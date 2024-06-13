Crock Pot Italian Chicken Recipe – 3 Points | LaaLoosh (2024)

By Wendy
Oh how I love Weight Watchers crock pot recipes. My days have been SO hectic lately, and the crock pot saves my sanity.
I get the food in the crock pot in the morning, after I’ve had coffee and am full of energy, then come dinner time, when I’m often worn out and exhausted I have a healthy dinner, ready to go.
Often times, when I’m feeling way too tired to cook, I’ll order take out or have my husband pick up dinner on his way home. This can ruin my entire day of eating healthy. So having a delicious and healthy Weight Watchers friendly dinner in my crock pot is often a big part in keeping me on track.
And today, I wanted to share a new favorite Italian Chicken Crock Pot Recipe of mine. often called “Angel Chicken”. Each serving is very low in Points and it is delicious!
Chicken smothered in a creamy mushroom wine sauce? Yes, please! For some extra Points, serve it over rice or pasta. It also works really nicely over asparagus or roasted bell peppers.
This crock pot chicken recipe is a real crowd pleaser. Enjoy!
CROCK POT ITALIAN CHICKEN RECIPE
Creamy and flavorful, this is one slow cooker recipe that’s a real crowd pleaser. A wine and cream cheese based sauce is seasoned with Italian dressing and smothers mushrooms and chicken breasts. It’s an easy crock pot recipe that the whole family will love.
Prep Time 15 minutes mins
Cook Time 5 hours hrs
Total Time 5 hours hrs 15 minutes mins
Servings 6 servings
Calories 287 kcal
Ingredients
- 1 ½ lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts - (I used 6, 4oz breasts)
- 1 8oz package mushrooms - (sliced)
- 1 8oz package baby portobello mushrooms - (sliced)
- 1 packet dry Italian dressing mix
- 1 8 oz package fat free cream cheese - (at room temp)
- 1 tbsp light butter
- 1 cup white wine
- ½ cup fat free chicken broth
- 2 tsp paprika
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
In a medium sized sauce pan, melt butter over medium heat.
Add in Italian dressing packet, and stir to combine.
Stir in cream cheese, wine and chicken broth, and stir until cream cheese is fully melted, and ingredients are well combined.
Place mushrooms on bottom of crock pot, then season both sides of chicken with salt, pepper and paprika and place chicken breasts on top of the mushrooms.
Pour cream cheese sauce over chicken breasts, making sure all chicken is evenly covered with the sauce.
Cover and cook on low for 4-6 hours. Garnish with fresh parsley (optional)
Notes
Entire recipe makes 6 servings
Serving size is 1/6th of dish
Nutrition
Calories: 287 kcal (14%)Carbohydrates: 3.9 g (1%)Protein: 28.9 g (58%)Fat: 7.3 g (11%)Saturated Fat: 2.9 g (18%)Cholesterol: 119 mg (40%)Sodium: 338 mg (15%)Potassium: 658 mg (19%)Fiber: 0.6 g (3%)Sugar: 1.1 g (1%)Calcium: 30 mg (3%)Iron: 2.2 mg (12%)
Cooking Method: Slow Cooker Recipes
Main Ingredient: Chicken Recipes
Tried this recipe?Let me know how it was!
21 Comments
Jessica6 years ago
Have you ever made this in an Instant Pot? If so, please advise on cooking length.
WendyPost Author6 years ago
Great question! I haven’t tried it yet myself, but I’d suggest cooking on high pressure for 15 minutes, with a 10-15 minute natural release. If you try it, please come back and comment and let us know how it goes!
Peggy Russ8 years ago
found these and we loved the recipes. Trying Italian chicken tonight. Cooking as I wrote this . Smells yummySee AlsoCoconut-Braised Beef Recipe
Courtney9 years ago
my family doesn’t eat mushrooms, what do you think I could substitute?
LaaLooshPost Author9 years ago
You could use zucchini, cauliflower or any other veggie you’d like.
Arezoo9 years ago
it seems fantastic, But could I omit wine?
Tanya10 years ago
I am making this right now and it tastes delicious! Thank you!
Jamie10 years ago
Could you change this to cook it in the oven?
ariel11 years ago
Could I use pork chops instead? they’re very lean… I just accidentally bought groceries for another recipe- but this looks better!
LaaLooshPost Author11 years ago
I haven’t tried it myself, but I don’t see why not!
joy taylor11 years ago
Love this recipe, however, I do leave out the wine and double the chicken broth. Also, I used a ranch packet one time instead of the Italian but both tasted great. If you aren’t on a diet, this is great over mashed potatoes or noodles.
noni11 years ago
! 5 hours ! ! !
advocaregirl11 years ago
I made this and really liked it. I used reduced fat cream cheese and had some
trouble getting it “smooth” but once in the crock pot it was fine. I served it with mixed veg and once with
pasta (it’s just me so I got multiple meals out of it!) there is a lot of sauce. Next time I most likely add more chicken.
Lily11 years ago
Made this today but swapped out the cream cheese for 6 oz of nonfat greek yogurt, a salad dressing seasoning mix instead of the packet (the packets I could find all were majority sugar…), and used 1 tbsp white wine vinegar + 1 cup chicken stock instead of the white wine and it was great! There was still a ton of liquid because I needed to cover the chicken breasts and I didn’t know what to do with it, so I thickened it up with about 3 tablespoons of corn starch and made some low calorie gravy. Thanks for the recipe!!
Kate11 years ago
I was so excited to make this today and it smelled delicious while doing so, however, I’m wondering why I had a problem with the cream cheese. I wonder if I should do low fat instead of fat free next time. Peeking in the (delicious smelling “) crockpot, there is curdled white cream cheese all over the top. I even tried to whisk the sauce while cooking it. Not sure what I did, but I need to make those curdles disappear before my family sees them! :)
Lily Jane9 years ago
The fat in the cream cheese helps it to blend and bind with the other ingredients in the sauce. I would recommend using a cream cheese with more fat content – the more fat, the better it will blend.
Donna11 years ago
I normally LOVE every recipe I have used from your site. This one….not so much. I think 1 cup of wine was too much. We couldn’t eat it at all. I’m not giving up though. I’m just going to cut back to 1/4 or 1/3 cup of wine the next time. Thanks for so many amazing recipes.
amehaffie11 years ago
my mom has been telling me about your website for awhile, but i never searched and made anything you’ve posted. i visited her house recently and she made this recipe.. it made me a believer. we were literally all sitting around the table talking about how great it tasted and how we couldn’t believe it was weight watchers. thanks for posting such flavorful and easy to prepare food! i’m making this tonight, and i’ll be back. :)
Karen Moret Harrison11 years ago
We’re not big white meat fans. How would the points change if I used boneless, skinless thighs?
laaloosh11 years ago
Not by much…I’d guess it would be an additional 1-2 Points per serving.
Tumbleweed Contessa11 years ago
This is a truly low cal dish. Sometimes people not on diets don’t quite understand low calorie or sugar-free. Thanks so much for sharing. This sounds great.
