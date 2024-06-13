Macro Friendly Recipes: The Best Meal Prep Recipes for Counting Macros - Smile Sandwich (2024)

These macro friendly recipes are the best meal prep recipes for counting macros because they’re well balanced between protein, carbs and fat!
Have you heard of counting macros? My mom recently started and has raved about her results, so I’ve set out to learn more!
The reason I wanted to give this a try is because it does not restrict certain foods. You can eat whatever you love! You just have to try to reach certain goals for how much Protein, Carbs and Fat you’re eating every day.
The most difficult part about following a macro diet is that you have to log everything you eat. But in doing so, you learn SO MUCH about the nutritional value of what you’re eating. Rather than eating tiny amounts, the goal is to find foods with lots of volume but are low in calories and high in protein.
What Are Macros?
I can’t explain it as well as some others have, so here are some articles that explain it in more detail:
Here’s a macro calculator that will tell you how many grams of each macronutrient you should eat per day based on your weight, age and activity level.
Once you’ve figured out your macro goals, it’s time to start planning! I use the app MyFitnessPal to track everything I’m eating.
The Best Macro Friendly Recipes
I found it’s much easier to plan out your meals ahead of time so you know exactly how your food fits into your macros in advance. If I don’t plan, I sometimes find myself way out of balance halfway through the day and it’s hard to fix it.
That’s why these macro friendly meal prep recipes are here to help! Each one includes the macronutrient count so you can easily plan in advance.
Just make these meals a couple days in advance and refrigerate them for lunches or dinners.
Green Vegetables are the most macro friendly. They give you the most bang for your buck. These include: Broccoli, Kale, Spinach, Peppers, Green Beans, Asparagus, Cucumber, Zucchini, Lettuce, Mustard Greens, Celery, Brussel Sprouts, and many more.
A basic strategy would be to divide your total daily targets including calories, carbs, fat and protein by four. This would give you even macro targets for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. Then, divide that 1/4 number by two to get the target macros for your two snacks.
However, a general guideline for fat loss is to aim for a moderate protein intake, with slightly higher proportions of carbohydrates and lower proportions of fats. A common macro ratio for fat loss is 45% of calories from carbohydrates, 25% from protein, and 30% from fats.
Additionally, fatty proteins from fish and plant based sources are associated with heart health benefits and support good nutrition overall (1). Quality proteins that are higher in fat and lower in carbs include nuts, seeds, nut butters, fatty fish, full fat dairy, and some meat alternatives.
So, what is a macro? Macro is the shortened version of the word macronutrient. Macronutrients are the nutrients your body needs in significant amounts daily to function properly. The three macronutrients are proteins, carbohydrates (carbs), and fats.
The most convenient way to track macros may be through a nutrition app like MyFitnessPal, Lose It!, or My Macros +. These apps are user-friendly and specifically designed to simplify tracking macros. In addition, a digital food scale may help you track your macros — though it isn't necessary.
for Your Macros. Get instant, personalized meal plans with the Prospre meal plan generator. "I have lost 60 pounds with this app! ... This app is the ONLY system that has worked for me and I know I can easily carry these new habits for the rest of my life.
The 40/30/30 macros refer to a specific ratio of macronutrients – 40% carbohydrates, 30% protein, and 30% fats. This balanced macro split has become one of the most well-known and recommended approaches for those looking to build muscle, lose fat, or simply eat healthier.
The number one IIFYM rule is that all foods can fit into your macro plan, with no foods off-limits. In other words, it doesn't matter where those grams of carbohydrates, fat, or protein are coming from, as long as they add up to your recommended total grams by the end of the day.
To track your macros accurately you should measure and weigh everything you eat. To do this, you can use measuring spoons, measuring cups, and measuring jugs. However, the most accurate way of measuring your food portions is using a food scale. If you want results, being precise with your nutrition is critical.
If I hit my macros and calories, does it matter what foods I eat if I want to lose fat and maintain muscle? Overall macros and calories matter most for fat loss and muscle maintenance, diet coach Nick Shaw said. However, prioritizing nutritious foods keeps you fuller and can make it easier to hit your targets.
Oats–raw oats, old-fashioned rolled oats, steel-cut oats, quick-cooking oats–are all a form of complex carbohydrates that you're going to need when counting macros to help you hit your numbers for the day.