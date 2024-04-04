13 Easy Cottage Cheese Dip Recipes (2024)

Discover 13 delicious easy cottage cheese dip recipes. Whether you like savory, sweet, or spicy, you'll love these healthy dip recipes.

Cottage cheese is a milk product that's incredibly versatile. Plus, it's a great source of protein. Fat-free cottage cheese can be a great substitute for cream cheese or sour cream when you want a low-fat, high-protein swap.

If you don't like the texture of cottage cheese and prefer a smooth texture, try a creamy dip recipe that's made in a blender. When you blend it in a blender or food processor, it gets a creamy texture that's thicker than Greek yogurt.

These easy recipes are perfect for game day or your next potluck. Bookmark these recipes for Mother's Day. Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, and more.

Savory

Ranch Vegetable Dip This easy ranch dip is an easy 3-ingredient dip. Serve with a veggie platter, crackers, or chips at your next party.

French Onion Cottage Cheese Dip This gluten-free, high-protein French onion cottage cheese dip is perfect for your next party or family gathering. Fresh chives, parsley, and lemon make this herbaceous and zesty.

Roasted Garlic White Bean Dip Cottage cheese gives this roasted garlic white bean dip an ultra-creamy texture. It's the perfect snack or appetizer. Serve with pita bread or crackers.

Creamy Bacon Dip This cream bacon dip has a rich flavor, but the best part is it's low fat, low-carb, and gluten-free. Serve with veggies for a guilt-free appetizer.

Spinach Ranch Dip This dip is loaded with cottage cheese, onion, garlic, ranch seasoning, frozen spinach, and carrots.

Whipped Cottage Cheese This simple whipped cottage cheese dip recipe is the perfect base recipe that you can customize to your liking. It is creamy and, tangy with garlic and lemon. Blending cottage cheese is a great way to smooth out the texture if you're not a fan of cheese curds.

Garlic and Chive Cottage Cheese Dip Recipe Calling all garlic lovers! This garlic and chive cottage cheese dip is made with garlic, olive oil, salt, black pepper, cottage cheese, and fresh chives. This is a favorite dip or a great cottage cheese spread. See Also Vinegar Coleslaw Recipe (No Mayo Coleslaw) | Downshiftology

5-Minute Healthy Cottage Cheese Dip This super simple cottage cheese dip is made with fresh herbs. Perfect to serve with fresh veggies, crackers, or potato chips. It can also be used as a spread on toast.

Spicy

Healthy Buffalo Chicken Dip This high-protein buffalo chicken dip recipe is made with cottage cheese for a low-fat dip that’s perfect for football season. Fat free cottage cheese is blended with hot sauce for a smooth texture. Plus, 18 grams of protein per serving.

Cottage Cheese and Pinto Bean Salsa This cottage cheese and pinto bean salsa is a fun salsa dish that can be made mild, medium, or spicy. This recipe features pinto beans, salsa, green onions, avocado, radish, and seasonings.

Sweet

Cottage Cheese and Honey Dip Enjoy this simple cottage cheese and honey dip with just a few simple ingredients. Serve this sweet cottage cheese dip with fruit or crackers or spread on toast for a high-protein breakfast or snack. You can also blend with a stick blender or food processor for a delicious whipped cottage cheese dip.

Cottage Cheese with Fruit Sweet and savory combine in this delicious cottage cheese dip. Enjoy this on its own for breakfast or as a dip with fruit or crackers. It is protein-packed and incredibly versatile.

Storage

Store leftover cottage cheese dip in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. If the recipe is a hot dip like buffalo chicken cottage cheese dip, you can reheat it in the oven until warm.

