Corn Casserole Recipe (+VIDEO) - The Girl Who Ate Everything (2024)

Corn Casserole isone of my favorite recipes at Thanksgiving and this is always one of the first side dishes to go. Some people call this creamed corn casserole, corn pudding, spoon corn, or corn souffle. Any way you name it, this corn recipe delicious with just minutes of prep!

JIFFY CORN CASSEROLE RECIPE

Can everyone stop trying to health-ify Thanksgiving?! I’ve seen so many recipes for “skinny” versions of sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, and pie.

I like to eat healthy too but can’t we have at least one day where we have a free hall pass to eat whatever we want without all the guilt? To eat pie until our pants split open? To load butter upon butter on our veggies until they’re unrecognizable?

The other 364 days of the year we can worry about calories. Seriously. Let’s give ourselves a break, puh-lease.

Now that I have you all buttered up to calorie laden dishes let me introduce you to this dish.

My friend Lauren brought this corn casserole to Thanksgiving dinner and I found myself going back for not only seconds, but thirds.

I can’t say enough about how good this classic recipe is. It uses canned corn! This one is also from my cookbook! Enjoy! It’s great with turkey.

The best thing about this is it’s still great at room temperature.

CAN I MAKE THIS AHEAD OF TIME?

Make the recipe up to three days ahead of time and reheat on the day of serving.

You can also freeze it up to three months. Thaw in the fridge and reheat at 350 for 10-15 minutes.

CAN I DOUBLE THIS CORN CASSEROLE?

Yes! You can easily double this by baking it in a 9×13 baking pan. Add 10-15 minutes to the cooking time or until the center isn’t jiggly.

HOW TO MAKE THIS?

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a 9″ square casserole dish. In a medium bowl, whisk together the whole kernel corn, creamed corn, Jiffy cornbread mix, sour cream, and melted butter. Pour mixture into the the prepared baking dish. Bake for 50-60 minutes or until soufflé is nice and golden brown and the center is set. Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container.

WHAT KIND OF CORN IS IN THIS CASSEROLE?

We use sweet corn kernels in the can and creamed corn. It also has a corn Jiffy mix which is a cornbread mix not actual corn.

WHY ARE THERE NO EGGS IN THIS RECIPE?

This is a vintage recipe and I’m not taking liberties in changing it because it’s so good as is. The texture is perfect.

POSSIBLE ADD-INS

Stir in some diced jalapenos for a spicy flavor. A great side to chili.

Shredded cheddar cheese on top makes this divine.

Green onions mixed in can give it some color for a Christmas dish!

