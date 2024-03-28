COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (2024)

  • COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (1)

  • COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (2)

  • COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (3)

  • COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (4)

  • COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (5)

  • COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (6)

  • COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (7)

  • COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (8)

COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch

Call function: COLMI P8 Max can make, answer and hang up calls, and can display the name of the contact, which is your most intimate tool.

Find your mobile phone: use your watch to find your mobile phone, fast and accurate, pick up things by listening to the sound, and say goodbye to looking for your mobile phone in a hurry.

Voice assistant: COLMI P8 Max utilizes AI intelligent voice function to talk in real time, truly liberating your hands.

COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (9)COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (10)COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (11)COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (12)COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (13)COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (14)COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (15)COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (16)

COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (17)

COLMi P8 Max

1.69-inch display area, screen-to-body ratio reaches 72.4%

  • COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (18)

    Zinc alloy casing

    The smart watch with zinc alloy shell material has a smooth surface, good performance and is not easy to be damaged.

  • COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (19)

    Light and thin appearance

    A thin and light smart watch with a thickness of only 10 mm, which is both beautiful and comfortable to wear, making your life happier.

  • COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (20)

    2.5D arc

    COLMi P8 Max adopts 2.5D arc design, clear screen, easy to touch, comfortable to wear, and safe to use.

COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (21)

Walk into your life

Let the smart watch narrow the distance between you and me, and realize smooth chat

COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (22)

Call design

COLMi P8 Max has a microphone and speaker design, which can easily realize telephone communication and real-time interaction, which is more convenient.

COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (23)

Read the message

Be able to read the messages that appear on the phone, set vibration reminders, avoid missing important messages, and realize smart reminders.

COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (24)

Control music

It can directly control the playback of mobile phone music, realize the previous song and the next song, and enjoy a beautiful music journey.

COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (25)

Take charge of your health

Use a smart watch to record your own health information and keep abreast of your health

  • COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (26)

    Heart rate measurement

    COLMi P8 Max can realize heart rate measurement and monitor 24-hour heart rate changes, which can be used to refer to your physical condition and keep you healthy.

  • COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (27)

    Sleep monitoring

    Monitor sleep stages, intelligently identify deep sleep, light sleep and wakefulness, quantify your sleep quality, and let you know more about your sleep status.

  • COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (28)

    Blood oxygen measurement

    Focus on your health indicators, COLMi P8 Max directly displays the measurement results on your watch and syncs to the mobile application, keeping an eye on your health at any time.

COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (29)

Healthy exercise every day

Let the smart watch exercise with you and be your sports assistant

COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (30)

Sports mode

COLMi P8 Max has 7 sports modes including walking, running, rope skipping, cycling, playing badminton, playing basketball, and playing football to realize your exercise plan.

COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (31)

Sports record

It can record your exercise time, exercise steps, calories burned and your heart rate during exercise to let you know your exercise status.

COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (32)

APP data

After COLMi P8 Max is connected to the mobile APP, the exercise data of the watch can be transmitted to the mobile APP, and you can check the daily, weekly and monthly exercise status.

COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (33)

Replace the dial

More than 100 dials of COLMi P8 Max can be changed with you

COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (34)

Sedentary reminder

After sitting for a long time, COLMi P8 Max reminds you to exercise more

COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (35)

Record every moment

COLMi P8 Max remote control mobile phone to take pictures

COLMi P8 Max Smartwatch Spec

Base parameters

Brand

COLMi

Product Name

P8 Max Smartwatch

Colors

Black, Silver, Gold

Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.1

COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (36)

Chip parameters

Main chip

Goodix GR5515

Secondary chip

JieLi AC6963A

Heart rate chip

HS3300

Waterproof level

IP67 Waterproof

Display parameters

Screen size

1.69 inch

Screen type

TFT

Resolution

240*280 pixels

Touch type

Full screen touch

Battery parameters

Tpye

Lithium polymer battery

Capatcity

200mAh

Protection IC

Seiko Y1

Charging method

2pin magnetic Cable

Charging time

About 2h

Using time

2~3days

Software

App name

Da Fit

Compatibility

Android4.4 and above IOS8.0 and above HarmonyOS

Watch language

English , Chinese , Japanese , Korean , German , French , Spanish , Arabic , Russian , traditional Chinese , Ukrainian , Italian , Portuguese

App language

English , Simplified Chinese , Japanese , Korean , German , French , Spanish , Arabic , Russian , traditional Chinese , Ukrainian , Italian , Portuguese , Dutch , Polish , Swedish , Finnish , Denmark , Norway , Hungary , Czechia , Bulgak Latvian , Indonesian , Thai , Turkish , Vietnamese , Hindi , Pashto , Lithuanian , Estonian Slovenian , Croatian , Greek

Watch features

Steps, Training mode, HR measure, BP measure, Spo2 measure, Sleep monitor, Wear detect, Breathe, Contact, Dial Pad, Message, No disturbance, Weather, Music remote, Voice assistant, Find Phone, Camera remote, Quick view, Timer, Alarm clock, Flashlight, Theater, Watch faces, Menu View, QR Code, Reset, Brightness

App features

Steps, Outdoor running, HR monitor, HR record, BP measure, BP record, Spo2 measure, Spo2 record, Sleep monitor, Continuous HR detection, Drink water reminder, Physiological cycle reminder, Reminders to move, Favorite Contacts, Notifications, Do not disturb, Weather, Unit Setting, Find device, Time Format, Alarms, Language, Quick view setting, Watch faces, OTA

Appearance & Details

Watch material

Zinc alloy+PC

Watchband

Silicone strap

Strap width

20mm

Assembly mode

Removable

In The Box

COLMI P8 Max Smartwatch (37)

Download

App Download

App: Google Play or APP Store

