Coconut-Braised Beef Recipe (2024)

By Mark Bittman
- Total Time
- 1 hour 30 minutes
- Rating
- 4(409)
- Notes
- Read community notes
Featured in: THE MINIMALIST; Tough Made Tender: Braising Chuck
Ingredients
Yield:4 servings
- 2hot dried red chilies
- 3garlic cloves, peeled
- 11-inch piece ginger, peeled and roughly chopped
- 1tablespoon chili powder
- Juice and zest of 2 limes, or 2 tablespoons rice or other mild vinegar
- 2tablespoons corn, grapeseed or other neutral oil
- 1½pounds beef, preferably chuck, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 2cups coconut milk (or 1 can, about 1½ cups, plus ½ cup water)
- Salt to taste
Nutritional analysis per serving (4 servings)
529 calories; 40 grams fat; 25 grams saturated fat; 0 grams trans fat; 10 grams monounsaturated fat; 3 grams polyunsaturated fat; 8 grams carbohydrates; 1 gram dietary fiber; 1 gram sugars; 40 grams protein; 737 milligrams sodium
Note: The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.Powered by
Preparation
Step
1
Put chilies, garlic, ginger, chili powder, lime juice and zest in bowl of a food processor, and process until everything is minced, or mince by hand and combine.
Step
2
Heat oil over medium-high heat in a skillet that can later be covered. Add spice paste and cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add beef, and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned and covered with sauce.
Step
3
Pour in coconut milk, and bring mixture to a boil. Lower heat, cover, and simmer, stirring only occasionally (but making sure mixture is simmering very slowly, with just a few bubbles at a time breaking the surface) until meat is extremely tender, at least an hour and possibly closer to 2.
Step
4
Uncover and cook until sauce is very thick and caramel-colored, stirring frequently so it does not brown. Season to taste with salt, and serve with white rice.
Cooking Notes
Gordon Beall
I completely changed the cooking method by browning the meat first then adding the mixture from step one, letting that sauté a bit with the browned meat. Why let the minced garlic and ginger burn while you brown the meat?? Then added the coconut milk and water, covered the pan somewhat loosely and ran it into a 325 degree oven for about two hours, not letting the meat go too long, just until tender, but not over cooked. See Kenji's notes on that on Serious Eats.
Teresa
You can also make this in a pressure cooker: Cover and bring up to pressure after step 2, let go for about 15 minutes. Then continue with step 4.
kate
This was delicious but I had my doubts while making it. I'm glad I made a day ahead. It took 3 hours to braise and another 90 minutes to simmer off enough of the excess liquid. My limes were very juicy. Did I simmer too gently? It would have been nice to have an alternative to dried red chiles. I used 1 tsp red pepper flakes. Would probably try a little more next time. I used 2 lb chuck and it served 4 with none left over.
Salman Habib
An excellent and simple recipe (basic rendang). Adding small amounts of spices in the browning phase (cloves, cinnamon, cardamom, star anise, --) adds an extra layer of interest to the final product. And, yes, the sauce is supposed to disappear!
Heather T
Add some fish sauce to taste! (Red Boat is my preferred brand and the only one I ever use)
Jeff
This is basically the classic Malaysian dish, Beef Rendang, but toned down a lot. The sauce is supposed to disappear into the meat.
Julia
Yvonne
I used lean stew beef rather than chuck, but I still thought this recipe was delicious. It was good on the first day, but I thought it was best after a day or two in the fridge. I imagine this might also work in a slow cooker but have not yet tried.
Poppi
Delicious recipe…Like some of the other contributors I browned the Beef, Top Round, first with onions and carrots then added the paste from step one. Added some beef stock to the Coconut Milk and a touch of back strap molasses. Cooked in the oven, covered at 325 for two hours. I then finished the sauce with a touch of sour cream on the stove top. I really liked the dish and will make it again!
Eyecrinkle
This was delicious but VERY limey. Would have called it lime coconut beef. Next time I’m going to try with half the lime or maybe the vinegar and using only coconut milk, no water.
neha
Has anyone tried making this with a vegetarian substitute like tofu? Any suggestions if so? Thank you!
Jeremy
Recommend searing off the beef. Then cooking the aromatics over low heat. Added some fish and soy sauce to taste. Additionally, included coriander & cardamom as spices.
Chad
I'm still kind of a novice. Could you up the coconut milk a little and add some vegetables (carrots, other?) to this or is it best to make a side dish? Thanks if you can help!
Angieher
I just finished making this! Bittman is my fave! I tweaked it a little but stayed true to his recipe. Used cumin instead of chili powder,red pepper flakes instead of the chili peppers and lemon instead of lime. Maybe I tweaked it a lot, haha! Great dish. Looking forward to leisurely cooking and baking more these days. Thank you NYT!
Karin
I made this as written. 1 can coconut milk + 1/2 cup water was a LOT of liquid for 1.5 lbs chuck, even though I reduced for an hour. It was a tasty sauce but did not "disappear into the meat." I think I'd add salt earlier (at the "brown the beef" stage) next time. As others have said... if you have fish sauce, add a little; it would be well met here. I think this is a great tasty recipe, though I don't think mine would be recognizable to Mark Bittman. But that's how cooking goes.
Erika F.
The classic Beef Rendang (one of my all-favorite dishes) takes hours to cook and needs watching over due to the volatility of the coconut oil ...this supplies me with shortcut ideas..... Thank you!
Maisha
The lime made it too bitter and sour. Very one note, could do with spices like coriander, cumin, clove, etc.
Julia
Sarah
I ended up with quite a lot of sauce! Followed recipe to the letter? I found the taste just a little sour.... ended up sprinkling some toasted almonds and a combination of sweetened and unsweetened shredded coconut over the beef and sauce after it was plated with brown jasmine rice.... also served with a side of steamed broccoli.. yummy!!
Jenny
I opted to try tripling this recipe, thinking it would be good for stashing a couple batches in the freezer. However, something with the proportions- specifically the lime juice- was off and we felt it came out far too acidic/lime-y. Not the recipe’s fault, just thought I’d share if others were looking to make more than one batch.
Salman Habib
Clare
I braised in the oven at 325 for two hours. it was great. added a tiny bit of stevia.
Jeff
