Best Spinach Quiche Recipe - Two Peas & Their Pod (2024)

Quick Summary This classic SpinachQuichehas a buttery, flaky crust, a generous amount of spinach, onion, garlic,rich custard egg filling, and lots of melty Gruyère cheese. It is easy to make and the perfect quiche to serve for breakfast or brunch.

This Spinach Quiche recipe is one of my favorite things to make when I am having friends and family over for breakfast or brunch. Everyone loves quiche and this one is exceptional. It has a flaky crust, silky custard egg filling, hearty spinach, garlic, onion, and melty Gruyere cheese.

A few shortcuts, like using store bought frozen pie crust and frozen spinach, make it super easy to make but still very impressive to serve.

It is one of my go to recipes for baby showers, bridal showers, Easter, Christmas, and any special occasion. Everyone always asks for the recipe.

We also like to make it on the weekends for a special brunch. It’s also good for lunch or dinner too! Serve with a simple green salad or fruit salad and you have the perfect meal.

Ingredients

Frozen deep dish pie crust – I use store bought crust for this recipe, you will need a 9-inch crust. If you want to make your own pie crust, you certainly can, just make sure you freeze the crust in a pie pan first.

– I use store bought crust for this recipe, you will need a 9-inch crust. If you want to make your own pie crust, you certainly can, just make sure you freeze the crust in a pie pan first. Olive oil or butter – You can use olive oil butter to sauté the onion and garlic.

– You can use olive oil butter to sauté the onion and garlic. Onion – I use a yellow sweet onion, but red or white will work too.

– I use a yellow sweet onion, but red or white will work too. Garlic – Fresh garlic is a must for flavor.

– Fresh garlic is a must for flavor. Half and Half – Half and half is half whole milk and half heavy cream. It makes the custard nice and rich. If you don’t have half and half, you can use half whole milk and half heavy cream.

– Half and half is half whole milk and half heavy cream. It makes the custard nice and rich. If you don’t have half and half, you can use half whole milk and half heavy cream. Eggs and egg yolk – You will need four large eggs AND an egg yolk. The extra yolk adds richness and make the quiche a beautiful yellow color.

– You will need four large eggs AND an egg yolk. The extra yolk adds richness and make the quiche a beautiful yellow color. Crushed red pepper flakes – Just a little for a kick of heat.

– Just a little for a kick of heat. Frozen spinach – Use frozen chopped spinach (10 ounces), but make sure you wring out all the moisture from the spinach before using. I gather it into a ball in my hands and squeeze it until dry and then put it on a paper towels or a clean dish towel and press down a little to make sure all of the moisture is out. Don’t skip this step because the spinach needs to be dry before adding it to the quiche or your quiche will be watery and you don’t want that.

– Use frozen chopped spinach (10 ounces), but make sure you wring out all the moisture from the spinach before using. I gather it into a ball in my hands and squeeze it until dry and then put it on a paper towels or a clean dish towel and press down a little to make sure all of the moisture is out. Don’t skip this step because the spinach needs to be dry before adding it to the quiche or your quiche will be watery and you don’t want that. Gruyere cheese– I LOVE the flavor of Gruyere cheese with the spinach. It has a creamy, nutty flavor. If you can’t find Gruyere, you can use white cheddar cheese, sharp cheddar, or even Swiss cheese. I recommend buying a block of cheese and grating it yourself. Pre-shredded cheese has a powdery coating on it and it won’t melt as nicely.

How to Make Spinach Quiche

Once you have all of your ingredients ready, it is time to make quiche!

Make sure your pie crust is FROZEN. Pre-bake (blind bake) the crust to remove some of the air pockets that can cause steam and create a soggy crust. Baking it before adding the filling will guarantee a flaky, crispy crust.

Place unwrapped frozen pie crust on a baking sheet and bake for 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the oven and gently prick the bottom and sides all over with a fork. Return to the oven and bake for 12 more minutes. Peak at the crust again and if it starts to puff up a little, you can pull it and prick it again. Set the crust aside while you make the filling.

In a small skillet, heat the olive oil or butter over medium-high heat. Add the onion and sauté until soft and translucent. Add in the garlic and stir until fragrant, being careful not to burn. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside to cool slightly.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the half-and-half, eggs, egg yolk, salt, pepper, and crushed red pepper.

Add the onion and garlic mixture to the bottom of the pre-baked pie crust and spread in an even layer. Sprinkle the shredded cheese over the top.Add the spinach, spreading it out in an even layer. Pour the half-and-half and egg mixture over the top.

Bake until the quiche is just set in the center and the crust is golden brown. If the crust starts to get too brown, you can carefully tent it with aluminum foil.You don’t want to over bake the quiche or it will be dry and not as creamy.

Don’t serve the quiche right out of the oven, it needs time to set up. Let it cool and then cut into slices. Serve slightly warm, at room temperature, or even cold.

Crustless Spinach Quiche

If you don’t want to use a pie crust, to make the quiche gluten-free or lighter, you can skip the entire crust part and just bake the filling in a well-greased pie pan. Check the quiche 15 minutes early because it shouldn’t take as long to bake.

How to Store and Reheat

If you have leftover quiche, let it cool completely. Then, refrigerate, tightly covered or in an airtight container, for up to3 days. You can reheat in the oven (325 degrees F) until heated through or heat up individual slices in the microwave for about 30 seconds. You can also enjoy a slice cold, right from the fridge.

You can also freeze the quiche for up to 2 months. You can freeze an entire quiche or individual slices. To reheat, cover with foil and bake at 325 degrees F until heated through.

Serving Suggestions

If you want to serve a complete breakfast or brunch spread to go with the spinach quiche, here are some of our favorite recipes.

