13 Easy Cottage Cheese Dip Recipes (2024)

Published: by Kelsey Smith

Discover 13 delicious easy cottage cheese dip recipes. Whether you like savory, sweet, or spicy, you'll love these healthy dip recipes.

Cottage cheese is a milk product that's incredibly versatile. Plus, it's a great source of protein. Fat-free cottage cheese can be a great substitute for cream cheese or sour cream when you want a low-fat, high-protein swap.

If you don't like the texture of cottage cheese and prefer a smooth texture, try a creamy dip recipe that's made in a blender. When you blend it in a blender or food processor, it gets a creamy texture that's thicker than Greek yogurt.

These easy recipes are perfect for game day or your next potluck. Bookmark these recipes for Mother's Day. Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, and more.

This post contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

13 Easy Cottage Cheese Dip Recipes (1)
Jump to:
  • Savory
  • Spicy
  • Sweet
  • Storage
  • FAQ
  • 💬 Comments

Savory

13 Easy Cottage Cheese Dip Recipes (2)

Ranch Vegetable Dip

This easy ranch dip is an easy 3-ingredient dip. Serve with a veggie platter, crackers, or chips at your next party.

13 Easy Cottage Cheese Dip Recipes (3)

French Onion Cottage Cheese Dip

This gluten-free, high-protein French onion cottage cheese dip is perfect for your next party or family gathering. Fresh chives, parsley, and lemon make this herbaceous and zesty.

13 Easy Cottage Cheese Dip Recipes (5)

Roasted Garlic White Bean Dip

Cottage cheese gives this roasted garlic white bean dip an ultra-creamy texture. It's the perfect snack or appetizer. Serve with pita bread or crackers.

13 Easy Cottage Cheese Dip Recipes (6)

Creamy Bacon Dip

This cream bacon dip has a rich flavor, but the best part is it's low fat, low-carb, and gluten-free. Serve with veggies for a guilt-free appetizer.

13 Easy Cottage Cheese Dip Recipes (7)

Spinach Ranch Dip

This dip is loaded with cottage cheese, onion, garlic, ranch seasoning, frozen spinach, and carrots.

13 Easy Cottage Cheese Dip Recipes (8)

Whipped Cottage Cheese

This simple whipped cottage cheese dip recipe is the perfect base recipe that you can customize to your liking. It is creamy and, tangy with garlic and lemon. Blending cottage cheese is a great way to smooth out the texture if you're not a fan of cheese curds.

13 Easy Cottage Cheese Dip Recipes (9)

Garlic and Chive Cottage Cheese Dip Recipe

Calling all garlic lovers! This garlic and chive cottage cheese dip is made with garlic, olive oil, salt, black pepper, cottage cheese, and fresh chives. This is a favorite dip or a great cottage cheese spread.

See Also
Vinegar Coleslaw Recipe (No Mayo Coleslaw) | Downshiftology

13 Easy Cottage Cheese Dip Recipes (10)

5-Minute Healthy Cottage Cheese Dip

This super simple cottage cheese dip is made with fresh herbs. Perfect to serve with fresh veggies, crackers, or potato chips. It can also be used as a spread on toast.

Spicy

13 Easy Cottage Cheese Dip Recipes (11)

Healthy Buffalo Chicken Dip

This high-protein buffalo chicken dip recipe is made with cottage cheese for a low-fat dip that’s perfect for football season. Fat free cottage cheese is blended with hot sauce for a smooth texture. Plus, 18 grams of protein per serving.

13 Easy Cottage Cheese Dip Recipes (12)

Cottage Cheese and Pinto Bean Salsa

This cottage cheese and pinto bean salsa is a fun salsa dish that can be made mild, medium, or spicy. This recipe features pinto beans, salsa, green onions, avocado, radish, and seasonings.

Sweet

13 Easy Cottage Cheese Dip Recipes (13)

Cottage Cheese and Honey Dip

Enjoy this simple cottage cheese and honey dip with just a few simple ingredients. Serve this sweet cottage cheese dip with fruit or crackers or spread on toast for a high-protein breakfast or snack. You can also blend with a stick blender or food processor for a delicious whipped cottage cheese dip.

13 Easy Cottage Cheese Dip Recipes (14)

Cottage Cheese with Fruit

Sweet and savory combine in this delicious cottage cheese dip. Enjoy this on its own for breakfast or as a dip with fruit or crackers. It is protein-packed and incredibly versatile.

Storage

Store leftover cottage cheese dip in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. If the recipe is a hot dip like buffalo chicken cottage cheese dip, you can reheat it in the oven until warm.

FAQ

What mixes well with cottage cheese?

Cottage cheese is incredibly versatile and can mix with sweet ingredients like honey and fruit, citrus ingredients like lemon, spicy ingredients like hot sauce, and savory ingredients like fresh herbs.

Can you melt cottage cheese?

The curds in cottage cheese will not melt when heated, but you can blend cottage cheese in a blender or food processor until smooth.

More Recipe Roundups

  • 16 Chicken Pasta Casserole Recipes
  • 27 Easy 3-Ingredient Desserts
  • 5 Ninja Creami Protein Ice Cream Recipes
  • 19 Recipes Using Graham Cracker Crust

About Kelsey Smith

I am a freelance content writer by day, mommy by night, and a blogger in between. I live in Knoxville, Tennessee with my husband, Xavier. When I'm not working, you might find me here, sharing comfort food recipes.

Reader Interactions

Comments

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

13 Easy Cottage Cheese Dip Recipes (2024)
Top Articles
20 Creative Paleo Lemon Recipes - Paleo Grubs
Rice Krispies Treats Recipe
35 คำคมวันวาเลนไทน์มีความสุขสำหรับทุกคนที่คุณรัก |lovetoknow
VEGAN KETOGENIC RECIPES ใหม่พร้อมแผนอาหาร VEGAN Keto DIET
Latest Posts
Traditional Brigadeiro Recipe (Brazilian Fudge Balls) • I Heart Brazil
The Best Honey Cookie Recipe (Melomakarona) - ririsgreekeats.com
Article information

Author: Greg O'Connell

Last Updated:

Views: 5637

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (62 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Greg O'Connell

Birthday: 1992-01-10

Address: Suite 517 2436 Jefferey Pass, Shanitaside, UT 27519

Phone: +2614651609714

Job: Education Developer

Hobby: Cooking, Gambling, Pottery, Shooting, Baseball, Singing, Snowboarding

Introduction: My name is Greg O'Connell, I am a delightful, colorful, talented, kind, lively, modern, tender person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.