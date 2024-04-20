Chocolate Chip Cookie Baked Oatmeal - Single Serving Recipe! (2024)

Chocolate chip cookie baked oatmeal – a filling and healthy breakfast that tastes like a gooey homemade chocolate chip cookie, hot from the oven!

Single Serving Chocolate Chip Baked Oatmeal

This delicious and easy-to-make chocolate chip breakfast oatmeal is not meant for sharing.

If you’ve ever dreamed about eating soft homemade chocolate chip cookies for breakfast, now is your chance.

Also be sure to try this Banana Ice Cream

More Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

Keto Cookies – Low Carb

Chickpea Cookie Dough Dip

Healthy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Seeing as this is The Healthy Dessert Blog, it makes perfect sense that breakfast would also look a lot like dessert around here!

Trending Now: Oat Milk – Everything You Need To Know

My birthday was a few weeks ago, and while I was initially drawn to the idea of celebrating in pajamas with chocolate cake while watching The Crown on Netflix, somehow a group of friends convinced me to go out.

Although we didn’t get home until after midnight, three people in our group were supposed to run 16 miles Saturday morning as part of marathon training.

For about five seconds, I considered joining to run half of those miles…

Then I remembered the mini chocolate chips in my kitchen pantry and decided staying in with chocolate chip cookie baked oatmeal sounded like a much better option.

Chocolate for breakfast is always a good choice.

Related Post –> Here’s What I Eat In A Day

(Above – watch the video of making the oatmeal)

.

The recipe was adapted from these Chocolate Chip Breakfast Squares and the popular TikTok Baked Oats.

Pin it now to save for later Single Serving Chocolate Chip Cookie Baked Oatmeal This chocolate chip cookie baked oatmeal recipe is a filling and healthy breakfast. Leave a Review Print Recipe Cook Time 20 minutes minutes Total Time 20 minutes minutes Yield 1 serving 5 from 47 votes Ingredients 1/2 cup rolled oats

1/8 tsp salt

1/4 cup applesauce, yogurt, or mashed banana

1/4 cup milk of choice

1 1/2 tbsp pure maple syrup, agave, honey, OR pinch uncut stevia

1/4 tsp pure vanilla extract

handful mini chocolate chips

1-2 tbsp butter or nut butter of choice, or omit for fat-free

optional 1/4 tsp cinnamon Instructions Preheat oven to 380 F. Stir together all ingredients. Pour into a greased or lined small baking pan, loaf pan, oven-safe dish, or two 1/2-cup ramekins. Cook for 20 min, or until firm. I like to then broil for 3 minutes, but you can just bake longer if you’d prefer. View Nutrition Facts Notes Still craving chocolate? Make these Homemade Chocolate Bars. Have you made this recipe? Tag @chocolatecoveredkatie on Instagram

More Single Serving Recipes:

Chocolate Mug Cake

Keto Mug Cake Recipe

Overnight Oats

Chia Pudding Recipe

Avocado Smoothie

Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

Frappuccino Recipe

Brownie In A Mug