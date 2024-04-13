Sundried Tomatoes and Feta Tri-Tip CrockPot Recipe (2024)

Day 127.
Guess what? This tasted amazing. It was wonderful--full of flavor, and the meat held it's shape and form through the slow cooking. This is a company-worthy, in-law-worthy, queen of England-worthy crockpot meal.
And it took all of 6 seconds to prepare.
The Ingredients.
--2 lbs of tri-tip
--1/3 cup of white wine
--1 jar of sundried tomatoes, oil drained
--8.5 oz package of feta cheese
The Directions.
I put the meat in frozen. Drain the tomatoes, and pour on top of the meat. Crumble the entire package of feta on top of the meat and tomatoes and around the side of the meat hunk. Add the 1/3 cup of wine.
Cook on low for 6-10 hours, depending on the thickness and cut of the meat you are using and whether or not it's frozen.
I cooked our tri-tip for 6 hours, and it held it's shape and needed to be cut with a knife.
The Verdict.
Excellent meal. We all enjoyed every bit of it. My kids love feta, and are happy whenever it's on their plate. We had ate this out in the yard with a big green salad.
Posted by: Stephanie O'Dea | A Year of Slow Cooking at May 06, 2008
Labels: company favorites, crockpot, gluten free, main course, red meat
madamspud1695/06/2008
This sounds lovely & I'd love to try it for one of those warmish evenings the weatherman says are coming. BUT. What on earth is tri-tip? I even asked my butcher but he'd never heard of it. Maybe it's called something different here in the UK.
Holly5/06/2008
Yum...I'm not a steak person, but lately I've had the craving so we bought some during grocery shopping/date nite.... This will be perfect! The kid will probably pick off the sundried tomatoes, but she loves feta..
Stephanie ODea5/06/2008
hi there, madamspud--- I have no idea what cut of beef a tri-tip is (maybe someone will chime in?) but they are thickish steaks that are often barbecued. Any thickish cut of beef would work---the remaining sauce was delicious and made me wish we had some of those dehydrated potato flakes to throw in the mix.
xoxo
steph
Precious Blessings5/06/2008
I just started reading your blog and what a super and helpful idea for us moms who may feel like we are cooking the same old stuff Or hear "this again!" at the dinner table!!
I can not wait to give these a try, especially the enchiladas YUM-O! I love Mexican food!
Kari5/06/2008
Now I am sad. I'm a California native so Tri Tip is like "home" for me. But here in Texas (and pretty much anywhere other than California) Tri Tip simply does not exist. :( No other meat cut fully compares, either. This sounds delicious though.
Katrina5/06/2008
This sounds good!
To answer some question, I looked up Tri-Tip on Wikipedia. (I love Wikipedia) Here is what it said:
"The tri-tip is a cut of beef from the bottom sirloin primal cut.[1] It is a small triangular muscle, usually 1.5 to 2.5 lbs. (675 to 1,150g) per side of beef."
Here is the link for the full definition. =)
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tri-tip
Elizabeth5/06/2008
I've been stalking your blog for a bit now, and I totally love it. Thanks!
This sounds amazing. I was stuck without any ideas for what to eat tonight, and this absolutely solved my problem!
I think I even have all of the ingredients in my fridge or freezer at the moment (or at least some similar-ish cut of beef)!
Mom245/06/2008
I am in awe of your creativity! Don't you just love recipes you can put in frozen? We do not like feta...would it be as good without it?
Beth Cotell5/06/2008
I hate to sound like a big ole dork...but what's tri-tip? I've never heard of that and am pretty sure I've never seen it at the grocery store.
Dashzap5/08/2008
I googled Tri-tip and found the following from virtualweberbullet.com:
Tri-tip is a small roast cut from the bottom of the sirloin primal. There is only one tri-tip per side of beef, a total of two per animal.
Tri-tip also goes by the name "bottom sirloin butt" and "triangle roast", due to its triangular shape. In many parts of the country, your butcher will look at you funny if you ask for tri-tip...they have no idea what you're talking about. Try taking this document titled Cuts From The Bottom Sirloin to your butcher and asking them to order or cut a tri-tip for you.
Tri-tip is nicely marbled, tender, and one of the most flavorful cuts of beef you'll find. In its whole, untrimmed state, tri-tip may weigh about 5 pounds (Photo 1). After removing some of the fat and cutting a portion into culotte steaks, the roast you're likely to find at the supermarket will weigh 1-1/2 to 2-1/2 pounds and be 2-3" thick (Photo 2).
Stephanie ODea5/08/2008
thanks, Dashzip! I live in a CA bubble--I had no idea it wasn't a common cut of meat in other parts.
thanks so much for posting that!
xox
steph
BigDaddy5/08/2008
You can buy tri-tip roasts (both plain trimmed and marinated multiple ways) at Trader Joes. I notice a fair amount of your ingredients are from there. I live in the Chicago suburbs and the TJs across the street from me has this cut. If you're near a TJs, you'll find it there, about $4-5 a lb. but delicious! We will be trying this on Saturday night
Guenivere5/15/2008
OMG!!! OMG!!! I made this delight tonight and could not stop eating it, nor could my family! Thank you so much for an A+++++++ recipe that will be in our favs file for a long time to come!
Stephanie ODea5/15/2008
lol, I'm so glad that you enjoyed it!~ This was one of our favorites, too.
xox
steph
Joe Horn7/04/2008
Hey Steph, love the blog and info. I just grilled some tri tip and served with grilled corn and black olive aioli. Come take a look when you have a chance.
Thanks,
Joe
http://cookingquest.wordpress.com
MrsSpock7/10/2008
Yum- I made a loaf of beer bread with this and spooned the sun-dried tomatoes over the bread.
Andrea7/14/2008
This looks yummy and I have been wondering what to do with the sundried tomatoes in my cabinet. But, no wine in the house...what can be substituted for white wine?
Anonymous8/15/2008
I tried this recipe and it was delicious! I've always enjoyed tri-tip in the crockpot. Yesterday I wanted to cook the tri-tip I had in the freezer but I didn't have anything to cook it in. I found a can of campbells beef stew and poured it on top. It turned out great! So easy to do.
Anonymous9/15/2008
It was tasty...but I definitely prefer my tri-tip on the grill.
-Michelle
Anonymous9/18/2008
I just discovered this website the other day and am in heaven! A blog on crockpot recipes?!?! That are gluten-free?!?! Thank you so much for the multitude of ideas with easy-to-follow instructions (I made my husband bookmark the site for his nights to cook). The tri-tip was great and am looking forward to trying brown sugar chicken tomorrow!
Zimms Zoo11/14/2008
I had no idea what tri-tip was either. But the first time I made it I just substituted sirloin steak. It was wonderful.
I have it in the crock again with t-bones (what was in the freezer) and then realized I didn't have the sun-dried tomatoes. So I dumped a can of ro-tel tomatoes on them. My husband likes things spicy so I imagine he will still like it. Thanks for the wonderful way to cook steaks. It is to cold and windy to grill steaks today.
Anonymous3/08/2009
I just made this yesterday; cooked it for 10 hrs. on low. Cooked this way, tri-tip comes out tasting more like a roast, rather than the steak that it is. It was good but it lacked something flavor-wise, I'm not sure what yet; garlic? I may try it one more time with garlic and poking it with holes before it goes in the pot (to flavor the meat better), or perhaps I may try your recipe with a pot roast, and leave the tri-tip to the grill!
Wendy6/11/2009
I'm bewildered. I've tried this twice; I figured I couldn't go wrong with a Queen-of-England-worthy meal! But both times it has turned out decidedly mediocre. It's just not flavorful, and the texture of the meat turns out rather unappealing. Definitely not worth the hefty price tag for tri-tip!
The only thing I can think of that I'm doing differently is using nonfrozen tri-tip and consequently cooking it for less time. It doesn't seem like using frozen meat would make that much of a difference. I'm puzzled.
osligomo6/17/2009
Tri tip should be well marbled to maximize its flavor, too lean and that may be a part of your disappointment. Also, do not use marinated or dry rubbed tri tip in the cooker, the cooking time is reduced and that may add to your situation as well. Very b est of luck
M and M1/05/2010
We tried this tonight and it was DELICIOUS! It was so easy to make. We used just a normal chuck roast, since we couldn't get the tri-tip. We will definitely be making this again! Thanks for your wonderful, gluten free site.
Can't wait to try your other recipes tomorrow!
Head-to-Tail Dog Training10/05/2010
I had a 3.85lb roast and gave this a try. The meat came out perfectly done. But none of us were impressed - not a lot of flavor eventhough I added more of everything.
I do think I'll try this again with a 2lb, or slightly less and hopefully get better results.
MK10/29/2010
ok, I took this idea and ran with it, just a little :)
I used a rump roast, added minced garlic, Budweiser instead of wine and added a package of onion soup mix.
Turned out great!
Thanks for the idea. I think I'll try this again with chicken and the white wine.