All The Recipes You Need for an Epic Thanksgiving | Ambitious Kitchen (2024)

Thanksgiving might just be the greatest holiday ever (hello, pumpkin pie 4 life) and I’m so excited to share all of the best Thanksgiving recipes with you. I included a delicious mix of appetizers, salads, mains, sides, and desserts for you to pick and choose from for the big day, PLUS a printable menu for you to write in your recipes!

Whether you’re hosting for the first time or heading to a family member’s house, these unique, healthy twists on traditional Thanksgiving recipes are guaranteed to impress.

Take a scroll, pick out your favorites, and be sure to leave a comment to tell me what you think! I’d love to see your Thanksgiving creations, so share any photos in our Facebook group and be sure to tag #AmbitiousThanksgiving on Instagram.

FREE Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide (+ printable checklist!)

Whether you’re hosting or just attending, this Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide email series is for everyone. Enter your email below to get all of my best recipes, tips, and a FREE printable checklist for all of your Thanksgiving needs.

GF = Gluten Free

V = Vegan

VT = Vegetarian

** = Monique’s favorites

Thankful for all of you each and every day. Enjoy, xoxo!

Appetizers

Scallion Jalapeño Popper Stuffed Mushrooms VT **

VT ** VT

VT Roasted Garlic Tahini Carrot Dip

Garlic Olive Oil Dip V, GF

V, GF

VT, GF

VT, GF Ricotta and Pear Crostini with Salty Pumpkin Seed Pistachio Crunch

How to Make Super Creamy Hummus (+5 different flavor variations!) V, GF

V, GF Bacon Wrapped Dark Chocolate + Goat Cheese Stuffed Dates GF **

GF ** GF

GF

Ultimate Charcuterie Board **

Bubbly Hot Chicken Enchilada Bean Dip GF

GF VT

VT The Best Garlic Bread You’ll Ever Eat

Crispy Smashed Potatoes VT, GF **

VT, GF ** GF

GF VT

VT Vegan Jalapeño Butternut Squash Queso V, GF

V, GF Buffalo Chicken Meatballs with Bleu Cheese Yogurt Dip GF

GF Vegetarian Three Cheese White Bean Buffalo Dip VT, GF

VT, GF Tortilla Chip-Crusted Baked Jalapeño Poppers VT, GF

VT, GF Vegan Charcuterie Board inspiration



Creamy Jalapeño Spinach Artichoke Dip VT, GF

VT, GF Smoked Salmon Crostini

Drinks & Cocktails

Apple Cider Hot Toddy

Rebecca’s Pomegranate Margarita



Spicy Blood Orange Margarita

Rebecca’s Mulled Wine

Grapefruit Margarita

Salads

Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad GF **

GF ** Brussels Sprouts Kale Honeycrisp Apple Salad with Maple Cider Dressing V, GF

V, GF Vegan Caesar Salad V, GF

V, GF Roasted Carrot Cauliflower Quinoa Salad with Sunshine Dressing V, GF

V, GF Autumn Butternut Squash Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad GF

GF Winter Roasted Butternut Squash Black Lentil Salad V, GF **

V, GF ** California Roasted Sweet Potato Kale Salad V, GF

V, GF VT, GF **

VT, GF ** Italian Chopped Brussels Sprouts Salad GF

GF Chickpea Apple Broccoli Salad with Honey Dijon Dressing VT, GF **

VT, GF ** VT, GF

VT, GF Butternut Squash and Kale Salad with Pomegranate, Toasted Almonds + Goat Cheese VT, GF

Mains

Herb Butter Maple Roasted Turkey GF **

GF ** Spinach Bacon Pumpkin Mac and Cheese GF ** (easily vegetarian without the bacon!)

GF ** (easily vegetarian without the bacon!) How to Make an Easy Roasted Chicken GF

GF Cozy Roasted Vegetable Butternut Squash Lasagna VT, GF

VT, GF White Chicken Chili Pie with Pumpkin Cornbread Crust

How to Spatchco*ck a Chicken GF

GF Blow Ya Mind Cheddar Broccoli Chicken Pot Pie

VT, GF

VT, GF Cranberry Pecan Quinoa Stuffed Acorn Squash with Goat Cheese Crema VT, GF

VT, GF Vegetarian Spinach Pumpkin Lasagna VT, GF

VT, GF One Pot Cheesy Mushroom Spinach Beef Pasta GF

GF Oh So Good Chicken Meatballs in Pumpkin Coconut Curry Sauce GF

GF Lightened Up Chicken Pot Pie

Cheddar-Stuffed Sweet Potato BBQ Meatloaf GF **

GF ** Brown Butter Acorn Squash Pasta with Toasted Hazelnuts + Sage VT

VT Pesto Mushroom Chicken Lasagna Roll Ups

Mom’s Ultimate Vegetarian Lentil Loaf V, GF

V, GF V, GF

V, GF Butternut Squash, Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole GF

GF The Best Healthy Turkey Lasagna You’ll Ever Eat GF

GF Saucy Baked Pumpkin Pasta GF **

GF ** Whole Wheat Honey-Jalapeño Cornbread Chicken Tamale Pie

Vegan Butternut Squash Lasagna with Garlic Tahini Tofu Cream V, GF

V, GF Easy Vegan Mac and Cheese V, GF

Sides

Parmesan Bacon Sourdough Mushroom Stuffing

VT

VT VT, GF

VT, GF Twice Baked Butternut Squash GF

GF Perfect Homemade Turkey Gravy GF

GF Gluten Free Cornbread Muffins VT, GF

VT, GF The Best Cornbread Stuffing Ever VT, GF **

VT, GF ** Roasted Garlic Cheddar Cauliflower Soup VT, GF

VT, GF Lightened Up Healthy Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecan Oat Streusel VT, GF **

VT, GF ** Caramelized Garlic Carrots with Spicy Cilantro Yogurt Sauce VT, GF

VT, GF Cheddar Broccoli Cauliflower Gratin VT

VT The Best Creamy Garlic Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes VT, GF **

VT, GF ** VT , GF **

VT , GF ** Garlic Fingerling Potatoes (V, GF)

The Best Fluffy Moist Cornbread Recipe Ever VT

VT The Best Homemade Healthy Green Bean Casserole VT, GF **

VT, GF ** Homemade Slow Cooker Baked Beans GF

GF Lightened Up Brown Butter Mashed Sweet potato (with a slow cooker option!) VT, GF **

VT, GF ** Balsamic Herb Sheet Pan Roasted Vegetables V, GF

V, GF GF

GF VT, GF **

VT, GF ** Honey Pumpkin Cornbread Muffins VT **

VT ** Chipotle Gouda Scalloped Sweet Potatoes VT

VT 15-Minute Homemade Orange Cranberry Sauce V, GF **

V, GF ** Brown Butter Cranberry Pumpkin Cornbread Skillet VT

VT Healthy Butternut Squash Sweet Potato Casserole with Almond Oat Crumble VT, GF

VT, GF Butternut Squash Quinoa Patties with Cranberry Sauce V

V Sesame Garlic Roasted Asparagus V, GF

Desserts

Making a pie? Start with my BEST all butter pie crust recipe!

Salted Maple Bourbon Sweet Potato Pie **

** The Best Tart Cherry Pie You’ll Ever Eat **

** Best Ever Healthy Pumpkin Pie**

Tony’s Very Favorite Dutch Apple Pie**

V, GF

V, GF World’s Best Banana Cream Pie (with peanut butter cookie crust!)

Blow Ya Mind Pumpkin Cake with Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting GF

GF Flourless Monster Cookies GF

GF Cinnamon Walnut Pear Crisp GF

GF White Chocolate Macadamia Snickerdoodles

Brown Butter Pumpkin Snickerdoodles

Mini Paleo Pumpkin Pies with Gingerbread Cookie Crust GF

GF Ooey-Gooey Salted Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookie Bars GF

GF Paleo Ginger Molasses Cookies GF **

GF ** Best Healthy Apple Crisp Ever V **

V ** Blow Ya Mind Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies V, GF **

V, GF ** Salted Brown Butter Coffee Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Deep Dish French Silk Pie **

** How to Make Whipped Cream GF

GF Paleo Pumpkin Pie Bars with Almond Flour Sugar Cookie Crust GF

GF Brown Butter Apple Coffee Cake

Peanut Butter Cup S’mores Chocolate Cookies

Healthy Soft Pumpkin Cookies with Salted Maple Frosting GF **

GF ** Grain Free Tahini Brownies (the best brownies I’ve ever eaten!) GF **

GF ** Brown Butter Snickerdoodles Cookies **

** The Best Paleo Chocolate Cake with Paleo Chocolate Frosting GF **

GF ** Coffee Tahini Date Chocolate Chunk Oatmeal Cookies

Lightened Up Sweet Potato Pie with Sweet and Salty Pecan Crust GF

GF Grain Free Snickerdoodles GF

GF Old Fashioned Iced Brown Butter Oatmeal Cookies **

** Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cream Pies with Fluffy Peanut Butter Filling

Paleo Orange-Kissed Loaf with Dark Chocolate Glaze GF

GF Healthy Pumpkin Pie with Chocolate Graham Cracker Crust GF

GF The Best Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies You’ll Ever Eat **

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD OUR PRINTABLE MENU

And don’t forget to grab our FREE printable checklist for hosting!

I hope you love these delicious Thanksgiving recipes! If you make anything from AK, be sure to tag #ambitiouskitchen onInstagram. I love seeing your creations and featuring followers!