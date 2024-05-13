Crockpot Turkey Breast Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (2024)

This post may include affiliate links that earn us a small commission from your purchases at no extra cost to you.

Crockpot Turkey Breast is one of the easiest ways to make a Thanksgiving turkey! This slow cooker turkey recipe guarantees succulent and juicy turkey every time, as well as freeing up space in your oven. This year, cook your turkey in a crockpot with vegetables, chicken broth, and plenty of herbs for great flavor and a stress-free holiday!

Table of Contents What’s in this Crockpot Turkey Breast Recipe?

Variations on Slow Cooker Turkey Breast

How to Store and Reheat

How to Freeze

Serving Suggestions

5-Star Review

Crockpot Turkey Breast Recipe

Ingredients

Recommended Equipment

Instructions

Becky’s tips

Nutrition Information

What’s in this Crockpot Turkey Breast Recipe?

If you’re planning your Thanksgiving menu and wondering if your oven is big enough for a whole turkey, then I have the perfect solution for you! Grab your Crockpot and get ready for the best turkey breast you’ll ever make!

Apple Juice: Sweetens the brine while adding a subtle fruity flavor.

Sweetens the brine while adding a subtle fruity flavor. Cold Water: Forms the base of the brine.

Forms the base of the brine. Fresh Rosemary: Adds herbaceous flavor to the brine and the turkey.

Adds herbaceous flavor to the brine and the turkey. Garlic: Adds an earthy flavor and a pungent aroma to the brine.

Adds an earthy flavor and a pungent aroma to the brine. Kosher Salt: Enhances the natural flavor of the turkey.

Enhances the natural flavor of the turkey. Brown Sugar: Sweetens the brine.

Sweetens the brine. Black Pepper: Whole peppercorns add a peppery aroma to the brine, and ground black pepper adds a peppery flavor to the turkey itself.

Whole peppercorns add a peppery aroma to the brine, and ground black pepper adds a peppery flavor to the turkey itself. Bay Leaves: Infuse the brine with an herbaceous flavor.

Infuse the brine with an herbaceous flavor. Orange Peel/Zest: Adds a subtle citrus flavor to the brine and the turkey itself.

Adds a subtle citrus flavor to the brine and the turkey itself. Turkey Breast: You’ll need a 5-pound boneless turkey breast for this recipe. Make sure to thaw completely if frozen .

You’ll need a 5-pound boneless turkey breast for this recipe. Make sure to . Dried Sage: Adds a classic Thanksgiving flavor to the turkey breast.

Adds a classic Thanksgiving flavor to the turkey breast. Veggies: Celery, yellow onions , and carrots infuse the turkey with a slightly sweet, earthy, and vegetal flavor as it cooks and make an easy side!

Celery, , and carrots infuse the turkey with a slightly sweet, earthy, and vegetal flavor as it cooks and make an easy side! Chicken Broth : Helps keep the turkey moist as it cooks and adds a salty and umami flavor.

Pro Tip: Plan ahead! You’ll need to brine the turkey for at least 8 hours before adding it to the crockpot.

Variations on Slow Cooker Turkey Breast

You could season this turkey breast with turkey rub, chicken seasoning,Creole seasoning,Italian seasoning,blackened seasoning, orherbs de Provence for a different flavor.

Is it safe to cook turkey in slow cooker? Yes, it is just as safe to cook turkey in a crock pot as any typical cooking method. Just be sure to thaw the turkey breast before brining and cooking. Also, make sure the internal temperature reaches 165°F. Should I use fresh or frozen turkey for this recipe? You can use either one! If you use frozen, just be sure to thaw it before cooking. Why use boneless turkey breast? Getting a boneless turkey breast is so convenient. These are the perfect size for small gatherings, and they’re so much easier to prepare, cook, and slice than bone-in or whole turkeys. See Also Fill Out the Thanksgiving Table with These Easy Green Bean RecipesOven Roasted Turkey Breast RecipeBest Crockpot Stuffing RecipeBacon and Potato Quiche {Perfect Brunch Recipe} - Simply Stacie What size crockpot do I need? With a 5-pound turkey and veggies to fill up the pot, I’d recommend a slow cooker that is at least 6 quarts. How do you make a turkey juicy and not dry? Turkey breast is a very lean cut of meat, which means it tends to dry out, leaving you with a bland Thanksgiving meal. But we can fight that! The brining process locks in moisture and it cooks in its own juices without the need to constantly baste it. This easy slow cooker turkey breast recipe is a great hands-off way of cooking your turkey while you get on with the rest of the feast. And you won’t be left with dry turkey!

How to Store and Reheat

Store leftover crockpot turkey breast in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. To reheat, place the turkey in a baking pan with some turkey stock or pan drippings and bake at 350°F for about 30 minutes, or until warmed through.

How to Freeze

Freeze crockpot turkey breast in an airtight container for up to 3 months. Let thaw overnight in the refrigerator before reheating.

Serving Suggestions

Now that you’re cooking the turkey in a slow cooker, you’ll have time to focus on making some delicious side dishes. I love roasted Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, sweet potato casserole, or butternut squash stuffing!

5-Star Review “I made this last year at Thanksgiving. It was my first time cooking turkey and it was absolutely wonderful!!!” – Kim

Recipe Crockpot Turkey Breast Recipe 4.53 from 183 votes Author: Becky Hardin Prep: 20 minutes minutes Cook: 4 hours hours Total: 12 hours hours 20 minutes minutes Serves8 people This crockpot turkey breast recipe is an easy way to make tasty, juicy turkey for your Thanksgiving meal. Making turkey in a slow cooker is just genius! Ingredients For the Brine ▢ 1 quart (4 cups) apple juice or apple cider

▢ 1 gallon cold water

▢ 3 stems fresh rosemary

▢ 3 cloves garlic chopped

▢ ¾ cup kosher salt

▢ 1½ cups brown sugar

▢ 2 tablespoons whole peppercorns

▢ 4 whole bay leaves

▢ peel of 2 large oranges For the Turkey ▢ 5 pounds boneless fresh turkey breast thawed, if frozen

▢ 1 teaspoon kosher salt

▢ ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

▢ ½ teaspoon dried sage

▢ 2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary leaves

▢ Zest of 1 large orange

▢ 3 ribs celery each cut into thirds

▢ 2 yellow onions peeled and halved

▢ 3 carrots scrubbed, peeled, and halved lengthwise

▢ 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

▢ 6 tablespoons unsalted butter melted (⅔ stick) Recommended Equipment Crockpot (click for my favorite) Instructions For Brining the Turkey Combine all brine ingredients in a large nonreactive pot. Heat and stir, about 5-10 minutes, or until sugar and salt dissolve. Remove from heat and cool completely. Add the turkey breast, cover and refrigerate overnight or at least 8 hours. 1 quart (4 cups) apple juice, 1 gallon cold water, 3 stems fresh rosemary, 3 cloves garlic, ¾ cup kosher salt, 1½ cups brown sugar, 2 tablespoons whole peppercorns, 4 whole bay leaves, peel of 2 large oranges, 5 pounds boneless fresh turkey breast For Cooking the Turkey Set slow-cooker to HIGH and spray the interior with nonstick spray.

Remove the turkey from the pot and rinse it thoroughly with cold water, and pat it dry with paper towels. 5 pounds boneless fresh turkey breast

Place the celery, onions, and carrots in the bottom of the slow-cooker, and pour the broth over the vegetables. 3 ribs celery, 2 yellow onions, 3 carrots, 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

Set the turkey breast on top of the vegetables and pour melted butter over the turkey. 6 tablespoons unsalted butter

Sprinkle the breast with salt, black pepper, sage, rosemary and orange zest. 1 teaspoon kosher salt, ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, ½ teaspoon dried sage, 2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary leaves, Zest of 1 large orange

Cover the slow-cooker and cook on HIGH 2 hours, reduce the temperature to LOW and cook an additional 1-2 hours or until the internal temperature of the middle of the turkey breast registers 165°F-168°F.

Remove the breast from the slow-cooker, cover with foil and let it rest 15 minutes.

Cut into ½-inch slices and serve.

Enjoy! Last step! Don’t forget to show me a pic of what you made! Upload an image or tag me @thecookierookie on Instagram! Becky’s tips Use boneless turkey breast for this recipe. Fresh or frozen is fine.

If using a frozen turkey, be sure to fully thaw it first!

Brine the turkey for at least 8 hours before adding it to the crockpot.

Spray your slow cooker with non-stick spray before adding the turkey breast.

Use a meat thermometer to check when your turkey is done (it should read 165°F).

Storage:Store crockpot turkey breast in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months. Nutrition Information Calories: 613kcal (31%) Carbohydrates: 63g (21%) Protein: 63g (126%) Fat: 14g (22%) Saturated Fat: 6g (38%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g Monounsaturated Fat: 4g Trans Fat: 0.4g Cholesterol: 176mg (59%) Sodium: 954mg (41%) Potassium: 1090mg (31%) Fiber: 3g (13%) Sugar: 54g (60%) Vitamin A: 4248IU (85%) Vitamin C: 11mg (13%) Calcium: 143mg (14%) Iron: 3mg (17%)

InstaLeave A Rating

