Best Pandesal You can make with Recipe plus step by step video (2024)

Best Pandesal Recipe plus step by step video.This is the Best Pandesal Recipe you can use plus a step-by-step video. This post is the most commented post in the blog in which raving readers who tried it have been using this recipe since.

WHAT IS PANDESAL

How to Make your Pandesal?

TRICKS TO MAKE AIRY PANDESAL:

Pandesal Recipe

Pandesal is a Filipino bread coated with crust. It is baked for a shorter period of time, to get a crusty top and soft and fluffy inside. It is a traditional Filipino bread usually served in the morning for breakfast and around 3 PM in the afternoon as a mid-day snack.

When you are vacationing in the Philippines, the chances of you hearing a manong (older man), on his bike with a Pandesal basket on the back is 99.9 percent. This is just the way it is, a Filipino tradition in which most people eat Pandesal as breakfast. OR bakeries are selling Pandesal in the early dawn and usually, the Pandesal supply is gone around 8 in the morning, and then, it is baked again for an afternoon snack at 3 PM.

This bread is not just “bread” per se. It is one part of my Filipino culture which was deeply ingrained in me. But when I came here to the US, I had stopped eating just because it is not available and because I was just simply lazy to make my own. When I went home this year and my children tasted Pandesal for the first time and liked it, I cannot help but be embarrassed by myself and guilty at the same time.

How crazy was I to let my children be ignorant about this Filipino tradition? But it is not too late. I can make it and remind them of our roots. I made sure this recipe will taste similar to what they tasted in the Philippines.

I’ve tried out two recipes but they did not work out, so from those trial and error, I was able to come up with thisthis recipe that worked.

The fluffiness, the sweetness of this Pandesal is spot on. I am sharing it with you, guys! I believe that Filipino children raised in any part of the world should experience this Pandesal tradition….just like what I am doing now. So hop into the bandwagon and let’s get baking. CHECK OUT THESE CINNAMON ROLLS TOO: MY FIRST SUCCESSFUL CINNAMON ROLLS WITH WALNUTS, HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO ENJOY CORON PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES.

How to Make your Pandesal?

There is no secret in making Pandesal. The ingredients are simple. It has to be fermented with yeast to achieve its fluffy bread dough and to make it sweet, there is a small amount of sugar added to the dough. It is then baked for 20 t0 25 minutes, sometimes even 15 to 20 minutes depending on your oven.

Some websites used a bread machine to make their Pandesal just like this site right here, but I cannot guarantee if soft or fluffy, but you can try it just for kicks.

TRICKS TO MAKE AIRY PANDESAL:

By the smell. You don’t want to bake it for a long time. When you smell the bread, that is when you get prepared and check it. Sometimes it is ready to pull out from the oven. Usually about 20-25 minutes. So whiff that smell. After checking the bread when you can smell it, tap it. When it is hollow, then it is ready. The dough. Fold the dough. Watch the video on how I did it. I tried making Pandesal so many times and failed because I did not fold the dough, it came our hard as a rock. Also, do not over knead.

If you follow this Pandesal recipe, you will be able to make a soft and fluffy Filipino, traditional that actually tastes similar to the one we have in the Philippines.

Pandesal Recipe This is the Best Pandesal Recipe plus Step by step video got 500 plus comments from raving readers who tried it, and it is the number one traffic drawing in the blog.Check it out! 4.95 from 80 votes Print Pin Rate See Also Easy Calamari RecipeEnsaymada Recipe - So soft, moist and cheesy! (with video instructions)Pork Empanada RecipePuto Bumbong - Easy Homemade Recipe | Amiable Foods Course: bread Cuisine: filipino cuisine Keyword: best pandesal recipe, filipino pandesal, pandesal recipe Prep Time: 3 hours hours 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes Total Time: 3 hours hours 30 minutes minutes Servings: 18 Author: Shobee Ingredients 4 cups all purpose flour plus 1/2 cup to sprinkle on the table

1/2 cup sugar

1 egg beaten (room temperature)

1 teaspoon salt

1 pack rapid rise yeast 1 sachet is 2 1/4 tsp

1/2 cup water

1 cup milk fresh

1/4 cup canola oil

1 tablespoon oil to grease the dough bowl

1 cup Bread Crumbs for coating Instructions Place the flour and yeast , in a large mixing bowl mix and make a well in the middle. Set aside. In a separate bowl, mix water, oil,sugar,salt and milk until the sugar dissolves and heat it for to warm temperature 105 - 107.OR YOU CAN JUST PUT SUGAR AND SALT WITH THE FLOUR. Pour mixture into the middle of the flour and mix twice then add the egg.Continue mixing until you will get a soft,fluffy dough. This will be a gooey dough but it is how it should be. When the dough is ready, coat your hands with flour so that the dough will not stick onto your hand and form it into the ball and transfer the dough into a greased bowl. Let the dough sit in the warm place for an hour.

Here the trick to have an airy Pandesal :After an hour, transfer the dough in a gently floured surface and directly (do not knead) gently form it into rectangle 4 " in width and 20 " in length and then fold to form a log. Cut the dough into 20 or more (depending on the size you want) pieces in a slanting form,shape them and roll them in a breadcrumbs.Arrange the dough 1' between them. Sprinkle the dough with more crumbs and let it rest in a warm place for another hour.

When ready, Preheat oven at 300 F and bake the Pandesal for 20 to 25 minutes OR when it is lightly brown on top.Enjoy! Store leftover pandesal into the freezer for until a month.

NOTE: Please read on the comment below,since anonymous did not have a success on it 🙁

ADDITIONAL TIP: Preheat oven int its lowest setting, for my oven it is 125 F for 2 minutes then turn it off . I use this as the warm place where I can keep rise my dough for two hours. I call it "kinda hot" place for my dough to rise. Video Tried this recipe?Mention @theskinnypot or tag #theskinnypot!

