Coconut-Braised Beef Recipe (2024)

I made this as written. 1 can coconut milk + 1/2 cup water was a LOT of liquid for 1.5 lbs chuck, even though I reduced for an hour. It was a tasty sauce but did not "disappear into the meat." I think I'd add salt earlier (at the "brown the beef" stage) next time. As others have said... if you have fish sauce, add a little; it would be well met here. I think this is a great tasty recipe, though I don't think mine would be recognizable to Mark Bittman. But that's how cooking goes.