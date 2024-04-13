Smothered {Smashburger} Chicken Sandwich Recipe (2024)

by Laurie


If I could eat nothing but Smashburger Chicken Sandwiches for the rest of my entire life, I'm pretty sure I'd be a happy girl.They are by far my favorite almost-fast-food-restaurant on the planet, however the price for feeding my brood of five there are pretty steep (although I'm always on the lookout for coupons), so I've been determined to come up with a way to mimic their Smothered Chicken Sandwich at home.

I think the key is undoubtedly in the smashing (and smashing . . . and smashing.) Quite possibly my least favorite job in the kitchen is spent flattening out a bunch of chicken, but oh my word. This. is. worth. it.(seriously!) So, get some gloves on, cover your chicken up with parchment paper or plastic wrap, and get smashing.

(You can do this ~ promise.)

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 cup sliced onions
  • 1 cup sliced mushrooms
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
  • 4 slices swiss cheese
  • 4 hamburger buns (you want a good bun ~ possibly a Kaiser roll even)
  • 3 tbsp butter
  • garlic powder
  • salt and pepper

Instructions

  1. Heat oil in skillet over low medium heat.
  2. Add mushrooms, onion, and sugar, and cook 15 minutes stirring frequently, until cooked through and onions begin to caramelize. Set aside.
  3. Smash chicken with a meat mallet as flat as possible (to about 3/4 inch thickness.) If you don't have a meat mallet, cover chicken with plastic wrap and roll it flat with a rolling pin.
  4. Melt butter on stovetop in the same skillet you used to cook the mushrooms and onions.
  5. Add chicken and sprinkle with garlic powder, salt and pepper (I used about 1/4 tsp garlic powder, salt and pepper on each side.)
  6. Cook over medium heat for about 3-4 minutes per side, keeping pan covered while it's cooking.
  7. Once chicken is no longer pink and cooked through, add chicken to sandwich buns.
  8. Add a slice of swiss cheese on top of chicken sandwich.
  9. Place onion and mushroom back in skillet for a few minutes to re-heat, then add on top of swiss cheese and add bun on top.
  10. Enjoy!

