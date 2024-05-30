Easy Chocolate Chip Blondie Recipe (2024)

This easy chocolate chip blondie recipe is moist, buttery, and packed full of rich chocolate chips. This easy recipe comes together in minutes with just a few staple pantry ingredients.

If you’re looking to satisfy a cookie craving, but don’t actually want to make cookies, try blondies instead! This easy chocolate chip blondie recipe comes out crunchy on the edges, gooey in the middle, and studded with chunks of chocolate.

Cookies and brownies are my all time favorites when it comes to dessert. Blondies are a perfect combination of both. You get the sweet, brown sugar taste of a chocolate chip cookie with the ease of baking a pan of brownies.

These cookie bars are extra special because I use combination of chocolate chunks and chocolate chips for maximum chocolatey flavor. Just one bite and you’ll be reaching for another bar as soon as you’ve finished the first!

Ingredients

Butter, at room temperature

Light brown sugar

Granulated sugar

Vanilla extract

Eggs

All-purpose flour

Baking soda

Sea salt

Semisweet chocolate chunks

Semisweet chocolate chips

How to make easy chocolate chip blondies

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream together butter and sugars on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add the vanilla and mix. Add the eggs one at a time. In a small bowl combine the flour, baking soda, and a pinch of salt. Add a little at a time to the butter mixture, mixing until just incorporated. Remove the bowl from the stand mixer and fold in the chocolate chunks and chocolate chips with a rubber spatula. Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Sprinkle evenly with a few more pinches of salt. Bake 30 minutes. Allow to cool completely before removing from the pan and cutting into squares.

Top tips

Don’t overmix

Dry, dense blondiescan be the result ofovermixingyour batter. You’ll want to mix your eggs in well, but once you add the flour use a gentle hand to fold it in.

It’s important to just stir the batter enough that the flour isincorporated. I usually leave a little flourvisiblebefore adding the chocolate chips and nuts, then finish the gentle mixing to spread those throughout the batter.

Don’t over bake blondies

To avoid dry, over baked blondies, I recommend slightly under baking them. The blondies should still be under baked in the middle when you take them out of the oven, but will continue to bake as they cool!

How to store chocolate chip cookie bars

Let your blondiescool completelybefore covering with plastic wrap. Store at room temperature or in the refrigerator for up to4 days, although they are best enjoyed the day they are made. You can also store it in thefreezer for up to 3 months.

Tips for customizing chocolate chip blondies

Swap the chocolate chips for dark chocolate, white chocolate, peanut butter, or any favorite combination of baking chips

for dark chocolate, white chocolate, peanut butter, or any favorite combination of baking chips Leave out the chocolate chipsfor plain blondies

chipsfor plain blondies For gluten-free blondies, use all purposegluten-free 1-to-1 baking flour

blondies, use all purposegluten-free 1-to-1 baking flour Add chopped pecans or walnuts for a nutty chocolate chip blondie

or for a nutty chocolate chip blondie Add ½ teaspoon ofcinnamonwith the dry ingredients

FAQ

What is a blondie? Blondies are basically “blonde brownies“. They have the same chewy, fudgy texture of a brownie, but are flavored with vanilla instead of chocolate. Should I use salted or unsalted butter for blondies?

Most bakers swear by unsalted butter for baking cookies. I don't usually have unsalted butter on hand and usually usesalted. You can use either, just keep in mind that if you useunsalted butteryou'll want toadd some salt to the dough yourself(up to 1 teaspoon), and if you use salted butter you will only need to add a pinch or maybe none at all. Can you freeze blondies?

Blondies freezegreat, just make sure you let themcool completelybefore cutting and placing in an airtight container, separating any stacked brownies with parchment or aluminum foil. If you prefer tothawthem, simply pop them in themicrowavefor 20-30 seconds until warmed.

More dessert bar recipes

Scotcheroos

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bars

Peanut Butter Oat Bars

Pecan Pie Bars

Gingerbread Bars

Vegan Cookie Dough Bars

Nutty Chocolate Oat Bars

White Chocolate Pistachio Blondies

Chocolate Chunk Blondies

Butterscotch Bars

Peanut Butter Cup Cookie Bars

Chocolate Revel Bars

