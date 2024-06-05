Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protectors 2024 (2024)

It may no longer be the latest and greatest thing in town, but there's no denying that Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra continues to be one of the most feature-laden Android smartphones currently available in the market. Among other goodies, it comes with a gorgeous 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel that makes everything you watch on it a visual delight.

But even with Gorilla Glass Victus protection, this display needs all the help it can get to maintain its good looks. So, if you're planning to buy this smartphone soon, here are some of the best Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protectors you can pair it up with.

EGV Flexible Screen Protector (3 Pack) Staff pick EGV's thin yet tough screen protector is made using flexible TPU material that protects the Galaxy S21 Ultra's display from scuffs and scratches, all while still allowing full support for the under-screen fingerprint sensor. It's oil and fingerprint-resistant and comes with self-healing properties that make minor scratches go away on their own. You get a handy installation tool bundled with the package too. Mowei 3D Tempered Glass Screen and Camera Lens Protector (3+2 Pack) For best fingerprint sensor compatibility With Mowei's 3D Curved Tempered Glass Screen Protector, you'll need to take some time out for the installation procedure, but it'll be worth it. Along with an installation tray, it includes a curing UV light that ensures you get zero bubbles and the best in-screen fingerprint sensor compatibility. The combo pack has three screen protectors, as well as two camera lens protectors. ZAGG InvisibleShield GlassFusion VisionGuard+ Screen Protector Comes with anti-microbial properties ZAGG's InvisibleShield VisionGuard+ has quite a lot going for it. For starters, the screen protector has anti-microbial properties that prevents the growth of odor-causing bacteria and other micro-organisms. The "D3O" impact protection helps in absorbing shocks from falls and dissipating them for better protection. You don't have to worry about oily smudges and fingerprints either. ESR Liquid Skin Film Screen Protector (3 Pack) Slim but tough Tempered glass screen protectors may be better for protection, but they often end up chipping away and affect touch response too, but that's not the case with ESR's Liquid Skin film-based offering. It's lightweight and ensures you can fully use the S21 Ultra's in-display fingerprint sensor without issues. The screen protector also comes with self-healing properties and works with majority of the cases. Omnifense Matte Privacy Screen Protector (2 Pack) Keeps your screen private Looking for a tempered glass screen protector that ensures the content on your phone's display is visible to you, and only you? Take a look at Omnifense's Privacy Screen Protector, which has a two-way privacy filter that darkens the screen if the viewing angle exceeds sixty degrees. The film-based screen protector also features a matte finish that not only reduces smudges, but prevents glare too. Ferilinso Camera Lens Protector (3 Pack) For just the rear camera array Don't care much about screen protectors, but want to keep that multi-lens rear camera system safe from damage? We suggest going for Ferilinso's camera lens protectors, which offer top-tier protection against dings and scratches, all without affecting the image quality. You get a pack of three camera lens protectors which work flawlessly with almost all of the Galaxy S21 Ultra cases. Supershieldz Clear Shield TPU Screen Protector (2 Pack) Clear and affordable If you're not a fan of costly tempered glass screen protectors that come with a dozen installation tools, this 2-pack of TPU screen protectors might be just what you need for your Galaxy S21 Ultra. They are quite easy to install, and don't mess up the screen's touch response either. Then there's the reasonable price, which makes the whole package even better. Spigen NeoFlex Screen Protector (2 Pack) Easy installation and best clarity Spigen's renowned for its protective smartphone accessories, and the NeoFlex is no exception. This screen protector uses a special wet installation method that ensures no bubbles, glare, or other rainbow effects. As a result, you get flawless clarity, and the contents of the display look as great as ever. It goes without saying that this screen protector is perfectly compatible with all of Spigen's Galaxy S21 Ultra cases. amFilm 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector (2 Pack) Premium screen protection If you want top-notch screen protection for your Galaxy S21 Ultra and don't mind paying for it, check out this 3D tempered glass option from amFilm. The 2-pack also bundles a whole lot of accessories (including a curing UV light and a levelling pad) that ensure the best coverage for your phone's display. It's also fully compatible with the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, provided you rescan your fingerprints after installation.

Keep your Galaxy S21 Ultra's screen in top condition

With its larger display and S-Pen support, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the more intriguing options in the Galaxy S21 series. Even after the recent launch of its successor, it continues to among the best Android phones available out there.

So, if you are thinking of buying one, getting the right screen protector (along with one of the best Galaxy S21 Ultra cases) makes perfect sense.

While there's no shortage of solid options, our overall vote goes to EGV's flexible screen protector. Despite being light and thin, it does a great job of protecting the S21 Ultra's display from smudges, scratches, and more. You also get full compatibility with the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor of the smartphone.

If you'd rather have a tempered glass option, we suggest ZAGG's InvisibleShield GlassFusion VisionGuard+. Sure, it's a bit expensive, but the built-in ability to reduce (even if a little) blue light emitted from the smartphone's display and anti-microbial properties make it worth the high asking price.