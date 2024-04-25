HAM and BEAN SOUP RECIPE!!! + WonkyWonderful (2024)

Jump to Recipe

How do you use that leftover ham from your holiday feast? Make thisHam and Bean Soup Recipe to use your ham leftovers in an entirely new dinner. This easy, healthy meal is perfect for a cold Winter day.

How Do You Make A Good Ham And Bean Soup

It’s all about adding textures and flavors. This Ham and Bean Soup has beans, carrots, celery, tomatoes, cabbage and ham. The savory broth will warm you up on the coldest days. Fresh ingredients prepared from scratch make this soup the best!

This soup recipe is a great way to use up that leftover ham from your holiday feast. Here are a couple recipes for those holiday hams to get you started: Pineapple Honey Glazed Ham – Orange Honey Baked Ham

Can you use canned beans in this soup?

Yes, you can. I’m not against using canned beans when that is what you have on hand. Just make sure you rinse the canned beans thoroughly before adding to the soup. You also will not need to cook the beans so that decreases the cooking time. If using canned beans, cook the broth and veggies until carrots are fork tender then add the beans and ham.

However, I highly recommend using dried beans. It takes some planning because you need to soak the beans. But it is worth that extra effort.

What Bean Do You Use For Ham And Beans

Navy beans or great northern beans are the best for Ham and Bean Soup, in my opinion. While you can use canned beans, dried beans make the best soup.

What goes in Ham and Bean Soup?

Dried Navy Beans

White Onion

Carrots

Celery

Garlic

Chicken Stock

Canned Diced Tomatoes

Bay Leaf

Garlic Powder

Dried Italian Herbs

Green Cabbage

Ham

Ham and Bean Soup Recipe Yield: 8 Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 2 hours Additional Time: 6 hours Total Time: 8 hours 10 minutes How do you use that leftover ham from your holiday feast? Make thisHam and Bean Soup Recipe to use your ham leftovers in an entirely new dinner. This easy, healthy meal is perfect for a cold Winter day. Ingredients 1 Lb Dried Navy Beans

3 Tablespoons Oil

1 White Onion, (chopped)

4 Carrots, (chopped)

2 Celery Stalks, (sliced)

5 Garlic Cloves, (finely chopped)

64 ounces Chicken Stock

14.5 ounce Can Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes

1 Bay Leaf

1 teaspoon Garlic Powder

1 teaspoon Dried Italian Herbs

Fresh Cracked Pepper

2 Cups Shredded Green Cabbage

2-3 Cups Chopped Ham

Rinse dried beans then cover with several inches of water. Soak beans over night then rinse again. Heat oil in large dutch oven pot over high heat. Saute onion, carrots and celery 4-5 minutes while stirring. Add garlic and saute 30-60 seconds. Add beans, chicken stock, tomatoes, bay leaf, garlic powder, Italian herbs and pepper. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to simmer. Cover, leaving lid slightly ajar. Cook for 90 minutes. Check consistency of beans. If the beans are still quite firm, cook for 30 minutes longer. Remove lid and add ham and cabbage. Cook for 15-20 more minutes. Salt to taste (This will vary depending on the saltiness of the ham. The soup may not even need salt.) Discard bay leaf and serve. Notes *Cook ham bone in broth and beans to add extra flavor*

