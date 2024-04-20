Chocolate Chip Cookie Baked Oatmeal - Single Serving Recipe! (2024)

Oatmeal Recipes
by Chocolate Covered Katie
Chocolate chip cookie baked oatmeal – a filling and healthy breakfast that tastes like a gooey homemade chocolate chip cookie, hot from the oven!
Single Serving Chocolate Chip Baked Oatmeal
This delicious and easy-to-make chocolate chip breakfast oatmeal is not meant for sharing.
If you’ve ever dreamed about eating soft homemade chocolate chip cookies for breakfast, now is your chance.
Seeing as this is The Healthy Dessert Blog, it makes perfect sense that breakfast would also look a lot like dessert around here!
My birthday was a few weeks ago, and while I was initially drawn to the idea of celebrating in pajamas with chocolate cake while watching The Crown on Netflix, somehow a group of friends convinced me to go out.
Although we didn’t get home until after midnight, three people in our group were supposed to run 16 miles Saturday morning as part of marathon training.
For about five seconds, I considered joining to run half of those miles…
Then I remembered the mini chocolate chips in my kitchen pantry and decided staying in with chocolate chip cookie baked oatmeal sounded like a much better option.
Chocolate for breakfast is always a good choice.
(Above – watch the video of making the oatmeal)
.
The recipe was adapted from these Chocolate Chip Breakfast Squares and the popular TikTok Baked Oats.
This chocolate chip cookie baked oatmeal recipe is a filling and healthy breakfast.
Cook Time 20 minutes minutes
Total Time 20 minutes minutes
Yield 1 serving
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup rolled oats
- 1/8 tsp salt
- 1/4 cup applesauce, yogurt, or mashed banana
- 1/4 cup milk of choice
- 1 1/2 tbsp pure maple syrup, agave, honey, OR pinch uncut stevia
- 1/4 tsp pure vanilla extract
- handful mini chocolate chips
- 1-2 tbsp butter or nut butter of choice, or omit for fat-free
- optional 1/4 tsp cinnamon
Instructions
Preheat oven to 380 F. Stir together all ingredients. Pour into a greased or lined small baking pan, loaf pan, oven-safe dish, or two 1/2-cup ramekins. Cook for 20 min, or until firm. I like to then broil for 3 minutes, but you can just bake longer if you’d prefer.
Notes
Published on September 15, 2019
17 Healthy Lunchbox Snacks!
Chocolate Covered Katie is one of the top 25 food websites in America, and Katie has been featured on The Today Show, CNN, Fox, The Huffington Post, and ABC's 5 O'Clock News.
Julia says
Boatmeal is making a comeback and I love it. I loved the blueberry baked oatmeal from years ago soooo much, and this one will be amazing. Its remind me of blueberry muffins and chocolate chip muffins
Reply
Melissa says
I LOVE single-serving, unique recipe ideas like these, especially when they include ingredients I already routinely have on hand! Definitely will be making this recipe at some point this week!
Reply
Jen says
I can’t wait to try this recipe, so simple but looks delicious! Also, a belated Happy Birthday Katie for a few weeks ago 🙂
Reply
Beverly J Day says
1) you need a “jump to recipe” button.
2) how can you print this?!
How long in the microwave? I am not waiting for 20 minutes….
Reply
Jason Sanford says
There’s a print button right above the ingredient list. We’ve never tried it in the microwave, but I’d think you could. Be sure to report back if you experiment!
Jason (media relations)
Reply
Kathryn says
Scrolling isn’t so bad…
You can cook it on the stovetop too, in 5 minutes.
Reply
Stacey says
Wow so rude ?
Reply
Stacy Vakassian says
Reallly ? Maybe make it ahead of time ?
Reply
ace says
Yum! The recipe reminds me of one of my fave overnight oatmeals: oats, milk of choice, applesauce, cinnamon, and a handful of walnuts. I call it my apple pie oatmeal. 🙂
I need to try this however!
Reply
Jason Sanford says
That sounds really delicious too!
Reply
Bronwyn says
Hi Katie! Under ‘nutritional information’, it says 190kcal for ‘entire recipe’, which looks as if it should include nut butter (according to the list of ingredients). However, just oats and 1tbsp nut butter alone are about 250kcal, excluding the choc chips and sweetener. Unless I misunderstood something, perhaps you should mention that your information doesn’t include nut butter? Sounds delicious either way!
Reply
Jason Sanford says
Hi! Looks like the nut butter isn’t included because the recipe says you can leave it out (and it looks to be left out in the video as well).
Jason
Reply
Suki T Jantzen says
What are you using for the maple syrup, agave, honey, selection?
Reply
Suki T Jantzen says
I ask because of the calorie count.
Reply
Amanda says
Made this with peanut butter and maple syrup- it was delicious. A hit for the whole family. I would include the nut butter or I don’t think it will tastes as much like cookie dough! It really needs some fat.
Karen Becker says
Yummy! This was my breakfast this morning and I will definitely be making this recipe again!
Reply
Lauren says
Can I use plain Greek yogurt in place Of applesauce, or omit this altogether? Looks so yummy!
Reply
Jason Sanford says
You can definitely use that sub 🙂
Reply
Becky says
I made this today for breakfast. I’m making it again tomorrow. It is so delicious.
Reply
Melinda Flohr says
I don’t understand the calorie count. There is already 150 calories in the oatmeal.
This seems wrong.
Reply
Jason Sanford says
Speaking for recipes in general, not just Katie’s, optional ingredients are not usually included in calorie labels. Hope that helps!
Reply
Tara Martinson says
I am not sure what is going on but this is the 2nd receipe I have followed and it came out horrible. It fell apart def couldn’t consider this a cookie. What did I do wronggg
Reply
Jason Sanford says
Can you tell me what specific ingredients you used? Jason
Reply
Sylviane says
It is not a cookie recipe, but a baked oatmeal recipe that tastes like cookies.
Reply
Donna says
Can this be frozen? And if so, is better to freeze before baking or after? I will be using bananas in mine.
Thank you for your time and recipes. I hate oatmeal but I’m trying to learn to like it so my grandkids will have enough breakfast variety that I can stop bypuying cold cereals loaded with sugar and laced with glyphosate. I think with this recipe even I could eat it with a smile
Reply
Jason Sanford says
Definitely you can freeze, after baking.
Reply
Mikaela says
I am OBSESSED with this recipe. I’ve been baking it in a glass bread pan, so it spreads out in that pretty thin. It literally comes out like a soft chocolate chip-banana oatmeal cookie (I’ve also tried the recipe with applesauce and it’s also bomb but I think I like banana the best). I’ve been cooling it for 17 minutes and then broiling it for 3 and it has been coming out perfect. So yummy! You have to try this recipe. This is your sign.
Reply
Mikaela says
*baking it
Reply
Colleen Silvia says
I just made this! I used banana and also added protein powder and walnuts. It was delicious, fast and easy. Definitely a keeper!!
Reply
Chocolate Covered Katie says
Thank you so much for trying it!
Reply
Erick says
Air fryer temperature and time ?
Reply
Shabana says
I have made this recipe multiple times. It is a no fail recipe that I usually make for breakfast the day/night before. My favorite breakfast to have! I usually double the ingredients and its enough for me to eat 4 times.
Reply
Stacy Vakassian says
Do you use a bread pan when you double it ?
Reply
Laurie says
I am stumped by the calorie count, too. Oats are 190 alone. Syrup is 82, applesauce is 50, chocolate chips are 70 and almond milk is 8. That’s 400 and I didn’t use any nut butter at all! What am I doing wrong?!
Reply
CCK Media Team says
Hi Laurie! A half cup of oats is around 150 calories, and optional ingredients are not included in calorie counts unless stated for a recipe. Hope that helps!
Reply
twi says
it is not always. On most containers of oats I’m pretty sure a serving is 40 grams- on containers. However, when I weighed out half a cup, it was 50 which means that a full half cup is 190-100, because there is a %20 increase from 150 calories at 40 grams to 50 grams
Reply
Mauren says
This recipe is awesome! I added dried cranberries and baked mine in the air fryer at 390°F for 8 minutes. Very tasty, it’s like having dessert for breakfast!
Reply
Claire says
This was such a yummy breakfast! I used half a banana, and two tbsp of applesauce, baked it in the toaster oven at 375 for 18 minutes, then broiled on high for 3 minutes. I split it in to two servings. Next time I’ll be doubling the recipe!!
Reply
Amber says
Really delicious recipe! The only thing that upset us was the nutrition facts. We did our own math- with using 1 and 1/2 tbsp maple syrup, 1/4 cup chocolate chips and 1 tbsp nut butter it made our recipe 600 calories!! Super disappointed that it wasn’t mentioned in the recipe which sweeteners she used
Reply
Christine Piti says
Do you know what are the calories in one serving?
Reply
CCK Media Team says
Hi yes, full nutrition facts for all of Katie’s recipes are always linked under the ingredients/instructions 🙂
Reply
Lauren says
I think the nutritional content is off. 1/2 cup of rolled oats it 150 calories alone
Reply
Paula says
AMAZING! I used Nutella as my nut butter and it was Devine!
Reply
Delta d says
I love this recipe! I make it for breakfast nearly every morning. It is also super good to have for a healthy snack!😁
Reply
Noi says
Delicious! I’ve made it twice now and the texture is surprisingly smooth! I’m wondering how a microwaved version would turn out just for time’s sake hehe… I want to say it’d be like a mug cake but one will have to test it out haha
Reply
Brenda says
Nutrition information is WAY off. I think she means to say there are two servings in this recipe and that is what the nutrition indicates.
Reply
CCK Media Team says
Nutrition facts are for the entire recipe 🙂
Reply
Nikki says
Well….I don’t count calories. I’m a carb counter (I use mama’s diabetic diet. You can have 30-45 carbs per meal. I usually stay in the 20ish range for meals but I can go 45. Always works for weight loss for me!)
This was really good. Got it right at 43.5 carbs and it was delicious. I used all the recipe ingredients….
1/2 c oats (150 cal 27 carbs)
1/4 c Unsweetened applesauce (25 cal 6 carbs)
1 TBS almond butter (110 cal 2.5 carbs)
14 grams Lilly’s dark chocolate chips (50 cal 4 carbs)
Unsweetened vanilla almond milk (11.25 cal 0 carbs)
1 TSP Truvia baking blend (10 cal 4 carbs)
Pure vanilla & cinnamon
My calorie count came to 356.25 if anyone is curious.
Thank you Katie!🍪🥛
~Nik
Reply
Twi says
High, I’d like to note that the nutrition information is only with no nut butter and applesauce/yogurt instead of banana, and stevia instead of sugar, and frankly, I think no chocolate chips. Sorry, just had to say it since people might not realize that.
Reply
Zeina says
Hey!
I calculated the calories and it was way more than 191.
Can you explain it
Reply
Pam says
This was so good. Both my husband and I loved it. I left out the honey but put in a full ripe banana instead. I also put in 1/4 of cup yogurt instead of the 1/4 cup of milk.
Reply