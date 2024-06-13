Super Easy Jelly Slice Recipe (2024)

966 Shares
Jelly slice is a sweet and stunning treat for parties and gatherings, guaranteed to disappear the instant it hits the table! This super easy Aussie recipe features the iconic three layers – biscuit base, condensed milk and red jelly – and only 7 ingredients.
“I had these so much as a kid, one of my favourite treats my mum made.”
@Daleymop
In This Post You’ll Learn
- Why We Love This
- What is Jelly Slice?
- What You’ll Need
- How to Make Jelly Slice
- Wandercook’s Tips
- Storage and Freezing
- FAQs
Why We Love This
Jelly slice is a classic Australian dessert or sweet treat, especially at Christmas time. The bright red and white jelly layers havethat perfect jelly textureset on a crumbly biscuit base.
Itlooks so impressive, yet issuper easy to make. You can also customise your jelly slice recipe with your favourite flavours or colours to suit your celebration.
Each layer isset to perfectionforeasy slicing into perfect bite size piecesready for sharing.
Healthy Swap – Yoghurt Vs Condensed Milk!
Today’s tip is from reader, Marija – “Yummy and very interesting 😁 made it with yogurt instead of condensed milk, works perfectly and has less calories!”
What is Jelly Slice?
Jelly slice is a traditional Australian no bake dessert usually consisting of three layers:
- 1st Layer:Crushed biscuits blended with butter.
- 2nd Layer:Milk jelly made with sweetened condensed milk and gelatine.
- 3rd Layer:Regular jelly – usually bright red raspberry or green lime jelly.
Red or green jelly slice is most popular at Christmas and Easter celebrations, alongside recipes likepavlova roll,choc ripple logandtrifle.
That said, it really can be served for any celebration or get-together. It’s the old school recipe our mums and grandmas used to make (in Laura’s family, her Aunty Glenda is the jelly slice queen!)
While the traditional dessert is made with gelatin, you can make a vegetarian friendly version by using clear agar agar powder for the middle layer, and a colouredagar agar jellyfor the top layer.
What You’ll Need
Jump to Full Recipe Measurements
- JellyCrystals –For the traditional bright red colour, use raspberry or strawberry jelly crystals. Other popular flavours are port wine, grape or lime. Sub with your favourite colour or flavour to make it your own.
- Sweetened Condensed Milk–Sub with light condensed milk for a less sweet slice or plant based alternative such as condensed coconut milk to make it vegan (alongside agar agar). You can also use yoghurt for the healthier option.
- Gelatine Powder / Gelatin– For a vegetarian version, sub withagar agar powder.
- Lemon Juice– Either fresh or reconstituted lemon juice will be fine.You can also use lime juice in a pinch.
- Biscuits– We use Arnott’s ‘Nice’ biscuits, but you can sub with arrowroot biscuits for less sweetness. This recipe also works well with Marie biscuits, scotch finger biscuits, digestives or butternut snap cookies. Crush them with a rolling pin, mortar and pestle or use a food processor for even less effort!
- Butter–Both salted or unsalted work well – we often use salted butter for a little extra zing.
How to Make Jelly Slice
First, gather your ingredients: See recipe card below for measurements.
For the first layer:
- Crush thenice biscuitsusing a food processor, mortar and pestle or even a potato masher in a mixing bowl. Transfer to a medium bowl.
- Melt thebutterin 30 second bursts in the microwave until melted (around 1½ minutes). Pour the melted butter over the crushed biscuits and stir until combined.
- Line a square tin (9 inch / 24cm) with baking paper or cling wrap. Pour in the crushed biscuit base and press into a flat layer using the back of a spoon.
- Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
For the second layer:
- Dissolve thegelatin powderin theboiling water, stirring until there’s no lumps.
- Mix the400 g condensed milkand3 tbsp lemon juicein a medium mixing bowl, then pour over thegelatin mix.
- Beat together using a spoon or whisk, then pour over the biscuit base.
- Refrigerate until firm, around 30 minutes to one hour.
For the third layer:
- In a small bowl dissolve the85 g raspberry jellyin125 ml boiling water.85 g raspberry jelly,125 ml boiling water
- Keep stirring until all the sugar crystals in the jelly have dissolved. Pour in the100 ml cold water, give it a quick stir, then carefully pour over the condensed milk layer.Note: If holes start to appear in the milk layer, it’s not set yet!100 ml cold water
- Pop in the fridge to set for at least 3 hours.
To serve:
- Gently pull the slice out of the tray using the edges of the baking paper and transfer to a cutting board. Slice into squares or fingers and serve!Note: Clean knife between each slice for neat and even squares.
Wandercook’s Tips
- Water –This recipe intentionally uses less water than usual when making the jelly layers. This helps set the jelly firmer, resulting in a better final structure for cutting. For a thicker jelly layer, double it and do two packets of jelly instead (still with the less water amount).
- Be Patient– Wait for each layer to fully set before pouring in the next, otherwise they will blend into each other and you won’t end up with those lovely, clearly defined layers. You can try pouring the liquid jelly over the back of a spoon to help disperse it softly over the surface and stop holes forming in the preceding layer.
- Handle Carefully– It can be easy to spill the white or red layers, so be careful transferring the tray back and forth from the fridge.
Storage and Freezing
Slice once set and store in the fridge in an airtight container.
Jelly slice will last up to 7 days in the fridge, but best eaten sooner rather than layer. Note: The longer you leave it, the more the jelly colour will start to leach into the condensed milk layer over time.
FAQs
Can I make it without the biscuit base?
The biscuit base is what makes the jelly slice easy to pick up and eat. While youcouldmake the slice without the biscuit base, it will be much harder to work with.
If you really don’t want to include the biscuit base, make sure to swap the gelatine for agar agar powder as this will result in much firmer set jelly layers that can set at room temperature, allowing it to be handled more easily.
My layers didn’t set, what went wrong?
Make sure the gelatine powder has completely dissolved in the boiling water before adding any other ingredients. If you don’t, the jelly layers won’t fully set and will blend together.
What size tray works best for jelly slice?
This recipe works perfectly with a24 cm or 9 inch square baking tray. Line it with baking paper first so you can easily remove the slice from the tray once fully set.
If using a larger tray, you could do a double batch of the ingredients.
Serving Ideas & Variations
- Extra Layer(s)– You can double or triple the jelly layers with different colours and flavours – just make sure to set it fully between each and pour very gently. Why not make it a festive Christmas jelly slice with an extra layer of green jelly?
- Extra Fun– Mix sprinkles through the white layer for afairy breadversion of jelly slice!
- Experiment with Flavours– Trycoffee jellyorpandan coconut jellyinstead.
- Biscuits– Swap the biscuits for chocolate Tim Tams or Anzac biscuits for extra decadence.
- Flummery – Make a flummery aka jelly whip for the third (or even a fourth) layer to your jelly slice!
Super Easy Jelly Slice Recipe
Jelly slice is a sweet and stunning treat for parties and gatherings, guaranteed to disappear the instant it hits the table! This super easy Aussie recipe features the iconic three layers – biscuit base, condensed milk and red jelly – and only 7 ingredients.
Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes
Setting Time: 4 hours hours 30 minutes minutes
Total Time: 4 hours hours 45 minutes minutes
Course: Cake, Dessert
Cuisine: Australian
Servings: 36 mini bites
Calories: 109kcal
Author: Wandercooks
Cost: $5
Equipment
9×9 in (24cm) Baking Dish
Ingredients
1st layer:
- 250 g nice biscuits 8.8 oz (1 packet), sub arrowroot, scotch finger or marie biscuits
- 150 g butter 5.3 oz, sub margarine
2nd layer:
- 3 tsp gelatin powder
- ¾ cup boiling water 188 g / 6.3 oz
- 400 g condensed milk 14 oz (1 tin), sub yoghurt
- 3 tbsp lemon juice
3rd layer:
- 85 g raspberry jelly 3 oz (1 pack), sub with strawberry or any flavour you like!
- 125 ml boiling water 4.2 oz
- 100 ml cold water 3.3 oz
Metric – US Customary
Instructions
1st layer:
Crush the 250 g nice biscuits using a food processor, mortar and pestle or even a potato masher in a mixing bowl. Transfer to a medium bowl.
Melt the 150 g butter in 30 second bursts in the microwave until melted (around 1½ minutes). Pour the melted butter over the crushed biscuits and stir until combined.
Line a square tin (9 inch / 24cm) with baking paper or cling wrap. Pour in the crushed biscuit base and press into a flat layer using the back of a spoon.
Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
2nd layer:
Dissolve the 3 tsp gelatin powder in the ¾ cup boiling water, stirring until there’s no lumps.
Mix the 400 g condensed milk and 3 tbsp lemon juice in a medium mixing bowl, then pour over the gelatin mix.
Beat together using a spoon or whisk, then pour over the biscuit base.
Refrigerate until firm, around 30 minutes to one hour.
3rd layer:
In a small bowl dissolve the 85 g raspberry jelly in 125 ml boiling water.
Keep stirring until all the sugar crystals in the jelly have dissolved. Pour in the 100 ml cold water, give it a quick stir, then carefully pour over the condensed milk layer. Note: If holes start to appear in the milk layer, it’s not set yet!
Pop in the fridge to set for at least 3 hours.
To serve:
Gently pull the slice out of the tray using the edges of the baking paper and transfer to a cutting board. Slice into squares or fingers and serve! Note: Clean knife between each slice for neat and even squares.
Video
Recipe Notes
- Water –This recipe intentionally uses less water than usual when making the jelly layers. This helps set the jelly firmer, resulting in a better final structure for cutting. For a thicker jelly layer, double it and do two packets of jelly instead (still with the less water amount).
- Be Patient– Wait for each layer to fully set before pouring in the next, otherwise they will blend into each other and you won’t end up with those lovely, clearly defined layers. You can try pouring the liquid jelly over the back of a spoon to help disperse it softly over the surface and stop holes forming in the preceding layer.
- Handle Carefully– It can be easy to spill the white or red layers, so be careful transferring the tray back and forth from the fridge.
- Extra Layer(s)– You can double or triple the jelly layers with different colours and flavours – just make sure to set it fully between each and pour very gently. Why not make it a festive Christmas jelly slice with an extra layer of green jelly?
- Extra Fun– Mix sprinkles through the white layer for afairy breadversion of jelly slice!
- Experiment with Flavours– Trycoffee jellyorpandan coconut jellyinstead.
- Chocolate– Swap the biscuits for chocolate Tim Tams for extra decadence.
- Flummery – Make a flummery aka jelly whip for the third (or even a fourth) layer to your jelly slice!
Wandercooks is an Australian recipe site reaching over 9 million views annually. Our recipes are here to inspire you with fresh and exciting food ideas from a range of Asian, European and Australian cuisines. As seen on Google.com, Today.com, Buzzfeed, Jetstar Asia and Lonely Planet.Read more...