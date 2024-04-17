Coconut Milk Chocolate Mousse Recipe - Best Vegan Keto Dessert (2024)

Coconut Milk Chocolate Mousse Recipe – How to make the best easy low carb, keto, dairy-free, paleo and vegan friendly dessert with only 3 ingredients – with the full video tutorial.

Coconut Milk Chocolate Mousse

This coconut milk chocolate mousse is an effortless dessert that needs only 3 ingredients and will satisfy your sweet tooth.

This recipe is perfect for all kinds of diets – including the ketogenic diet, vegan diet, vegetarian diet, paleo diet and dairy free diets.

The good news is that coconut milk is low in grams of net carbs and loaded with all kinds of health benefits, meaning that the delicious keto friendly treat is actually good for you.

The Simple Ingredients For The Easy Recipe

Here are the 3 ingredients that you’ll need for the dairy free chocolate mousse:

Coconut Milk – full fat coconut milk is used for the rich, creamy texture in the vegan chocolate mousse recipe in place of heavy cream which is often blended into mousse desserts. For best results, pop the can into the fridge the day before you want to make the dessert.

Time in the fridge works magic on a can of coconut milk – it naturally separates into two parts – solid coconut cream, that’s used in this great recipe, and coconut water, which you can blend into smoothies, shakes or another vegan dessert.

Cacao Powder – for the decadent chocolate flavor, I’ve used raw cacao powder, but you can use any natural cocoa powder or unsweetened cocoa powder you like instead.

You can include 2 to 4 tablespoons, depending on how dark a chocolate flavor you’d like in the dessert.

Sweetness – you can blend any sweetness you like into the decadent dessert. Choose from sugar, powdered sugar, caster sugar, stevia, monk fruit sweetener, maple syrup or any low carb sweetener you like that you usually include in delicious desserts. Use as little or as much as you like, depending on how sweet you like your keto dessert recipes.

Just be sure to include keto-friendly sweeteners to be sure that the chocolate dessert is low-carb diet approved.

Extra ingredients – you can feel free to stick to the 3 ingredients to create a creamy, indulgent mousse or you can add in extra ingredients to flavor your mousse to taste. Choose from a little vanilla extract, lemon juice or a pinch of salt to enhance the flavor of the vegan mousse recipe.

You can also top your easy keto dairy-free mousse with drizzled melted chocolate, dark chocolate shavings, chocolate chips or natural ingredients like coconut flakes, chia seeds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds or fresh berries.

How To Make The Easy Vegan Chocolate Mousse

To make the coconut milk chocolate mousse recipe, start by popping the can of coconut milk into the fridge the day you plan to whip up the treat.

The next day, carefully move the thickened coconut cream from the top of the can and into a large mixing bowl. Save the liquid coconut milk from the bottom of the can to use in smoothies and other sweets.

Whisk with an electric mixer until you have a creamy whipped cream consistency.

Then, add in the cacao powder and sweetness, to taste. I suggest adding 2 tablespoons of each to start, then once whisked, taste the mousse and add either more sweetness or chocolate depending if you want a sweeter or dark chocolate dessert.

Whisk again until you have the perfect creamy, dreamy chocolate mousse dessert. You can enjoy the dessert straight away or pop it into the fridge to chill and further thicken and enjoy within 24 hours – if it lasts that long!

Coconut Milk Chocolate Mousse Recipe

1 Can Full-Fat Coconut Milk

2-4 Tablespoons Cacao Powder or Cocoa Powder

2-4 Tablespoons Sugar, Stevia, Sugar-Free Sweetener or Maple Syrup

Place the can of coconut milk into the fridge for at least 24 hours to thicken. Carefully open the chilled can of coconut milk and move the thickened coconut cream from the top of the can to a large mixing bowl or bowl of a stand mixer with a whisk attachment, save the remaining liquid from the bottom of the can to blend into smoothies. Whisk the chilled coconut cream with an electric mixer or hand mixer until you have soft peaks and a whipped cream consistency. Add the cocoa powder and sweetness to the whipped coconut cream and blend until you have a smooth, creamy chocolate mousse. Move the chocolate mixture to a small bowl for serving, enjoy immediately or place in the fridge for a few hours to further thicken and enjoy within 24 hours, storing any leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge.

Coconut Chocolate Mousse Video Tutorial

Here’s the video where you can watch the chocolate coconut mousse that will satisfy your sweet cravings being prepared, step by step. Hit play below or click here to watch on YouTube.

