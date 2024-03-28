Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (2024)

Sale!
- Compatible with Android/iPhone (iOS)
- Water Resistant IP67
- 7 Workout Modes
Description
Colmi P8 smartwatch is the most popular budget smartwatch of 2022 and 2023 bestseller. It has premium features but costs less than its competitors. 99% of Smartwatches are over-priced…On top of that, they don’t even have the functionseveryone needs. That is why Colmi P8 is a shining star in this category and is compatible with almost every Android and iPhone.
KEY FEATURES
Stay connected: Pair your watch with any mobile device Android 5.1+ or iOS 8.0+, stay connected 24/7 You can set your vibration reminders, your alarm, do one-click photos, check your WhatsApp, incoming calls and even more just by raising your hand!
Where fashion meets technology:Our Colmi P8 smartwatch will help you reach your goals in style with the FREE Da Fit app. For men or women, it has a slim and exquisite design due to the smooth transition from 2.5D curved glass to the metal watch body, which has reduced the thickness of the watch body to 9.2mm.
Customise. 248 watch faces available. With the Colmi P8 Smartwatch, you can customise your full touch screen using the FREE app Da Fit. Choose the watch face you want, whether that’s important information at a glance, your favourite photo.
Health comes first:Check your heart rate regularly to stay on top of the game. Not many watches measure Blood Oxygen, but Colmi P8 does. This way you can get even more information about your health. Our smartwatch also monitors your sleep automatically, helping you to measure awake, light, and deep sleep periods.
Long-lasting life:Walk, run, train, sleep, recharge and repeat. It is very easy to charge our watch that will last you for 5-6 days when heavily used for all your activities. It has a 170mAh battery, so you can play more and charge less. Battery life and charge cycles vary with use, settings, and other factors.
Material technology:Brushed zinc ALLOY frame with super-strength tempered glass will protect you from scratches when you are at work. Enjoy this watch with a continuous shine and HD 1.4inch TFT colour screen FULL touch screen plus Colmi P8 prides itself with IPX7 waterproof rating.
Monitor your workouts.Workouts are easier than ever to track, so you get a clear summary of your speed and distance. Track indoor and outdoor workouts like running, cycling, and even high-intensity interval training (via the skipping mode) with accurate and detailed metrics.
Stay motivated.It’s easy to find the motivation you need to get moving every day. Three simple activity rings let you track your progress throughout the day, with reminders to move, exercise, and stand. Like having your own personal trainer, P8 encourages you to hit your goals and gives you suggestions.
SPECIFICATIONS COLMI P8
|Model name
|P8
|CPU
|Nordic nrf52832
|Screen
|1.4′TFTcolour screen
|Touch
|Full touch screen
|Material
|Zinc Metal + Plastic
|Battery
|170mAH
|Standby time
|15days
|Working time
|5-7days
|Waterproof
|IPX7 (Do NOT use while showering, bathing or swimming)
|APP
|Da fit
|Compatibility
|Android 5.1+, IOS8.0+
|Bluetooth
|4.0
|Smartwatch languages
|English, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, German, French, Arabic, Ukrainian, Italian, Indonesian, Thai, Chinese, Traditional Chinese
|APP language
|English, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, Czech, Japanese, French, Polish, Thai, Swedish, Ukrainian, Finnish, Dutch, Vietnamese, Arabic, Korean, Danish, Bulgarian, Bokmal, Norwegian, Hindi, Indonesian, Pashto, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese.
|Features
|7 workout modes:
walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, and football; Count steps, distance, and calories burned. Health monitoring: Workout completion notifications, goal setting, sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, all-day heart rate checking, and Blood Pressure monitoring. Other features: Alarm, proximity sensor, 258 watch faces, customizable watch face, timer, stopwatch, call notifications, message notifications, calendar notifications, app notifications (Whatsapp, Messenger,…), weather forecast, find a device, Do not disturb mode, music controls, battery level display, different ways to wear, OTA updates.
Appearance and Details
|Watch strap
|Type: Removable watch strap
Material: Silicone
Width: 20mm
Weight: about 11g
Adjustable length: 140 – 230mm
|Watch
|Body material: alloy
Weight: about 45g
Body length: 43mm
Body width: 37mm
Device thickness: 10mm
Operating temperature: -10℃～50℃
Package contents
1 x COLMI P8 smart watch
1 x Charging cable
1 x User manual
Additional information
|Colour
Black, Rose Gold, Grey, Blue, Pink
