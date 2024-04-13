Sundried Tomatoes and Feta Tri-Tip CrockPot Recipe (2024)

Day 127.

Guess what? This tasted amazing. It was wonderful--full of flavor, and the meat held it's shape and form through the slow cooking. This is a company-worthy, in-law-worthy, queen of England-worthy crockpot meal.

And it took all of 6 seconds to prepare.

The Ingredients.

--2 lbs of tri-tip

--1/3 cup of white wine

--1 jar of sundried tomatoes, oil drained

--8.5 oz package of feta cheese

The Directions.

I put the meat in frozen. Drain the tomatoes, and pour on top of the meat. Crumble the entire package of feta on top of the meat and tomatoes and around the side of the meat hunk. Add the 1/3 cup of wine.

Cook on low for 6-10 hours, depending on the thickness and cut of the meat you are using and whether or not it's frozen.

I cooked our tri-tip for 6 hours, and it held it's shape and needed to be cut with a knife.

The Verdict.

Excellent meal. We all enjoyed every bit of it. My kids love feta, and are happy whenever it's on their plate. We had ate this out in the yard with a big green salad.