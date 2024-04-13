Mince pie shortbread tart with vanilla cream recipe | Sainsbury`s Magazine (2024)

Makes: 1 hr 30 mins

Serves: 12

Mince pie shortbread tart with vanilla cream recipe | Sainsbury`s Magazine (2)Prep time: 2 hrs 20 mins, plus chilling

Mince pie shortbread tart with vanilla cream recipe | Sainsbury`s Magazine (3)

Recipe photograph by Ant Duncan

Recipe by Sarah Randell

Desserts Traybakes Make ahead Christmas Tarts Mince pies

Nutritional information (per serving)

Calories

668Kcal

Fat

31gr

Saturates

18gr

Carbs

89gr

Sugars

52gr

Fibre

3gr

Protein

6gr

Mince pie shortbread tart with vanilla cream recipe | Sainsbury`s Magazine (5)

Sarah Randell

Our former Food Director, and previously food editor to Delia Smith, Sarah has written more than 1000 recipes for the magazine. She is also author ofFamily Baking and Marmalade; A Bittersweet Cookbookamong others.

See more of Sarah Randell's recipes

Mince pie shortbread tart with vanilla cream recipe | Sainsbury`s Magazine (6)

Ingredients

  • 2 x 411g jars mincemeat
  • 200g small seedless red grapes
For the pastry
  • 225g plain flour, sifted, plus extra for dusting
  • 2 tbsp icing sugar
  • 125g cold butter, diced, plus extra for greasing
  • 1 large egg yolk
For the shortbread stars
  • 125g soft butter
  • 50g caster sugar
  • 175g plain flour, plus extra for dusting
  • a little preserving or granulated sugar, to sprinkle
For the vanilla cream
  • 1 x 300ml carton whipping cream, chilled
  • 1 tbsp icing sugar, plus extra for dusting
  • a few drops of vanilla extract

Step by step

Get ahead

The pastry case can be baked and the shortbread stars can be made and cut out a day ahead; keep the stars on asheet of baking paper in the fridge. The assembled tart is best baked on the dayyou want to serve it.

  1. For the pastry, put the flour and icingsugar into a food processor (or mixer)and add the butter, whiz for a minuteor so until the mix resembles breadcrumbs. Mix the egg yolk with a teaspoon of cold water and add to the processor, whiz again briefly until the pastry comes together; adding a few more drops of cold waterif necessary. Alternatively, rub the butter into the flour and icing sugar in a bowl by hand, then add the egg yolk and water and mix until the pastry comes together. Tipthe pastry onto a lightly floured surface and bring it together with your hands to forma ball, then flatten into a disc. Wrap thedisc in clingfilm and chill it for 30 minutes.
  2. For the shortbread, use a food processor or hand mixer to mix the butter and sugar together with a pinch of salt for 3-4 minutes until pale and creamy. Or, do this by hand with a wooden spoon. Tip in the flour and mix again to combine, then put the dough onto a lightly floured work surface and bring it together with your hands. Shape the dough into a disc as you did with the pastry, wrap it in clingfilm and chill it for 20 minutes.
  3. Lightly grease and base line a 20cm x 28cm x 2.5cm-deep fluted tin (with a removable base). Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface slightly larger than the tin, then press into the tin to line it and chill for a further 20 minutes. Don't worry if it cracksa little, you can patch it up. Preheat the oven to 200°C, fan 180°C, gas 6. Placea baking tray in the oven to heat up.

    Tip

    The larger granules of preserving sugar add a lovely crunch but you can use granulated sugar if you like

  4. Line the pastry case with baking paper – scrunch it first before opening it out again and fitting it in to the pastry shell. Add baking beans (or uncooked rice) and putthe tin on the hot baking tray and into the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Towards the end of the cooking time, take the shortbread out of the fridge to soften slightly.
  5. After the 20 minutes, lift the paper and beans out of the pastry shell and bake the pastry case for a further 10 minutes, thenset it aside to cool slightly. Meanwhile,roll out the shortbread on a lightly floured surface to about 5mm-thick and cut outstar shapes using a mixture of different-sized cutters. (Bake any extra shortbread stars alongside the tart on a separate lined baking tray to eat as biscuits.)
  6. Mix the mincemeat with the grapes and spoon into the tart case. Arrange the shortbread stars on top, sprinkle themwith preserving or granulated sugar and bake the tart for 30-35 minutes or until the shortbread stars are lightly golden.
  7. Whisk all the ingredients together for the vanilla cream, then chill. Serve the tartwarm or cold, dusted with icing sugar,and with the vanilla cream alongside.

Chef quote

A giant mince pie with a crunchy, starry shortbread topping. The grapes in the filling add extra juiciness. If you don't have a rectangular tin, you can also make thisin a 26cm loose-bottomed round tart tin.

