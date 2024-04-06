Easy Apple Crisp Recipe {With Video} - Cooking Classy (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy.

Apple Crisp–this is hands down the best apple crisp recipe you’ll try! This is my go-to fall dessert and one of my readers’ favorite recipes. It’s just perfect homestyle comfort food that’s good for the soul on a cold fall day. And of course, people of all ages love it.

The Best Apple Crisp Recipe

Fall treats are just BETTER. I love using fresh, seasonal ingredients because it just makes everything taste more vibrant. Since it’s apple season—this recipe is perfect for putting those crunchy, delicious apples to use. Plus, I love that this easy apple crisp doesn’t take as much work as an apple pie, but it has similarly luscious flavors.

This homemade apple crisp is packed with fresh, juicy apples that are perfectly sweetened and baked until perfectly tender. And don’t even get me started on that crumb topping! It’s crispy, golden brown, buttery perfection.

Trust me—this apple crisp will be the highlight of any meal. I mean, if I had it my way this would be the main meal :).

Easy Apple Crisp Ingredients

All-purpose flour

Old-fashioned rolled oats

Light brown sugar

Baking powder

Cinnamon

Salt

Unsalted butter

Granny Smith apples

Lemon

Vanilla extract

Want to see how easy this apple crisp recipe is? Watch the video!

How to Make Apple Crisp

Adjust oven rack and preheat oven. Butter baking dish.

In a mixing bowl whisk together 1/2 cup flour, oats, 1/2 cup brown sugar, baking powder, 1/4 tsp cinnamon and 1/4 tsp salt.

Rub butter into dry mixture with fingertips until it comes together into small crumbles. Refrigerate.

In a bowl whisk together melted butter and flour until well blended, then mix in water, lemon juice and vanilla. Stir in 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, and pinch of salt.

Toss apples with butter mixture in a bowl then pour into prepared baking dish.

Sprinkle with crumble apple crisp topping.

Bake in preheated oven until top is golden brown and apples are tender.

Let cool slightly before serving.

What Are the Best Apples for Baked Apple Desserts?

I prefer using a sturdy cooking apple that’s slightly tart, like Granny Smiths. Other apples would work, like braeburn or golden delicious, but sugar amounts and bake times might need to be adjusted.

Your apples should also be room temperature (this ensures that they bake evenly in the oven).

What Should I Serve on Top of Apple Cobbler?

The best way to serve this is always with vanilla ice cream. Then, for an added bonus if you have time make some homemade salted caramel sauce.

Tips for the Best Apple Crisp

Be sure to slice your apples thinly so they become fully tender. No one wants a crunchy apple in their apple crisp.

Stick with granny smith apples for consistent results.

If you only have salted butter on hand, reduce the salt in the topping to 1/8 tsp and omit the salt in the filling.

Serve this homemade apple crisp freshly baked and warm. It will be okay for a couple of days, but the topping does start to soften up so I like it best fresh.

Crisps and crumbles are one of my favorite desserts because I love fruit and I’m head over heels crazy for a good sweet, crisp topping.

Plus, I love that they are faster than pies and you don’t have to wait 2 hours for pie crust to chill, then 2 hours for the pie to cool.

This is what fall weekends are all about! Walks through the autumn trees where you’re all bundled up cozy, warm apple cider and hot cocoa, pumpkin patch shopping and carving, and this easy apple crisp. It’s a must!

