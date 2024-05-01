Easy Crustless Quiche Recipe - The Kitchen Girl (2024)

4.99 from 67 votes
Total 55 minutes minutes
This delicious crustless quiche is a casserole-style quiche made without crust. Customize it with spinach, bacon, broccoli, or other cheeses for special occasions or easy breakfast on the go.
Why you'll love this recipe
Crustless quiche is a casserole-style quiche without the crust. Unlike a classic quiche, it's naturally gluten-free, so it accommodates certain restricted diets and, bonus – this reduces calories! But don't let those words fool you because it is packed with color, texture, and so much flavor.
It's an ideal entree for special occasion brunch for the same reasons. Not to mention, you can go crazy with your favorite ingredients such as spinach, bacon, broccoli, and any kind of cheese!
Now that we know this is a quiche in casserole form without crust, we can love that the no-crust part also won't get soggy during storage and reheat. This makes it perfect for make-ahead and breakfast on the go!
Ingredient notes
Ingredient amounts are included in the printable recipe below. Feel free to use variations.
- olive oil - or preferred cooking oil
- garlic and onions - I prefer fresh garlic cloves, but a small amount of granulated garlic would work too.
- bell peppers - I used orange peppers for this recipe. You can substitute broccoli here too!
- mushrooms - the best natural substitute for meat and they add so much flavor.
- kale - or any fresh greens (spinach, chard, etc)
- eggs - store-bought or farm fresh eggs will work.
- milk - cream is traditionally used in quiche, but I prefer to use milk to reduce calories. Feel free to use heavy cream or half and half.
- salt and pepper - Adjust these to your liking.
- fresh thyme - Use about ⅔ less if using dried thyme
- cheese - I used Asiago for the photos. Any hard or soft cheese will be great.
Why make a quiche without crust?
Quiche originated in France as a pastry crust or shell filled with eggs and cream for a custard-like texture, along with other ingredients like meat, vegetables, and cheese. A crustless quiche has all of the delicious benefits of quiche, only without the crust, which makes it approved for certain diets. As mentioned earlier, it's easier to store for meal prep or special occasions.
How to make crustless quiche
Full recipe instructions are in the printable recipe below.
Step 1: To prep ingredients for quiche, chop veggies and set aside. Whisk together eggs, milk, and seasonings in a mixing bowl.
Step 2: Saute vegetables in heated oil in a skillet (or cook in an air fryer) and transfer to a prepared casserole dish. Pour egg mixture over sauteed vegetables.
Step 3: Bake uncovered 35-45 minutes in a conventional oven, or 25 to 30 minutes in an air fryer toaster oven, until eggs are set.
Step 4. Cool slightly, cut into portions, and serve warm. Get make-ahead instructions in the next section.
Can I make crustless quiche ahead?
Yes! This recipe is made for it! You can cook it and enjoy later or prepare components to assemble and bake later. Here's how to do either option:
When preparing whole crustless quiche for later use: Allow quiche to cool completely. Leave whole or cut into portions. Cover and refrigerate in airtight containers until it's time to reheat and serve.
If you need to transport an unbaked quiche, I recommend preparing the components for travel and assemble just before baking. Here's how
- Saute veggies and allow to cool competely.
- Beat together eggs, milk, salt, pepper, and thyme.
- Refrigerate both components in separate airtight containers.
- When it's time to bake, preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, spray the baking dish, and resume with step 8 of the recipe below.
Reheat quiche whole or in pieces using an oven, microwave, or air fryer on medium heat until warmed through in the center.
Recipe variations
This quiche recipe is naturally meatless and scrumptious as it is, but you can customize any of the ingredients to your liking. Here are some ideas.
vegetables - Roasted butternut squash, spaghetti squash or steamed sweet potatoes would be perfect during autumn. Sauteed asparagus and Brussels sprouts would be great during spring season. Fresh spinach or steamed broccoli can be used in place of kale anytime!
cheese - Add your favorite cheese to the egg mixture or distribute on the surface before baking. I love goat cheese, mozzarella, or cheddar for this quiche recipe.
proteins - Leftover baked ham, cooked bacon, or cooked sausage would be a great addition for the meat-lovers in your life.
fresh herbs - Add a little chopped fresh parsley or basil, either before or after you bake the quiche, for another layer of flavor.
📖 Recipe
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons Olive Oil or preferred oil
- 3 cloves Garlic minced
- ½ medium Onion diced (about 1 cup)
- ½ large Bell Pepper diced (about 1 cup)
- 8 ounces Mushrooms sliced (about 2 cups)
- 4 cups Kale (or Spinach) chopped
- 12 Eggs
- ½ cup Milk any variety
- ½ teaspoon Sea Salt
- ¼ teaspoon Black Pepper
- 1 teaspoon fresh Thyme or ¼ tsp dried thyme
- 1 cup Shredded Asiago Cheese or preferred cheese
Equipment
skillet
casserole dish 9 x 13
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. For air fryer ovens, use the same temperature and select the bake setting.
Coat a 12 x 10 baking dish with cooking spray or oil. Set aside.
In a large skillet, heat OLIVE OIL over medium-high heat.
Sauté GARLIC, GREEN ONION, and BELL PEPPERS until slightly tender.
Add MUSHROOMS and KALE. Sauté until tender.
Transfer cooked vegetables to the prepared baking dish and set aside.
In a mixing bowl, whisk together EGGS, MILK, SALT, PEPPER, and THYME.
Add egg mixture to the baking dish. Sprinkle CHEESE over the top.
Bake uncovered 35-45 minutes in a conventional oven, or until eggs are set. For air fryer ovens, bake 25 to 30 minutes
Carefully transfer quiche out of oven and rest for 5 minutes. Serve warm.
To store, allow quiche to cool completely and store in an airtight container up to 5 days.
Final step
Video
Recipe Notes
Swap any vegetables in this crustless quiche with broccoli, bacon, spinach, or any other vegetables!
Nutrition
Serving: 8oz | Calories: 209kcal | Carbohydrates: 6g | Protein: 15g | Fat: 14g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g | Monounsaturated Fat: 6g | Trans Fat: 0.03g | Cholesterol: 256mg | Sodium: 465mg | Potassium: 371mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 4159IU | Vitamin C: 46mg | Calcium: 295mg | Iron: 2mg
Course Breakfast
Cuisine American
Diet Gluten Free
