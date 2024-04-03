Best Ham and Cheese Sliders Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

One of our all time favorite recipe is this Hawaiian Ham and Cheese Sliders recipe. The ham is baked perfectly in between the melted cheese and Hawaiian Roll. We love how quickly we can put these together for a party or an easy weeknight dinner.

I have been making this easy lunch recipe for over a decade and it still one of our most popular appetizers recipes. From game day to the Holidays, these sliders are perfect for any occasion.

Ingredients for Ham and Cheese Sliders

You only need a few ingredients to create this delicious ham sliders recipe.

Melted Butter – We like using unsalted butter.

– We like using unsalted butter. Dijon Mustard – This is our favorite, but you can use horse radish sauce instead.

– This is our favorite, but you can use horse radish sauce instead. Worcestershire Sauce – This gives it a little kick to the buttery mixture.

– This gives it a little kick to the buttery mixture. Brown Sugar – Combines with the Worcestershire sauce so well and adds a nice sweetness.

– Combines with the Worcestershire sauce so well and adds a nice sweetness. Poppy Seed – Just the perfect touch to these sliders

– Just the perfect touch to these sliders Dried Minced Onion, or onion powder – We love adding onion to just about anything.

– We love adding onion to just about anything. King’s Hawaiian sweet Rolls – The best rolls, but you can use what you have. Try Homemade Kings Hawaiian Rolls recipe .

– The best rolls, but you can use what you have. Try . Ham – You can use smoked ham, honey ham or any of your favorite types of ham.

– You can use smoked ham, honey ham or any of your favorite types of ham. Swiss Cheese – Swiss Cheese makes these sliders extra cheesy. But provolone or cheddar are good options too.

How to Make Ham and Cheese Sliders:

Step 1. First preheat oven to 350. Then grease a 9×13-inch baking dish by spraying it with a non stick cooking spray.

Step 2. Combine butter, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, poppy seeds, and dried onions in a small bowl.

Step 3. Then slice the rolls in half lengthwise with a serrated knife to make sandwiches. Remove tops and set aside.

Step 4. After this place the bottom pieces into the prepared baking dish.

Step 5. Layer the thinly sliced ham onto the rolls. Top the bottom part of the rolls with the sliced ham. Step 6. Top the ham with the sliced Swiss Cheese.

Step 7. Place the top half of the rolls onto the sandwiches. Brush or pour the butter mixture evenly over the rolls. I like to brush the butter sauce on to make sure it is evenly distributed. Step 8. Bake 15 – 20 minutes or until the rolls are lightly browned and cheese has melted.

Step 9. Once they are done, separate into individual sandwiches to serve and enjoy! The cheese will be perfectly melted and pull apart so easy.

They really are not hard to create and I promise that everyone will devour them in amount the same amount of time that they took to make.

Tips for the Best Hawaiian Roll Sliders:

Slice Rolls – You can slice the rolls with a knife or tear them apart with your hands. We recommend slicing with a knife for an even cut.

You can slice the rolls with a knife or tear them apart with your hands. We recommend slicing with a knife for an even cut. Melted Butter – For the melted butter on top of the rolls, you can use salted or unsalted. We like the salted to give it a hint of salty flavor.

For the melted butter on top of the rolls, you can use salted or unsalted. We like the salted to give it a hint of salty flavor. Foil – If the tops of the rolls get a little too brown before everything is heated, you can top the pan with a piece of foil.

Toppings:

The topping on hawaiian roll ham and cheese sliders add a ton of flavor to this recipe and easily can be modified to your preference. You can make Hawaiian ham and cheese sliderswithout mustard and poppy seeds or add a small amount of horse radish to the sauce instead.

There are tons of options to change up the topping to make these sliders perfect for your family.

How do you keep them warm at a party?

After these are done cooking, I cover them with foil over the baking dish to keep these sliders warm and perfect during any party or during the entire game.

Also, these are so good that they also taste delicious if they are slightly cool as well.

What to serve with ham sliders

When I make them for family night, I usually serve a side of roasted broccoli, chips and dip, and fruit. These sliders are really filling so they complete any meal.

For game a day party, a nice vegetable and fruit tray is the perfect side for your next get together. See What to Serve with Sliders for more ideas.

Substitutions:

Change out the Ham – As you you probably know, I am not a HUGE ham fan. My entire family loves ham, but my lunch meat of choice is turkey. I’ve made this exact recipe with turkey and I love it even more. Roast beef would also be a great substitute.

– As you you probably know, I am not a HUGE ham fan. My entire family loves ham, but my lunch meat of choice is turkey. I’ve made this exact recipe with turkey and I love it even more. Roast beef would also be a great substitute. Switch the cheese – in this recipe, I love using provolone, but mozzarella, cheddar cheese, or pepper jack would be amazing.

– in this recipe, I love using provolone, but mozzarella, cheddar cheese, or pepper jack would be amazing. Change the topping – I love the mustard glaze, but you can leave out the mustard and stir in garlic for another delicious flavor idea.

How to Make ahead of Time:

To make these sliders ahead of time, just prepare as indicated without the topping and place in the refrigerator in an airtight container with wrapped with plastic wrap. Then when you are ready to serve, top with the melted butter mixture and bake.

How to make without poppyseed

You can leave out the poppyseeds if you want. Mix together the slider topping together leaving out the poppyseeds and you will still have an amazing recipe. You can also mix in everything but the bagel seasoning.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are my ham and cheese sliders soggy on the bottom? The moisture from baking covered with foil can make the bottom soggy. Some recommend covering sliders when baking, but we prefer not to cover to insure the bottom half of the rolls are not soggy. Can you Freeze Ham and Cheese Sliders? You can freeze these ham and cheese sliders but we do not recommend it. They do not hold up well when thawing. How many sliders per person? If you are serving this as an appetizer, I recommend 2 rolls per person. If you are serving this as a meal, I recommend 3-4 sliders per person. Are ham and cheese sliders good cold? I prefer these hot, but they do taste great cold too!

