Easy 15-minute Vegan Garlic Bread Recipe - The Fiery Vegetarian (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Tired of sad disappointing pre-made garlic bread? I sure am! Give me tons of garlic and oozy melty goodness. Enter this recipe for the best vegan garlic bread, ready in just 15 minutes!

This recipe is easy also incredibly simple and easy to make. Ingredients you’ll need for it are:

Garlic

Garlic powder

Onion powder

Olive oil

Plant-based spread (margarine)

Dried parsley

Dried oregano

Dried Basil

Salt and pepper

A large baguette

As an optional add-in and to really kick it up a notch, you can also add some vegan parmesan or mozzarella (I love the Violife brand for this).

Make a meal of it and pair it with a beautiful pasta dish such as my epic arrabbiata pasta, some simple spaghetti arrabiata, or 10-minute vegan roasted red pepper sauce for pasta.

If you want to go fancier and more impressive on the bread-level, my easy garlic focaccia with bruschetta dip would also be just the ticket.

Why is this the best vegan garlic bread recipe?

It’s a bold claim, I know. But I have literally spent YEARS tweaking this recipe after being unimpressed with other ones. It ain’t low calorie or particularly healthy but by gosh it’s delicious.

The ground dried garlic combined with plenty of fresh garlic and the earthiness from the dried onion and herbs kicks it up about ten notches flavour-wise.

The olive oil and plant-based spread mix work really well, it’s the perfect texture to soak into the bread and as a bonus, it’s easier to get into the bread than regular garlic butter.

How to make it

I like to include this section in all my recipes to better show the different stages of making a recipe (it would be hard to fit the process images into a recipe card) and help eliminate any misunderstandings.

First, set the oven to 390F (200C) or 350F Fan (180C Fan).

Next, grab a nice long thick baguette, and slice it with a bread knife at roughly one-inch intervals.

Some other recipes recommend ciabatta or other types of bread but I don’t as the crust is a bit thicker and you really want the soft oozing garlicky bread interior to be the star here.

Use the bread knife with a gentle sawing motion so you don’t end up flattening the baguette. It’s a little difficult to see from the picture but I usually put a chopstick (not a good one as it will get notched) alongside the bread to stop me slicing all the way through.

Pro tip: You can also use the chopstick trick for slicing Hasselback potatoes to stop cutting them all the way through. Finally, a use for all those takeaway chopsticks!

Next, pop all the other ingredients into a small bowl and mix well with a fork. Use the fork to mash the margarine into the mix until fully incorporated.

If your margarine is a bit firm you can measure out the amount you need and leave it at room temperature to soften for a while. I don’t recommend using the microwave because margarine doesn’t re-solidify once melted, unlike butter.

I also recommend using high-quality margarine (plant-based butter) for this recipe as it will really add to the flavour.

If you decided to add some vegan parmesan, finely grate it and mix it right in. For vegan mozzarella, cut it into thin slices that will fit in the slices in the bread and pop them in after you’ve added the garlic butter to the slices but before you’ve placed the rest of the mix on top.

Take about a teaspoon of the buttery garlic olive oil mixture and slightly separate two slices of the bread and drip it in. Be careful not to separate the slices too much or you’ll break the baguette!

Get the spoon in to spread it around, you want to make sure the maximum amount of surface area is covered in buttery garlic goodness.

Once you’ve applied the garlic mix between all the slices, take the remaining mixture and apply it on top as in the photo below.

Next, wrap the garlic bread in aluminum foil. Take a large piece a little longer than the baguette and lay the baguette in the middle lengthwise.

Then bring the two edges around the garlic bread until they meet and fold over to that the edges are sealed but not touching the top of the bread where the precious garlicky flavour is concentrated.

(This will avoid the foil sticking to the top of the bread of the buttery garlic mix rubbing off on the foil instead of melting into the bread.)

Now just pop your baguette in the oven on a wire try (I usually have to put it in diagonally so it will fit) and bake for ten minutes.

See Also Vegan Pasta Carbonara Recipe

Open the foil (carefully, mind the steam) and check that the bread is done enough to your liking (this depends on how well-baked the baguette was originally).

If you’d like it a bit browner simply leave the aluminum wrap open to the sides and pop back in the oven for up to five minutes more. Do keep an eye on it though because five-minutes is a LOT browner. Personally I prefer my garlic bread with a softer rather than crispier crust, but you do you!

Take out your gorgeous bread and serve immediately. Watch out for the hot steam when you open the foil (please don’t burn yourself!).

If you need a little more time before serving, don’t open the foil and the garlic bread should still stay warm for around 15-20 minutes.

You can also make this ahead of time up until wrapping it in foil, and leave it in the fridge until you’re ready to put it in the oven, although you may need to bake it for 5 minutes longer if you put it in straight out of the fridge.

Alternatively, you can leave it on the counter until it comes to room temperature and then just pop it in for ten minutes.

Enjoy!

What about leftovers?

If you have any leftovers, first off, let me say how impressed I am with your willpower. I have been known to polish off an entire garlic bread baguette in one go!

Leftovers can be wrapped back up in the tin foil and will keep for another day in the fridge. After that, the bread will start to go stale and be unpleasantly chewy.

You can then heat them up gently in the oven at about 280F (140C) for ten minutes. I don’t recommend using the microwave as microwaves and baguettes really do NOT mix.

Microwaving it will give you a too soft crust, an unpleasant texture to the bread, and it will be as hard as a rock a few minutes later.

Did you make this recipe? Let me know how much you loved it with a star rating in the recipe box, review, or comment below.

Or take a picture and tag me on Instagram (@the_fiery_vegetarian), I love seeing all your creations and presentation!