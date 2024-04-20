Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (2024)

Home » Keto Side Dishes » Baked Latkes

Last updated: · Recipes developed by Vered DeLeeuw and nutritionally reviewed by Rachel Benight MS, RD · This website generates income via ads and uses cookies.

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

These baked latkes are almost as good as fried ones. They're crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.

Since baking is so much easier than frying, I make this recipe for Hanukkah almost every year.

Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (1)

I was curious to see if I could take my latkes recipe, the foolproof one I've developed over the years, and make it in the oven.

The short answer: Yes, it can be done, and the results are delicious! These crispy baked latkes are an excellent option if you prefer to avoid frying.

Jump to:
  • Ingredients
  • Variations
  • Baked Latkes Instructions
  • Expert Tip
  • Recipe FAQs
  • Serving Suggestions
  • Storing Leftovers
  • More Fritter Recipes
  • Foodie Newsletter
  • Recipe Card
  • Let's Connect

Ingredients

Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (2)

You'll only need a few ingredients to make these baked latkes. The exact measurements are listed in the recipe card below. Here's an overview of what you'll need:

  • Avocado oil spray: I use it to spray the latkes before baking them.
  • Potatoes: I use Yukon Gold or Russet potatoes. While I prefer the flavor of Yukon Gold, the high starch content of Russet potatoes helps make the latkes sturdier.
  • Onion: It should be finely chopped. You don't want big pieces of onion in your latkes!
  • Egg: I use large eggs in most of my recipes, this one included.
  • To season: Sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, and garlic powder.
  • Coconut flour: Absorbs any extra liquid and helps the latkes set. You won't taste it. I use it because it's highly absorbent. If you don't need this recipe to be gluten-free, you can use 2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour instead.

Variations

  1. Use ½ cup of chopped scallions (green and white parts) instead of onions.
  2. Replace the garlic powder with a teaspoon of fresh minced garlic.
  3. Spray the pancakes with extra-virgin olive oil or refined coconut oil instead of avocado oil.
  4. This is nontraditional, but you can add grated parmesan to the mixture for flavor. A quarter cup is a good amount.

Baked Latkes Instructions

The detailed instructions for making this recipe are listed in the recipe card below. Here's an overview of the steps:

Preheat the oven to 450°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper marked as safe for high-heat baking or nonstick foil. Spray the parchment or foil with oil.

Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (3)

Grate the potatoes using your food processor’s grating attachment. Transfer the grated potatoes to a colander. Wipe the food processor clean with a paper towel and chop the onion using the food processor's standard blade.

Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (4)
Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (5)

Add the chopped onions to the colander. Mix the potatoes and onions. Press on them firmly and repeatedly with your hands to remove as much liquid as possible.

Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (6)

Transfer the potato/onion mixture to a large bowl. In a small bowl, beat the egg with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Add the egg mixture to the potato/onion mixture and stir. Add the flour and stir to combine.

Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (7)
Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (8)

Drop spoonfuls of the mixture onto the prepared baking sheet, forming 12 very thin pancakes. Press with your hands to flatten the patties as much as possible while keeping their shape. Generously spray the latkes with oil.

Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (9)

Bake the latkes for 15 minutes, until crisp and deep golden brown on the bottom. Remove the pan from the oven, flip the latkes, spray again with oil, and bake for 10-15 more minutes, until crisp and deep golden brown on the second side.

Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (10)
See Also
Roasted Red Cabbage Recipe (+Video) | Seeking Good EatsButtery Garlic Naan Bread RecipeThe Best Sugar Cookies (Recipe & Video) - Sally's Baking AddictionGingerbread Brownie Recipe

Serve immediately with your favorite toppings. I like to serve these latkes with sour cream.

Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (11)

Expert Tip

Note that the recipe calls for parchment paper. In the past, I used foil, and while the latkes brown more uniformly when baked on foil, they also tend to stick.

If you choose parchment paper, look for one that says you can use it for high-heat baking. Another option is nonstick foil.

Recipe FAQs

My grated potatoes quickly darken. Is that a problem?

It's not. It's true that after you grate the potatoes, they will quickly change their color and darken. Don't worry about it - this does not affect the taste or texture of the latkes.

Can I make baked latkes ahead of time?

Yes. I usually make them an hour ahead of time and keep them in a warm (170°F) oven until it's time to serve them.

Can you suggest a low-carb alternative?

Yes. These spinach fritters are excellent. And if you can find yellow squash this time of year, these yellow squash fritters are another excellent alternative to potato pancakes.

Serving Suggestions

I usually arrange these latkes on a big platter and add a few small bowls with sour cream, applesauce, and - for a nontraditional topping - salsa.

Storing Leftovers

You can keep the leftovers in the fridge, in an airtight container, for up to 4 days. Reheat them in a 250°F oven. They won't be as good as fresh, but they'll be very close.

Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (12)

More Fritter Recipes

  • Perfect Latkes
  • Kale Fritters
  • Spaghetti Squash Fritters
  • Cauliflower Fritters

Foodie Newsletter

I send out a weekly newsletter with a recipe and tips. Want these recipes in your inbox?Subscribetoday! You can unsubscribe at any time.

Recipe Card

Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (17)

Pin Recipe Print Recipe

Baked Latkes

These delicious baked latkes are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Baking is so much easier than frying!

Prep Time20 minutes mins

Cook Time30 minutes mins

Total Time50 minutes mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Jewish

Servings: 12 latkes

Calories: 199kcal

Author: Vered DeLeeuw

Ingredients

  • Avocado oil spray
  • 1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes peeled, or Russet potatoes
  • 1 small onion (2.5 ounces)
  • 1 large egg
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt
  • teaspoon black pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon coconut flour

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 450°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper marked as safe for high-heat baking or nonstick foil. Spray the parchment paper or foil with oil.

    Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (18)

  • Grate the potatoes using your food processor’s grating attachment. Transfer them to a colander.

    Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (19)

  • Wipe the food processor clean with a paper towel and use the food processor's standard blade to chop the onion.

    Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (20)

  • Add the chopped onion to the colander. Mix the potatoes and onions. Press on them firmly and repeatedly with your hands to remove as much liquid as possible.

    Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (21)

  • Transfer the potato/onion mixture to a large bowl.

    Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (22)

  • In a small bowl, beat the egg with salt, pepper, and garlic powder.

    Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (23)

  • Add the egg mixture to the potato/onion mixture and stir, then add the flour and stir to combine.

    Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (24)

  • Drop spoonfuls of the mixture onto the prepared baking sheet, forming 12 very thin pancakes. Press with your hands to flatten the patties as much as possible while keeping their shape. Generously spray the latkes with oil.

    Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (25)

  • Bake the latkes for 15 minutes, until crisp and deep golden brown on the bottom. Remove the pan from the oven, flip the latkes, spray them again with oil, and bake them for 10-15 more minutes, until crisp and deep golden brown on the second side.

    Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (26)

  • Serve immediately with a dollop of sour cream.

    Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (27)

Video

Notes

  • You can replace the coconut flour with 2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour if you're OK with gluten. The nutrition info will change.
  • Note that the recipe calls for parchment paper. In the past, I used foil, and while the latkes brown more uniformly when baked on foil, they also tend to stick. If you use parchment paper, look for one that says you can use it for high-heat baking. Another option is to use nonstick foil.
  • You can keep the leftovers in the fridge, in an airtight container, for up to 4 days. Reheat them in a 250°F oven. They won't be as good as fresh, but they'll be very close.
  • This is not a low-carb recipe.

Add Your Own Notes

Click here to add your own private notes. They're only visible to you. If you clear your browser's cache, they'll be lost.

Nutrition per Serving

Serving: 3latkes | Calories: 199kcal | Carbohydrates: 20g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 11g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Sodium: 330mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 3g

Subscribe

I send out a weekly newsletter with a recipe and tips. Want these recipes in your inbox? Subscribe today! You can unsubscribe at any time.

Follow Me

Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (28) Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (29) Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (30) Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (31) Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (32) Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (33)

Disclaimers

Cup measurements refer to the standard American cup, which is 240 milliliters. Most of my recipes are low-carb (or keto) and gluten-free, but some are not. Please verify that a recipe fits your needs before using it. Recommended and linked products are not guaranteed to be gluten-free. Nutrition info is approximate, and the carb count excludes non-nutritive sweeteners. Nutrition info may contain errors, so please verify it independently. Recipes may contain errors, so please use your common sense when following them. Please read these Terms of Use carefully before using any of my recipes.

Let's Connect

Follow me on Pinterest, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, or Twitter.

More Keto Side Dishes

  • Caramelized Onions
  • Hearts of Palm Pasta
  • Sweet Potato Patties
  • Crustless Vegetable Quiche

About the Author

Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (38) Vered DeLeeuw, LL.M., CNC, has been following a low-carb real-food diet and blogging about it since 2011. She's a Certified Nutrition Coach (NASM-CNC), has taken courses at the Harvard School of Public Health, and has earned a Nutrition and Healthy Living Certificate from Cornell University. Her work has appeared in several major media outlets, including Healthline, HuffPost, Today, Women's Health, Shape, and Country Living. Click to learn more about Vered.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Comment

Crispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes Blog (2024)
Top Articles
Traditional Beef Rouladen Recipe and how to cook it to perfection.
Kona Grill Macadamia Nut Chicken Recipe - Secret Copycat Restaurant Recipes
Tom Cruise Films Mission Mission 8 gần đường Downing
Disco Diva: Jessica Chastain Sparkles in Purple Elie Saab Sequined Jumpsuit tại Lễ trao giải đột phá hàng năm lần thứ 10
Latest Posts
Sous Vide Beef Stroganoff Recipe
65 Steak Recipes That'll Put Your Favorite Steakhouse To Shame
Article information

Author: Rob Wisoky

Last Updated:

Views: 6462

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (48 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rob Wisoky

Birthday: 1994-09-30

Address: 5789 Michel Vista, West Domenic, OR 80464-9452

Phone: +97313824072371

Job: Education Orchestrator

Hobby: Lockpicking, Crocheting, Baton twirling, Video gaming, Jogging, Whittling, Model building

Introduction: My name is Rob Wisoky, I am a smiling, helpful, encouraging, zealous, energetic, faithful, fantastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.