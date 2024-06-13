Crock Pot Italian Chicken Recipe – 3 Points | LaaLoosh (2024)

Oh how I love Weight Watchers crock pot recipes. My days have been SO hectic lately, and the crock pot saves my sanity.

I get the food in the crock pot in the morning, after I’ve had coffee and am full of energy, then come dinner time, when I’m often worn out and exhausted I have a healthy dinner, ready to go.

Often times, when I’m feeling way too tired to cook, I’ll order take out or have my husband pick up dinner on his way home. This can ruin my entire day of eating healthy. So having a delicious and healthy Weight Watchers friendly dinner in my crock pot is often a big part in keeping me on track.

And today, I wanted to share a new favorite Italian Chicken Crock Pot Recipe of mine. often called “Angel Chicken”. Each serving is very low in Points and it is delicious!

Chicken smothered in a creamy mushroom wine sauce? Yes, please! For some extra Points, serve it over rice or pasta. It also works really nicely over asparagus or roasted bell peppers.

This crock pot chicken recipe is a real crowd pleaser. Enjoy!

CROCK POT ITALIAN CHICKEN RECIPE Creamy and flavorful, this is one slow cooker recipe that’s a real crowd pleaser. A wine and cream cheese based sauce is seasoned with Italian dressing and smothers mushrooms and chicken breasts. It’s an easy crock pot recipe that the whole family will love. 3.46 from 11 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 5 hours hrs Total Time 5 hours hrs 15 minutes mins Servings 6 servings Calories 287 kcal Ingredients 1 ½ lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts - (I used 6, 4oz breasts)

- 1 8oz package mushrooms - (sliced)

- 1 8oz package baby portobello mushrooms - (sliced)

- 1 packet dry Italian dressing mix

1 8 oz package fat free cream cheese - (at room temp)

- 1 tbsp light butter

1 cup white wine

½ cup fat free chicken broth

2 tsp paprika

Salt and pepper to taste Instructions In a medium sized sauce pan, melt butter over medium heat.

Add in Italian dressing packet, and stir to combine.

Stir in cream cheese, wine and chicken broth, and stir until cream cheese is fully melted, and ingredients are well combined.

Place mushrooms on bottom of crock pot, then season both sides of chicken with salt, pepper and paprika and place chicken breasts on top of the mushrooms.

Pour cream cheese sauce over chicken breasts, making sure all chicken is evenly covered with the sauce.

Pour cream cheese sauce over chicken breasts, making sure all chicken is evenly covered with the sauce.

Cover and cook on low for 4-6 hours. Garnish with fresh parsley (optional) Notes Entire recipe makes 6 servings Serving size is 1/6th of dish Nutrition Calories: 287 kcal (14%)Carbohydrates: 3.9 g (1%)Protein: 28.9 g (58%)Fat: 7.3 g (11%)Saturated Fat: 2.9 g (18%)Cholesterol: 119 mg (40%)Sodium: 338 mg (15%)Potassium: 658 mg (19%)Fiber: 0.6 g (3%)Sugar: 1.1 g (1%)Calcium: 30 mg (3%)Iron: 2.2 mg (12%) Cooking Method: Slow Cooker Recipes Main Ingredient: Chicken Recipes