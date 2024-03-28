COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (2024)

COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch

Call function: COLMI P8 Max can make, answer and hang up calls, and can display the name of the contact, which is your most intimate tool.

Find your mobile phone: use your watch to find your mobile phone, fast and accurate, pick up things by listening to the sound, and say goodbye to looking for your mobile phone in a hurry.

Voice assistant: COLMI P8 Max utilizes AI intelligent voice function to talk in real time, truly liberating your hands.