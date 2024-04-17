Christmas Pinwheel Cookies - Holiday Cookie Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Brighten up your Christmas cookie platter with these vibrant Pinwheel Cookies. Their intricate swirl pattern is surprisingly easy to make. The result is a delicious, show-stopping, and festive holiday cookie recipe.

I have been wanting to make these Christmas Pinwheel Cookies for the past few years. Well, this year I finally decided to make them a priority and I’m so glad I did. They turned out better than I ever expected and are as delicious as they look.

This is one of those recipes that I believe has been floating around for many years (with many variations) in cookbooks, magazines, and online. And it makes perfect sense as they are eye-catching and relativity easy to make. They are essentially a slice-and-bake cookie, but do require a little bit of prep work to create that perfect swirl.

If you’re unfamiliar with the term slice-and-bake, it’s essentially just a log of cookie dough that you slice into round discs and bake in the oven. In fact, once you make this dough, you can freeze the log until you’re ready to bake. If you do all of the prep work in advance, then you can have these fun and festive pinwheel cookies whenever the mood strikes.

If you’re looking for more of my BEST Christmas cookie recipes, I have an entire post dedicated to them. It’s a fantastic collection of classic cookies and new favorites.

While the process to make these cookies is generally pretty easy, it does take a few steps and there is some chilling time between each of the steps. So while it’s not hard, it will take some down time to get them completed.

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

Simple Magic: These might look intricate, but trust me, it's all about stacking and rolling. If you've ever made regular slice-and-bake cookies, you're already a pro at this!

Looking for more holiday treats? Check out this collection of my best Christmas co*cktail recipes or these gingerbread inspired recipes.

Ingredients

Isn’t it wonderful when a delightful recipe calls for ingredients you most likely already have? Take a peek into your pantry and fridge, and you’ll probably find you’re all set to whip up these dazzling cookies.

Sugar: It's not just for sweetness! Sugar gives our cookies their delightful texture and golden hue.

Vanilla Extract: A little splash brings a world of flavor. This aromatic extract elevates the cookie to a gourmet level.

Kosher Salt: A pinch of this balances out the sweetness, making the flavors pop even more.

Red and Green Gel Food Coloring: The show-stoppers. These hues turn our simple cookie dough into festive spirals of holiday joy. These are my favorite.

With these ingredients on hand, you’re all set to bring some holiday magic into your kitchen!

How to Make

Now that you have all the ingredients ready, we’re ready to get swirling. Literally. I’ll walk you through the recipe steps for these pinwheel cookies below. I’ve also provideda full ingredient list and detailed instructions in the printable recipe card at the end of this post.

Add the butter and sugar to the bowl of a stand mixer. With the paddle attachment, beat at medium speed until creamy: about 3 to 4 minutes. Add the egg and vanilla and beat well. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as necessary. In a medium bowl, add the flour, salt, and baking soda. Whisk to combine. With the mixer on low speed, gradually add the flour mixture and beat to combine. Remove the dough from the bowl and divide it into thirds. Return one portion of the dough to the mixing bowl, add in the red food coloring, and beat until evenly colored. Remove the dough, wipe the bowl clean, and repeat with another third of dough and the green food coloring. The final third of the dough requires no food coloring. Shape each portion of the dough into a ball, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Remove from the refrigerator and roll each ball between two sheets of parchment paper into a 7-inch square. Refrigerate the dough again, keeping it between the parchment paper.

Stack the dough onto a piece of parchment paper starting with the red, followed by the green, and ending with the plain. Add a piece of parchment paper to the top and roll out the dough into a 12×8-inch rectangle. Remove the top sheet of parchment paper. Then, starting on one of the long sides, tightly roll up the dough into a log. The tighter your roll, the more rings you’ll have inside your cookie. Wrap the log in the parchment paper and freeze for one hour.

Now it’s time to bake them! Start by preheating your oven to 350 degrees F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside. Use a serrated knife to cut the dough log into 1/3-inch thick slices. Roll the edge of each slice in the red sanding sugar. Place the slices 1 inch apart on the prepared baking sheets.

Bake for about 8 to 10 minutes or until set. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for 1 minute before removing to cool completely on a wire rack. Once completely cooled, pack and store in an airtight container.

And that’s it!

Whether you’re gifting these to a loved one, sharing them at a festive gathering, or simply indulging yourself by the fireside, these Christmas Pinwheel Cookies are the epitome of holiday joy.

Recipe Notes

I just love how these pinwheel cookies turned out. I wanted mine to be really vibrant and colorful so I went heavy on the food coloring to get a really deep, rich color. I’m so glad I did.

to get a really deep, rich color. I’m so glad I did. And speaking of food coloring, I’m a huge fan of the gel-based food coloring and definitely recommend it for this recipe. You can find the set I used HERE. It’s a great set and gives you basically every color option.

and definitely recommend it for this recipe. You can find the set I used HERE. It’s a great set and gives you basically every color option. Naturally, you can make these cookies whatever colors you like. They don’t even need to be a Christmas cookie. You can have the colors match any holiday, event, or even something to support your favorite sports team. The options are almost endless.

They don’t even need to be a Christmas cookie. You can have the colors match any holiday, event, or even something to support your favorite sports team. The options are almost endless. The same thing goes for the sanding sugar. You can use any color sugar or sprinkle you like to give these cookies an extra layer of interest and fun.

No matter how you bake and share them, I hope you love and enjoy this Christmas Pinwheel Cookie recipe as much as I do.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use regular food coloring instead of gel food coloring?

Yes, you can! However, gel food coloring is more concentrated and vibrant. If you’re using liquid food coloring, you might need to add a bit more to achieve the desired color, but be careful not to make the dough too wet.

How long can I store these cookies?

Store them in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week. For longer storage, consider freezing them.

Can I freeze the cookie dough?

Absolutely! Wrap the dough log tightly in plastic wrap and then in aluminum foil. Store in the freezer for up to 3 months. When you’re ready to bake, just slice and bake. No need to thaw!

My dough is a bit sticky. What should I do?

If the dough feels too sticky, you can refrigerate it for about 30 minutes to firm it up making it easier to handle

Can I use other colors for different occasions?

Definitely! These cookies are versatile. Try pastel colors for Easter, or black and orange for Halloween. The sky’s the limit

The red sanding sugar didn’t stick well to my cookie edges. Any tips?

Before rolling the dough in the red sanding sugar, you can lightly brush the edges with a bit of water or egg wash. This will act as an adhesive, helping the sugar to stick better.

Bonus: Cookie Bags

I also wanted to remind you that I have an DIY project (and FREE download) for these adorable Christmas Cookie Bags! I thought these Christmas Pinwheel Cookies paired perfectly with them so I snapped a few photos.

You can find the full tutorial on how to make these Christmas Cookie Bags HERE. They are so simple to make especially with the free download I provided.

Happy baking!

If you love these Christmas Pinwheel Cookies as much as I do, pleasestop back and leave a comment and a 5-star rating below.

