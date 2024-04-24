Cranberry Salsa Recipe - The Girl Who Ate Everything (2024)

Cranberry Salsa with cream cheese is a spicy and sweet combo that is always a hit at parties.We love serving this Cranberry Salsa as an appetizer at Thanksgiving and Christmas.

CRANBERRY SALSA

I find that there are two types of Thanksgiving meal eaters out there. There are those that stay away from appetizers – saving themselves for the main meal, and those who have already thrown in the towel for the day and are looking to prime the pump. I’m the latter.

In the day that is all about eating and giving gratitude, why not eat the day to its fullest. Usually my go-to appetizer are these Stuffed Mushrooms, but when the oven is prime real estate (I only have one oven) a no-bake appetizer like this Cranberry Salsa is a winner.

Not to mention it begs to be made ahead of time, enhancingits flavors with time. This is totally not a recipe I normally go for but the combo of sweet, tart, and spicy is really addicting. I’m sure everyone has a version of this recipe but this is how I like it!

Fresh cranberries are gorgeous this time of year.

I left the seeds in my jalapeno for a little more heat. If you really like it spicy add two jalapenos. The cilantro and green onions are hiding underneath the cranberries but they’re in there.

This is what it looks like right after you process it. You need to let it chill in the fridge for a couple of hours to let the sugar work its magic on the cranberries.

A couple hours later – voila!

I love Ritz crackers with this but they aren’t strong enough to dip with so use a spreader. Triscuits and Wheat Thins are also good here. Some people like to spread the cream cheese on a serving dish and spread the salsa on top. I’m lazy and I really just prefer it spooned on top of a block of cream cheese.

I mean how festive does that look?

