Creamy Mashed Potatoes Recipe (VIDEO) (2024)

This creamy mashed potatoes recipe is shockingly good! It is absolutelyThanksgiving and Christmasworthy.The folks at your holiday table will swoon over these whippedpotatoes!

Creamy Mashed Potatoes Recipe (VIDEO) (1)

This mashed potatoes recipe has just 4 simple ingredients (one of which is salt), but there are several secretsthat make this recipe work so well. Watch the easy Video Tutorial below.

Creamy Mashed Potatoes Recipe:

The idea for these potatoes came from Anna, a gal in our church who invited us for dinner one evening. She served us her whipped mashed potatoes and I couldn’t get enough of them, so of course I asked her for the details. Thank you Anna!

Make Ahead Tip: you can keep them warm in a slow cooker until ready to serve, which is awesome because it’s one less thing to make just before dinner.

Creamy Mashed Potatoes Recipe (VIDEO) (2)

Secrets forMaking the Best Mashed Potatoes Recipe:

  1. Russet potatoes must becooked whole (do not chop).I learned this awesome tip from my Mom: russets are starchy potatoes which can fall apart or become water filledwhen boiled so it takes a few minutes longer to cookthem but it’s well worth it!
  2. BUTTAH!! Lots of butter and don’t skimp here. I’ve tried with less and the recipe still works but it’s incredible with the amount called for.
  3. Butter must be softened, not melted. The flavor of the butter is different when it’s softened and it incorporates into the potatoes beautifully leaving them silky,silky.
  4. HOTmilk incorporates easiest into the potatoes andkeeps the potatoes warm.
  5. Using a mixer (whether it be an electric hand mixer or stand mixer) whips up the potatoes without the effort of mashing by hand and produces the smoothest results.
  6. Salting the potatoes at the end keeps them from falling apart while cooking.

Ingredients for Mashed Potatoes Recipe:

  • 4 lbs (12 medium) russet potatoes, peeled
  • 1 1/4 cups hot milk(we used whole milk)
  • 2 sticks (1 cup) unsalted butter at room temperature (not melted)
  • 1 1/2 tsp sea salt, or to taste
  • 1 Tbsp fresh parsley or chives, finely chopped for garnish

Creamy Mashed Potatoes Recipe (VIDEO) (3)

How to Make Creamy Mashed Potatoes:

1. Peel potatoes (cut potatoes in half if very large). If you want the potatoes to be the smoothest possible, you can take the time to remove the little knots from the potatoes with a small spoon or the tip of a potatoes peeler. Place potatoes in a large pot (5 Qt+) and add enough cold water to cover potatoes. Bring to a boil and cook partially covered until easily pierced with a knife (boil 20-25 minutes depending on the size of your potatoes; mine took 22 min).

Creamy Mashed Potatoes Recipe (VIDEO) (4)

2. Drain welland transfer to thebowl of your stand mixer. Grab thewhisk attachment and mash potatoes lightly by hand to break them up.Fit mixer with whisk attachment and start mixer on lowspeed 30 seconds then increase to medium and slowly drizzle in 1 to 1 1/4 cups HOT milk.

Creamy Mashed Potatoes Recipe (VIDEO) (5)

3. With mixer on, add softened butter 1 Tbsp at a time, waiting a few seconds between each addition. Potatoes should be whipped and fluffy. Finally add 1 1/2 tsp salt, or to taste.

Creamy Mashed Potatoes Recipe (VIDEO) (6)

Creamy Mashed Potatoes Recipe (VIDEO) (7)

To keep mashed potatoes warm until serving: cover potatoes and place into a warm oven or transfer to a slow cooker on the warm setting to keep potatoes warm until ready to serve.

Creamy Mashed Potatoes Recipe (VIDEO) (8)

Watch Natasha Make Creamy Mashed Potatoes:

Creamy Mashed Potatoes Recipe

5 from 701 votes

Author: Natasha of NatashasKitchen.com

Creamy Mashed Potatoes Recipe (VIDEO) (10)

These creamy mashed potatoes are shockingly good! Velvety and holiday worthy mashed potatoes.

Prep Time: 15 minutes mins

Cook Time: 25 minutes mins

Total Time: 40 minutes mins

Ingredients

Servings: 8 as a side dish

  • 4 lbs (12 medium) russet potatoes, peeled
  • 1 1/4 cups hot milk, (use 1 to 1/4 cups) we used whole milk
  • 16 Tbsp unsalted butter (2 sticks), at room temperature (not melted)
  • 1 1/2 tsp salt, or to taste (we used sea salt)
  • 1 Tbsp fresh parsley or chives, finely chopped for garnish (optional)

Instructions

  • Peel potatoes and rinse in cold water (cut potatoes in half if very large). If you want the smoothest potatoes possible, remove the little knots from the potatoes with a small spoon or the tip of a potatoes peeler. Place potatoes in a large pot (5 Qt+) and cover potatoes with cold water. Bring to a boil and cook partially covered until easily pierced with a knife (boil 20-25 min depending on the size of your potatoes; mine took 22 min).

  • Drain well and transfer to the bowl of your stand mixer. Grab the whisk attachment and mash potatoes lightly by hand to break them up. Fit mixer with whisk attachment and start on low speed 30 sec then increase to medium and slowly drizzle in 1 to 1 1/4 cups of the HOT milk to reach your desired texture.

  • With mixer on, add softened butter 1 Tbsp at a time, waiting a few seconds between each addition. Potatoes will be whipped and fluffy. Finally add 1 1/2 tsp salt, or add to taste.

Notes

To keep mashed potatoes warm until serving: cover potatoes and place into a warm oven or transfer to a slow cooker on the low setting to keep potatoes warm until ready to serve.

Nutrition Per Serving

401kcal Calories42g Carbs6g Protein23g Fat15g Saturated Fat64mg Cholesterol468mg Sodium1004mg Potassium2g Fiber3g Sugar785IU Vitamin A13.5mg Vitamin C81mg Calcium2mg Iron

  • Full Nutrition Label
  • Nutrition Disclosure

Nutrition Facts

Creamy Mashed Potatoes Recipe

Amount per Serving

Calories

401

% Daily Value*

Fat

23

g

35

%

Saturated Fat

15

g

94

%

Cholesterol

64

mg

21

%

Sodium

468

mg

20

%

Carbohydrates

42

g

14

%

Fiber

2

g

8

%

Sugar

3

g

3

%

Protein

6

g

12

%

Vitamin A

785

IU

16

%

Vitamin C

13.5

mg

16

%

Calcium

81

mg

8

%

Iron

2

mg

11

%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: American

Keyword: mashed potatoes, mashed potatoes recipe

Skill Level: Easy

Cost to Make: $

Calories: 401

Creamy Mashed Potatoes Recipe (VIDEO) (11)

Now imagine these potatoes on the table next to a juicy turkey, homemade turkey gravy (keep those turkey drippings!) and all of your favorite Thanksgiving recipes.Mmm…

Natasha Kravchuk

Creamy Mashed Potatoes Recipe (VIDEO) (12)

Welcome to my kitchen! I am Natasha, the blogger behind Natasha's Kitchen (since 2009). My husband and I run this blog together and share only our best, family approved and tested recipes with YOU. Thanks for stopping by! We are so happy you're here.

Read more posts by Natasha

