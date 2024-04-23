Dairy Free Simple Vegan Stuffing Recipe | Food Faith Fitness (2024)

By Taylor Kiser Oct 29, 2018 Jump to Recipe

This Dairy Free Simple Vegan Stuffing Recipe is loaded with fall flavors like pears, oranges, cranberries and cozy cinnamon! Easy, gluten free and tasty!

Bready and carby and harvest-y and sweet n’ SPICY.

MY OH MY this is the best vegan stuffing.

Fun fact about me: stuffing is one of my favorite foods. Not, like, just at Thanksgiving, but ANY TIME OF THE YEAR.

If I had it my way, we’d nix thedairy free vegan green bean casserole and healthy sweet potato casserole. We might even nix the cheesy goodness that is a keto cauliflower gratin and just have turkey with a VARIETY of different stuffings to MOW DOWN on the side.

A little bit of easy gluten free stuffing, a couple bites of apple raisin easy gluten free stuffing and there would even be room for cauliflower low carb paleo vegan stuffing.

Of course, we’re DEFINITELY adding this vegetarian stuffing recipe to the CARB PARTAY.

I mean, my birthday always either falls RIGHT ON Thanksgiving OR the day after, so I’m pretty sure that I S-H-O-U-L-D be able to chose the meal right? I don’t even care if it means that I don’t get a slice of paleo chocolate avocado cake for the birthday dessert. JUST GIVE ME THE CARBS.

Okay I’m done. I feel like you now understand the love.

Internet friends who love carbs equally as much as I do, this vegetarian Thanksgiving stuffing has got it GOING ON.

We’re talking about this savory-sweet addicting MISH MASH of tender and JUICY pears, warm and COZY cinnamon with little FRESH pops of orange zest and chewy-tangy cranberries because cranberry and orange?

Just PURE food MAGIC on your mouth.

Don’t forgot about the UNEXPECTED CRUNCH of pecans that is just sealing the DEAL that making T-H-I-S dairy free simple vegan stuffing recipe WAS a VRY VRY good life choice, and is raising the stakes of your Turkey-Day side dish GAME.

Is stuffing vegan?

This is a tricky one because sometimes yes and sometimes no! Some people mix ground meat into their stuffing, which obviously equals a big, fat NO on the vegan scale.

I also never understood this since we already have turkey going on. But, to each their own!

But, as long as you make this vegan stuffing for Thanksgiving with vegan-friendly bread, the rest of the ingredients are basically just all from the earth, so you are good to GO. <–Don’t mind the “poultry seasoning” Not actually poultry. Just yummy savory herbs that pack the savory FLAVOR you crave.

Gluten Free Stuffing Pro-Tips

Let’s be real. Gluten free and vegan bread can sometimes not hold up as well once you add moisture. So, internet friends, this is NOT the time to get your pent-up aggressions from the busy-person-life that you lead OUT.

Let’s be gentle with our stuffing-stirring-shenanigans, shall we? You want to show those fluffy chunks of bread just how much you care about them with grace and poise and LOVE.

Promise they will love you riiiiight back.

But, like, they won’t if you’re rough with them. Then they will just break down under the pressure of the liquid + angry you and your stuffing will be a blob of mushy BADNESS.

No one needs that kind of negativity in their life.

Inhale peace and calm and tranquility, exhale FLUFFY bready bites of BLISS.

Recipe Harvest Dairy Free Simple Vegan Stuffing Recipe 5 from 6 votes Print Rate Serves: 12 People as a side Prep: 15 minutes minutes Cook: 1 hour hour 10 minutes minutes Total: 1 hour hour 25 minutes minutes See Also Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes (Easy & Affordable) Ingredients 3/4 Cup Pecans, divided

3 Tbsp Olive oil

2 Cups Celery, sliced

2 Cups Onion, diced*

3 Cups Packed Bartlett pears, diced (about 4-5 pears)

1/2 Cup Dried cranberries, diced

1/4 Cup Fresh parsley, minced + additional for garnish

2 Tbsp + 2 tsp Ground cinnamon

1 Tbsp Orange zest, packed (about 2 oranges)

1 Tbsp Poultry seasoning

1 tsp Salt

1/2 tsp Pepper

1 Loaf Vegan and gluten free bread, cut into 1 inch cubes (I used food for life white rice)

1 1/3-2/3 Cup Vegetable broth (not reduced sodium) ** READ NOTES Instructions Pre-heat your oven to 350 degrees. Spread the pecans on a small baking sheet and cook until golden brown and toasted, about 10 minutes or so. Roughly chop and set aside.

Heat the oil up in a large pan over medium/high heat. Add in the celery and onions and cook until the begin to brown, about 4 minutes. Add in the pear and cook until it JUST begins to soften, about 2 minutes.

Add the mixture into a LARGE bowl, along with all the remaining ingredients (only 1/2 cup of the pecans) up to the bread. Mix well.

Add in the bread and very gently mix with your hands until well mixed and everything is evenly dispersed.

Add in the vegetable broth and very gently mix until the bread has absorbed the moisture. Transfer to a large casserole dish, lightly packing the bread down. Sprinkle with the remaining pecans.

Bake until the top is golden brown and crisp and the bread is tender, about 50-55 minutes.

Sprinkle with parsley and DEVOUR! Nutrition Info: Calories: 278kcal (14%) Carbohydrates: 41.8g (14%) Protein: 3.9g (8%) Fat: 11.6g (18%) Saturated Fat: 0.9g (6%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g Monounsaturated Fat: 5.6g Sodium: 282mg (12%) Potassium: 323mg (9%) Fiber: 5.6g (23%) Sugar: 13.2g (15%) Vitamin A: 95IU (2%) Vitamin C: 11.1mg (13%) Calcium: 20mg (2%) Iron: 1.4mg (8%) Nutrition Disclaimer Recipes written and produced on Food Faith Fitness are for informational purposes only. Author: FoodFaithFitness Course:Side Dish Cuisine:American Share your creationsTag @foodfaithfit and hashtag it #foodfaithfitness so I can see what you made! Rate It

Nutrition Facts Harvest Dairy Free Simple Vegan Stuffing Recipe Amount Per Serving Calories 278Calories from Fat 104 % Daily Value* Fat 11.6g18% Saturated Fat 0.9g6% Polyunsaturated Fat 2g Monounsaturated Fat 5.6g Sodium 282mg12% Potassium 323mg9% Carbohydrates 41.8g14% Fiber 5.6g23% Sugar 13.2g15% Protein 3.9g8% Vitamin A 95IU2% Vitamin C 11.1mg13% Calcium 20mg2% Iron 1.4mg8% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Weight Watchers Points Per Serving: Freestyle SmartPoints: 10 Points+: 7. Old Points: 6

(per 1/12 of recipe)

