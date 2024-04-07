The Best Ground Elk Chili Recipe - The Top Meal (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Ground elk chili is the perfect comforting meal. Slow-cooked until tender, it is hearty, healthy, and very tasty! This is the best elk chili, it is filled with lean elk meat, kidney beans, tomato sauce, and spices. You’ll love that this is a no-fuss recipe that only takes a few minutes to prep. Serve with your favorite chili toppings and a side of cornbread for a wonderful family dinner.

Homemade chili is one of those meals that will warm your soul and everybody loves it. Perfect for the colder weather, not only is this meal super easy to put together but it tastes amazing and fills your home with the most wonderful smell!

The best part about this cozy meal is that you probably have all the ingredients on hand except for the ground elk meat. Also try my another delicious elk recipe- elk medallions recipe.

In the same family as deer, elk has a slightly gamey flavor but it tastes surprisingly similar to ground beef. No one will tell the difference and it’s a great way to add a healthy and nutritious red meat to your family’s diet.

This recipe comes together very quickly with pantry staple ingredients and it makes enough so you’ll have plenty of leftovers! I love to make a big batch of chili at the beginning of the week to serve for easy lunches or dinners with a slice of cornbread, dinner rolls, bread sticks, or simply topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and green onions.

Recipe ingredients

Ground elk. Use high-quality elk because it won’t have an overpowering gamey flavor.

Onion and garlic. Common base to chilis or soups. Gives a wonderful depth of flavor and a subtle sweetness to the final dish. It also helps to subdue any gamey flavor of wild elk meat.

Kidney beans. Canned or homemade is fine, just make sure to drain the juices before adding them to the chili. Makes the chili heartier and more filling.

Canned tomatoes. This recipe uses both canned diced tomatoes and tomato sauce to give a nice texture and flavor to the ground elk chili.

Chili powder. Essential to chili recipes. Use homemade or store-bought chili seasoning.

Ground cumin. An earthy seasoning that complements chili really well.

Salt and black pepper. Basic kitchen seasonings.

Vegetable oil. Used to brown the meat, onions, and garlic before adding the other ingredients.

How to make elk chili

If your ground elk is frozen you will need to defrost it first. Thaw elk in the fridge overnight or on the counter for a few hours. Now its ready to be cooked.

Heat oil in the heavy bottom pan. Chop onion and add to the pot. Saute on medium heat for about 5 minutes or until fragrant. Add ground elk to onions.

Start breaking down the meat to little pieces and saute together with onions until well browned. Add the rest of the ingredients to the pot and stir. I added garlic, canned dices tomatoes, chili powder, ground cumin, salt and freshly ground black pepper. Stir well.

Lower the heat and cover the pot with the lid. Simmer on low for 1 hour, stirring couple times during cooking.

When your chili is ready, serve in a bowl with sour cream on top, chopped green onions or cilantro and sliced jalapenos if you like it a little spicy. Enjoy this ground elk recipe as much as we did!

Substitutions

Ground elk. Substitute for any ground red meat such as venison, beef, or even lamb.

Beans. Use pinto beans, black beans, or red beans instead.

Tomatoes. Diced 2-3 fresh tomatoes to use instead of canned.

Variations

Make this ground elk chili in the slow cooker. Easy to throw together and it’s perfect for busy weekdays!

Try adding dried thyme, ground paprika, cayenne pepper, or chopped jalapenos for a bit of spice and flavor.

For a saucier chili add an extra can of tomato sauce to this recipe.

If you don’t like beans or want a less hearty chili, simply leave them out.

Frequently asked questions

What does elk meat taste like? Elk meat tastes like a mild and less gamey version of deer meat. Where you get your elk meat from and how it was processed can impact how gamey it tastes. See Also Easy Three Bean Chili Recipe - The Simple Veganista Does elk taste like beef? Ground elk has a very similar flavor to ground beef. It is often described as being more flavorful with a slightly sweet flavor. The two can be used interchangeably and you likely won’t even notice a difference. What can you use ground elk for? Ground elk meat can be used in the same way as ground beef, turkey, venison, or lamb. Chilis, stews, lasagna, meatballs, hamburgers, and more can be made using ground elk! Is elk healthy? Elk meat is known to be one of the healthiest red meats. It is high in protein, extremely low in fat, and is an excellent source of vitamin B12, iron, and zinc. Where to buy? Ground elk is not as easily available as ground beef or chicken, so look for it at your local butcher shops or markets. Online meat markets and delivery services are also great places to find ground elk meat at affordable prices.

Leftovers

Store elk chili leftovers just like you would store any other chili. Refrigerate for up to 6 days in air tight glass or plastic container or right in the pot with the lid on (if you have lots of leftovers and space in the fridge). Reheat in the microwave or on the stove.

Freezer. Chili is a great dish to make in large batches and freeze for later, as it can be easily reheated and enjoyed for a quick and hearty meal.

Let it cool: Allow your chili to cool completely before freezing. This will help to prevent the formation of ice crystals and preserve the texture of the chili.

Portion it out: Divide your chili into individual portions or family-sized portions, depending on how you plan to use it. Freezing in smaller portions will make it easier to defrost and reheat later.

Use freezer-safe containers: Use containers that are specifically designed for freezing food, such as plastic freezer bags, airtight plastic containers, or glass jars. Be sure to leave some space at the top of the container to allow for expansion as the chili freezes.

Hope you will like this Ground Elk Recipe as much as we do. Please rate the recipe if you made it and leave comment below if you have any questions or suggestions.

Yield: 6 Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour Total Time: 5 minutes Ground elk chili is the perfect comforting meal. Slow-cooked until tender, it is hearty, healthy, and very tasty! This is the best elk chili, it is filled with lean elk meat, kidney beans, tomato sauce, and spices. You'll love that this is a no-fuss recipe that only takes a few minutes to prep. Serve with your favorite chili toppings and a side of cornbread for a wonderful family dinner. Ingredients 1 lb ground elk

1 onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, chopped

2 cans kidney beans, drained

1 can diced tomatoes

1 can tomato sauce

3 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon cumin

1 tablespoon oil Instructions Heat oil in the medium size heavy bottom pot. Add chopped onions and saute on medium heat until fragrant. Add elk and brown it with onions. Add the rest of the ingredients and stir. Lower the heat and cover with the lid. Simmer for 1 hour. Notes Store elk chili leftovers just like you would store any other chili. Refrigerate for up to 6 days in air tight glass or plastic container or right in the pot with the lid on (if you have lots of leftovers and space in the fridge). Reheat in the microwave or on the stove. Freezer. Chili is a great dish to make in large batches and freeze for later, as it can be easily reheated and enjoyed for a quick and hearty meal. Nutrition Information: Yield: 6Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 324Total Fat: 11gSaturated Fat: 3gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 5gCholesterol: 59mgSodium: 1163mgCarbohydrates: 29gFiber: 8gSugar: 8gProtein: 29g