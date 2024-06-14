Best iPhone screen protectors: top choices to defend your phone's display (2024)

Whether you’ve got an iPhone 13 Pro Max, an iPhone SE (2020), or anything in between, you probably want to keep it protected, and a screen protector is a simple way to keep the display in one piece.

With Apple’s phones being so popular there are plenty of screen protector options too, including both standard ones and those that do a little extra, like keeping your screen hidden from prying eyes, or protecting the front-facing camera lenses as well.

Thankfully there are a wealth of options for each device. We’ve picked some of the finest for the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max lineup. We've also recommended protectors for the iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone XS, XS Max and iPhone X.

These are products that we haven't had in our test labs, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability, or unique features, to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

Best iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro screen protectors

Spigen tempered glass screen protector A good choice from a top brand Reasons to buy + Comes with a tool to help apply + Robust Reasons to avoid - No front-camera protection (offers a cutout instead)

Spigen’s essential screen protector guards 6.1-inch iPhones like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. Using tempered glass (and a 9H hardness rating), it fits with slimline cases and offers an oil-free coating to prevent fingerprints, and it should fit any case on the market.

Belkin Anti-Glare Screen Protector for iPhone 13/iPhone 13 Pro Sweet and simple Reasons to buy + Inexpensive + Thin design Reasons to avoid - Limited protection

The Belkin Anti-Glare Screen Protector's focus is on cutting down on harsh reflections while you use your iPhone outdoors. It provides some protection too but its strength lies in comfort for your eyes.

That's why it's so inexpensive but if you're careful with your phone, it's exactly what you need. An ultra-thin design means you won't lose any sensitivity on the screen either.

Best iPhone 13 mini screen protectors

Belkin Anti-Glare Screen Protector for iPhone 13 mini Belkin's cheaper option Reasons to buy + Useful tool to help install + Anti-glare is helpful Reasons to avoid - No notch protection

This option from Belkin is designed to protect your smaller phone's screen as well as helping improve visibility. It should reduce reflections from sunlight, and it also works on indoor lighting as well.

If you're looking for an option that will help protect your iPhone 13 mini's screen as well as offer some extra benefits, this would be a good choice. Plus, it's not too expensive either.

OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare Guard for iPhone 13 mini Good glare protection Reasons to buy + Anti-glare protection + Good screen protection Reasons to avoid - Little expensive

The OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare Guard provides an anti-glare coating while also protecting your phone from any scratches or scrapes it may suffer. It promises that it'll even preserve battery life as you can turn down brightness and still enjoy great screen clarity no matter what the lighting situation is.

Simple to apply thanks to coming with its own installation tool, it's a breeze to get started with.

Best iPhone 13 Pro Max screen protectors

OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare Guard for iPhone 13 Pro Max Expensive, but very useful Reasons to buy + Includes microfibre cloth + Useful for bright lighting Reasons to avoid - Doesn't protect notch

The OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare Guard for iPhone 13 Pro Max isn't the cheapest screen protector you'll find on this list, but it could be worth your investment to protect that 6.7-inch display.

It comes with anti-glare technology that's designed to make your phone easier to read in bright lighting, plus you'll get high-strength protection from both drops and scratches.

Spigen EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector Inexpensive and competent Reasons to buy + Inexpensive + Fairly durable Reasons to avoid - Fiddly to apply

Bulkier than the alternatives, the Spigen EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector keeps your iPhone 13 Pro Max safe and for a low price. It offers tempered glass durability rated at 9H hardness so it'll protect it from everyday scratches. It also plays nicely with your phone case too.

The downside is it can be a little fiddly to apply but an auto alignment kit helps with any nerves at least. Put a bit of time into it and it's a good, inexpensive solution.

Best iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro screen protectors

Apple seems to have settled on a 6.1-inch sweet spot for its new devices now, but now that even the base iPhone 12 offers OLED, the differentiation between it and the Pro is getting smaller.

In any case, here are the best screen protectors for either. While the iPhone 11 has the same screen size, it’s slightly different shape mean it requires its own set of screen protectors.

Spigen’s no-nonsense offering for 6.1-inch iPhones is perfectly capable. Using tempered glass (and a 9H hardness rating), it fits with slimline cases and offers an oil-free coating to prevent fingerprints, too.

ESR tempered glass screen protector Three in a pack Reasons to buy + Corner protection + Alignment tool makes application easy Reasons to avoid - Not as hard as some more expensive options

ESR’s offering comes in a pack of three and offers protection for the corners of the screen for a bargain price.

It’s easy to line it up perfectly, too, because the included tool makes it a cinch – and the entire thing can withstand up to 5kg of force.

Ailun glass screen protector Works with most cases, too Reasons to buy + Perfect fit for iPhone 12/12 Pro + Anti-sweat and oil coating Reasons to avoid - Online video in lieu of an application tool - No front camera cover

Ailun Glass offers an impressive range of features with their iPhone 12 and 12 Pro screen protector.

The company claims it works with “most cases”, and it’s got a sweat and oil protective coating to ensure no smudging. Its edges are perfectly matched to your display, and it’s 99.99% touch-screen accurate – so no more double swiping like the screen protectors of old.

Best iPhone 12 mini screen protectors

While iPhones have only been growing in size, at least until Apple added a new smaller device to its latest lineup.

The iPhone 12 mini has a 5.4-inch display, but since it still packs OLED, it’s no less dazzling – all the more reason to keep it in the best condition possible.

Spigen EZ Fit tempered glass screen protector A top choice for many Reasons to buy + Perfect fit thanks to tool + Solid hardness rating Reasons to avoid - Selfie camera unprotected

The easiest screen protector on this list to fit, the Spigen EZ Fit comes with a handy tool to ensure it lines up perfectly with the lines of your device. With 9H hardness rating and oil-free coating, it’s everything you could want.

ESR screen protector for iPhone 12 mini Selfie camera protection, too Reasons to buy + Covers selfie camera + Three-in-one for a low price Reasons to avoid - Other options offer more protection

Offering a notch-free design that goes over your front-facing camera, this ESR screen protector will withstand up to 5KG of pressure on the screen.

The installation frame is ideal for lining it up, and you can prevent bubbles with a dust removal sticker and wet wipe – both of which are included.

Best iPhone 12 Pro Max screen protectors

iPhone 12 Pro Max is now Apple’s largest (and most expensive) handset, meaning you’ll want to protect its massive 6.7-inch display as best you can.

The following options are ideal, but remember – it’s the only iPhone at this screen size at present, so you won’t be able to use any leftover iPhone 11 Pro Max screen protectors you may have laying around.

Olixar screen protector Impact resistance Reasons to buy + Impact resistance + Impressively thin Reasons to avoid - No application tool

Olixar’s 9H rated screen protector is just 0.27mm thick to allow for continued touch accuracy, as well as grease and sweat resistance that doesn’t get in the way of the content you’re enjoying on your phone.

It’s also impact-resistant, but the lack of a tool to apply it may be a dealbreaker for those not keen on fiddling with adhesive surfaces for a perfect fit.

Spigen AlignMaster tempered glass screen protector A Spigen choice for iPhone 12 Pro Max Reasons to buy + Alignment tool guarantees a solid fit + 9H Hardness rating Reasons to avoid - No front-camera protection

Another typically solid effort from Spigen, this two-pack is a case-friendly option with oil-free coating (as has become common these days).

It’s also got a handy alignment tool to take the guesswork out of securing the right fit, as well as an impressive 9H hardness rating – although it won’t cover your front camera lens.

Best iPhone 11 Pro / iPhone XS / iPhone X screen protectors

The iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS, and iPhone X all have 5.8-inch screens and all support the same screen protectors, so any of the following options should suit any of those phones.

Spigen AlignMaster Tempered Glass Screen Protector A screen protector that’s easy to apply Reasons to buy + Comes with an alignment tool + Works with Spigen cases Reasons to avoid - No camera protection - No privacy protection See Also Best iPhone 11 Screen Protectors

The Spigen AlignMaster Tempered Glass Screen Protector has a few things going for it, starting with the fact that it comes from a big, trusted brand.

The highlight of this protector though is that it comes with an ‘AlignMaster’ installer, which is basically a plastic frame that helps make sure you align the screen protector perfectly when installing it.

The Spigen AlignMaster is also specifically designed to work with most Spigen cases, so it’s ideal if you’re rocking one of those, and it’s tough, so it should give your screen the protection it needs.

JETech Screen Protector A cheap yet still highly competent option Reasons to buy + Cheap + Case-friendly design Reasons to avoid - No fitting tool - Doesn’t shield the camera

These JETech screen protectors are among the more simple options, but that also means they’re cheap.

They’re tempered glass, and while they don’t come with any fancy fitting tools they are designed to be straightforward to apply without any bubbles forming.

They’re also tough, resistant to fingerprints, and designed to be case-friendly, so if you want a highly affordable yet still very competent option, these look to be a good choice.

UniqueMe 2 Pack Tempered Glass Privacy Screen Protector Protects your privacy and camera as well as your screen Reasons to buy + Privacy guard + Camera protection Reasons to avoid - Not as cheap as some - Not everyone will want the privacy features

These UniqueMe screen protectors don’t just protect your screen, they also protect your privacy, thanks to a tinted design that means the screen is only properly visible to someone directly in front of it.

Plus, they come with camera lens protectors too that can be attached to the rear snappers to keep them safe from damage. Note however that the camera component is only designed to fit the iPhone 11 Pro.

All of these extras does make these a bit pricier than some options, and not everyone will want the privacy guard – after all, being able to view your phone at an angle can be useful. But for those who do want these extras, this is an ideal option.

Best iPhone 11 Pro Max / iPhone XS Max screen protectors

If you’re rocking a larger iPhone 11 Pro Max or iPhone XS Max then you should consider one of the screen protector options below.

Torras Privacy Screen Protector Privacy and simplicity Reasons to buy + Protects your privacy + Comes with an alignment tool and scraper Reasons to avoid - Expensive - You might prefer a clear option

The Torras Privacy Screen Protector is designed for those who want to keep their smartphone activity private, because as well as protecting the screen, they’re designed so that the display is only readable when viewed front-on – so anyone off to the side will just see a dark screen.

Beyond that, they’re notable for coming with an alignment tool and a scraper – the former of which ensures your screen protector is lined up properly, and the latter helps you remove bubbles, for a perfect fit.

L K Camera Lens Screen Protector Screen and camera protection for a Max-sized iPhone Reasons to buy + Comes with camera protectors too + Includes an alignment tool Reasons to avoid - Camera protection only works with iPhone 11 Pro Max - No privacy guard

As the name suggests, these screen protectors from L K also come with camera protection, in the form of a separate protector that you apply to the lenses on the rear. However, given that the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a different camera layout to the iPhone XS Max, this component only works with the newer phone.

The screen protector bit meanwhile is fairly standard, but it’s ultra-thin and designed to be easy to apply, thanks to a bundled alignment tool. It’s also designed to offer impact protection and scratch resistance, so your screen is more likely to survive a fall or a scrape.

Ailun Screen Protector Simple and affordable Reasons to buy + Cheap + Resists fingerprints Reasons to avoid - No real extras - Could be trickier to align than some

If all you want is a standard screen protector then this option from Ailun should suit you well, because that’s exactly what it is – no extra tools or camera protection, no privacy guard, just a strong, anti-fingerprint screen protector which – like most – is designed to work with the majority of cases.

That simplicity also means it’s cheaper than most entries on this list, and it’s as thin as you’d hope too. The lack of an alignment tool could make it a bit trickier to apply than some, but Ailun claims it’s still easy to do.

Best iPhone 11 screen protectors

Got an iPhone 11? One of these screen protectors should be an ideal fit.

ESR Full-Coverage Screen Protector For when you want full-screen protection Reasons to buy + Covers the whole screen + Can withstand a lot of force Reasons to avoid - May not work with all cases - Moderately pricey

The ever so slightly curved screen edges of the iPhone 11 mean some screen protectors don’t cover the very edge, but these ones from ESR do. However, on the flip side this means that they may not be compatible with some “heavy-duty” cases, so if you’ve opted for a chunky cover you might want to think twice about buying these.

Beyond their full-coverage protection, these screen protectors also come with an installation frame to help you line them up, and they can withstand up to 10kg of force, so they should offer a decent amount of protection.

Caseology Tempered Glass Screen Protector Gimmick-free protection Reasons to buy + Fits all cases + Comes with an alignment tool Reasons to avoid - No significant extras

Caseology has a long history of making smartphone accessories, so it’s a fairly trusted brand, and these screen protectors come well reviewed.

They’re light on gimmicks, but come with an alignment tool to make sure they’re positioned perfectly, and they’re designed to work with all cases, as well as offering 99.9% of the clarity you’d get if you weren’t using a screen protector at all.

Best iPhone SE (2020) screen protectors

The iPhone SE (2020) might be one of Apple’s cheaper phones, but it’s still well worth protecting. One of these screen protectors should do the job well.

JETech Screen Protector A three pack of straightforward screen protectors Reasons to buy + Inexpensive + Promises bubble-free application Reasons to avoid - No camera protection - No privacy guard

Here’s a great example of simple screen protectors for your smartphone – you get three in the pack, so there are spares if you mess up the application or need to eventually replace the one you use, and they should do the job well, as they’re thin, designed with protection in mind, and promise to be anti-fingerprint.

They’re also designed for bubble-free application, and they’re fairly cheap. They should work with most cases too.

ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector Long-lasting fingerprint protection Reasons to buy + Keeps your phone free of fingerprints + Easy to apply Reasons to avoid - No camera protection - No privacy protection

ESR highlights that these screen protectors offer longer-lasting protection from fingerprints and other smudges than many rival products. So that’s one notable selling point of them.

They also have ‘enhanced’ scratch resistance, a design that’s compatible with most cases, and they come with an alignment frame for easy installation. They’re not overly expensive either.

Smartdevil Screen Protector Cheap and simple Reasons to buy + Inexpensive + Simple application Reasons to avoid - Might want to invest if you're prone to problems

The Smartdevil Screen Protector is a fairly simple solution. It's cheap so it's ideally suited if you aren't fully convinced you need a screen protector and you're trying it out. Its 9H hardness tempered glass should mean decent resistance against scratches throughout the day, and Smartdevil promises it won't affect responsiveness.

An installation kit comes alongside it so it's simple enough to get started. You just might prefer something more heavy duty if your life demands more protection though.

