Chick-Fil-A Honey Mustard (Easy Copycat Recipe) (2024)

Jump to Recipe

A spot-on copycat of the classic Chick-Fil-A Honey Mustard sauce that you can make at home with only 6 simple ingredients!

Chick-Fil-A Honey Mustard Recipe

Not to toot my own horn, but I’m a bit of a honey mustard connoisseur! As a kid, I was OBSESSED with honey mustard and had my favorite restaurants based on how much I liked their honey mustard sauce.

At the top of my list has always been Chick-Fil-A’s honey mustard — it’s sweet, but nottoo sweet and it’s got just the right amount of tanginess. It’s not ALL yellow mustard and it’s not ALL Dijon…it’s just…well…perfect! Especially with those yummy Chick-fil-A nuggets!

Related:Check out all of our favorite Chick-fil-A recipes here!

What’s in Chick-Fil-A Honey Mustard?

Of course, the exact recipe is top secret! However, if you know what’s in the mix, you can create a pretty solid copycat at home!

According to the Chick-Fil-A company website, their honey mustard contains the following:water, honey, sugar, distilled vinegar,modified corn starch, mustard seed, salt, garlic*, spices, soybean oil, turmeric, natural flavors, onion*, sodium benzoate added as preservative, xanthan gum, guar gum, molasses, corn syrup, caramel color, tamarind) *dehydrated.

That’s a LOT of ingredients! The good news is that when you’re making the sauce fresh at home, you don’t need all of the additional preservatives and stabilizers.

In fact, our copycat honey mustard only requires 6 simple ingredients:

Mayonnaise

Honey

Yellow mustard

Dijon mustard

Brown sugar

Lemon juice

You might already have these at home! Awesome, right?!

More Copycat Chick-Fil-A Sauce Recipes

Homemade Chick-Fil-A Sauce

Chick-FIl-A Polynesian Sauce recipe

How to Make Honey Mustard Sauce from Chick-Fil-A

I’ve included a quick video tutorial on the post itself and in the recipe card at the bottom, so you can see how we made this recipe.

You’re going to love how easy this is and that you only need a handful of simple, real food ingredients!

All you have to do is add everything to a mixing bowl and whisk well. It might take a few minutes, but everything should be well incorporated and smooth.

It will be a beautiful golden yellow color when it’s ready.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can You Double This Recipe?

Absolutely! If your family goes through honey mustard like ours does, I highly suggest doubling or even tripling the recipe ingredients and making a big batch that will last for a week or two.

That’s the beauty of this recipe, it’s easy to scale up!

Also, I just want to note that you can’t really “mess up” either. Your taste preference might be slightly different than mine. If you like your sauce a little sweeter, simply add a touch more honey. Want more zip? Add a little more Dijon. You can’t go wrong!

How Long Does Homemade Honey Mustard Last?

Since our recipe doesn’t use preservatives, you want to keep it refrigerated. It should last up to 2 weeks in the fridge.

I recommend giving it a good stir before serving. If it looks like there is a lot of separation happening after a week or two, I’d toss it and make a new batch.

More of our Favorite Restaurant Copycat Recipes:

Shaggy Dog Sushi Roll

Texas Roadhouse Rolls Recipe

Starbucks Cinnamon Dolce Latte

Homemade Cosmic Brownies

Panda Express Orange Chicken

Copycat Chick-Fil-A Honey Mustard Recipe (Printable Copy)

If you tried this recipe and loved it, please rate it!

Want to Save This Recipe? Enter your email & I'll send it to your inbox.Plus, get great new recipes from me every week! By submitting this form, you consent to receive emails from The Soccer Mom Blog Print Recipe 5 from 20 votes Chick-Fil-A Honey Mustard Sauce A spot-on copycat of the classic Chick-Fil-A Honey Mustard sauce that you can make at home with only 6 simple ingredients! Prep Time5 minutes mins See Also Instant Pot Recipes from All 50 States - 365 Days of Slow Cooking and Pressure Cooking Total Time5 minutes mins Course: Condiment Cuisine: American Keyword: copycat, honey mustard, sauce Servings: 6 Calories: 174kcal Author: Stacey aka the Soccer Mom Cost: $5 Equipment Mixing bowl

whisk Ingredients 1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 Tablespoons honey

1 Tablespoon yellow mustard

2 teaspoons dijon mustard

3 Tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons lemon juice Instructions Add all ingredients to a small mixing bowl.

Whisk to combine.

Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. Video Notes Note: Nutrition information is a rough estimate only; actual values will vary based on the exact ingredients used and amount of recipe prepared. Nutrition Calories: 174kcal | Carbohydrates: 12g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 14g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 8mg | Sodium: 168mg | Potassium: 23mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 12g | Vitamin A: 15IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 9mg | Iron: 1mg

Pin this easy homemade honey mustard recipe on Pinterest:

You might also like:

Fresh Chimichurri Sauce

Texas Roadhouse Cinnamon Honey Butter