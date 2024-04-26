Blueberry Raspberry Pie Recipe | The Doughty Doughnut (2024)

This blueberry raspberry pie recipe is perfect for cold winter days. After all, there’s just something about a berry pie that screams Christmas. You could make this recipe with frozen or fresh berries, depending on your preference or on availability. The filling is made with a few different spices to give it a warmer taste—cinnamon, nutmeg, and cardamom—and the crust is flaky and buttery.

The shorter, printable version of this recipe can be found below, but read on if you want more detailed step-by-step instructions. You won’t need any fancy tools for this recipe—it doesn’t even require a mixer. Just a pie dish, a mixing bowl, a medium-sized pot, and a few other standard baking items.

How to Make the Pie Crust From Scratch

This pie crust is so delectable. It’s flaky, but also dense, so it doesn’t fall apart. The ingredients you will need to make it include:

4 cups of all-purpose flour

1 ½ tsp of salt

1 tsp of granulated sugar

1 cup (or 1 stick) of cold butter-flavored Crisco shortening

¾ cup (or 1 ½ sticks) of cold unsalted butter

¾ – 1 cup of ice cold water

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, and sugar. Next, cut the cold butter-flavored Crisco into four pieces and place them into the dry mixture. Then, use a pastry blender to work the Crisco into the other ingredients. Next, cut the cold butter into 1 Tbsp pieces and place in the mixture as well. Again, use the pastry blender to break the butter up into chunks. You will find that it is much easier to blend the Crisco than it is the butter. Use your hands to scrape any butter that gets stuck to the blender into the mixture as you go. Stop blending once the dry ingredients look like cornmeal.

Once the Crisco and butter are blended into the mixture, take a glass measuring cup and fill it to the ½ cup mark with cold water. Then, drop a couple of ice cubes into the water until it rises to the ¾ cup mark. Next, pour the water a little at a time into the dry mixture and stir with a wooden spoon. Do this until there is no water left, but do not let the ice cubes fall into the mixture. Once complete, use your hands to begin compressing the dough in the bowl. Move it onto a lightly-floured surface and continue to knead the dough until it comes together. Work the dough into a ball and then cut it into two pieces, one slightly bigger than the other. Use your hands to compress the two pieces into disks. Wrap both pieces in plastic wrap and place in the fridge for at least three hours.

Once at least three hours have passed, remove the discs from the fridge. Lightly flour a clean surface again. Then, unwrap the slightly bigger piece of dough and place it on the counter. Begin rolling it out into a circle until it is big enough to be draped onto your pie dish with dough to spare along the edges. Then begin rolling out the second piece of dough to be about the same size circle. Next, use a tape measure to make marks in the dough in 1-inch increments and then cut the dough into several strips. Leave the strips on your counter until you are ready to lattice the pie. Note: you can begin making the pie filling as you go through the steps of rolling out the dough.

How to Make the Blueberry Raspberry Pie Filling

This blueberry raspberry pie filling is so delicious because it’s made with two different sugars and three different spices. The ingredients you will need to make it include:

3 cups of frozen or fresh raspberries

4 cups of frozen or fresh blueberries

Half a lemon (or about 1 Tbsp of lemon juice)

½ cup of dark brown sugar

½ cup of granulated sugar

4 Tbsp of cornstarch

2 Tbsp of unsalted butter

1 Tbsp of ground cinnamon

1 tsp of ground nutmeg

1 tsp of ground cardamom

1 tsp of vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

1 egg

1 Tbsp of milk or half and half

To get started, place the berries in a medium-sized pot. Then, cut a lemon in half and squeeze its juices on top of the berries, being careful not to get any seeds in the mixture. You could also just use about 1 Tbsp of lemon juice. Place the pot over medium-high heat until the berries begin to melt. You want to continue to stir the mixture every minute or so to ensure that the berries do not burn.

Once the berries have begun to melt, add in the dark brown sugar and granulated sugar and stir, still over medium-high heat, until combined. Next, dissolve the cornstarch in just enough hot warm to get it liquified. Pour the cornstarch into the berry mixture and stir. Then, add the butter and stir until melted. Finally, mix in the cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, vanilla extract, and salt. Once all ingredients are combined, remove from heat. Let cool slightly for about 5 minutes, then pour the blueberry raspberry pie filling into the pie dish, on top of the bottom layer of dough. At this point, you can preheat your oven to 375 degrees.

How to Make the Lattice Pie Crust

Now comes the fun part! Latticing the pie can be intimidating, but it’s actually easy. Lay five of the dough strips equal distance apart across the top of the pie filling. Fold down the second and fourth pieces and lay another strip of dough in the opposite direction. Then, lay the second and forth pieces over it in their original position. Next, fold down the first, third, and fifth pieces and do the same thing. Make sure that all strips are laid equal distance apart. Repeat until the whole pie is covered. You can also watch this great YouTube video for a visual on how to lattice pie crust.

Once all of the strips have been laid (and keep in mind that you may have some leftover) trim the excess parts of them so that they are all about ½ inch from the edge of the pie dish. Then, tuck the overlay pieces underneath to form a nice thick crust. Press a fork into the dough about an inch around the entire perimeter.

The last step is to make an egg wash. Crack an egg into a small bowl and add the milk or half and half. Scramble with a fork, then use a pastry brush to apply the wash to the lattice pieces. Given that your oven is heated by this point, you can place your pie on the middle rack and bake for about 35 minutes or until the lattice is slightly golden brown.

You should let this blueberry raspberry pie cool completely before serving! Enjoy with a cold glass of milk or a hot cup of coffee.

