Corn Casserole Recipe (+VIDEO) - The Girl Who Ate Everything (2024)

posted by Christy Denney on Nov 10, 2023
Corn Casserole isone of my favorite recipes at Thanksgiving and this is always one of the first side dishes to go. Some people call this creamed corn casserole, corn pudding, spoon corn, or corn souffle. Any way you name it, this corn recipe delicious with just minutes of prep!
JIFFY CORN CASSEROLE RECIPE
Can everyone stop trying to health-ify Thanksgiving?! I’ve seen so many recipes for “skinny” versions of sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, and pie.
I like to eat healthy too but can’t we have at least one day where we have a free hall pass to eat whatever we want without all the guilt? To eat pie until our pants split open? To load butter upon butter on our veggies until they’re unrecognizable?
The other 364 days of the year we can worry about calories. Seriously. Let’s give ourselves a break, puh-lease.
Now that I have you all buttered up to calorie laden dishes let me introduce you to this dish.
My friend Lauren brought this corn casserole to Thanksgiving dinner and I found myself going back for not only seconds, but thirds.
I can’t say enough about how good this classic recipe is. It uses canned corn! This one is also from my cookbook! Enjoy! It’s great with turkey.
The best thing about this is it’s still great at room temperature.
CAN I MAKE THIS AHEAD OF TIME?
Make the recipe up to three days ahead of time and reheat on the day of serving.
You can also freeze it up to three months. Thaw in the fridge and reheat at 350 for 10-15 minutes.
CAN I DOUBLE THIS CORN CASSEROLE?
Yes! You can easily double this by baking it in a 9×13 baking pan. Add 10-15 minutes to the cooking time or until the center isn’t jiggly.
HOW TO MAKE THIS?
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a 9″ square casserole dish.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the whole kernel corn, creamed corn, Jiffy cornbread mix, sour cream, and melted butter. Pour mixture into the the prepared baking dish. Bake for 50-60 minutes or until soufflé is nice and golden brown and the center is set. Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container.
WHAT KIND OF CORN IS IN THIS CASSEROLE?
We use sweet corn kernels in the can and creamed corn. It also has a corn Jiffy mix which is a cornbread mix not actual corn.
WHY ARE THERE NO EGGS IN THIS RECIPE?
This is a vintage recipe and I’m not taking liberties in changing it because it’s so good as is. The texture is perfect.
POSSIBLE ADD-INS
- Stir in some diced jalapenos for a spicy flavor. A great side to chili.
- Shredded cheddar cheese on top makes this divine.
- Green onions mixed in can give it some color for a Christmas dish!
Corn Casserole
4.49 from 466 votes
It's one of my favorite recipes at Thanksgiving and this corn casserole is always one of the first dishes to go. Some people call this Corn Casserole creamed corn casserole, spoon corn, or corn pudding. Any way you name it, this corn recipe delicious!
Prep Time: 10 minutes mins
Cook Time: 50 minutes mins
Total Time: 1 hour hr
Servings: 8 servings
Ingredients
- 1 (15 ounce) can corn, with liquid
- 1 (15 ounce) can creamed corn, with liquid
- 1 (8.5 ounce) box Jiffy corn muffin mix, unprepared
- 1 cup sour cream
- ½ cup melted butter
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a 9" square baking dish.
In a medium bowl, mix all ingredients together and bake for 50-60 minutes or until soufflé is nice and golden brown and the center is set.
Video
Notes
This can be doubled and baked in a 9x13 baking dish. Just make sure to cook it 10-15 minutes longer or until center is not jiggly.
Serving: 1grams, Calories: 316kcal, Carbohydrates: 32g, Protein: 3g, Fat: 18g, Sugar: 8g
Cuisine: American
Course: Side Dish
Author: Christy Denney
published on Nov 10, 2023
257 comments
257 comments on "Corn Casserole"
Dee — Reply
The best recipe , simple and so good ! I told everyone about it and some made it right away and loved it also!
Christy Denney — Reply
Thank you!
Karen G — Reply
Reading people’s comments that it was soupy… I’ve always drained the regular cannned corn, but kept the liquid from creamed corn. Plus baked in a one-time use 9 x 13 pan for 35-40 minutes.
Patti — Reply
Excellent side dish for Thanksgiving dinner, but good with any meal. Make sure you double this recipe. It’s delicious!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Thank you!
-
Sounds super! Can I double it? If so, what’s the ideal pan size?
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Yes! I double in a 9×13 pan
-
Kate — Reply
In the video, there’s melted butter added–but there is no butter listed in the recipe! So yes butter, or no butter? If yes, how much?
-
Christy Denney — Reply
The butter is the last ingredient in the recipe. It says 1/2 cup, melted
-
Maria — Reply
Just to clarify, should you measure the butter before or after you melt it?
-
Traci — Reply
A stick of butter is a half a cup. Most recipes that refer to a half a cup of butter are referring to a stick of butter as you would purchase in the store. For clarification, you will melt the entire half stick of butter.
-
Christy Denney — Reply
measure than melt.
-
Lizette — Reply
My daughter & her family come to dinner on Wednesdays & I had told my son in law I was making this this & was told he doesn’t like corn casserole
Well I’m happy to say, he had seconds. He actually said it was pretty good
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Thank you!
-
Kathy — Reply
I had the same issue as everyone else, followed recipe to tee and didn’t double it. It never set up, total soup in the middle. Baking over 2 hours and still soup.
-
Christy Denney — Reply
So weird. Did you use Jiffy?
-
Laney B — Reply
Hey Christy! Possible explanation for it not setting up. Your corn casserole recipe is the only one I’ve ever seen that does not drain the whole kernel corn.
-
Dee — Reply
I actually followed the recipe to a tee. Turned out moist and not soupy at all. Even tried Jiffy box mix and Trader Joe’s. Both came out great.
-
Christy Denney — Reply
I’ve made this for years this way but yes you can drain the corn if you want
-
Janice — Reply
I think people are thinking of two different dishes. The one adding egg turns out to be a moist cornbread. Whereas this recipe turns out softer, more spoonable, in the middle. I have never tried this one, but I think I need too.
-
Alice — Reply
Yeah for sure actually I use two eggs and I drained my whole kernel corn did not use the liquid from that can of corn but I did use eggs two eggs one egg may be fine but I always use too that’s the recipe I had from a while ago
-
Sherry Hebert — Reply
I have made this corn casserole for years but I add a little shredded cheddar cheese to the top after it cooks. If I’m stressed for time I might stick the dish back in the oven for one minute. This has always been a hit at our table.
-
Linda — Reply
The photos make this dish look dry. I hope that’s just a bad photo? My husband loves creamed corn soufflé but I’m afraid to make it and disappoint him.
Do you have any suggestions should this turn out drier than desired? I know it can be drenched in au jus, but I’m still worried
-
Christy Denney — Reply
It’s definitely not dry at all.
-
Andrea — Reply
Can this be mixed up ahead of time and baked later?
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Yes absolutely!See AlsoGingerbread Brownie Recipe
-
Jacqui — Reply
I am so disappointed. It has been in the oven for 2 hours and 20 mins and it’s still liquid. I doubled the recipe because I made this a few years ago as the recipe is written and I wanted to double it this year, have you doubled it yourself? Maybe one of the cans of whole kernels should be drained when doubled? I can’t serve this where I am going, and it has been such a waste of time unfortunately. I will try again as a single recipe at another time bc I remember it being yummy. Something definitely has to get tweaked though when doubled.
-
Christy Denney — Reply
I’m so sorry! I double it every time I make it and no issues. I don’t know what happened.
-
Edward Kowalski — Reply
Same thing happened to me! Definitely drain the corn (not the creamed corn), then add 1 egg to bind and also a tablespoon of flour to absorb any other liquid. I’ve read that you shouldn’t under or over beat before baking. Good Luck!
-
-
Andrea — Reply
I add a stick of melted butter to mine. I know,I know. But it’s soooo goood. Lol
-
Christy Denney — Reply
wOw!
-
Lisa S — Reply
Followed directions exactly. It was delicious and perfect. Thank you!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Yay!!!
-
Jeff Handley — Reply
I made the double batch today for Friendsgiving and it was awesome. I followed the recipe exactly, and it turned out perfectly. I also read al the comments and think a lot of the (didn’t work for me) ones were probably due to the wrong size pans. I used a 9×13 and it was perfect as I stated. Everyone loved it. So stick to the recipe, and bake it in the pan that is listed and all will be well and tasty!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Thank you!
-
Jrae — Reply
This is my holiday go to recipe. The comments saying it didn’t set are so confusing, I’ve never had issues!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Thank you! Me either
-
Kara — Reply
This one of our favorite dishes but this particular recipe is missing 2 eggs to help it set. Please edit if before someone else makes the same mistake. I’ve made many delicious recipes from this site. This one was disappointing!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
I’ve made it for years without eggs and it always sets.
-
Alice — Reply
I’m really not understanding why you don’t think adding eggs makes a difference it does I did make the recipe the way you said without draining the whole kernel corn and mine did not set it cooked for an hour and 15 minutes I took it out added an egg and it was perfect after another half hour
-
Christy Denney — Reply
I have made this 100 times and have never added eggs and it’s great
-
Pat — Reply
not that good. very dry morelike a semi moist cornbread
-
Christy Denney — Reply
I think something went wrong because there is nothing dry about this.
-
Suzanne — Reply
I agree. This is such a delicious recipe. I mixed the corn added s&p, them added sour cream and melted butter. Stirred a little thin added the 2 boxes of jiffy muffin mix and stirred it all together. It comes out so good. It’s requested every year for both holidays. This year I’m mixing it the day before and baking it the morning of hoping it will set up just fine.
-
Connie Crum — Reply
I had to bake mine for 2 hours and finally was set in the middle. Today I drained about 1/2 cup liquid and added an egg to see if this helps with the cooking time.
-
Amy — Reply
I wish I would have read the comments first….. my Casserole also never set. I cooked it for almost 2 hours and it was runny. Super dissappointed. I corner I found that was semi-done, had a good flavor, I will have to try it again in a bigger dish.
-
Christy Denney — Reply
I’m so sorry. I’ve made this a million times and never had issues.
-
Maria — Reply
Hi. I’ve been making this recipe for years. Everyone looks forward to having it at Thanksgiving. I’m needing the oven space this year and wondering if this can be made in a crockpot ?
-
Christy Denney — Reply
I haven’t made it in the crockpot but I don’t see why.
-
jean — Reply
i added a bit of pepper just thought it would need it. very easy to make haven’t eaten yet.sounds good and easy thanks depending on how everyone takes to it might add somejaalpenos or other heat to it
-
Wendy — Reply
Mine cooked for 2 hours and never set. I will not use a recipe again that calls for keeping the corn liquid and no egg. Sorry. My family was super disappointed that we couldn’t eat this with our meal tonight. 🙁
-
Christy Denney — Reply
I’m sorry wendy. I’ve made it so many times without issue.
-
TychaBrahe — Reply
I had the same problem. I think it is the liquid in the canned corn. Other similar recipes say to drain the canned corn.
-
Jessica — Reply
I agree that the corn should be drained
-
Joy Lynn — Reply
Wendy, try using just the can of cream corn and two beaten eggs. Bake at 375 for 45 minutes.
-
Pearlie — Reply
I love this stuff. I use frozen corn thawed instead of canned, I’m not a fan of canned. But I do use canned creamed corn! I make it in two small loaf pans because if I use a 9×9 dish it is too done on the outside and not enough on the inside. I still get the crisp on the outside and done enough on the inside. It has a lot of possibilities too, using cheddar cheese, or adding green chiles or jalapenos, or a little bacon- but I haven’t gotten past the plain recipe, just love it too much as is!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Ha same. I like it how it is.
-
Suzanne — Reply
We love it so much too. One thing I think may have made a difference in setting is when you put the jiffy mix in as wecstir it in then it rises to the top. I plan on setting after coming out the oven for 1 to 2 hours keeping it warm. I have absolutely no problem or complaint with this recipe.
-
Kim — Reply
Made it again in a larger dish. It did set and was delicious. I will not let it go over an inch high from now on.
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Great tip!
-
Catherine Halley — Reply
I have made this for years and everybody loves this, who likes cornbread. Mine is a bit different. I never drain any of the corn liquid. The difference is, I melt the butter in a 13×9 inch pan on the stove top (low) then remove from heat. I personally use a glass pan. I double the recipe and comes out great. Then add the cans of corn (not drained). I mix in 2 slightly beaten eggs. Then the jiffy mix. Then I drop spoons of sour cream on top and swirl in gently. After grated mild to med. Cheddar cheese @1 cup before doubling). Then bake 350 degrees 60-75 minutes, depending on elevation. Will be golden brown on top and sides. May check with a toothpick. Also, another add of mine is I drop sliced canned jalapenos on top for those who like a little something extra ( don’t have a measurement, add to your own discretion).
Not draining the liquid allows it to be a moist delicious cornbread. Baked deliciously. Happy eating!
-
April — Reply
Every other recipe I’ve read for corn pudding says you should drain off all liquid from the corn kernels – why does yours include all the liquid??
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Because I’ve made it that way for years. You can drain it if you want.
-
Sue — Reply
Absolutely drain the liqid
-
Bevv — Reply
I also drained 1 can of the corn and it set perfectly after about an hour at 350.
-
Bevv — Reply
I doubled the recipe for Thanksgiving dinner today & it was a huge hit…the whole family agreed it needed to be a permanent addition to our regular Thanksgiving dishes.
It was super simple. Thanks a lot!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Yay!!!
-
Michelle — Reply
After 2 hours of cooking it is still mushy on the inside. I followed the recipe exactly! Not sure what I did wrong?
-
Christy Denney — Reply
That doesn’t sound right. The middle will be soft but not soupy.
-
PAT — Reply
What size pan did you use?
-
Wendy — Reply
This recipe is perfect exactly as is. I never drain the corn and it comes out perfect every time!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
I know me too!
-
PAMELA J RUDOLPH — Reply
Have to try the recipe, this year I bought at Fresh Market deli and I love it too!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Hope you do!
-
Reena — Reply
Best recipe…a hit every thanksgiving!! We love it, but I do use Trader Joe’s cornbread mix which is double the size and a bigger pan, but keep everything else the same. It’s perfect!
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Awesome!
-
FRED kopp — Reply
I remember growing up, there was only one pan of the corn, so all I had was one rounded tablespoon.
This year I live alone, so I get the whole pan for myself. YUMMY
-
Christy Denney — Reply
Hahah you do it!
-
