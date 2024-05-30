Easy Chocolate Chip Blondie Recipe (2024)

Lindsay Moe

This easy chocolate chip blondie recipe is moist, buttery, and packed full of rich chocolate chips. This easy recipe comes together in minutes with just a few staple pantry ingredients.

Easy Chocolate Chip Blondie Recipe (1)

If you’re looking to satisfy a cookie craving, but don’t actually want to make cookies, try blondies instead! This easy chocolate chip blondie recipe comes out crunchy on the edges, gooey in the middle, and studded with chunks of chocolate.

Cookies and brownies are my all time favorites when it comes to dessert. Blondies are a perfect combination of both. You get the sweet, brown sugar taste of a chocolate chip cookie with the ease of baking a pan of brownies.

These cookie bars are extra special because I use combination of chocolate chunks and chocolate chips for maximum chocolatey flavor. Just one bite and you’ll be reaching for another bar as soon as you’ve finished the first!

Ingredients

  • Butter, at room temperature
  • Light brown sugar
  • Granulated sugar
  • Vanilla extract
  • Eggs
  • All-purpose flour
  • Baking soda
  • Sea salt
  • Semisweet chocolate chunks
  • Semisweet chocolate chips

How to make easy chocolate chip blondies

  1. Preheat the oven to 350ºF.
  2. In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream together butter and sugars on medium speed until light and fluffy.
  3. Add the vanilla and mix.
  4. Add the eggs one at a time.
  5. In a small bowl combine the flour, baking soda, and a pinch of salt. Add a little at a time to the butter mixture, mixing until just incorporated.
  6. Remove the bowl from the stand mixer and fold in the chocolate chunks and chocolate chips with a rubber spatula.
  7. Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Sprinkle evenly with a few more pinches of salt. Bake 30 minutes. Allow to cool completely before removing from the pan and cutting into squares.

Top tips

Don’t overmix

Dry, dense blondiescan be the result ofovermixingyour batter. You’ll want to mix your eggs in well, but once you add the flour use a gentle hand to fold it in.

It’s important to just stir the batter enough that the flour isincorporated. I usually leave a little flourvisiblebefore adding the chocolate chips and nuts, then finish the gentle mixing to spread those throughout the batter.

Don’t over bake blondies

To avoid dry, over baked blondies, I recommend slightly under baking them. The blondies should still be under baked in the middle when you take them out of the oven, but will continue to bake as they cool!

How to store chocolate chip cookie bars

Let your blondiescool completelybefore covering with plastic wrap. Store at room temperature or in the refrigerator for up to4 days, although they are best enjoyed the day they are made. You can also store it in thefreezer for up to 3 months.

Tips for customizing chocolate chip blondies

  • Swap the chocolate chipsfor dark chocolate, white chocolate, peanut butter, or any favorite combination of baking chips
  • Leave out the chocolate chipsfor plain blondies
  • Forgluten-free blondies, use all purposegluten-free 1-to-1 baking flour
  • Add chopped pecans or walnuts for a nutty chocolate chip blondie
  • Add ½ teaspoon ofcinnamonwith the dry ingredients
Easy Chocolate Chip Blondie Recipe (2)

FAQ

What is a blondie?

Blondies are basically “blonde brownies“. They have the same chewy, fudgy texture of a brownie, but are flavored with vanilla instead of chocolate.

Should I use salted or unsalted butter for blondies?

Most bakers swear by unsalted butter for baking cookies. I don’t usually have unsalted butter on hand and usually usesalted.

You can use either, just keep in mind that if you useunsalted butteryou’ll want toadd some salt to the dough yourself(up to 1 teaspoon), and if you use salted butter you will only need to add a pinch or maybe none at all.

Can you freeze blondies?

Blondies freezegreat, just make sure you let themcool completelybefore cutting and placing in an airtight container, separating any stacked brownies with parchment or aluminum foil.

If you prefer tothawthem, simply pop them in themicrowavefor 20-30 seconds until warmed.

Easy Chocolate Chip Blondie Recipe (3)

Recipe

Easy Chocolate Chip Blondie Recipe (4)

Easy Chocolate Chip Blondie Recipe

Soft and gooey chocolate chip blondies that turn out perfect every time!

Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes minutes

Servings: 20

Calories: 338kcal

Author: Lindsay Moe

Ingredients

  • 1 cup (2 sticks) butter, at room temperature
  • 1 cup packed light brown sugar
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • Greek Sea Salt, or other coarse salt
  • 2 cups semisweet chocolate chunks
  • ¾ cups semisweet chocolate chips

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Line a 9×13 baking dish with aluminum foil and spray with cooking spray.

  • In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream together butter and sugars on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.

  • With the mixer on low, add the vanilla and mix.

  • Add the eggs one at a time, scraping the bowl between each addition, and mix on low until incorporated.

  • In a small bowl combine the flour, baking soda, and a pinch of salt. Add a little at a time to the butter mixture, mixing until just incorporated.

  • Remove the bowl from the stand mixer and fold in the chocolate chunks and chocolate chips with a rubber spatula.

  • Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Sprinkle evenly with a few more pinches of salt. Bake 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

  • Allow to cool completely before removing from the pan and cutting into squares. Store leftover bars wrapped tightly in plastic wrap in the refrigerator.

Nutrition

Calories: 338kcal | Carbohydrates: 38g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 11g | Cholesterol: 42mg | Sodium: 147mg | Potassium: 177mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 24g | Vitamin A: 320IU | Calcium: 32mg | Iron: 2.3mg

Easy Chocolate Chip Blondie Recipe (2024)

