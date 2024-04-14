Creamy Mashed Potatoes Recipe (VIDEO) (2024)

This creamy mashed potatoes recipe is shockingly good! It is absolutelyThanksgiving and Christmasworthy.The folks at your holiday table will swoon over these whippedpotatoes!

This mashed potatoes recipe has just 4 simple ingredients (one of which is salt), but there are several secretsthat make this recipe work so well. Watch the easy Video Tutorial below.

Creamy Mashed Potatoes Recipe:

The idea for these potatoes came from Anna, a gal in our church who invited us for dinner one evening. She served us her whipped mashed potatoes and I couldn’t get enough of them, so of course I asked her for the details. Thank you Anna!

Make Ahead Tip: you can keep them warm in a slow cooker until ready to serve, which is awesome because it’s one less thing to make just before dinner.

Secrets forMaking the Best Mashed Potatoes Recipe:

Russet potatoes must becooked whole (do not chop).I learned this awesome tip from my Mom: russets are starchy potatoes which can fall apart or become water filledwhen boiled so it takes a few minutes longer to cookthem but it’s well worth it! BUTTAH!! Lots of butter and don’t skimp here. I’ve tried with less and the recipe still works but it’s incredible with the amount called for. Butter must be softened, not melted. The flavor of the butter is different when it’s softened and it incorporates into the potatoes beautifully leaving them silky,silky. HOTmilk incorporates easiest into the potatoes andkeeps the potatoes warm. Using a mixer (whether it be an electric hand mixer or stand mixer) whips up the potatoes without the effort of mashing by hand and produces the smoothest results. Salting the potatoes at the end keeps them from falling apart while cooking.

Ingredients for Mashed Potatoes Recipe:

4 lbs (12 medium) russet potatoes, peeled

1 1/4 cups hot milk(we used whole milk)

2 sticks (1 cup) unsalted butter at room temperature ( not melted )

) 1 1/2 tsp sea salt, or to taste

1 Tbsp fresh parsley or chives, finely chopped for garnish

How to Make Creamy Mashed Potatoes:

1. Peel potatoes (cut potatoes in half if very large). If you want the potatoes to be the smoothest possible, you can take the time to remove the little knots from the potatoes with a small spoon or the tip of a potatoes peeler. Place potatoes in a large pot (5 Qt+) and add enough cold water to cover potatoes. Bring to a boil and cook partially covered until easily pierced with a knife (boil 20-25 minutes depending on the size of your potatoes; mine took 22 min).

2. Drain welland transfer to thebowl of your stand mixer. Grab thewhisk attachment and mash potatoes lightly by hand to break them up.Fit mixer with whisk attachment and start mixer on lowspeed 30 seconds then increase to medium and slowly drizzle in 1 to 1 1/4 cups HOT milk.

3. With mixer on, add softened butter 1 Tbsp at a time, waiting a few seconds between each addition. Potatoes should be whipped and fluffy. Finally add 1 1/2 tsp salt, or to taste.

To keep mashed potatoes warm until serving: cover potatoes and place into a warm oven or transfer to a slow cooker on the warm setting to keep potatoes warm until ready to serve.

Watch Natasha Make Creamy Mashed Potatoes:

Creamy Mashed Potatoes Recipe 5 from 701 votes Author: Natasha of NatashasKitchen.com These creamy mashed potatoes are shockingly good! Velvety and holiday worthy mashed potatoes. Save Pin Review Print Prep Time: 15 minutes mins Cook Time: 25 minutes mins Total Time: 40 minutes mins Ingredients Servings: 8 as a side dish 4 lbs (12 medium) russet potatoes, peeled

1 1/4 cups hot milk , (use 1 to 1/4 cups) we used whole milk

, 16 Tbsp unsalted butter (2 sticks) , at room temperature (not melted)

, 1 1/2 tsp salt or to taste (we used sea salt)

1 Tbsp fresh parsley or chives , finely chopped for garnish (optional) Instructions Peel potatoes and rinse in cold water (cut potatoes in half if very large). If you want the smoothest potatoes possible, remove the little knots from the potatoes with a small spoon or the tip of a potatoes peeler. Place potatoes in a large pot (5 Qt+) and cover potatoes with cold water. Bring to a boil and cook partially covered until easily pierced with a knife (boil 20-25 min depending on the size of your potatoes; mine took 22 min).

Drain well and transfer to the bowl of your stand mixer. Grab the whisk attachment and mash potatoes lightly by hand to break them up. Fit mixer with whisk attachment and start on low speed 30 sec then increase to medium and slowly drizzle in 1 to 1 1/4 cups of the HOT milk to reach your desired texture.

With mixer on, add softened butter 1 Tbsp at a time, waiting a few seconds between each addition. Potatoes will be whipped and fluffy. Finally add 1 1/2 tsp salt, or add to taste. Notes To keep mashed potatoes warm until serving: cover potatoes and place into a warm oven or transfer to a slow cooker on the low setting to keep potatoes warm until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts Creamy Mashed Potatoes Recipe Amount per Serving Calories 401 % Daily Value* Fat 23 g 35 % Saturated Fat 15 g 94 % Cholesterol 64 mg 21 % Sodium 468 mg 20 % Potassium 1004 mg 29 % Carbohydrates 42 g 14 % Fiber 2 g 8 % Sugar 3 g 3 % Protein 6 g 12 % Vitamin A 785 IU 16 % Vitamin C 13.5 mg 16 % Calcium 81 mg 8 % Iron 2 mg 11 % * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Course: Side Dish Cuisine: American Keyword: mashed potatoes, mashed potatoes recipe Skill Level: Easy Cost to Make: $ Calories: 401

Now imagine these potatoes on the table next to a juicy turkey, homemade turkey gravy (keep those turkey drippings!) and all of your favorite Thanksgiving recipes.Mmm…