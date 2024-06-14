Best Spinach Tomato Fritta - Keto, Whole30 & Healthy Recipe (2024)

Table of Contents
What is a Frittata? Some Tips to make a Keto and Low Carb Frittata What do you need to make this keto spinach tomato frittata? How do you make keto and low carb spinach tomato frittata? Related

This spinach tomato frittata is a keto, low carb and whole30 recipe that’s perfect for any meal from brunch to dinner, they’re easy and delicious.

Best Spinach Tomato Fritta - Keto, Whole30 & Healthy Recipe (1)

I love frittatas!! They are so versatile. They are perfect for breakfast, brunch or dinner. And the best of the best is that frittatas also transport well, so you can pack them up for work lunches. Actually, I do this often.

Who doesn’t love a creamy, custardy, and full of veggies frittata? My spinach and tomatoes frittata recipe is not dry, sponge-like or bland. My frittata is made with plenty of eggs, rich bacon, vibrant brightly flavored tomatoes, and fresh spinach. If you’re on a keto diet I have great news for you! This frittata recipe is keto friendly. This is a nutrient rich dish that works well for a keto diet because of the fat content in the eggs.

Best Spinach Tomato Fritta - Keto, Whole30 & Healthy Recipe (2)

I usually make my frittatas with whatever vegetables I have on hand, which means that I’ve tried a whole bunch of various combinations. This time, because my vegetable garden is full of spinach I decided to make a spinach and tomatoes frittata.

What is a Frittata?

A frittata is an Italian dish, similar to a crustless, low-carb quiche or a fluffy, layered omelet, that features a mixture of eggs and a variety of other ingredients like meat, cheese, and vegetables. The name roughly translates to “fried,” due to the dish being prepared in a skillet.

Best Spinach Tomato Fritta - Keto, Whole30 & Healthy Recipe (3)

So easy to prepare, this frittata goes from the stovetop to the oven. And all it´s ready in 30 minutes. Learn my tips, tricks, and how to make a frittata below.

Some Tips to make a Keto and Low Carb Frittata

  • You should pre-cook your vegetables. Vegetables should be tender, seasoned and cooked before adding the eggs. Raw vegetables release too much water and won’t be fully cooked by the time the eggs are done. Usually, I pre-cook my vegetables by sautéing them.
  • You should keep it simple. Too many ingredients will weigh down your frittata and prevent the egg custard from cooking evenly.
  • Watch closely. Every minute matters with frittata, so don’t stay away from your oven.

Best Spinach Tomato Fritta - Keto, Whole30 & Healthy Recipe (4)

What do you need to make this keto spinach tomato frittata?

Eggs

Spinach

Cherry Tomatoes

Garlic powder

Bacon

Salt and pepper

Mozzarella Cheese (shredded)

Best Spinach Tomato Fritta - Keto, Whole30 & Healthy Recipe (5)

How do you make keto and low carb spinach tomato frittata?

  1. Preheat oven to 175ºC / 350ºF.
  2. Place bacon in a 10-inch non-stick skillet (non-stick or a well-seasoned cast iron pan are best) and cook over medium-high heat, tossing frequently, until browned and crisp, about 6 – 10 minutes.
  3. Transfer bacon to a plate lined with several layers of paper towels to drain, leave 1 Tbsp rendered bacon fat in a skillet drain and reserve or discard excess.
  4. Return skillet to medium-high heat, add spinach and tomatoes, and saute just briefly until it has wilted, about 15 seconds, transfer spinach to a plate.
  5. In a large mixing bowl whisk together egg, garlic powder until well combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  6. Add cooked bacon, spinach, and shredded mozzarella and toss mixture to distribute ingredients. Pour into your cast-iron skillet.
  7. Bake in the preheated oven until just set, about 25 – 30 minutes. It is done when a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Cut into wedges and serve warm.

This recipe is perfect if you are following a keto or low carb diet, are looking for a quick family weeknight meal, lunch, or a healthy breakfast.

Hope you enjoy my keto, whole30 and healthy frittata recipe!!

See Also
Cucumber Dip Recipe {KETO}40 Plant Based Snack Recipes (Gluten-Free + Vegan)Easy Tempeh Chili (The BEST Vegan Chili Recipe!)Low Carb Keto Salmon Patties Recipe (Salmon Cakes) | Wholesome Yum

Best Spinach Tomato Fritta - Keto, Whole30 & Healthy Recipe (6)

Print Recipe

Spinach Tomato Frittata - Keto, Whole30 & Healthy Recipe

This spinach tomato frittata is a keto, low carb and whole30 recipe that's perfect for any meal from brunch to dinner, they're easy and delicious.

Best Spinach Tomato Fritta - Keto, Whole30 & Healthy Recipe (7)

Course Breakfast, Main Dish
Cuisine American
See Also
25 Keto Weekend Food Prep Recipes
Prep Time 10 minutes
Cook Time 25 minutes
Passive Time 35 minutes
Servings

slices

Ingredients

  • 8 eggs
  • 3 cup spinach
  • 2 cup cherry tomatoes
  • 8 slices bacon chopped
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 cup mozzarella cheese shredded
  • salt and black pepper
Course Breakfast, Main Dish
Cuisine American
Prep Time 10 minutes
Cook Time 25 minutes
Passive Time 35 minutes
Servings

slices

Ingredients

  • 8 eggs
  • 3 cup spinach
  • 2 cup cherry tomatoes
  • 8 slices bacon chopped
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 cup mozzarella cheese shredded
  • salt and black pepper

Best Spinach Tomato Fritta - Keto, Whole30 & Healthy Recipe (8)

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9 – 10-inch deep pie dish, set aside.

  2. Place bacon in a 12-inch non-stick skillet I use Cast-iron) and cook over medium-high heat, tossing frequently, until browned and crisp, about 6 – 10 minutes.

  3. Transfer bacon to a plate lined with several layers of paper towels to drain, leave 1 tbsp rendered bacon fat in a skillet drain and reserve or discard excess.

  4. Return skillet to medium-high heat, add spinach and tomatoes, and saute about 15 seconds. Transfer spinach to a plate with bacon.

  5. In a large mixing bowl whisk together eggs, garlic powder until well combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

  6. Add cooked bacon, spinach, and mozzarella cheese and toss mixture to distribute ingredients. Pour into a prepared pie dish.

  7. Bake in the preheated oven until just set, about 30 – 35 minutes. It is done when a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Cut into wedges and serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Amount Per Serving

Calories: 134 | Cholesterol: 196 mg 65 % | Total Carbohydrate: 3 g 1 % | Protein: 10 g

Related

Best Spinach Tomato Fritta - Keto, Whole30 & Healthy Recipe (2024)
Top Articles
Easy Eggnog Cheesecake Recipe - The Best Eggnog Dessert for Christmas!
The BEST Broccoli Salad Recipe - Mom On Timeout
Eureka Math Grade 5 Module 1 Lesson 1 Answer Key
Eureka Math Grade 5 Module 5 Lesson 3 Answer Key
Kawasaki Z1 KZ900 KZ 900 MKII KZ1000 H2 750 Z1R 1973 1974 MOTORCYCLES - wanted - by dealer - sale - craigslist
The Best iRacing Car Setups - Free & Paid - 2024
Latest Posts
Beste VPN's voor VoIP-oproepen 2021 - Deblokkeer VoIP-apps overal
17 Warm and Comforting Fall Weight Watchers Recipes!
Article information

Author: Madonna Wisozk

Last Updated:

Views: 5956

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (68 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Madonna Wisozk

Birthday: 2001-02-23

Address: 656 Gerhold Summit, Sidneyberg, FL 78179-2512

Phone: +6742282696652

Job: Customer Banking Liaison

Hobby: Flower arranging, Yo-yoing, Tai chi, Rowing, Macrame, Urban exploration, Knife making

Introduction: My name is Madonna Wisozk, I am a attractive, healthy, thoughtful, faithful, open, vivacious, zany person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.