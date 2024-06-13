Super Easy Jelly Slice Recipe (2024)

Wandercooks is an Australian recipe site reaching over 9 million views annually. Our recipes are here to inspire you with fresh and exciting food ideas from a range of Asian, European and Australian cuisines. As seen on Google.com, Today.com, Buzzfeed, Jetstar Asia and Lonely Planet.Read more...

Gently pull the slice out of the tray using the edges of the baking paper and transfer to a cutting board. Slice into squares or fingers and serve! Note: Clean knife between each slice for neat and even squares.

Pop in the fridge to set for at least 3 hours.

Keep stirring until all the sugar crystals in the jelly have dissolved. Pour in the 100 ml cold water, give it a quick stir, then carefully pour over the condensed milk layer. Note: If holes start to appear in the milk layer, it’s not set yet!

Beat together using a spoon or whisk, then pour over the biscuit base.

Mix the 400 g condensed milk and 3 tbsp lemon juice in a medium mixing bowl, then pour over the gelatin mix .

Line a square tin (9 inch / 24cm) with baking paper or cling wrap. Pour in the crushed biscuit base and press into a flat layer using the back of a spoon.

Melt the 150 g butter in 30 second bursts in the microwave until melted (around 1½ minutes). Pour the melted butter over the crushed biscuits and stir until combined.

Crush the 250 g nice biscuits using a food processor, mortar and pestle or even a potato masher in a mixing bowl. Transfer to a medium bowl.

3 oz (1 pack), sub with strawberry or any flavour you like!

Jelly slice is a sweet and stunning treat for parties and gatherings, guaranteed to disappear the instant it hits the table! This super easy Aussie recipe features the iconic three layers – biscuit base, condensed milk and red jelly – and only 7 ingredients.

If using a larger tray, you could do a double batch of the ingredients.

This recipe works perfectly with a 24 cm or 9 inch square baking tray . Line it with baking paper first so you can easily remove the slice from the tray once fully set.

Make sure the gelatine powder has completely dissolved in the boiling water before adding any other ingredients. If you don’t, the jelly layers won’t fully set and will blend together.

If you really don’t want to include the biscuit base, make sure to swap the gelatine for agar agar powder as this will result in much firmer set jelly layers that can set at room temperature, allowing it to be handled more easily.

The biscuit base is what makes the jelly slice easy to pick up and eat. While youcouldmake the slice without the biscuit base, it will be much harder to work with.

Jelly slice will last up to 7 days in the fridge, but best eaten sooner rather than layer. Note: The longer you leave it, the more the jelly colour will start to leach into the condensed milk layer over time.

Slice once set and store in the fridge in an airtight container.

While the traditional dessert is made with gelatin, you can make a vegetarian friendly version by using clear agar agar powder for the middle layer, and a colouredagar agar jellyfor the top layer.

That said, it really can be served for any celebration or get-together. It’s the old school recipe our mums and grandmas used to make (in Laura’s family, her Aunty Glenda is the jelly slice queen!)

Today’s tip is from reader, Marija – “Yummy and very interesting 😁 made it with yogurt instead of condensed milk, works perfectly and has less calories!”

Each layer is set to perfection for easy slicing into perfect bite size pieces ready for sharing.

It looks so impressive , yet is super easy to make . You can also customise your jelly slice recipe with your favourite flavours or colours to suit your celebration.

Jelly slice is a classic Australian dessert or sweet treat, especially at Christmas time. The bright red and white jelly layers have that perfect jelly texture set on a crumbly biscuit base.

“I had these so much as a kid, one of my favourite treats my mum made.”

Jelly slice is a sweet and stunning treat for parties and gatherings, guaranteed to disappear the instant it hits the table! This super easy Aussie recipe features the iconic three layers – biscuit base, condensed milk and red jelly – and only 7 ingredients.

FAQs

The timing for adding your layers is very important otherwise you may get some disappointing results, such as the jelly sinking into the lemon layer creating an interesting marble effect, or the jelly completely sliding off the lemon layer! The times for each layer to set are clearly indicated on the recipe card.

