Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (2024)

Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup is one of my favorite fall soup recipes. It’s creamy, it’s delicious, and it’s filled with all of my favorite Tex-Mex ingredients. This easy tortilla soup recipe is perfect for any night of the week, and it’s so easy to save and reheat later!

Ingredients

Recommended Equipment

Instructions

Becky’s tips

Nutrition Information

How to Make Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup Step by Step

Why We Love This Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe

This chicken tortilla soup is so good. It’s made on the stove, so if you don’t have slow cookers and instant pots, don’t worry! I love the extra creamy texture of this recipe compared to regular chicken tortilla soup.

Easy. You can use raw boneless, skinless chicken breasts and cook them directly in the soup, or you can add precooked chicken later on.

You can use raw boneless, skinless chicken breasts and cook them directly in the soup, or you can add precooked chicken later on. Adaptable. Change up the spice level to suit your tastes. Omit the jalapeños if you’re not a fan of spice.

Change up the spice level to suit your tastes. Omit the jalapeños if you’re not a fan of spice. Flavorful. Chicken broth, fire-roasted diced tomatoes and green chilies, chili powder, cumin, and smoked paprika add so much depth to this soup.

Variations on This Recipe for Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup

There are so many ways to change up this creamy chicken soup recipe to suit your tastes and what you have on hand. For a vegetarian version, omit the chicken and use vegetable broth instead of chicken broth. You can also add extra veggies, like bell peppers, zucchini, or spinach.

And if you can’t find smoked paprika, you can use regular paprika or try adding a pinch of ground chipotle chili powder to get that smoky flavor.

How to Store and Reheat

Store leftover creamy chicken tortilla soup in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Reheat in a pot set over medium-low heat or in individual portions in the microwave until warmed through.

How to Freeze

If you plan to freeze this creamy chicken tortilla soup, I recommend leaving out the heavy cream until you are ready to serve. Freeze the soup (without heavy cream) in an airtight container for up to 3 months. Let thaw overnight in the refrigerator before reheating and stirring in cream.

Serving Suggestions

Serve this delicious and creamy soup with extra tortilla chips and a side of Mexican mac and cheese, homemade taquitos, avocado fries, avocado corn salsa, chilaquiles, or Mexican street corn pasta salad.

Wash it all down with a refreshing margarita or pineapple agua fresca for the kiddos.

Is chicken tortilla soup healthy? This easy soup is relatively good for you. Healthy means something different to everyone, but it’s filled with veggies, beans, and chicken so it is a nice whole meal. It’s also not too bad calorie-wise. However, if you really want a healthy version, check out our Healthy Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe instead! Does adding heavy cream to soup make it thicker? Yes! There’s no water in this recipe to thin things out. We’re just using chicken stock for the liquid, which really adds a nice thickness to the soup. At the end, stir in heavy cream to really add in the creamy texture! How do you thicken chicken tortilla soup? The cream should help to thicken up this soup, but if you’re still longing for an even creamier texture, keep simmering the soup to reduce and thicken it. You can also try adding a few cubes of cream cheese! See Also Clinkers Slice | Easy 10 Minute No-Bake Recipe22 of the Best Real Simple Recipes EverSugar Free Pancake Recipe (with no sugar substitute) – Yum EatingSourdough Biscuits - The Best Sourdough Discard Recipe! How do you tone down chicken tortilla soup? If you find this soup to be too spicy for your tastes, you can omit the jalapeños, use mild diced tomatoes and green chilies, and skip adding any crushed red pepper flakes.

5-Star Review “My family LOVED this soup. It’s hard to find something everyone can agree on and this was a home run!” – Shawna Modrich

Recipe Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe 4.59 from 660 votes Author: Becky Hardin Prep: 20 minutes minutes Cook: 30 minutes minutes Total: 50 minutes minutes Serves8 Make this Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup your new go-to soup recipe this fall and winter season! It's so creamy and so absolutely delicious. Make a batch of it so you can grab it and reheat it any time you're craving this tasty soup. Step-by-step photos can be seen below the recipe card. Ingredients For the Soup ▢ 3 tablespoons crushed corn tortilla chips

▢ 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

▢ 1 yellow onion diced

▢ 2 jalapeño peppers diced

▢ 4 cloves garlic minced

▢ 6 cups low-sodium chicken broth

▢ 29 ounces fire-roasted diced tomatoes and green chilies such as Rotel (2 (14.5-ounce) cans)

▢ 11 ounces canned corn kernels (1 can)

▢ 14.5 ounces canned black beans rinsed and drained (1 can)

▢ 1 tablespoon chili powder

▢ 2 teaspoons ground cumin

▢ 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

▢ ⅛ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes optional, for extra spice

▢ 3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts or 3 cups cubed cooked chicken

▢ 2 limes 1 juiced and 1 cut into wedges

▢ 1 cup heavy cream room temperature

▢ Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste Optional Toppings ▢ Shredded Mexican blend cheese

▢ Corn tortilla chips or strips

▢ Sour cream

▢ Chopped fresh cilantro

▢ Sliced avocado Recommended Equipment Dutch Oven Instructions For the Soup Crush enough tortilla chips to make 3 tablespoons and set aside. 3 tablespoons crushed corn tortilla chips

Heat a Dutch oven over medium heat, and add the vegetable oil. 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Add onions and cook 3 minutes or until softened and translucent. 1 yellow onion

Add the jalapeños and cook an additional 1 minute. 2 jalapeño peppers

Add garlic and cook 30 seconds. 4 cloves garlic

Pour in the chicken broth, tomatoes, corn, beans, chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, crushed red pepper, and crushed corn tortilla chips. 6 cups low-sodium chicken broth, 29 ounces fire-roasted diced tomatoes and green chilies, 11 ounces canned corn kernels, 14.5 ounces canned black beans, 1 tablespoon chili powder, 2 teaspoons ground cumin, 1 teaspoon smoked paprika, ⅛ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

If using chicken breasts, add them now and reduce the heat to low. 3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Simmer for 20 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.

Remove chicken breasts and use two forks to shred. Transfer the shredded chicken back into the pot. (If using chopped rotisserie chicken, add it now.)

Add lime juice and heavy cream. Stir well and season with salt & pepper. Cook until heated through. 2 limes, 1 cup heavy cream, Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper To Serve Ladle soup into serving bowls and sprinkle with shredded cheese, corn tortilla chips, a dollop of sour cream and chopped fresh cilantro. Shredded Mexican blend cheese, Corn tortilla chips, Sour cream, Chopped fresh cilantro

Serve a wedge of lime and a few slices of avocado. Sliced avocado Last step! Don’t forget to show me a pic of what you made! Upload an image or tag me @thecookierookie on Instagram! Becky’s tips If you don’t have chicken breast, you can use chicken thighs. Be sure to use boneless, skinless thighs.

If you don’t have black beans or don’t like them, feel free to use other beans, such as pink kidney beans or pinto beans!

Make sure the heavy cream is at room temperature and the soup is off the flame to avoid curdling the cream.

Nutritional information does not include optional toppings. Storage:Store creamy chicken tortilla soup in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months. Nutrition Information Serving: 1bowl Calories: 399kcal (20%) Carbohydrates: 29g (10%) Protein: 29g (58%) Fat: 20g (31%) Saturated Fat: 9g (56%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 4g Monounsaturated Fat: 5g Trans Fat: 0.04g Cholesterol: 90mg (30%) Sodium: 763mg (33%) Potassium: 1004mg (29%) Fiber: 6g (25%) Sugar: 5g (6%) Vitamin A: 1064IU (21%) Vitamin C: 24mg (29%) Calcium: 108mg (11%) Iron: 4mg (22%)

How to Make Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup Step by Step

Sauté the Veggies: Crush enough tortilla chips to make 3 tablespoons and set aside. Heat a Dutch oven over medium heat, and add 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil. Add 1 diced yellow onion and cook for 3 minutes or until softened and translucent. Add 2 diced jalapeños and cook for an additional 1 minute, then add 4 cloves of minced garlic and cook for 30 seconds.

Cook the Soup: Pour in 6 cups of low-sodium chicken broth, 29 ounces (2 cans) of fire-roasted diced tomatoes and green chilies, 11 ounces (1 can) of corn kernels, 14.5 ounces (1 can) of black beans, 1 tablespoon of chili powder, 2 teaspoons of ground cumin, 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika, ⅛ teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes, and the 3 tablespoons of crushed corn tortilla chips. If using raw chicken breasts, add them now and reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 20 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through.

Shred the Chicken: Remove the chicken breasts and use two forks to shred. Transfer the shredded chicken back into the pot. (If using chopped rotisserie chicken, add it now.)

Add the Cream: Add the juice of 2 limes and 1 cup of heavy cream. Stir well and season with salt and pepper. Cook until heated through.

Serve the Soup: Ladle the soup into serving bowls and sprinkle with shredded cheese, corn tortilla chips, a dollop of sour cream, and chopped fresh cilantro. Serve a wedge of lime and a few slices of avocado.