Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (2024)

Sale!

  • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (10)
  • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (11)
  • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (12)
  • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (13)
  • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (14)
  • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (15)
  • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (16)
  • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (17)
  • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (18)

£69.99

or 6 weekly interest-free payments from £6.66 with what's this?

  • Compatible with Android/iPhone (iOS)
  • Water Resistant IP67
  • 7 Workout Modes

Free Shipping on all orders over £25

  • 14 Days Money Back Guarantee
  • No Hassle Returns
  • 24-hour Despatch
  • Budget-Friendly Option
  • Description
  • Specifications
  • Additional information
  • Delivery

Description

Colmi P8 smartwatch is the most popular budget smartwatch of 2022 and 2023 bestseller. It has premium features but costs less than its competitors. 99% of Smartwatches are over-priced…On top of that, they don’t even have the functionseveryone needs. That is why Colmi P8 is a shining star in this category and is compatible with almost every Android and iPhone.

KEY FEATURES

Stay connected: Pair your watch with any mobile device Android 5.1+ or iOS 8.0+, stay connected 24/7 You can set your vibration reminders, your alarm, do one-click photos, check your WhatsApp, incoming calls and even more just by raising your hand!

Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (25)

Where fashion meets technology:Our Colmi P8 smartwatch will help you reach your goals in style with the FREE Da Fit app. For men or women, it has a slim and exquisite design due to the smooth transition from 2.5D curved glass to the metal watch body, which has reduced the thickness of the watch body to 9.2mm.

Customise. 248 watch faces available. With the Colmi P8 Smartwatch, you can customise your full touch screen using the FREE app Da Fit. Choose the watch face you want, whether that’s important information at a glance, your favourite photo.

Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (26)

Health comes first:Check your heart rate regularly to stay on top of the game. Not many watches measure Blood Oxygen, but Colmi P8 does. This way you can get even more information about your health. Our smartwatch also monitors your sleep automatically, helping you to measure awake, light, and deep sleep periods.

Long-lasting life:Walk, run, train, sleep, recharge and repeat. It is very easy to charge our watch that will last you for 5-6 days when heavily used for all your activities. It has a 170mAh battery, so you can play more and charge less. Battery life and charge cycles vary with use, settings, and other factors.

Material technology:Brushed zinc ALLOY frame with super-strength tempered glass will protect you from scratches when you are at work. Enjoy this watch with a continuous shine and HD 1.4inch TFT colour screen FULL touch screen plus Colmi P8 prides itself with IPX7 waterproof rating.

Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (27)

Monitor your workouts.Workouts are easier than ever to track, so you get a clear summary of your speed and distance. Track indoor and outdoor workouts like running, cycling, and even high-intensity interval training (via the skipping mode) with accurate and detailed metrics.

Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (28)

Stay motivated.It’s easy to find the motivation you need to get moving every day. Three simple activity rings let you track your progress throughout the day, with reminders to move, exercise, and stand. Like having your own personal trainer, P8 encourages you to hit your goals and gives you suggestions.

See Also
Colmi P8 Smartwatch - Horloge - Stappenteller - Hartslagmeter | bolColmi P8 smartwatch - Stappenteller - Hartslagmeter - Sporthorloge | bolColmi P8 Review | Smartwatch for LessColmi P8 / Heroband smartwatch review: afrader! ⋆ Sporthorloge365

Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (29)

SPECIFICATIONS COLMI P8

Model nameP8
CPUNordic nrf52832
Screen1.4′TFTcolour screen
TouchFull touch screen
MaterialZinc Metal + Plastic
Battery170mAH
Standby time15days
Working time5-7days
WaterproofIPX7 (Do NOT use while showering, bathing or swimming)
APPDa fit
CompatibilityAndroid 5.1+, IOS8.0+
Bluetooth4.0
Smartwatch languagesEnglish, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, German, French, Arabic, Ukrainian, Italian, Indonesian, Thai, Chinese, Traditional Chinese
APP languageEnglish, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, Czech, Japanese, French, Polish, Thai, Swedish, Ukrainian, Finnish, Dutch, Vietnamese, Arabic, Korean, Danish, Bulgarian, Bokmal, Norwegian, Hindi, Indonesian, Pashto, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese.
Features7 workout modes:
walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, and football; Count steps, distance, and calories burned. Health monitoring: Workout completion notifications, goal setting, sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, all-day heart rate checking, and Blood Pressure monitoring. Other features: Alarm, proximity sensor, 258 watch faces, customizable watch face, timer, stopwatch, call notifications, message notifications, calendar notifications, app notifications (Whatsapp, Messenger,…), weather forecast, find a device, Do not disturb mode, music controls, battery level display, different ways to wear, OTA updates.

Appearance and Details

Watch strapType: Removable watch strap
Material: Silicone
Width: 20mm
Weight: about 11g
Adjustable length: 140 – 230mm
WatchBody material: alloy
Weight: about 45g
Body length: 43mm
Body width: 37mm
Device thickness: 10mm
Operating temperature: -10℃～50℃

Package contents

1 x COLMI P8 smart watch
1 x Charging cable
1 x User manual

Additional information

Colour

Black, Rose Gold, Grey, Blue, Pink

Christmas Delivery 2023

Will my order arrive in time for Christmas?

UK, NORTHERN IRELAND & SCOTTISH HIGHLANDS

We have adjusted our shipping options on the checkout, so you know exactly which service is Christmas Guaranteed. Please choose a Christmas delivery option to make sure you get your order on time. The last dates to order for Christmas delivery are as follows:

Shipping optionChristmas GuaranteedLast day to order
FREE Delivery (4-7 business days)No13th of December (before 1 PM)
Standard RM 48 Tracked (2-4 business days)No15th of December (before 1 PM)
Express RM 24 Tracked (1-2 business days)Yes18th of December (before 1 PM)
Premium Next Day (1 business day including Saturday)Yes21st of December (before 1 PM)

Please allow an additional 1 business day for your order to arrive in Northern Ireland & Scottish Highlands.

IRELAND & THE REST OF EUROPE

We have adjusted our shipping options on the checkout, so you know exactly which service is Christmas Guaranteed. Please choose a Christmas delivery option to make sure you get your order on time. The last dates to order for Christmas delivery are as follows:

Shipping optionChristmas GuaranteedLast day to order
FREE Standard Tracked (5-10 business days)No4th of December (before 1 PM)
Express Tracked (3-6 business days)No11th of December (before 1 PM)

If you order after the 11th of December choosing Express Tracked delivery, it may arrive in time for Christmas but it is not guaranteed.

DELIVERY – ORDERS MADE AFTER 1 PM ON THE 22nd OF DECEMBER

Orders made after 1 PM on the 22nd of December 2023, will be despatched on the 29th of December via your chosen shipping method. Please note, that no deliveries or despatch will take place on the 26th, 27th, or 28th of December and 1st of January, including weekends due to the Christmas Holidays and Bank Holidays.

Order before the 21st of December for Christmas Delivery using our Christmas Guaranteed Shipping Options (UK only).

You may also like…

  • Colourful straps 20mm for your Smart watch

    £12.99

  • Sale!

    Colmi P45 with Bluetooth Call [LIMITED EDITION]

    £99.99

      • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (37)

      • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (38)

      • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (39)

      • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (40)

    Select optionsContinueLoadingDone

  • Screen Protector – Square

    £5.99

    Add to cartContinueLoadingDone

  • Sale!

    Colmi PLUS Smartwatch

    £72.99

      • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (43)

      • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (44)

      • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (45)

      • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (46)

      • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (47)

    Select optionsContinueLoadingDone

Related products

  • Sale!

    TEBARRA P22 Smartwatch

    £99.99

      • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (49)

      • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (50)

      • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (51)

      • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (52)

    Select optionsContinueLoadingDone

  • Sale!

    Colmi T9 Smartwatch

    £84.99

      • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (54)

      • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (55)

    Select optionsContinueLoadingDone

  • Sale!

    SKY 8 Gym Smartwatch

    £69.99

      • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (57)

      • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (58)

      • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (59)

      • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (60)

    Select optionsContinueLoadingDone

  • Sale!

    Colmi PRO Smart Watch

    £72.99

      • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (62)

      • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (63)

      • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (64)

      • Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (65)

    Select optionsContinueLoadingDone

Colmi P8 Smartwatch for Less | Fitness Tracker | Fast & Free Delivery (2024)
Top Articles
Best VPNs for Xbox One in 2018
How to Setup a VPN for Xbox One | With or without a computer
10 Homemade Air Freshener Recipes | The Prairie Homestead
Pumpkin Pie Martini Recipe | Pass the Sushi
Latest Posts
So könnt ihr ein VPN auf eurer Xbox One installieren
Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones – Beats Red
Article information

Author: Kelle Weber

Last Updated:

Views: 6531

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (53 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kelle Weber

Birthday: 2000-08-05

Address: 6796 Juan Square, Markfort, MN 58988

Phone: +8215934114615

Job: Hospitality Director

Hobby: tabletop games, Foreign language learning, Leather crafting, Horseback riding, Swimming, Knapping, Handball

Introduction: My name is Kelle Weber, I am a magnificent, enchanting, fair, joyous, light, determined, joyous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.