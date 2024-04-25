HAM and BEAN SOUP RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (2024)

By Nicole Harris 19 Comments
Pin
Share
Tweet
Share
How do you use that leftover ham from your holiday feast? Make thisHam and Bean Soup Recipe to use your ham leftovers in an entirely new dinner. This easy, healthy meal is perfect for a cold Winter day.
How Do You Make A Good Ham And Bean Soup
It’s all about adding textures and flavors. This Ham and Bean Soup has beans, carrots, celery, tomatoes, cabbage and ham. The savory broth will warm you up on the coldest days. Fresh ingredients prepared from scratch make this soup the best!
This soup recipe is a great way to use up that leftover ham from your holiday feast. Here are a couple recipes for those holiday hams to get you started: Pineapple Honey Glazed Ham – Orange Honey Baked Ham
Can you use canned beans in this soup?
Yes, you can. I’m not against using canned beans when that is what you have on hand. Just make sure you rinse the canned beans thoroughly before adding to the soup. You also will not need to cook the beans so that decreases the cooking time. If using canned beans, cook the broth and veggies until carrots are fork tender then add the beans and ham.
However, I highly recommend using dried beans. It takes some planning because you need to soak the beans. But it is worth that extra effort.
What Bean Do You Use For Ham And Beans
Navy beans or great northern beans are the best for Ham and Bean Soup, in my opinion. While you can use canned beans, dried beans make the best soup.
What goes in Ham and Bean Soup?
- Dried Navy Beans
- White Onion
- Carrots
- Celery
- Garlic
- Chicken Stock
- Canned Diced Tomatoes
- Bay Leaf
- Garlic Powder
- Dried Italian Herbs
- Green Cabbage
- Ham
Leftover Ham Recipes:
Ham and Cheese Pastry Bake
Deviled Ham
Ham Fettuccine Bake
Ham and Potato Corn Chowder
Sweet Potato Ham and Cheese Skillet
Ham and Bean Soup Recipe
Yield: 8
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 2 hours
Additional Time: 6 hours
Total Time: 8 hours 10 minutes
How do you use that leftover ham from your holiday feast? Make thisHam and Bean Soup Recipe to use your ham leftovers in an entirely new dinner. This easy, healthy meal is perfect for a cold Winter day.
Ingredients
- 1 Lb Dried Navy Beans
- 3 Tablespoons Oil
- 1 White Onion, (chopped)
- 4 Carrots, (chopped)
- 2 Celery Stalks, (sliced)
- 5 Garlic Cloves, (finely chopped)
- 64 ounces Chicken Stock
- 14.5 ounce Can Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes
- 1 Bay Leaf
- 1 teaspoon Garlic Powder
- 1 teaspoon Dried Italian Herbs
- Fresh Cracked Pepper
- 2 Cups Shredded Green Cabbage
- 2-3 Cups Chopped Ham
- Salt - to taste (if needed)
Instructions
- Rinse dried beans then cover with several inches of water. Soak beans over night then rinse again.
- Heat oil in large dutch oven pot over high heat. Saute onion, carrots and celery 4-5 minutes while stirring. Add garlic and saute 30-60 seconds.
- Add beans, chicken stock, tomatoes, bay leaf, garlic powder, Italian herbs and pepper. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to simmer. Cover, leaving lid slightly ajar. Cook for 90 minutes. Check consistency of beans. If the beans are still quite firm, cook for 30 minutes longer.
- Remove lid and add ham and cabbage. Cook for 15-20 more minutes. Salt to taste (This will vary depending on the saltiness of the ham. The soup may not even need salt.) Discard bay leaf and serve.
Notes
*Cook ham bone in broth and beans to add extra flavor*
Recommended Products
As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, I earn from qualifying purchases.
Nutrition Information
Yield 8Serving Size 1
Amount Per ServingCalories 413Total Fat 17gSaturated Fat 4gTrans Fat 0gUnsaturated Fat 12gCholesterol 64mgSodium 1650mgCarbohydrates 36gFiber 10gSugar 8gProtein 29g
Nutritional information on WonkyWonderful is provided as a courtesy and is approximate only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy of the nutritional information given for any recipe on this site.
This post contains affiliate links. Basically, I get a little kick back for sending you over to purchase. . . at no extra cost to you. Thanks for your support!Nutrition information on this recipe is approximate.
252
Pin
Share
Tweet
Share
Previous Post: « Ginger Soy Chinese Noodles
Next Post: Roasted Lemon Garlic Mushrooms »
Reader Interactions
Comments
Bryan Martinez says
This looks really good! It’ll definitely go well with the cold season right now, I think I’ll just add some jalapenos to this soup for an extra kick, thank you!
Reply
Nicole Harris says
Oh, I like that addition 🙂
Reply
Chandra says
Can u do in crock pot?
Reply
Nicole Harris says
Yes, I’m sure this will work in a crockpot. The cooking time will be increased though.
Reply
Kelly says
What is the bright green on top? Only see dry herbs in recipe.
Reply
Nicole Harris says
That is fresh parsley. I usually add it to make the photos pop. You can add it or not, your preference.
Reply
Kelly says
Thanks for the answer…I haven’t made your recipe yet, but my Easter ham bone is waiting in the fridge! This weekend I’m trying.
Reply
Kelly says
Just made this. Used a ham bone in bean cooking step and half the broth in recipe (mostly because my Dutch oven was not big enough with the ham bone included) This was so delicious! Love the tomato and cabbage addition. Thanks for great recipe!
Reply
Nicole Harris says
Awesome! Glad you enjoyed this soup…one of my favorites!
Reply
Gail says
Do you think I could freeze this soup in small amounts for lunches?
Reply
Nicole Harris says
I haven’t tried freezing. I personally don’t like the consistency of beans when they have been frozen then thawed. Other than that I would think it would be fine.
Reply
Murray P says
I don’t eat tomatoes ,but, I like tomatoe sauce and paste, can I substitute the tomatoes for a small can of paste or half can of sauce?
Reply
Nicole Harris says
Yes, just be careful of too much tomato paste as it can be on the salty side.
Reply
Sue says
I made this and it was delicious!
Reply
Carrie says
Great recipe! Healthy and delicious
Everyone loves it! I have done this recipe as directed and also with a left over ham bone from Easter!
Both great but… I thought using ham bone gave it a richer flavor!
My 8 grand kids love this soup ages from 1 to 8.
That says a lot on a recipe!
Thank you for sharing!
I’ve made it 3 times already and I’m sure it will be made many more!
Reply
Ada Chinery says
Working on the soup as I type…… couldn’t see where it said to put in the ham bone. We have combined everything and will check the bone in a half hour. Smells really good!
Reply
Leslee Pettitt-Myers says
This recipe looks delicious!I love the addition of the cabbage and tomatoes. I’m wondering if you have any experience with Cottage Ham. I was unable to find any ham hocks/shanks, but came across this pork product. It is pork butt that is brined. I think it would work beautifully, but would appreciate any advice or your experience. Thank you!
Reply
Summer Yule says
Delicious and easy recipe to use up leftover bits of Christmas ham! This soup will be my lunches for the coming week 🙂 Thank you so much for the meal inspiration!
Reply
Kevin Ireland says
I make a LOT of soups – and this was one of the best ever. I had leftover honey-cured ham that I needed to use up, and combined it with two chopped Tofurkey-brand plant-based Italian sausages. I followed the recipe, using 2 well-rinsed cans of Great Northern Beans and 1 can Garbanzo Beans. In the last 30 minutes, I added one chopped zucchini and about 4oz (1/2 package) chopped portabella mushrooms. I served with a dollop of low-fat sour cream. SO good!
Reply
Leave a Reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.