COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (2024)

Call function: COLMI P8 Max can make, answer and hang up calls, and can display the name of the contact, which is your most intimate tool.
Find your mobile phone: use your watch to find your mobile phone, fast and accurate, pick up things by listening to the sound, and say goodbye to looking for your mobile phone in a hurry.
Voice assistant: COLMI P8 Max utilizes AI intelligent voice function to talk in real time, truly liberating your hands.
COLMi P8 Max
1.69-inch display area, screen-to-body ratio reaches 72.4%
-
Zinc alloy casing
The smart watch with zinc alloy shell material has a smooth surface, good performance and is not easy to be damaged.
-
Light and thin appearance
A thin and light smart watch with a thickness of only 10 mm, which is both beautiful and comfortable to wear, making your life happier.
-
2.5D arc
COLMi P8 Max adopts 2.5D arc design, clear screen, easy to touch, comfortable to wear, and safe to use.
Walk into your life
Let the smart watch narrow the distance between you and me, and realize smooth chat
Call design
COLMi P8 Max has a microphone and speaker design, which can easily realize telephone communication and real-time interaction, which is more convenient.
Read the message
Be able to read the messages that appear on the phone, set vibration reminders, avoid missing important messages, and realize smart reminders.
Control music
It can directly control the playback of mobile phone music, realize the previous song and the next song, and enjoy a beautiful music journey.
Take charge of your health
Use a smart watch to record your own health information and keep abreast of your health
-
Heart rate measurement
COLMi P8 Max can realize heart rate measurement and monitor 24-hour heart rate changes, which can be used to refer to your physical condition and keep you healthy.
-
Sleep monitoring
Monitor sleep stages, intelligently identify deep sleep, light sleep and wakefulness, quantify your sleep quality, and let you know more about your sleep status.
-
Blood oxygen measurement
Focus on your health indicators, COLMi P8 Max directly displays the measurement results on your watch and syncs to the mobile application, keeping an eye on your health at any time.
Healthy exercise every day
Let the smart watch exercise with you and be your sports assistant
Sports mode
COLMi P8 Max has 7 sports modes including walking, running, rope skipping, cycling, playing badminton, playing basketball, and playing football to realize your exercise plan.
Sports record
It can record your exercise time, exercise steps, calories burned and your heart rate during exercise to let you know your exercise status.
APP data
After COLMi P8 Max is connected to the mobile APP, the exercise data of the watch can be transmitted to the mobile APP, and you can check the daily, weekly and monthly exercise status.
Replace the dial
More than 100 dials of COLMi P8 Max can be changed with you
Sedentary reminder
After sitting for a long time, COLMi P8 Max reminds you to exercise more
Record every moment
COLMi P8 Max remote control mobile phone to take pictures
COLMi P8 Max Smartwatch Spec
Base parameters
Brand
COLMi
Product Name
P8 Max Smartwatch
Colors
Black, Silver, Gold
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.1
PREVIEW
Chip parameters
Main chip
Goodix GR5515
Secondary chip
JieLi AC6963A
Heart rate chip
HS3300
Waterproof level
IP67 Waterproof
Display parameters
Screen size
1.69 inch
Screen type
TFT
Resolution
240*280 pixels
Touch type
Full screen touch
Battery parameters
Tpye
Lithium polymer battery
Capatcity
200mAh
Protection IC
Seiko Y1
Charging method
2pin magnetic Cable
Charging time
About 2h
Using time
2~3days
Software
App name
Da Fit
Compatibility
Android4.4 and above IOS8.0 and above HarmonyOS
Watch language
English , Chinese , Japanese , Korean , German , French , Spanish , Arabic , Russian , traditional Chinese , Ukrainian , Italian , Portuguese
App language
English , Simplified Chinese , Japanese , Korean , German , French , Spanish , Arabic , Russian , traditional Chinese , Ukrainian , Italian , Portuguese , Dutch , Polish , Swedish , Finnish , Denmark , Norway , Hungary , Czechia , Bulgak Latvian , Indonesian , Thai , Turkish , Vietnamese , Hindi , Pashto , Lithuanian , Estonian Slovenian , Croatian , Greek
Watch features
Steps, Training mode, HR measure, BP measure, Spo2 measure, Sleep monitor, Wear detect, Breathe, Contact, Dial Pad, Message, No disturbance, Weather, Music remote, Voice assistant, Find Phone, Camera remote, Quick view, Timer, Alarm clock, Flashlight, Theater, Watch faces, Menu View, QR Code, Reset, Brightness
App features
Steps, Outdoor running, HR monitor, HR record, BP measure, BP record, Spo2 measure, Spo2 record, Sleep monitor, Continuous HR detection, Drink water reminder, Physiological cycle reminder, Reminders to move, Favorite Contacts, Notifications, Do not disturb, Weather, Unit Setting, Find device, Time Format, Alarms, Language, Quick view setting, Watch faces, OTA
Appearance & Details
Watch material
Zinc alloy+PC
Watchband
Silicone strap
Strap width
20mm
Assembly mode
Removable
