatics only add to the natural flavor – not calories. As far as the crust- pie crust basically has 3-4 ingredients; flour, fat, salt, liquid. Butter is used as the fat as it lends flavor to the crust AND has no less redeeming qualities healthwise as canola oil. Would have to make major tweaks to make this recipe.
Reply to this comment
Carolj
January 20, 2020 at 3:46 pm
Elaine, I wish I had read your comment before putting my pie in the oven. Seasonings, I totally forgot besides salt and pepper. I did a lattice top with puffed pastry since I didn’t have enough pie dough. Not to waste anything, I used what pie dough I had on the bottom. I hope this turns out ok. Thanks for your suggestions.
Reply to this comment
Susan L.
March 15, 2019 at 1:09 pm
Hi Jenny. I’m Susan and 100% polish. My mother used to make the best Kapusta soup. She sadly passed away in 2006, and I haven’t had it since. She used to tell me when I was younger that different regions in Poland made their food their own way, so each recipe for the soup was different. My Babci—my mother’s mom—came from Krakow, Poland and her Kapusta was not soupy like most are. I want to say it almost had the same consistency as Split Pea Soup. She might have even put little yellow peas in it, but I can’t quite remember exactly. I’m reaching out to you to see if there was any way you can help me figure out a recipe for it or one similar to it? I’ve been trying for years to find someone who knows a recipe but no-one in my family, or any close friends can recall the one my mother & our family has used.
I also wanted to express my love for your channel. Your way of cooking is exquisite and I very much enjoy watching and learning your recipes you share with us online!
I hope you’re having a great Friday afternoon and continue to have a great weekend. Hope to hear from you, soon.
Thank you in advance,
Sincerely,
Susan L.
Reply to this comment
Leighe
May 21, 2020 at 7:49 pm
Susan L., I hope by now you’ve found recipes for Kapusta. If not, just type it into google and recipes will come up along with some YouTube videos. I’m actually going to try the recipe because you peaked my interest. Have a great day.
Reply to this comment
Bonnie
March 14, 2019 at 8:27 am
Jenny, you are just the best healthy cook on you tube. I love watching your videos as they are so light in humor, informative, and give me courage to embark on new recipes. I love you, Jenny!
I was about to give away my two pie plates after having such embarrassing fails with pie crust. Instead, I shall try again with this wonderful easy recipe.
I will be making this recipe for dinner for todays Pi Day (3/14)!
Love being on your email for new recipes and have made many of them. Keep sending those and I hope you will make some more videos soon (I have seen them ALL)!
Reply to this comment
DeAnn
February 13, 2019 at 10:22 am
Hi Jenny!! I grew up watching your talk show with my mom & sisters and was so excited to see you have a cooking website! It brought back so many fun memories of sitting with them each episode to see you. I made your pot pie last night during a snow storm here in the Midwest and it was the perfect comfort food to make & eat while watching the snow fall! The leftovers were delicious as well. I used a bag of frozen mixed veggies instead of fresh and came out beautifully. This is definitely a keeper!!
Reply to this comment
LOUISE
February 3, 2019 at 10:09 am
I’M LOOKING FORWARD TO MAKING THE CHICKEN POT PIE. I LOVE WATCHING ALL YOUR VIDEOS;YOU MAKE THEM LOOK SO APPETIZING & FUN TO DO.
CAN I USE CHICKEN THIGHS INSTEAD OF THE BREAST?
Reply to this comment
Jean
January 9, 2019 at 5:54 pm
This looks so good. I’m baking it tomorrow.
Reply to this comment
Mormononi
December 28, 2018 at 9:06 am
Thank you, Jenny! You have enhanced my life with your recipes!
Reply to this comment
Pamellia
November 13, 2018 at 3:36 am
Nice fall dinner with a salad. You are right, Jenny, don’t make the crust with WW flour. I used white WW (all I had) and it was okay, but not the best.
Reply to this comment
Peg
September 19, 2018 at 2:52 pm
Delicious-big hit with every one. Love your easy to follow directions and videos. Made the pie along with your easy no knead rolls. Yum!
Reply to this comment
Sarah
June 25, 2018 at 3:24 pm
Love this!!! This was my first time making chicken pot pie ever and I just loved it. My crust was not glamorous because I don’t really have a rolling pin but I didn’t taste anything wrong with it. My husband didn’t like my crust but he said the filling was really delicious. Love your channel and your recipes Jenny!
Reply to this comment
Jenny Can Cook
June 25, 2018 at 3:38 pm
If you don’t have a rolling pin, you can always use a bottle, like a wine bottle instead.