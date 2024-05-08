Shrimp Scampi Zoodles Recipe - PinkWhen (2024)

Published February 21, 2020 by Jennifer / 4,439 Comments. This post may contain affiliate links. Your cost is the same //*but it helps support this site and the fun freebies we share. See our full disclosures here.

This Shrimp Scampi Zoodles will take you less than 10 minutes from start to finish. Made with under 10 ingredients, our shrimp scampi zucchini noodles recipe is done in just 15 minutes. Isn’t that AWESOME!? It’s perfect for a quick lunch or weeknight dinner.



Shrimp Scampi Zoodles Recipe

One of my “most favorite” purchases over the last year has been my Paderno world cuisine spiralizer. It literally makes the ‘humdrum’ of preparing dinner so much fun. You can grab so many different fruits and vegetables and make some seriously fun recipes. One of my favorite things to make are zoodles.

Zucchini are some of my favorite vegetables to cook with. Whether I am grilling wedges or making zoodles, or using them to make brownies, cakes, and bread. There are a ton of different recipes you can create with this one awesome vegetable.

Ingredients for Shrimp Scampi Zoodles

This recipe is by far one of my favorite easy recipes. Not only are you finished in 15 minutes, but you only need a handful of ingredients. Here is a list of what I like to use with my shrimp scamp zoodles:

14 peeled, cooked shrimp

2 medium zucchini

Garlic powder

Parsley

Crushed red pepper flakes

Lemon zest

Olive oil

How to Make Shrimp Scampi Zoodles

Grab the spiralizer and the zucchini and use the chipper blade. (This is one of the three blades that comes with the Paderno.) Use a knife to cut off both ends of the zucchini and then place it into the spiralizer. Turn until you have fresh zoodles. Place a large skillet over medium heat and add 1 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil. Place the fresh zoodles into the skillet and add the garlic and red pepper flakes to flavor things up. Toss zoodles in olive oil and season well. Cover skillet and heat for one minute. Remove lid, toss zoodles again, and cover for an additional two minutes. Remove from heat and keep covered. Add the shrimp to a small skillet over medium high heat in a tbsp of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper, lemon zest, and sprinkle with parsley. Once the shrimp are heated through, add the zucchini noodles and serve immediately.

Shrimp Scampi Zucchini Noodles Variations

I love to make this recipe, and there are several variations you can make that can take this recipe to a whole other level! It’s all about how quick and easy you want this recipe.

Sauté cooked shrimp in white wine sauce

Top with parmesan cheese

Squeeze fresh lemon juice over entire entrée

Head down to the bottom of this post and grab all of our favorite variations. You can print out the full recipe card below, or save this recipe to your favorite Pinterest board.

Seriously, one of the best flavored dishes I make, and it’s so simple. Head to the store and grab the supplies needed for this Shrimp Scampi Zoodles Recipe. You won’t be disappointed!

We're so glad you stopped by! If you try this recipe and love it as much as we do, make sure you RATE it. Rating our recipes will let us know what you like and what we should make more of. Have a suggestion? Leave a comment below and let us know!

If you're on Instagram, tag us in your photos @pinkwhenjen.

if you're looking for a weekly meal plan, head over to our page and bookmark it! We update this FREE meal plan on a weekly basis.



Shrimp Scampi Zoodles Jennifer This Shrimp Scampi Zoodles will take you less than 10 minutes from start to finish. Made with under 10 ingredients, our shrimp scampi zucchini noodles recipe is done in just 15 minutes. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins See Also Crock Pot Italian Chicken Recipe – 3 Points | LaaLoosh Course Main Course Cuisine American Servings 2 Calories 206 kcal Ingredients 14 shrimp peeled, cooked

2 zucchini

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp parsley

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

1/4 tsp lemon zest

2 tbsp olive oil Instructions Grab the spiralizer and the zucchini and use the chipper blade. (This is one of the three blades that comes with the Paderno.) Use a knife to cut off both ends of the zucchini and then place it into the spiralizer. Turn until you have fresh zoodles.

Place a large skillet over medium heat and add 1 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil. Place the fresh zoodles into the skillet and add the garlic and red pepper flakes to flavor things up. Toss zoodles in olive oil and season well. Cover skillet and heat for one minute. Remove lid, toss zoodles again, and cover for an additional two minutes. Remove from heat and keep covered.

Add the shrimp to a small skillet over medium-high heat in a tbsp of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper, lemon zest, and sprinkle with parsley. Once the shrimp are heated through, add the zucchini noodles and serve immediately. Notes Sauté cooked shrimp in white wine sauce if desired. Top with parmesan cheese when fully cooked. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over entire entrée before serving. Nutrition Calories: 206kcalCarbohydrates: 7gProtein: 11gFat: 15gSaturated Fat: 2gCholesterol: 106mgSodium: 351mgPotassium: 563mgFiber: 2gSugar: 5gVitamin A: 540IUVitamin C: 37mgCalcium: 92mgIron: 2mg *Nutritional information is a calculated guesstimate. Please note that this can change with different brands and modifications you may make to the recipe. For the most accurate information, use a nutritional calculator with the exact brands and measurements you’re using with each recipe. ©PinkWhen 2023 Share this recipe! Follow @PinkWhen on Pinterest.

