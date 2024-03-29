Candied Bacon Baked Brie - Appetizer Recipe by Blackberry Babe (2024)

Jump to the Recipe

This Candied Bacon Baked Brie recipe is the perfect appetizer for the holidays! Gooey baked brie is topped with sweet and salty candied bacon.It’s a reader favorite!

This Candied Bacon Baked Brie cheese is one of the easiest appetizers for the holidays! With cheese boards and charcuterie boards becoming popular, so is baked brie.

When you think of baked brie, you probably think of brie en croute! It’s a classic, retro appetizer that I love to make (check out this cute Halloween Baked Brie en Croute) but I don’t always have phyllo dough or puff pastry to make wrapped brie.

“This was probably the most delicious thing I’ve ever made!” – Hannah

When this is the case, I turn instead to delicious toppings! I first published this baked brie recipe, and then I dreamed up a version with quick candied bacon. It’s a showstopper, a reader favorite and perfect party food.

When it’s a super special occasion, I take it to the next level with this melty brie recipe!

I love this easy appetizer recipe because the creamy texture and richness of the cheese pairs so well with the sweet, salty and savory candied bacon topping! It’s a match made in heaven.

I think this is the best appetizer for the holidays! We usually serve it as a Thanksgiving appetizer, but it’s appropriate for any special occasion.

“Every year a goner in 10 minutes! So good. #bestappetizers” – Jamie

Frequently Asked Questions

Should I remove the rind?

No, the bloomy rind should not be removed, it’s what keeps the brie in! if you don’t like the taste of it, you can use a sharp knife to shave a bit of the top and bottom off of the brie wheel, and then eat around it once baked.

Can I make this recipe ahead of time?

This elegant appetizer can be prepped ahead of time. Just make the candied bacon topping and store it in the fridge. Bake the cheese right before serving.

Be prepared that the candied bacon topping with harden substantially over time. You may want to add extra maple syrup while gently reheating to help it loosen back up.

What should I bake this on?

You can choose to bake this on a baking sheet or sheet pan, but I would recommend lining it with aluminum foil for easy cleanup.

You can also use a small ceramic dish, I have also used a pie plate. The benefit of using a smaller ceramic dish is that you won’t need to transfer the baked brie to a serving platter.

What to serve with Baked Brie

You have so many options to serve with this cheesy appetizer that either help to scoop up the melty cheese OR add complimentary flavor to this dish.

One of my favorite thins to served alongside baked brie is Cowboy Candy! The sweet and spicy combination of the jalapenos is so good.

I like to serve it with an assortment of:

Crusty bread

Your favorite crackers

Your favorite jam (I like fig jam or apricot jam)

A drizzle of honey

Dried cranberries

Walnuts, pecans or pine nuts

Caramelized onions

This baked brie pairs beautifully with wine! I prefer a dry, light red like a Pinot Noir or an old vine Red Zinfandel.

