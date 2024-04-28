Best gym headphones 2023: Crank up your training volume from £35 | Expert Reviews (2024)

How much do I need to spend?

Perfectly good wired headphones can be had for less than £30, and you can find decent-sounding wireless models for under £50. But it’s worth paying a bit more – perhaps up to £100 – for a well-made, durable pair that you can be confident will survive the exertions of exercise, and being tossed around in your gym bag. If you’re tempted by the latest true wireless earbud designs, you can expect to pay upwards of £150. Go below that mark and you’re liable to sacrifice battery life, sound quality or durability.

What else should I look out for?

Ideally, look for headphones that are waterproof, or at least water-resistant – you want to be sure they’ll survive your sweatiest gym sessions intact. Headphones’ water-resistance is reflected by their IP rating. An IP rating of IPX4 or above certifies them equipped to resist splashes from any direction – we’d recommend at least this level of protection.

If you opt for in-ear headphones, check that they come with a good selection of different-sized buds to make sure you get a good fit. Finally, and crucially, if you go wireless, check the battery life before you buy, and whether the headphones have a quick-charge function. The latter can be a godsend if you only discover that you’re out of juice as you’re about to leave for the gym: some headphones can eke out an hour of use from just 10-15 minutes of charging.

You may also want to consider headphones with active noise cancellation, which is often referred to as ANC. These use in-built microphones to analyse external sound and then play the exact inverse of that sound alongside your music to help drown out unwanted noise. A list of our favourite active noise-cancelling headphones can be found here, but you’ll want to avoid the over-ear options as they offer no water resistance whatsoever.