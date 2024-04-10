This Is The Best Recipe For Homemade Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge! (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

This 10-minute foolproof Chocolate Pumpkin Peanut Butter Fudge recipe makes the most delicious chocolate fudge, paired with pumpkin puree and smooth peanut butter. It’s perfect for a quick sweet treat or a holiday dessert!

If you love fudge as much as I do, you’ve also got to try this Peppermint Mocha Fudge Recipe and my Spicy Mexican Hot Chocolate Fudge.

This Is One Of My Favorite Homemade Fudge Recipes

I am SO not sick of this chocolate, pumpkin and peanut butter concoction. NO sireeeee… Would you care for a bite of my delicious Chocolate Pumpkin Peanut Butter Cups?! Seriously, this is the best combo, ever.

Well, not ever…

The best food concoction ever is yellow mustard, ketchup and mayo – I love it!!

My friends and I used to go into Denny’s at like 3 am just to stuff our faces with their seasoned fries drenched in that ketchup/mayo/mustard marriage. Have you ever had it?!? Oh my, gah! If you haven’t had it, go and try it. It’s the bestest snack after a couple of martinis. Yeah right… we weren’t that classy. It goes waaaaay better after you’ve had a few really cheap co*cktails or Old Style beer. Don’t judge – my college allowance was very limited.

Chocolate Pumpkin Peanut Butter Fudge Is Perfect For The Holidays

Speaking of college… I used to have a man-friend who from time to time would buy me this amazing chocolate fudge, but never told me where he got it from. I just remember the texture was perfect and the taste was beeee.yond. Wish I could make it that good, but mine is homemade and it’s the best homemade fudge I have ever had. Then again, I’ve only had homemade fudge made by me. HA! Hope you like my honesty. 🙂

Since the time to think about Thanksgiving is pretty much here, I thought this fudge would be a good recipe to share with you so that you can maybe share with your friends and family.

This Fudge Recipe Is So Easy And Done In Just A Few Minutes

Apart from mixing and microwaving a couple of ingredients, there’s not much left to do here. It’s foolproof, it’s delicious, and HELLO!, there’s chocolate, pumpkin and peanut butter in it. Chaching! You’ve covered all the Thanksgiving dessert food groups in one little bite.

ENJOY!

Chocolate Pumpkin Peanut Butter Fudge Katerina | Diethood This 10-minute foolproof fudge recipe makes the most delicious chocolate fudge, paired with pumpkin puree and smooth peanut butter. See Also Jalapeno Hushpuppies Recipe No ratings yet Rate this Recipe! Servings : 16 Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save Prep Time 10 minutes mins Total Time 2 hours hrs 10 minutes mins Ingredients ▢ 1 can (14-oz) sweetened condensed milk, divided

▢ 1-1/3 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

▢ 1 cup white chocolate chips

▢ 1 tablespoon canola oil

▢ 1/2 cup pumpkin puree (NOT pumpkin pie filling)

▢ 1/2 cup smooth peanut butter

▢ 1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

▢ 1/3 cup chopped pecans Instructions Line an 8x8 pan with foil; grease with cooking spray and set aside.

In a microwave-safe dish combine semi-sweet chocolate chips and 3/4 cup of sweetened condensed milk.

Microwave on high for 1 minute; stir and put back in microwave, stirring every 30 seconds until completely melted. Mine melted in 1-1/2 minutes.

Pour chocolate mixture into prepared pan and spread it evenly using an offset spatula; set aside.

In a microwave-safe dish combine white chocolate chips and canola oil; melt on high for 1 minute.

Remove from microwave and stir; put back in microwave, stirring every 30 seconds until almost all chips are melted.

Remove from microwave and stir in the rest of the sweetened condensed milk, pumpkin puree, peanut butter and pumpkin pie spice; stir until thoroughly combined.

Pour over previously prepared chocolate layer and spread evenly using an offset spatula.

Sprinkle with chopped pecans

Refrigerate for 2 hours or until firm.

Cut and serve immediately.

Refrigerate leftovers. Nutrition Calories: 150 kcal | Carbohydrates: 12 g | Protein: 3 g | Fat: 10 g | Saturated Fat: 3 g | Cholesterol: 2 mg | Sodium: 54 mg | Potassium: 132 mg | Fiber: 1 g | Sugar: 9 g | Vitamin A: 1195 IU | Vitamin C: 0.4 mg | Calcium: 31 mg | Iron: 0.6 mg Nutritional info is an estimate and provided as courtesy. Values may vary according to the ingredients and tools used. Please use your preferred nutritional calculator for more detailed info. Course: Dessert Cuisine: American Keyword: chocolate fudge recipe, easy chocoalte fudge, easy fudge recipe, homemade fudge recipe, peanut butter fudge, peanut butter fudge recipe, peanut butter fudge with chocolate Did you make this recipe?Leave a Rating!