Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (2024)

Last updated: Nov 10, 2023

These baked latkes are almost as good as fried ones. They're crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.

Since baking is so much easier than frying, I make this recipe for Hanukkah almost every year.

I was curious to see if I could take my latkes recipe, the foolproof one I've developed over the years, and make it in the oven.

The short answer: Yes, it can be done, and the results are delicious! These crispy baked latkes are an excellent option if you prefer to avoid frying.

Ingredients

You'll only need a few ingredients to make these baked latkes. The exact measurements are listed in the recipe card below. Here's an overview of what you'll need:

Avocado oil spray: I use it to spray the latkes before baking them.

I use it to spray the latkes before baking them. Potatoes: I use Yukon Gold or Russet potatoes. While I prefer the flavor of Yukon Gold, the high starch content of Russet potatoes helps make the latkes sturdier.

I use Yukon Gold or Russet potatoes. While I prefer the flavor of Yukon Gold, the high starch content of Russet potatoes helps make the latkes sturdier. Onion : It should be finely chopped. You don't want big pieces of onion in your latkes!

: It should be finely chopped. You don't want big pieces of onion in your latkes! Egg: I use large eggs in most of my recipes, this one included.

I use large eggs in most of my recipes, this one included. To season: Sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, and garlic powder.

Sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, and garlic powder. Coconut flour: Absorbs any extra liquid and helps the latkes set. You won't taste it. I use it because it's highly absorbent. If you don't need this recipe to be gluten-free, you can use 2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour instead.

Variations

Use ½ cup of chopped scallions (green and white parts) instead of onions. Replace the garlic powder with a teaspoon of fresh minced garlic. Spray the pancakes with extra-virgin olive oil or refined coconut oil instead of avocado oil. This is nontraditional, but you can add grated parmesan to the mixture for flavor. A quarter cup is a good amount.

Baked Latkes Instructions

The detailed instructions for making this recipe are listed in the recipe card below. Here's an overview of the steps: Preheat the oven to 450°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper marked as safe for high-heat baking or nonstick foil. Spray the parchment or foil with oil.

Grate the potatoes using your food processor’s grating attachment. Transfer the grated potatoes to a colander. Wipe the food processor clean with a paper towel and chop the onion using the food processor's standard blade.

Add the chopped onions to the colander. Mix the potatoes and onions. Press on them firmly and repeatedly with your hands to remove as much liquid as possible.

Transfer the potato/onion mixture to a large bowl. In a small bowl, beat the egg with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Add the egg mixture to the potato/onion mixture and stir. Add the flour and stir to combine.

Drop spoonfuls of the mixture onto the prepared baking sheet, forming 12 very thin pancakes. Press with your hands to flatten the patties as much as possible while keeping their shape. Generously spray the latkes with oil.

Serve immediately with your favorite toppings. I like to serve these latkes with sour cream.

Expert Tip

Note that the recipe calls for parchment paper. In the past, I used foil, and while the latkes brown more uniformly when baked on foil, they also tend to stick. If you choose parchment paper, look for one that says you can use it for high-heat baking. Another option is nonstick foil.

Recipe FAQs

My grated potatoes quickly darken. Is that a problem? It's not. It's true that after you grate the potatoes, they will quickly change their color and darken. Don't worry about it - this does not affect the taste or texture of the latkes. Can I make baked latkes ahead of time? Yes. I usually make them an hour ahead of time and keep them in a warm (170°F) oven until it's time to serve them. Can you suggest a low-carb alternative? Yes. These spinach fritters are excellent. And if you can find yellow squash this time of year, these yellow squash fritters are another excellent alternative to potato pancakes.

Serving Suggestions

I usually arrange these latkes on a big platter and add a few small bowls with sour cream, applesauce, and - for a nontraditional topping - salsa.

Storing Leftovers

You can keep the leftovers in the fridge, in an airtight container, for up to 4 days. Reheat them in a 250°F oven. They won't be as good as fresh, but they'll be very close.

4.98 from 265 votes See Also Corn Casserole Recipe (+VIDEO) - The Girl Who Ate Everything Pin Recipe Print Recipe Baked Latkes These delicious baked latkes are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Baking is so much easier than frying! Prep Time20 minutes mins Cook Time30 minutes mins Total Time50 minutes mins Course: Side Dish Cuisine: Jewish Servings: 12 latkes Calories: 199kcal Author: Vered DeLeeuw Ingredients ▢ Avocado oil spray

▢ 1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes peeled, or Russet potatoes

▢ 1 small onion (2.5 ounces)

▢ 1 large egg

▢ ½ teaspoon sea salt

▢ ⅛ teaspoon black pepper

▢ ¼ teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 1 tablespoon coconut flour Instructions Preheat the oven to 450°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper marked as safe for high-heat baking or nonstick foil. Spray the parchment paper or foil with oil.

Grate the potatoes using your food processor’s grating attachment. Transfer them to a colander.

Wipe the food processor clean with a paper towel and use the food processor's standard blade to chop the onion.

Add the chopped onion to the colander. Mix the potatoes and onions. Press on them firmly and repeatedly with your hands to remove as much liquid as possible.

Transfer the potato/onion mixture to a large bowl.

In a small bowl, beat the egg with salt, pepper, and garlic powder.

Add the egg mixture to the potato/onion mixture and stir, then add the flour and stir to combine.

Drop spoonfuls of the mixture onto the prepared baking sheet, forming 12 very thin pancakes. Press with your hands to flatten the patties as much as possible while keeping their shape. Generously spray the latkes with oil.

Bake the latkes for 15 minutes, until crisp and deep golden brown on the bottom. Remove the pan from the oven, flip the latkes, spray them again with oil, and bake them for 10-15 more minutes, until crisp and deep golden brown on the second side.

Serve immediately with a dollop of sour cream. Video Notes You can replace the coconut flour with 2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour if you're OK with gluten. The nutrition info will change.

Note that the recipe calls for parchment paper. In the past, I used foil, and while the latkes brown more uniformly when baked on foil, they also tend to stick. If you use parchment paper, look for one that says you can use it for high-heat baking. Another option is to use nonstick foil.

You can keep the leftovers in the fridge, in an airtight container, for up to 4 days. Reheat them in a 250°F oven. They won't be as good as fresh, but they'll be very close.

Nutrition per Serving Serving: 3latkes | Calories: 199kcal | Carbohydrates: 20g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 11g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Sodium: 330mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 3g